Weird we all got to fire but then again not all of us went shooting.



I loved the cadets, had camps at Valley, Lossiemouth and Inskip. I got my basic flying gradient which was flying a Cessena solo but gliders were the most fun, switching off the engines and just silence as you glide down is quite the experience.



Hope he enjoys all that!



I regret not joining the air cadets as a kid. I wanted to fly Tornados, but I went short sighted, so sort of lost interest for a few years. I haven't push my lad into this at all though, he wanted to be a pilot since he was 6.Stayed on Valley in about 1978/79, my uncle was stationed there so we went to stay for a week, we also stayed at RAF Locking with them in about 76.Today they've been at JLA, the RAF flew an Atlas A400 in so they got a look around that, he was made up. Hopefully they are going to Woodvale to fly in a Grob this week, not sure when they get to go gliding. Its mad to think that in just over 2 years he'll be putting is his application to the RAF as a pilot.