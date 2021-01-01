« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 9971 times)

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 12:00:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:49:25 am
You know what, I'm fucking done with this site, it's shit now.

Take care all of you.

Please no Rob, the south Manchester massive of two cannot become a single! :)
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 12:05:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:19:53 am
The sportswashing whataboutery is really starting to get to me on here.

Lots of insinuation that it's just racism in disguise when people post their disgust about what's happening.

Anybody who essentially accuses someone of being racist for being opposed to Sportswashers should be given a holiday imo. It's a horrendous insult to throw at someone without proof. Almost as bad as calling someone a peado.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 12:25:29 pm »
This whole site is way too sensitive. You are all too touchy, easily offended, to quick to lock, to quick to 'tidy up', have an ignore function and its all driven by a sense of 'this is serious and I matter' Lighten up dickheads.

You all need to look at yourselves and have a word.


Bar Captain Tsubasa, of course, he's a divvy and should be thrown in the loony bin (apologies for offending the divvies in the loony bin, amongst you)


This site used to be a laugh and now you've all gone and taken yourselves too serious. I'd not let any of you go the match with me, you're all to fucking serious.

Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 12:29:45 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 12:25:29 pm
I'd not let any of you go the match with me

Does that mean you have a spare?
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 12:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 12:29:45 pm
Does that mean you have a spare?

Quite a few spares to be honest, but not for this place.
Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 12:34:39 pm »
 
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 12:33:03 pm
Quite a few spares to be honest, but not for this place.

 :-\
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:49:25 am
You know what, I'm fucking done with this site, it's shit now.

Take care all of you.

I had a week off after the Caicedo farago and have decided to give some threads a miss.

Dont go Rob. One less decent poster will only increase the knob head ratio.

And well miss the ongoing 1966 family soap opera. :D
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 12:48:05 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 12:25:29 pm
This whole site is way too sensitive. You are all too touchy, easily offended, to quick to lock, to quick to 'tidy up', have an ignore function and its all driven by a sense of 'this is serious and I matter' Lighten up dickheads.

You all need to look at yourselves and have a word.


Bar Captain Tsubasa, of course, he's a divvy and should be thrown in the loony bin (apologies for offending the divvies in the loony bin, amongst you)


This site used to be a laugh and now you've all gone and taken yourselves too serious. I'd not let any of you go the match with me, you're all to fucking serious.

Yes and no Chops.

I don't think it's a matter of being too serious, it's a matter of engaging in negativity constantly, in every fucking thread. Wanna talk about a transfer then its fucking negative, or it's FSG, wanna talk about the game it's he didn't play well, he's too slow, wanna talk about anything on this side and there's always a fucking negative asshole who pops up and kicks it off.

It gets absolutely fucking boring. It infects the entire site. You can't go to one thread without it. It's a constant and just seems to be getting worse which leads people to fuck it off.

I mean I don't want it to be all positive, but there's being critical and negative/contrary for interest sake and then there's being negative for the express purposes of being just negative and combative.

It's fucking draining.
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 01:20:37 pm »
Rob's one of the best posters on RAWK. 

I always enjoy his posts - the serious ones as well as the having-a-laugh ones.

I really hope he doesn't stay away.
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 02:10:01 pm »
Yeah I hope you don't leave, Rob. It's only the presence of some good posters that keeps me here, too. If some of the remaining good ones start leaving I suspect a domino effect until the whinging fuckwits have inherited the whole site

As for the topic that brought this about...hmm. I do think there are some problematic things in the discussions, across the internet, but also here. I stopped going into the City and Newcastle threads because of unpleasantly worded stuff I read there, fairly regularly, too. I don't necessarily think it's intentional, but I think people could be more careful about their language and about checking things before posting things that are inaccurate, generalised or demeaning.

I know nobody wants to hear this which is why I've never made a big deal of it. I don't agree with the accusations that people are "only against sportswashing due to racism". That's obviously bullshit. But by not taking sufficent care we give ammunition to the defenders of sportswashing and allow them to skew and hijack the debate away from what is important.
Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm »
Well I for one hope Rob leaves  ;D
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm
Well I for one hope Rob leaves  ;D
:lmao

Thought I'd see some positivity in main forum today. Nope it's about selling Nunez ::)
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 03:01:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm
Thought I'd see some positivity in main forum today. Nope it's about selling Nunez ::)
And so you wanted to bring that apparently negative post (from one person) into here so it's spread to two threads, not just one?
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 03:04:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:01:02 pm
And so you wanted to bring that apparently negative post (from one person) into here so it's spread to two threads, not just one?
It's been said more than once and it was just to merely highlight the utter shite that gets spoken about. That alright with you?
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 03:09:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:04:43 pm
It's been said more than once and it was just to merely highlight the utter shite that gets spoken about. That alright with you?
course it is mate! (and sorry, i was wrong there were multiple posts). you're alright it just doesn't feel like shutting the door behind you :) i just don't personally get complaining about it there but not discussing it, then complaining about it here again.
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 03:11:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:04:43 pm
It's been said more than once and it was just to merely highlight the utter shite that gets spoken about. That alright with you?
:thumbup

Darwin's card is marked. He could score twenty in a row and the whoppers will hide under their rocks but as soon he has a couple of lesser games they'll be out in force.

Imagine when Dom has a couple of poor games in a row... unlike him it won't be pretty ;)
Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 04:05:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm
Well I for one hope Rob leaves  ;D
Just you wait til you have a problem with your car and there's no Rob in here to diagnose the problem.

That'll teach you.
Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 06:43:42 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:09:47 pm
course it is mate! (and sorry, i was wrong there were multiple posts). you're alright it just doesn't feel like shutting the door behind you :) i just don't personally get complaining about it there but not discussing it, then complaining about it here again.
After a win I don't look for something negative or something to moan about which I felt the Nunez thread is about.

I'm not complaining about it. I find the main part of the forum as somewhere I visit rarely because of the shite posted in it now. Nunez should be sold after two games!? The crap Gakpo got shortly after signing. It's tedious. The list is endless now unfortunately.
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 06:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:11:17 pm
:thumbup

Darwin's card is marked. He could score twenty in a row and the whoppers will hide under their rocks but as soon he has a couple of lesser games they'll be out in force.

Imagine when Dom has a couple of poor games in a row... unlike him it won't be pretty ;)
Nunez and Endo are going to be main (negative) topics of conversation for sure.
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 08:35:30 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:43:42 pm
After a win I don't look for something negative or something to moan about which I felt the Nunez thread is about.

I'm not complaining about it. I find the main part of the forum as somewhere I visit rarely because of the shite posted in it now. Nunez should be sold after two games!? The crap Gakpo got shortly after signing. It's tedious. The list is endless now unfortunately.
its just a player discussion thread. some people wondered (without moaning) why he hasn't played much so far, and hope (positively) he gets a chance and take it. then in the discussion, others consider if him not playing much indicates something else in terms of his starting prospects. it's standard fare, there's nothing extreme in there - wouldnt say it's close to tedious either, at least by potential standards (obviously that's subjective and we have different tolerance thresholds).

there's also loads of positive stuff being said about our new signings and team performances in the game thread on the LFC forum, which i'd recommend seeking out - as opposed to the thread for a player working on improving their form (but only having 5 minutes to do it). there's plenty out there to still enjoy without focusing only on the posts that don't chime with you.

anyway, it seems like some opinions on nunez bothered you so i just meant to recommend not dwelling on it and bringing something thats annoyed you into a second thread and kick off an annoyance vicious circle where it might also bother other new readers.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:38:25 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm »
Are father , who art in heaven (and other massive gay clubs) please fix it for me to get me banned due to playing some right on the bone, but clevererer than than thous followers and Gerrad Houllier than thous,  DAWK doctrinewe are all, when said and done, one big unhappy family, bar the Irish.
* Please delete as I know its too difficult for you

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZD0BcQTIr4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZD0BcQTIr4c</a>


Ill love laughing at you lot, pleeeease delete me, let me goooooo :lmao


Goodbye, good night and godless.

PS, remember the clown shoes.



Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ch_Fz2Np-Z4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ch_Fz2Np-Z4</a>



<a href="https://youtube.Com/v/C4YXx52PG5M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.Com/v/C4YXx52PG5M</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm by Peabee »
Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #502 on: Today at 12:00:07 am »
Can you delete me too. Fucking daft this forum. Ciao.

By the way, Im 100% about this. Please delete. Ive just seen one of the most ignorant and uneducated posts from one of your staff. As someone with a family member involved in the case, to see them make the claim, just from reading the papers and despite the verdict, is astounding. Just sickening.

I dont want to even accidentally login here.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:55 am by Peabee »
Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #503 on: Today at 12:25:37 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 12:25:29 pm
This whole site is way too sensitive. You are all too touchy, easily offended, to quick to lock, to quick to 'tidy up', have an ignore function and its all driven by a sense of 'this is serious and I matter' Lighten up dickheads.

You all need to look at yourselves and have a word.


Bar Captain Tsubasa, of course, he's a divvy and should be thrown in the loony bin (apologies for offending the divvies in the loony bin, amongst you)


This site used to be a laugh and now you've all gone and taken yourselves too serious. I'd not let any of you go the match with me, you're all to fucking serious.

Bullshit you wont let any of us go the match with you cause our arses arent clean enough to your pristine anus standards, lets not beat around the bush here eh
Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #504 on: Today at 12:26:30 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:25:37 am
Bullshit you wont let any of us go the match with you cause our arses arent clean enough to your pristine anus standards, lets not beat around the bush here eh

Beating around the bush sounds like the exact issue.
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #505 on: Today at 12:35:21 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:26:30 am
Beating around the bush sounds like the exact issue.

Dont get me started on you you who [gave up on the crusade] [abandoned the good fight] [went good will hunting] [rode off into the sunset on your harley] [insert epithet here] on the main forum yes you lad
Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #506 on: Today at 12:36:32 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:35:21 am
Dont get me started on you you who [gave up on the crusade] [abandoned the good fight] [went good will hunting] [rode off into the sunset on your harley] [insert epithet here] on the main forum yes you lad

 ;D ;D I had no more energy
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #507 on: Today at 12:38:36 am »
https://youtu.be/c4UGLm2QjC8

Beating Around the Bush

(its not porn)

Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #508 on: Today at 10:48:14 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:35:30 pm
its just a player discussion thread. some people wondered (without moaning) why he hasn't played much so far, and hope (positively) he gets a chance and take it. then in the discussion, others consider if him not playing much indicates something else in terms of his starting prospects. it's standard fare, there's nothing extreme in there - wouldnt say it's close to tedious either, at least by potential standards (obviously that's subjective and we have different tolerance thresholds).

there's also loads of positive stuff being said about our new signings and team performances in the game thread on the LFC forum, which i'd recommend seeking out - as opposed to the thread for a player working on improving their form (but only having 5 minutes to do it). there's plenty out there to still enjoy without focusing only on the posts that don't chime with you.

anyway, it seems like some opinions on nunez bothered you so i just meant to recommend not dwelling on it and bringing something thats annoyed you into a second thread and kick off an annoyance vicious circle where it might also bother other new readers.
There's numerous threads where negativity is part of the norm. I'll just avoid main forum like I normally do and let people carry on. It's not worth it :wave
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #509 on: Today at 11:04:10 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:48:14 am
There's numerous threads where negativity is part of the norm. I'll just avoid main forum like I normally do and let people carry on. It's not worth it :wave

Sort of thinking the same myself after some interactions this morning.  The glee and self-importance in the way some people jump on posts is quite incredible.  This place is a mess at the moment.
Logged
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #510 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:48:14 am
There's numerous threads where negativity is part of the norm. I'll just avoid main forum like I normally do and let people carry on. It's not worth it :wave
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:04:10 am
Sort of thinking the same myself after some interactions this morning.  The glee and self-importance in the way some people jump on posts is quite incredible.  This place is a mess at the moment.
sorry you guys aren't having a fun time of it.

i'm locked out my work computer waiting for IT to call me back, so i looked at the posts you're talking about in the LFC forum. like i said initially to you G in G, it seems like you're both unfortunately (accidentally) contributing to some of your own issues with that section of the forum.

if you go into a thread and bring up historic posts/topics that bothered you, in a broad passive way to everyone reading the thread, then you're going to trigger another discussion (about something that bothers you). seems like you guys are accidentally contributing to a vicious circle that's making the experience worse for yourselves
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 19, 2023, 06:44:42 pm
And to think some wanted him gone last summer.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:30:25 am
It's been two league games, maybe let's give it a bit until we're writing him off eh?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:16 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #511 on: Today at 01:04:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:01:18 pm
sorry you guys aren't having a fun time of it.

i'm locked out my work computer waiting for IT to call me back, so i looked at the posts you're talking about in the LFC forum. like i said initially to you G in G, it seems like you're both unfortunately (accidentally) contributing to some of your own issues with that section of the forum.

if you go into a thread and bring up historic posts/topics that bothered you, in a broad passive way to everyone reading the thread, then you're going to trigger another discussion (about something that bothers you). seems like you guys are accidentally contributing to a vicious circle that's making the experience worse for yourselves
How is posts that mention selling Nunez in last 24/48 hours bringing up historic posts? Yesterday morning the main page had Nunez as most recent topic that had posts in it on a number of occasions.
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #512 on: Today at 01:05:05 pm »
Did someone leave the door open?  ??? ::)
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #513 on: Today at 01:05:37 pm »
Just popped in to the transfer thread and it's still the Endo the world. Do wonder what it must be like to be a groundhog day miserable moaning twat all the time.
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #514 on: Today at 01:06:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:05:05 pm
Did someone leave the door open?  ??? ::)
;D
Logged

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #515 on: Today at 01:16:33 pm »
"I might be arguing with you in my spare time..."
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #516 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:04:33 pm
How is posts that mention selling Nunez in last 24/48 hours bringing up historic posts? Yesterday morning the main page had Nunez as most recent topic that had posts in it on a number of occasions.
last summer is historic? and the nunez post was, as you point out, days afterwards and interrupted good chat to 'accentuate the negative'. seems like you are just looking to argue - so i'll leave my constructive effort at trying to help you do better at 'eliminating the negative' at that
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:06:01 pm
;D
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:16:33 pm
"I might be arguing with you in my spare time..."
will admit it is quite funny seeing what people apparently consider to be a 'positive' way of posting, while they're on a roll repeatedly complaining and clutching about forum negativity ;D
Logged
