Yeah, It's fucking annoying that a bunch of incontinent morons get threads locked because they can't help spewing their worthless opinions about a subject they can't know anything about, despite being warned not to.



It's just another part of the modern malaise of the objectification of the self; how one's 'opinion' on everything is so important it HAS to be shared, even when that opinion is based on little or no knowledge of the facts.



I'm still pissed off that a previous Everton thread was not only locked but deleted because a few self-important biffs couldn't stop saying potentially libellous things about the Sigurdsson incident.



That was a great thread, with some golden comedy in it. I'd love to re-read it during some of the occasional off-time I have, but it's gone, like some Bladerunner quote



At least we have human mods here to stop the place descending into a cesspit. On Twitter, if someone sends a death threat, which gives an automatic suspension unless its deleted, all they need to do is reply to the warning that I was joking (or being rhetorical) and the automated moderation will rescind the suspension and leave the tweet up. Musk has sacked so many people, its a toilet. Other social media platforms are following suit as they can save money on actual people moderating their platforms. The trouble is, despite all the hype, AI, like the saying in CS computers are dumb (fast, accurate but stupid, whereas humans are slow, inaccurate and brilliant), is still stupid especially when it comes to reading humans intentions. (Chat GPTs safety protocols can be overridden with creative prompting, for example, to be used for fraud and other crimes.) Whereas on here, the mods can tell if someone was actually joking using their superior general intelligence.