I joined the RAF when I was younger, passed the entrance stuff then broke my leg playing rugby which fucked that right up. My best mate joined at 18 as a loads master, he's now doing search and rescue from Wales which has gone private, he's loved it.



Ahh Woodvale, forgot that, that's where I flew Cessnas.



The RAF is an amazing career so many opportunities beyond just the obvious flying fast jets



What a bastard thing to happen.I did try for the RAF at 17, went all the way through to the final stages but got rejected. Turns out I had actually failed the medical on a heart defect - I didn't find out until I got accepted for the Army 3 years later and they got sent the RAF stuff - the Army where like "why didn't you tell us you failed the RAF medical?", "cos I never" "yes you did", the RAF just forgot to tell me - got sent to Rodney Street and the Specialist said no, heart murmur so not acceptable for service - fucking gutted.I've said to him if he cannot get in as a pilot, join anyway in some flying capacity or even as a chef (he's an amazing cook already), as he'll love it and then he can save for his Commercial Licence while in the RAF. It's a bit of a quandry as he asked about transferring if he went in as a chef but its 3 years commitment, so he'd not be able to transfer until he is 21 and the cut off age for a pilot is 23.The Voyager (A330) and the Atlas A400 are what he was saying he wants to fly, but a week at Conningsby watching the Typhoons training and doing unrestricted takeoffs on scramble started changing his mind, then he met Matt Bright at Blackpool the other week, he's the Typhoon Display Pilot who flies BlackJack (Anarchy 1) and he told him to go for the fast jets and transfer onto multi engines later on, so he's had his head turned. As a final option he will do rotary wing if push comes to shove. At some point he'll get to meet a mate of his instructor who is also a Typhoon Pilot, so it'll be fast jets all the way then. Jack was going to give him a one on one tour at Conningsby and Eddie hinted a flight might have been on the cards but the week my lad was there he was deployed elsewhere and couldn't say where.