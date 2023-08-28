lSteven Segal in Under Seige
Sorry I know this thread is off limits for newbies, but someone left the door open....
In a former life I served Colm Meaney, who played the baddie in Under Siege, in a shop at Christmas. He's Dublin royalty after The Commitments, The Snapper and The Van - but he's a bit more well spoken in real life. He was doing his Christmas shopping, and I gave him a 25% staff discount at the till. He's probably used to getting Roddy Doyle quotes thrown at him, so I just said "That's for being the lad that nearly took down Steven Segal on that ship that time"
And he gave me a wink, put on his best Jimmy Rabbite Sr voice and said, "He was a fucking prick!" and walked off.
I rolled around the floor laughing. One of the funniest things that ever happened me.
I'll shut the door in the way out.