« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 18379 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,804
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #920 on: September 3, 2023, 07:04:49 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September  3, 2023, 05:59:16 pm
You're daft you.
Haha you dont know the half of it. In real life I do voices and everything. Im a fucking pest. Hyper as fuck  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,115
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #921 on: September 3, 2023, 07:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September  3, 2023, 07:04:49 pm
Haha you dont know the half of it. In real life I do voices and everything. Im a fucking pest. Hyper as fuck  ;D

Now we need audio captioned #sausages
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #922 on: September 3, 2023, 07:31:03 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #923 on: September 3, 2023, 07:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September  3, 2023, 07:18:08 pm
Now we need audio captioned #sausages

And that was the tale of how RAWK was banned from the World Wide Web.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,804
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #924 on: September 3, 2023, 07:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September  3, 2023, 07:18:08 pm
Now we need audio captioned #sausages
Funnily enough I was gonna start a Twitter account a few years ago just ranting in exaggerated Woolybackisms. Do arguments an everything with celebrity guest like Sean Connery and Sweep and sooty. Just audio like ya said ;D

Thats the reason for Chutney Budgerigars. Its his baby. His idea. And the name also sounds like something George Formby shouts at his missus when she burns his toast . A woolyback swear word if you will

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,945
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #925 on: September 3, 2023, 07:59:02 pm »
Manchester United losing is always good for the soul.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #926 on: September 4, 2023, 06:43:18 pm »
Some right proper plant pots in the Man United thread. It's a fecking starred topic ffs.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,094
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #927 on: September 4, 2023, 07:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  4, 2023, 06:43:18 pm
Some right proper plant pots in the Man United thread. It's a fecking starred topic ffs.

Always loved the distinct, just-the-right-amount, scorn in that expression.

You plant pot.

 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #928 on: September 4, 2023, 07:09:44 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September  4, 2023, 07:05:24 pm
Always loved the distinct, just-the-right-amount, scorn in that expression.

You plant pot.

 :D

;D

It's funny 'cause it's true. I mean, you had people in there saying, warning not to post anything about it, and it's like it just cruised over the heads of people desperate to be the first to share crap.

I was going to post this in there to distract everybody, but the thread's still locked so I'll put it in here instead. :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc&amp;t=2s&amp;ab_channel=KayArmenTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc&amp;t=2s&amp;ab_channel=KayArmenTV</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,783
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #929 on: September 4, 2023, 07:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  4, 2023, 07:09:44 pm
;D

It's funny 'cause it's true. I mean, you had people in there saying, warning not to post anything about it, and it's like it just cruised over the heads of people desperate to be the first to share crap.

I was going to post this in there to distract everybody, but the thread's still locked so I'll put it in here instead. :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc&amp;t=2s&amp;ab_channel=KayArmenTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc&amp;t=2s&amp;ab_channel=KayArmenTV</a>

I think that's down to me cos I reported a couple of the low post count dickheads. Hoping they get at least a couple of months off it not a perma ban.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #930 on: September 4, 2023, 07:52:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  4, 2023, 07:35:21 pm
I think that's down to me cos I reported a couple of the low post count dickheads. Hoping they get at least a couple of months off it not a perma ban.

Not your fault mate. They ignored repeated pleas to not post sensitive information, but decided to get into some kind of itk pissing contest about being the first to share most of us don't want to know about. You did the right thing. :thumbup

Fwiw, I agree with you. Anybody sharing that stuff when there's clear warnings and requests not to deserves a holiday.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,783
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #931 on: September 4, 2023, 07:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  4, 2023, 07:52:27 pm
Not your fault mate. They ignored repeated pleas to not post sensitive information, but decided to get into some kind of itk pissing contest about being the first to share most of us don't want to know about. You did the right thing. :thumbup

Fwiw, I agree with you. Anybody sharing that stuff when there's clear warnings and requests not to deserves a holiday.

Cheers mate.

I know it can open the site up to legal action and also, like you say, none of us wants to know about it. Its after all a thread to take the piss and generally enjoy them being shite, bit of lighthearted relief. 

Titi locked it, so I reckon there will be bans dished out ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #932 on: September 4, 2023, 08:28:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  4, 2023, 07:56:39 pm
Cheers mate.

I know it can open the site up to legal action and also, like you say, none of us wants to know about it. Its after all a thread to take the piss and generally enjoy them being shite, bit of lighthearted relief. 

Titi locked it, so I reckon there will be bans dished out ;D

Well like I said, it's a starred topic so I would hope so! I just hope it's not locked indefinitely!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,783
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #933 on: September 4, 2023, 09:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  4, 2023, 08:28:38 pm
Well like I said, it's a starred topic so I would hope so! I just hope it's not locked indefinitely!

Hope so too.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,094
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #934 on: September 4, 2023, 09:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  4, 2023, 08:28:38 pm
Well like I said, it's a starred topic so I would hope so! I just hope it's not locked indefinitely!
Quote from: rob1966 on September  4, 2023, 09:06:51 pm
Hope so too.

I'm a little plant pot
short and stout...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #935 on: September 4, 2023, 11:29:39 pm »
Yeah, It's fucking annoying that a bunch of incontinent morons get threads locked because they can't help spewing their worthless opinions about a subject they can't know anything about, despite being warned not to.

It's just another part of the modern malaise of the objectification of the self; how one's 'opinion' on everything is so important it HAS to be shared, even when that opinion is based on little or no knowledge of the facts.

I'm still pissed off that a previous Everton thread was not only locked but deleted because a few self-important biffs couldn't stop saying potentially libellous things about the Sigurdsson incident.

That was a great thread, with some golden comedy in it. I'd love to re-read it during some of the occasional off-time I have, but it's gone, like some Bladerunner quote
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 12:28:15 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  4, 2023, 11:29:39 pm
Yeah, It's fucking annoying that a bunch of incontinent morons get threads locked because they can't help spewing their worthless opinions about a subject they can't know anything about, despite being warned not to.

It's just another part of the modern malaise of the objectification of the self; how one's 'opinion' on everything is so important it HAS to be shared, even when that opinion is based on little or no knowledge of the facts.

I'm still pissed off that a previous Everton thread was not only locked but deleted because a few self-important biffs couldn't stop saying potentially libellous things about the Sigurdsson incident.

That was a great thread, with some golden comedy in it. I'd love to re-read it during some of the occasional off-time I have, but it's gone, like some Bladerunner quote

At least we have human mods here to stop the place descending into a cesspit. On Twitter, if someone sends a death threat, which gives an automatic suspension unless its deleted, all they need to do is reply to the warning that I was joking (or being rhetorical) and the automated moderation will rescind the suspension and leave the tweet up. Musk has sacked so many people, its a toilet. Other social media platforms are following suit as they can save money on actual people moderating their platforms. The trouble is, despite all the hype, AI, like the saying in CS computers are dumb (fast, accurate but stupid, whereas humans are slow, inaccurate and brilliant), is still stupid especially when it comes to reading humans intentions. (Chat GPTs safety protocols can be overridden with creative prompting, for example, to be used for fraud and other crimes.) Whereas on here, the mods can tell if someone was actually joking using their superior general intelligence.


Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 09:48:47 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  4, 2023, 11:29:39 pm
Yeah, It's fucking annoying that a bunch of incontinent morons get threads locked because they can't help spewing their worthless opinions about a subject they can't know anything about, despite being warned not to.

It's just another part of the modern malaise of the objectification of the self; how one's 'opinion' on everything is so important it HAS to be shared, even when that opinion is based on little or no knowledge of the facts.

I'm still pissed off that a previous Everton thread was not only locked but deleted because a few self-important biffs couldn't stop saying potentially libellous things about the Sigurdsson incident.

That was a great thread, with some golden comedy in it. I'd love to re-read it during some of the occasional off-time I have, but it's gone, like some Bladerunner quote

It shows that some people aren't actually reading the thread. They want everyone to read what THEY have posted, but aren't arsed about the opinions of others.

It's the social media itch they need to scratch.  They see something they're desperate to share, especially before someone else does. In their haste they don't bother checking first if it's even allowed. Too much time on twitter rather than interacting with actual people.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,661
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 02:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:48:47 am
It shows that some people aren't actually reading the thread. They want everyone to read what THEY have posted, but aren't arsed about the opinions of others.

It's the social media itch they need to scratch.  They see something they're desperate to share, especially before someone else does. In their haste they don't bother checking first if it's even allowed. Too much time on twitter rather than interacting with actual people.

Its just an electronic version of Les Dawson and Roy Barracloughs gossiping harridans, Cissie and Ada. These posters come across as hyper active muck spreaders, the type you steer clear if if you see them in the pub.


Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,242
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #939 on: Today at 12:20:08 pm »
So the men in suits thread is the latest one for them to moan in it seems. Rather than assess where the window ended, there is seemingly a need to dissect every single possible decision, despite them having very little factual info and are mostly using stuff reported in the media. Some really need to get a fucking life.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,661
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #940 on: Today at 12:23:20 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:20:08 pm
So the men in suits thread is the latest one for them to moan in it seems. Rather than assess where the window ended, there is seemingly a need to dissect every single possible decision, despite them having very little factual info and are mostly using stuff reported in the media. Some really need to get a fucking life.

Has criminal negligence mad an appearance yet?

A lot of talk which possibly boils down by good luck rather than good management weve completely refreshed our midfield and need to appoint a full time sporting director.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #941 on: Today at 12:52:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:20:08 pm
So the men in suits thread is the latest one for them to moan in it seems. Rather than assess where the window ended, there is seemingly a need to dissect every single possible decision, despite them having very little factual info and are mostly using stuff reported in the media. Some really need to get a fucking life.

The annoying thing for me is the group of 3 or 4 posters who seem to have appointed themselves arbiters of the forum, largely one with the rest following them around, as though they're not part of the problem.  It's absolutely tiresome.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,783
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #942 on: Today at 12:52:56 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:20:08 pm
So the men in suits thread is the latest one for them to moan in it seems. Rather than assess where the window ended, there is seemingly a need to dissect every single possible decision, despite them having very little factual info and are mostly using stuff reported in the media. Some really need to get a fucking life.

I saw that the last post was eyeore (Al666) so I thought fuck that, its going to be an anti FSG thread and swerved it.

What the fuck do these fucking clowns actually want? We've got the best keeper in the world, quality cbs in Ibou, Virg, Joel, Joe, Quansah looks a real prospect, Robbo and TAA, midfield is stack with quality, both homegrown and bought in, Mo, Darwin, Jota, Diaz and Cody up front, the likes of Doak banging on the door and the club isn't saddled with huge debts or having £0.5bn wiped off its value overnight and we are preparing to go win everything again - is that not fucking enough?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #943 on: Today at 01:18:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:52:56 pm
I saw that the last post was eyeore (Al666) so I thought fuck that, its going to be an anti FSG thread and swerved it.

What the fuck do these fucking clowns actually want? We've got the best keeper in the world, quality cbs in Ibou, Virg, Joel, Joe, Quansah looks a real prospect, Robbo and TAA, midfield is stack with quality, both homegrown and bought in, Mo, Darwin, Jota, Diaz and Cody up front, the likes of Doak banging on the door and the club isn't saddled with huge debts or having £0.5bn wiped off its value overnight and we are preparing to go win everything again - is that not fucking enough?

The mad thing is that we'd have all this and loads more trophies if City weren't able to cheat. Instead of focussing their ire towards them and supporting us, they choose to rip into the club and every decision we make as if it's the worst thing that's ever happened in football

No one will ever convince me otherwise, they are more interested in transfers and being able to brag to their mates about it, than they are the football. Because if you'd watched our last 4 games and seen what we've transitioned into then you wouldn't be in a thread claiming we'd had our pants pulled down over a British record deal
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #944 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm »
It's all so tiresome and draining but if that's how they choose to view the club and it's decisions then leave them to it.

They can form their own little doom bubble to support and back each other up as they don't seem interested in seeing any alternate views.

I'm enjoying this late summer weather, getting things done in the garden and making the most of the two week break 👍
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #945 on: Today at 01:38:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:26:59 pm
It's all so tiresome and draining but if that's how they choose to view the club and it's decisions then leave them to it.

They can form their own little doom bubble to support and back each other up as they don't seem interested in seeing any alternate views.

I'm enjoying this late summer weather, getting things done in the garden and making the most of the two week break 👍

Its great the sun is back in North Wales Just remember though, the temperature drops later on, so dont forget to close the windows  ;)
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #946 on: Today at 01:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:38:41 pm
Its great the sun is back in North Wales Just remember though, the temperature drops later on, so dont forget to close the windows  ;)

22.5° here when I went to bed last night so the windows stayed open 👍
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,276
  • Scrubbers
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #947 on: Today at 03:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September  3, 2023, 12:05:40 pm
FHGFHFGFHG" border="0

Fucking nuts. 

Difficult to get in this place

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 