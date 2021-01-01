not too long ago it wasn't just getting up at the crack of dawn, it was also having to drive best part of an hour to get to one of the very few pubs that showed the game.
You know the drill then, 🤣
Im now like a kid in a candy store, honestly! I cant wait for the game, and I already had half a dozen beers since noon
This place, San Sebastián, is a foodies Mecca. It has the most Michelin star restaurants per capita in the world! People come from Madrid just to have this pintxo in this bar, another pintxo in another bar
its like visiting tourist attractions. Except its food. And the food is fantastic!!!
Some of you may be yeah, been there, done that, but ok, I love it here. Ive been here before too, in 2007, when I ran with the bulls in Pamplona, but that was when ETA was active and the place was not that touristy. In any case, its a wonderful place!