« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 19923 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,337
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #960 on: Today at 09:53:30 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:15:42 am
A 60 year old man has been arrested in the tree cutting incident, I knew it was never just the 16 year old involved.

Yeah, I was a reading a thread on Reddit about it, few tree surgeons saying it looked like someone experienced in tree cutting had done it and the location suggesting it needed a plan so just not something a lone kid would be doing.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,932
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #961 on: Today at 10:19:08 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:53:30 am
Yeah, I was a reading a thread on Reddit about it, few tree surgeons saying it looked like someone experienced in tree cutting had done it and the location suggesting it needed a plan so just not something a lone kid would be doing.

Exactly, it was such a popular landscape with people that it had to be planned, to enable them to bring it down.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,522
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #962 on: Today at 11:00:28 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:19:08 am
Exactly, it was such a popular landscape with people that it had to be planned, to enable them to bring it down.

Got to wonder what goes through their tiny little minds to ever consider doing it, never mind to actually go and do it
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,932
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #963 on: Today at 11:11:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:00:28 am
Got to wonder what goes through their tiny little minds to ever consider doing it, never mind to actually go and do it

As Claire said in her point there are a number of theories doing the rounds about it. About certain people being unhappy about how much attention the tree was getting. But like you say, it beggars belief that the only answer it to bring it down.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,388
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #964 on: Today at 11:12:33 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:11:16 am
As Claire said in her point there are a number of theories doing the rounds about it. About certain people being unhappy about how much attention the tree was getting. But like you say, it beggars belief that the only answer it to bring it down.  ::)

Wait what? People were unhappy a tree was getting attention? What is wrong with the world.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,500
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #965 on: Today at 11:13:48 am »
Imagine being jealous of a tree.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,932
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #966 on: Today at 11:16:07 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:13:48 am
Imagine being jealous of a tree.

The stuff I read is about the number of people walking around on land, which certain parties don't like. You know how certain parts of gentry like to bar people from walking around.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,522
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #967 on: Today at 11:21:23 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:16:07 am
The stuff I read is about the number of people walking around on land, which certain parties don't like. You know how certain parts of gentry like to bar people from walking around.

That I could believe, as these bastards kill hawks so that toffs can shoot game birds. For business in the area the tree was an asset as it brought in visitors and thus money
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,337
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #968 on: Today at 11:49:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:21:23 am
That I could believe, as these bastards kill hawks so that toffs can shoot game birds. For business in the area the tree was an asset as it brought in visitors and thus money

it is likely some tory c*nt who's pissed off cos a dozy tourist or rambler is cutting across their land.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,268
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #969 on: Today at 12:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:13:48 am
Imagine being jealous of a tree.
All it wanted was a hug.

*Runs away*
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,788
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #970 on: Today at 01:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:35:50 pm
Seems no matter how good the news is coming out of the club, some will outright twist it into something to be miffed about.  :butt

There is a group of about 4-5 posters on this forum who follow each other around spouting the same shite and any attempt to tell them it's shite gets shut down by one of the 4-5, usually by implying that the person saying they're talking shite has somehow lost his temper.  I genuinely don't know why it's allowed to carry on, and I'm sick of reading about people being 'good reds' - that may be true, but they're still fucking tiresome bores on here.  I used to get pelters on here during the Rodgers era for saying I thought Tony Evans was being a tiresome twat, being told he was a 'good red' - maybe, but it's the exact same shite then as now.  Dogmatic, immovable, goalpost shifting opinions and circular debates.

Probably just got myself banned on the other thread for pointing it out. See you all on the other side.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:49 pm by JP! »
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,199
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #971 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:11:25 pm
There is a group of about 4-5 posters on this forum who follow each other around spouting the same shite and any attempt to tell them it's shite gets shut down by one of the 4-5, usually by implying that the person saying they're talking shite has somehow lost his temper.  I genuinely don't know why it's allowed to carry on, and I'm sick of reading about people being 'good reds' - that may be true, but they're still fucking tiresome bores on here.  I used to get pelters on here during the Rodgers era for saying I thought Tony Evans was being a tiresome twat, being told he was a 'good red' - maybe, but it's the exact same shite then as now.  Dogmatic, immovable, goalpost shifting opinions and circular debates.

Probably just got myself banned on the other thread for pointing it out. See you all on the other side.
Thats because you are it a good red, mate ;D

Ive missed a lot, Im at a conference in San Sebastián, but at the same time I havent missed anything, have I? Just trying to find a pub for the game now. Im really pleased to be in the same time zone (almost) and watch the game in normal mode -beer in hand. You guys and gals have no idea what it is to wake up early in the morning and watch the game with coffee in hand I dont need a be extra jitters anyway! ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #972 on: Today at 01:46:20 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:38:19 pm
Thats because you are it a good red, mate ;D

Ive missed a lot, Im at a conference in San Sebastián, but at the same time I havent missed anything, have I? Just trying to find a pub for the game now. Im really pleased to be in the same time zone (almost) and watch the game in normal mode -beer in hand. You guys and gals have no idea what it is to wake up early in the morning and watch the game with coffee in hand I dont need a be extra jitters anyway! ;D
not too long ago it wasn't just getting up at the crack of dawn, it was also having to drive best part of an hour to get to one of the very few pubs that showed the game.  :)
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,277
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #973 on: Today at 01:46:54 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:11:25 pm
There is a group of about 4-5 posters on this forum who follow each other around spouting the same shite and any attempt to tell them it's shite gets shut down by one of the 4-5, usually by implying that the person saying they're talking shite has somehow lost his temper.  I genuinely don't know why it's allowed to carry on, and I'm sick of reading about people being 'good reds' - that may be true, but they're still fucking tiresome bores on here.  I used to get pelters on here during the Rodgers era for saying I thought Tony Evans was being a tiresome twat, being told he was a 'good red' - maybe, but it's the exact same shite then as now.  Dogmatic, immovable, goalpost shifting opinions and circular debates.

Probably just got myself banned on the other thread for pointing it out. See you all on the other side.
Put them on your ignore list mate as I do.  The inane rantings of a bunch of attention seeking cry babies are of no interest to me.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,199
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #974 on: Today at 02:21:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:46:20 pm
not too long ago it wasn't just getting up at the crack of dawn, it was also having to drive best part of an hour to get to one of the very few pubs that showed the game.  :)
You know the drill then, 🤣

Im now like a kid in a candy store, honestly! I cant wait for the game, and I already had half a dozen beers since noon This place, San Sebastián, is a foodies Mecca. It has the most Michelin star restaurants per capita in the world! People come from Madrid just to have this pintxo in this bar, another pintxo in another bar its like visiting tourist attractions. Except its food. And the food is fantastic!!!

Some of you may be yeah, been there, done that, but ok, I love it here. Ive been here before too, in 2007, when I ran with the bulls in Pamplona, but that was when ETA was active and the place was not that touristy. In any case, its a wonderful place!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #975 on: Today at 02:42:51 pm »
When I lived in Asia mid week games were a real pain.  4am kick off, not even enough time to go back to bed

Saturday 3pm and you are interrupting your Saturday night out, 17:30 KO and you have to stay sober enough to even make the game

Saturday 12:30s and Super Sundays were fine though
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 