Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 14305 times)

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 04:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:42:02 pm
Yep had many a fun afternoon there with the l98 into the dunes.

Its his first camp of this kind - he did a week at RAF Coningsby last month - and he's been put in the blue squadron, so he thinks he isn't getting to fire the L98, which seeing as he is 15, 6ft 2 tall and taking flying lessons, I feel is a bit shit.

This is the actual plane he had his trial flight in, its a Cessna 172



And this is the actual Robin he is learning to fly in



And this is the one he wants a flight in as a Christmas present - its an actual WW2 Chipmunk and belongs to his instructor. He did is solo in this at Woodvale



Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 04:13:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:25:24 pm
Quick peep into the transfer thread,

Groundhog Day.

Just read the words shambles to describe our window :lmao

Szoboslai is one of the most exciting midfielders I've seen signed by anyone in recent years, Mac Allister is class and Endo looks a tidy little player who will do well for us once up to speed.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 04:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:42:02 pm
Yep had many a fun afternoon there with the l98 into the dunes.

Is that Polari? ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 04:15:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:13:17 pm
Just read the words shambles to describe our window :lmao

Szoboslai is one of the most exciting midfielders I've seen signed by anyone in recent years, Mac Allister is class and Endo looks a tidy little player who will do well for us once up to speed.

Surely an embarrassing shambles?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:15:46 pm
Surely an embarrassing shambles?

'Criminal negligence'
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 04:33:51 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:24:13 am
Losing your religion? ;)

Ive kept out for a week to refresh my sanity after spending too much time on the Transfer Thread - RAWKSs very own Mountains of Madness- and find out Rob, our very own Le Petomane, has returned to the site.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Le_Pétomane

And all hail the Mods, a thankless task with some of the monomaniacs infesting a couple of the threads.
;D  One of R.E.M.'s songs I Like. Never had a religion to lose (no offense to anyone here), and maybe that's why one of my shortcomings - to believe that any greater good doesn't already exist, it must be built.

And I learn something new every day, re: Le Petomane. Is that (f)art?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 04:39:47 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:33:51 pm
;D  One of R.E.M.'s songs I Like. Never had a religion to lose (no offense to anyone here), and maybe that's why one of my shortcomings - to believe that any greater good doesn't already exist, it must be built.

And I learn something new every day, re: Le Petomane. Is that (f)art?

Liverpools own Leonard Rossiter played Le Petomane in a 1979 film - the era when toilet humour and casual racism, homophobia and misogyny ruled. :D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gym81fY460
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 04:49:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:13:17 pm
Just read the words shambles to describe our window :lmao

Szoboslai is one of the most exciting midfielders I've seen signed by anyone in recent years, Mac Allister is class and Endo looks a tidy little player who will do well for us once up to speed.

Other than that, though, clear ominshambles...
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 05:46:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:13:17 pm
Just read the words shambles to describe our window :lmao

Szoboslai is one of the most exciting midfielders I've seen signed by anyone in recent years, Mac Allister is class and Endo looks a tidy little player who will do well for us once up to speed.

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 04:19:46 pm
'Criminal negligence'

Yeah it's still really bad in there unfortunately.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 06:10:38 pm »
apart from all the normal reasons, I'd love us to win the PL this year, just to see what those twats - and which ones of them - would find to complain about.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 06:15:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:10:38 pm
apart from all the normal reasons, I'd love us to win the PL this year, just to see what those twats - and which ones of them - would find to complain about.

We were lucky with our lack of signings, FSG minebags or some such shite
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 06:16:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:15:27 pm
We were lucky with our lack of signings, FSG minebags or some such shite

Someone in there is now talking about protesting.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 06:20:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:15:27 pm
We were lucky with our lack of signings, FSG minebags or some such shite

I read earlier that Utd have signed more players than us, 3 vs 4.. their 4th signing.. Johnny fucking Evans. Its beyond parody.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 06:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:16:57 pm
Someone in there is now talking about protesting.

No fucking way are they LFC fans
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 06:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:20:15 pm
I read earlier that Utd have signed more players than us, 3 vs 4.. their 4th signing.. Johnny fucking Evans. Its beyond parody.
you really couldn't make it up
 :lmao
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 06:44:59 pm »
You'd think we hadn't signed anyone ffs. It would be hilarious but so many people take it so seriously.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 06:49:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:06:38 pm
Its his first camp of this kind - he did a week at RAF Coningsby last month - and he's been put in the blue squadron, so he thinks he isn't getting to fire the L98, which seeing as he is 15, 6ft 2 tall and taking flying lessons, I feel is a bit shit.

This is the actual plane he had his trial flight in, its a Cessna 172

And this is the actual Robin he is learning to fly in

And this is the one he wants a flight in as a Christmas present - its an actual WW2 Chipmunk and belongs to his instructor. He did is solo in this at Woodvale


Weird we all got to fire but then again not all of us went shooting.

I loved the cadets, had camps at Valley, Lossiemouth and Inskip. I got my basic flying gradient which was flying a Cessena solo but gliders were the most fun, switching off the engines and just silence as you glide down is quite the experience.

Hope he enjoys all that!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 07:21:52 pm »
I always fancied trying out a gun range. Never fired a weapon before.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 07:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:49:21 pm
Weird we all got to fire but then again not all of us went shooting.

I loved the cadets, had camps at Valley, Lossiemouth and Inskip. I got my basic flying gradient which was flying a Cessena solo but gliders were the most fun, switching off the engines and just silence as you glide down is quite the experience.

Hope he enjoys all that!

I regret not joining the air cadets as a kid. I wanted to fly Tornados, but I went short sighted, so sort of lost interest for a few years. I haven't push my lad into this at all though, he wanted to be a pilot since he was 6.

Stayed on Valley in about 1978/79, my uncle was stationed there so we went to stay for a week, we also stayed at RAF Locking with them in about 76.

Today they've been at JLA, the RAF flew an Atlas A400 in so they got a look around that, he was made up. Hopefully they are going to Woodvale to fly in a Grob this week, not sure when they get to go gliding. Its mad to think that in just over 2 years he'll be putting is his application to the RAF as a pilot.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 08:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:16:57 pm
Someone in there is now talking about protesting.
I am going to keep tabs on all the moaning c*nts in there and ask them genuinely, has any of them ever been anywhere near Anfield.
I suspect the answer will be, hardly any of them.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:16:57 pm
Someone in there is now talking about protesting.

Just peeked. Seems there are few voices of reason left. They're either in here or have given up. I'm deffo done in there... ;)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 09:13:17 pm »
And now the news that Saudi are sniffing around Gomez has caused the thread to descend to the 8th layer of hell. Can't believe people think losing Fabinho and Henderson didn't throw a sizeable wrench into Klopp's plans for the season, and now some are hoping they come in for Matip. Gawd, I hope these are whooshes, because it's effing depressing.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 09:29:16 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:24:13 am
Losing your religion? ;)

Ive kept out for a week to refresh my sanity after spending too much time on the Transfer Thread - RAWKSs very own Mountains of Madness-
Well none of those twats seem to Love the Craft of football. Just the moaning and the money. They are spending fans not football fans.

And like Lovecraft they have objectionable views and go on and on and on at tedious length. Mention Cthulu or Nyarlathotep to them and they'll insist we spend 100m on them or FSG Out!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 09:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:29:52 am
Wait, who let you in CC 
someone forgot to shut the door

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:33:51 pm
;D  One of R.E.M.'s songs I Like. Never had a religion to lose (no offense to anyone here),
Fortunately the song isn't about either religion or losing it ;)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #744 on: Today at 02:28:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:29:16 pm
They are spending fans not football fans.



Fucking hell. That really is it, isn't it?

Consumers, not supporters...
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #745 on: Today at 04:47:19 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:31:22 pm

Fortunately the song isn't about either religion or losing it ;)
;D
