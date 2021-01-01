After a win I don't look for something negative or something to moan about which I felt the Nunez thread is about.



I'm not complaining about it. I find the main part of the forum as somewhere I visit rarely because of the shite posted in it now. Nunez should be sold after two games!? The crap Gakpo got shortly after signing. It's tedious. The list is endless now unfortunately.



its just a player discussion thread. some people wondered (without moaning) why he hasn't played much so far, and hope (positively) he gets a chance and take it. then in the discussion, others consider if him not playing much indicates something else in terms of his starting prospects. it's standard fare, there's nothing extreme in there - wouldnt say it's close to tedious either, at least by potential standards (obviously that's subjective and we have different tolerance thresholds).there's also loads of positive stuff being said about our new signings and team performances in the game thread on the LFC forum, which i'd recommend seeking out - as opposed to the thread for a player working on improving their form (but only having 5 minutes to do it). there's plenty out there to still enjoy without focusing only on the posts that don't chime with you.anyway, it seems like some opinions on nunez bothered you so i just meant to recommend not dwelling on it and bringing something thats annoyed you into a second thread and kick off an annoyance vicious circle where it might also bother other new readers.