KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,815
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #760 on: Today at 10:33:59 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:21:52 pm
I always fancied trying out a gun range. Never fired a weapon before.

I recommend clay pigeon shooting. I was worryingly good at it first time out.
KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,815
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #761 on: Today at 10:35:12 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:18:17 pm
I am going to keep tabs on all the moaning c*nts in there and ask them genuinely, has any of them ever been anywhere near Anfield.
I suspect the answer will be, hardly any of them.

What I find hilarious is that some of the worst offenders in there have come here to seek refuge !
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,519
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #762 on: Today at 10:37:16 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:35:12 am
What I find hilarious is that some of the worst offenders in there have come here to seek refuge !

You mean the type you wouldnt want with you in the trenches? :o

As we get nearer to the slamming shut of the transfer window I have visions of this place turning into Hitlers bunker in Downfall.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,030
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #763 on: Today at 10:47:57 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:24:13 pm
I regret not joining the air cadets as a kid. I wanted to fly Tornados, but I went short sighted, so sort of lost interest for a few years. I haven't push my lad into this at all though, he wanted to be a pilot since he was 6.

Stayed on Valley in about 1978/79, my uncle was stationed there so we went to stay for a week, we also stayed at RAF Locking with them in about 76.

Today they've been at JLA, the RAF flew an Atlas A400 in so they got a look around that, he was made up. Hopefully they are going to Woodvale to fly in a Grob this week, not sure when they get to go gliding. Its mad to think that in just over 2 years he'll be putting is his application to the RAF as a pilot.

I joined the RAF when I was younger, passed the entrance stuff then broke my leg playing rugby which fucked that right up. My best mate joined at 18 as a loads master, he's now doing search and rescue from Wales which has gone private, he's loved it.

Ahh Woodvale, forgot that, that's where I flew Cessnas.

The RAF is an amazing career so many opportunities beyond just the obvious flying fast jets :D
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,509
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #764 on: Today at 11:16:23 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:47:57 am
I joined the RAF when I was younger, passed the entrance stuff then broke my leg playing rugby which fucked that right up. My best mate joined at 18 as a loads master, he's now doing search and rescue from Wales which has gone private, he's loved it.

Ahh Woodvale, forgot that, that's where I flew Cessnas.

The RAF is an amazing career so many opportunities beyond just the obvious flying fast jets :D

What a bastard thing to happen.

I did try for the RAF at 17, went all the way through to the final stages but got rejected. Turns out I had actually failed the medical on a heart defect - I didn't find out until I got accepted for the Army 3 years later and they got sent the RAF stuff - the Army where like "why didn't you tell us you failed the RAF medical?", "cos I never" "yes you did", the RAF just forgot to tell me - got sent to Rodney Street and the Specialist said no, heart murmur so not acceptable for service - fucking gutted.

I've said to him if he cannot get in as a pilot, join anyway in some flying capacity or even as a chef (he's an amazing cook already), as he'll love it and then he can save for his Commercial Licence while in the RAF. It's a bit of a quandry as he asked about transferring if he went in as a chef but its 3 years commitment, so he'd not be able to transfer until he is 21 and the cut off age for a pilot is 23.

The Voyager (A330) and the Atlas A400 are what he was saying he wants to fly, but a week at Conningsby watching the Typhoons training and doing unrestricted takeoffs on scramble started changing his mind, then he met Matt Bright at Blackpool the other week, he's the Typhoon Display Pilot who flies BlackJack (Anarchy 1) and he told him to go for the fast jets and transfer onto multi engines later on, so he's had his head turned. As a final option he will do rotary wing if push comes to shove. At some point he'll get to meet a mate of his instructor who is also a Typhoon Pilot, so it'll be fast jets all the way then. Jack was going to give him a one on one tour at Conningsby and Eddie hinted a flight might have been on the cards but the week my lad was there he was deployed elsewhere and couldn't say where.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #765 on: Today at 02:54:52 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:35:12 am
What I find hilarious is that some of the worst offenders in there have come here to seek refuge !
I agree. Someone definitely left the damn door open
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,908
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #766 on: Today at 04:36:35 pm
Will be great when transfer window closes.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,647
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #767 on: Today at 04:37:59 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:36:35 pm
Will be great when transfer window closes.
We'll just have endless speculation over who we should buy in January then...
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,225
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #768 on: Today at 04:39:00 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:36:35 pm
Will be great when transfer window closes.

I love the thought that they'll all just fuck off until January, but unfortunately they'll just infest every other thread on the board with "I told you so" whenever a player has a bad 5 minutes during a game.
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,033
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #769 on: Today at 04:40:03 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:39:00 pm
I love the thought that they'll all just fuck off until January, but unfortunately they'll just infest every other thread on the board with "I told you so" whenever a player has a bad 5 minutes during a game.

The window is 5 minutes this season?

Nice one, it's usually any mistake at all...
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,750
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #770 on: Today at 04:41:33 pm
I've just been on there and pointed this out to them.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354122.msg19049335#msg19049335

They all must have me on ignore as no one has replied to it.  :P
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,908
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #771 on: Today at 04:44:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:37:59 pm
We'll just have endless speculation over who we should buy in January then...
Probably be more a case of who we didn't in defence etc etc etc. Fucking boring now.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:39:00 pm
I love the thought that they'll all just fuck off until January, but unfortunately they'll just infest every other thread on the board with "I told you so" whenever a player has a bad 5 minutes during a game.
I'm being wildly optimistic. Endo has barely played 90 minutes and his future with us has been determined. Even at half time during Newcastle game the usual blame FSG, Trent is this that and the other was being mentioned. Players make mistakes. I do wonder if these lot ever actually enjoy football matches.
