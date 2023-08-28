« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 15032 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,815
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:33:59 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 28, 2023, 07:21:52 pm
I always fancied trying out a gun range. Never fired a weapon before.

I recommend clay pigeon shooting. I was worryingly good at it first time out.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,815
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:35:12 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 28, 2023, 08:18:17 pm
I am going to keep tabs on all the moaning c*nts in there and ask them genuinely, has any of them ever been anywhere near Anfield.
I suspect the answer will be, hardly any of them.

What I find hilarious is that some of the worst offenders in there have come here to seek refuge !
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,531
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:37:16 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:35:12 am
What I find hilarious is that some of the worst offenders in there have come here to seek refuge !

You mean the type you wouldnt want with you in the trenches? :o

As we get nearer to the slamming shut of the transfer window I have visions of this place turning into Hitlers bunker in Downfall.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,030
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 10:47:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 28, 2023, 07:24:13 pm
I regret not joining the air cadets as a kid. I wanted to fly Tornados, but I went short sighted, so sort of lost interest for a few years. I haven't push my lad into this at all though, he wanted to be a pilot since he was 6.

Stayed on Valley in about 1978/79, my uncle was stationed there so we went to stay for a week, we also stayed at RAF Locking with them in about 76.

Today they've been at JLA, the RAF flew an Atlas A400 in so they got a look around that, he was made up. Hopefully they are going to Woodvale to fly in a Grob this week, not sure when they get to go gliding. Its mad to think that in just over 2 years he'll be putting is his application to the RAF as a pilot.

I joined the RAF when I was younger, passed the entrance stuff then broke my leg playing rugby which fucked that right up. My best mate joined at 18 as a loads master, he's now doing search and rescue from Wales which has gone private, he's loved it.

Ahh Woodvale, forgot that, that's where I flew Cessnas.

The RAF is an amazing career so many opportunities beyond just the obvious flying fast jets :D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,516
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:47:57 am
I joined the RAF when I was younger, passed the entrance stuff then broke my leg playing rugby which fucked that right up. My best mate joined at 18 as a loads master, he's now doing search and rescue from Wales which has gone private, he's loved it.

Ahh Woodvale, forgot that, that's where I flew Cessnas.

The RAF is an amazing career so many opportunities beyond just the obvious flying fast jets :D

What a bastard thing to happen.

I did try for the RAF at 17, went all the way through to the final stages but got rejected. Turns out I had actually failed the medical on a heart defect - I didn't find out until I got accepted for the Army 3 years later and they got sent the RAF stuff - the Army where like "why didn't you tell us you failed the RAF medical?", "cos I never" "yes you did", the RAF just forgot to tell me - got sent to Rodney Street and the Specialist said no, heart murmur so not acceptable for service - fucking gutted.

I've said to him if he cannot get in as a pilot, join anyway in some flying capacity or even as a chef (he's an amazing cook already), as he'll love it and then he can save for his Commercial Licence while in the RAF. It's a bit of a quandry as he asked about transferring if he went in as a chef but its 3 years commitment, so he'd not be able to transfer until he is 21 and the cut off age for a pilot is 23.

The Voyager (A330) and the Atlas A400 are what he was saying he wants to fly, but a week at Conningsby watching the Typhoons training and doing unrestricted takeoffs on scramble started changing his mind, then he met Matt Bright at Blackpool the other week, he's the Typhoon Display Pilot who flies BlackJack (Anarchy 1) and he told him to go for the fast jets and transfer onto multi engines later on, so he's had his head turned. As a final option he will do rotary wing if push comes to shove. At some point he'll get to meet a mate of his instructor who is also a Typhoon Pilot, so it'll be fast jets all the way then. Jack was going to give him a one on one tour at Conningsby and Eddie hinted a flight might have been on the cards but the week my lad was there he was deployed elsewhere and couldn't say where.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,464
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 02:54:52 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:35:12 am
What I find hilarious is that some of the worst offenders in there have come here to seek refuge !
I agree. Someone definitely left the damn door open
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,910
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 04:36:35 pm »
Will be great when transfer window closes.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,649
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 04:37:59 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:36:35 pm
Will be great when transfer window closes.
We'll just have endless speculation over who we should buy in January then...
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,225
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 04:39:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:36:35 pm
Will be great when transfer window closes.

I love the thought that they'll all just fuck off until January, but unfortunately they'll just infest every other thread on the board with "I told you so" whenever a player has a bad 5 minutes during a game.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,036
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 04:40:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:39:00 pm
I love the thought that they'll all just fuck off until January, but unfortunately they'll just infest every other thread on the board with "I told you so" whenever a player has a bad 5 minutes during a game.

The window is 5 minutes this season?

Nice one, it's usually any mistake at all...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 04:41:33 pm »
I've just been on there and pointed this out to them.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354122.msg19049335#msg19049335

They all must have me on ignore as no one has replied to it.  :P
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,910
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 04:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:37:59 pm
We'll just have endless speculation over who we should buy in January then...
Probably be more a case of who we didn't in defence etc etc etc. Fucking boring now.

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:39:00 pm
I love the thought that they'll all just fuck off until January, but unfortunately they'll just infest every other thread on the board with "I told you so" whenever a player has a bad 5 minutes during a game.
I'm being wildly optimistic. Endo has barely played 90 minutes and his future with us has been determined. Even at half time during Newcastle game the usual blame FSG, Trent is this that and the other was being mentioned. Players make mistakes. I do wonder if these lot ever actually enjoy football matches.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 04:59:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:44:27 pm
.I do wonder if these lot ever actually enjoy football matches.
Or ever been to a real football match.
I doubt most of the cry-arse moaners in there have.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,464
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm »
Latest hot take from the fuckwitted headbangers: Trent is a liability and I'm his ma ;)

If only... could be troughing caviar tonight instead of cabbage
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,036
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 05:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm
Latest hot take from the fuckwitted headbangers: Trent is a liability and I'm his ma ;)

If only... could be troughing caviar tonight instead of cabbage

Be nice, Mrs. Alexander-Town...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,516
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 05:27:42 pm »
Could you imagine how any of this lot would have dealt with Brucie?

I remember one story Barney told, he played a back pass to Brucie and it rolled into an empty net - he looks around and Brucie was over by the corner flag. "Why the fuck were you there?", "I thought that was the best place for you to pass to me" (or something along those lines) :lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 06:15:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:39:00 pm
I love the thought that they'll all just fuck off until January, but unfortunately they'll just infest every other thread on the board with "I told you so" whenever a player has a bad 5 minutes during a game.
seems like that's what football is really all about.

and all this time we simply didn't know .... jeez ..
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:41:33 pm
I've just been on there and pointed this out to them.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354122.msg19049335#msg19049335

They all must have me on ignore as no one has replied to it.  :P
replied to what?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 08:02:02 pm »
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 09:20:29 pm »
Couldn't resist a peek and glad I did. That Jookie is a boss poster, putting up a valiant effort eloquently, with style and panache debunking so many crazy fucking theories about this and that. Dismantling them one by one as they squirm and move the goalposts in their complaining. They're talking about biscuits now, most of it fucking broken.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 09:35:45 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:20:29 pm
Couldn't resist a peek and glad I did. That Jookie is a boss poster, putting up a valiant effort eloquently, with style and panache debunking so many crazy fucking theories about this and that. Dismantling them one by one as they squirm and move the goalposts in their complaining. They're talking about biscuits now, most of it fucking broken.
With a bit of luck and when the window shuts, the mods can lock that stupid thread and lock all the sad idiots in there and keep them in there.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,464
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:20:29 pm
Couldn't resist a peek freens and glad I did.

They're talking about biscuits now, most of it fucking broken.
Fixed that for you

I must say I took part in and encouraged the biscuit talk there to distract them away from repetitive moaning and slaughtering of the club
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,363
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:35:45 pm
With a bit of luck and when the window shuts, the mods can lock that stupid thread and lock all the sad idiots in there and keep them in there.

Like the baddies in Superman?
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm
Fixed that for you

I must say I took part in and encouraged the biscuit talk there to distract them away from repetitive moaning and slaughtering of the club

Should have added there were others like your good self but Jookie was cookie and cream, no waffle.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,055
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #784 on: Yesterday at 10:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm
Fixed that for you

I must say I took part in and encouraged the biscuit talk there to distract them away from repetitive moaning and slaughtering of the club

Yeah its always good to throw in a distraction.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #785 on: Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm
Like the baddies in Superman?
Exactly like in Superman   ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,693
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #786 on: Yesterday at 11:20:56 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,693
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #787 on: Yesterday at 11:24:01 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,363
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #788 on: Yesterday at 11:32:03 pm »
Is thatAlvin Stardust? And how the hell do I know that?! :lmao
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,693
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #789 on: Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm »
No mate. Thats the original baddies from the Superman fleem ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,693
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #790 on: Today at 12:11:06 am »
ghghgh" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #791 on: Today at 12:28:29 am »
Norris!!!!

:)
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,036
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #792 on: Today at 12:31:13 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:20:29 pm
Couldn't resist a peek and glad I did. That Jookie is a boss poster, putting up a valiant effort eloquently, with style and panache debunking so many crazy fucking theories about this and that. Dismantling them one by one as they squirm and move the goalposts in their complaining. They're talking about biscuits now, most of it fucking broken.

Are they on half men yet?

Eeyore referencing Endo?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 