« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 15339 times)

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,770
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #800 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,044
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #801 on: Today at 10:15:46 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 28, 2023, 07:21:52 pm
I always fancied trying out a gun range. Never fired a weapon before.

Clay pigeon shooting is good fun.

Or get yourself into Lazer Quest :D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,044
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #802 on: Today at 10:18:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:16:23 am
What a bastard thing to happen.

I did try for the RAF at 17, went all the way through to the final stages but got rejected. Turns out I had actually failed the medical on a heart defect - I didn't find out until I got accepted for the Army 3 years later and they got sent the RAF stuff - the Army where like "why didn't you tell us you failed the RAF medical?", "cos I never" "yes you did", the RAF just forgot to tell me - got sent to Rodney Street and the Specialist said no, heart murmur so not acceptable for service - fucking gutted.

I've said to him if he cannot get in as a pilot, join anyway in some flying capacity or even as a chef (he's an amazing cook already), as he'll love it and then he can save for his Commercial Licence while in the RAF. It's a bit of a quandry as he asked about transferring if he went in as a chef but its 3 years commitment, so he'd not be able to transfer until he is 21 and the cut off age for a pilot is 23.

The Voyager (A330) and the Atlas A400 are what he was saying he wants to fly, but a week at Conningsby watching the Typhoons training and doing unrestricted takeoffs on scramble started changing his mind, then he met Matt Bright at Blackpool the other week, he's the Typhoon Display Pilot who flies BlackJack (Anarchy 1) and he told him to go for the fast jets and transfer onto multi engines later on, so he's had his head turned. As a final option he will do rotary wing if push comes to shove. At some point he'll get to meet a mate of his instructor who is also a Typhoon Pilot, so it'll be fast jets all the way then. Jack was going to give him a one on one tour at Conningsby and Eddie hinted a flight might have been on the cards but the week my lad was there he was deployed elsewhere and couldn't say where.

How exciting, it was the stuff of legends the cadets who got a go in a fighter jet. The best I did was in a Puma or Wessex on camp as a passenger.

O yes loads of other jobs on the ground, he could be like Steven Segal in Under Seige :D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,522
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #803 on: Today at 10:25:18 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:18:25 am
How exciting, it was the stuff of legends the cadets who got a go in a fighter jet. The best I did was in a Puma or Wessex on camp as a passenger.

O yes loads of other jobs on the ground, he could be like Steven Segal in Under Seige :D

With Erika Eleniak popping out of a cake ;D

His W/O has asked would he like to do another camp next year, which he obviously said yes to, so hopefully at some point he'll get up in a fighter. He should get to go in a Chinook at some point as well. Their cadet W/O is one of the few UK cadets who has flown in a Blackhawk.

One of my nephews was at Wellbeck. On his passing out day, we all went. Our kid said go look at what Nath's mates Dad has turned up in, its parked around that corner. Walks around, there is a Navy Lynx sat there, the fucker was an Admiral and got a pilot to fly him there ;D.  Got pics of my lad at 2 sat in the pilots seat.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,044
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #804 on: Today at 10:37:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:25:18 am
With Erika Eleniak popping out of a cake ;D

His W/O has asked would he like to do another camp next year, which he obviously said yes to, so hopefully at some point he'll get up in a fighter. He should get to go in a Chinook at some point as well. Their cadet W/O is one of the few UK cadets who has flown in a Blackhawk.

One of my nephews was at Wellbeck. On his passing out day, we all went. Our kid said go look at what Nath's mates Dad has turned up in, its parked around that corner. Walks around, there is a Navy Lynx sat there, the fucker was an Admiral and got a pilot to fly him there ;D.  Got pics of my lad at 2 sat in the pilots seat.

I love that movie despite Segal turning into a weird russian bellend.

That sounds ace, hope my kids want to join the cadets.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,522
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #805 on: Today at 10:47:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:37:46 am
I love that movie despite Segal turning into a weird russian bellend.

That sounds ace, hope my kids want to join the cadets.

I just wish the younger one had an interest in cadets, just to get him out of the sodding house if nothing else
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,694
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #806 on: Today at 11:11:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:06:18 am
You been looking in the mirror man?
You cheeky bastard ;D

 :P
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #807 on: Today at 11:14:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:25:18 am
lSteven Segal in Under Seige :D

Sorry I know this thread is off limits for newbies, but someone left the door open....

In a former life I served Colm Meaney, who played the baddie in Under Siege, in a shop at Christmas. He's Dublin royalty after The Commitments, The Snapper and The Van - but he's a bit more well spoken in real life. He was doing his Christmas shopping, and I gave him a 25% staff discount at the till. He's probably used to getting Roddy Doyle quotes thrown at him, so I just said "That's for being the lad that nearly took down Steven Segal on that ship that time"

And he gave me a wink, put on his best Jimmy Rabbite Sr voice and said, "He was a fucking prick!" and walked off.

I rolled around the floor laughing. One of the funniest things that ever happened me.

I'll shut the door in the way out.  :wave
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 