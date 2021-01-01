« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 8929 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,453
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #440 on: Today at 10:45:29 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:30:48 am
Enjoy mate.
Feel so full of enthusiasm today, despite my sore head.
Can't wait to get in our church later on.

You could get to see Endo make his debut, he's got clearance and I reckon Klopp will start him
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #441 on: Today at 10:49:54 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:27:08 pm
you need to stop following me round this forum ye bad wool.


I'll get Capon on ya, that'll learn ye.

At first I thought that said ye bald wool which would be more accurate tbf.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,552
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #442 on: Today at 10:50:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:45:29 am
You could get to see Endo make his debut, he's got clearance and I reckon Klopp will start him
Hope so. Really like the look of him and he comes across as someone who is really pleased to be with us.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • JFT 97
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:53:52 am »
Right breakfast cleared with several cups of tea. Heading out for the bus now and up the fucking reds especially you Endo, Macallister and Szoboszlai.

Love the first home game feeling.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #444 on: Today at 11:14:50 am »
Off to a friends barbq this afternoon, trying to convince myself itll be fine to take my laptop ask for their WiFi code and find a dodgy stream of the match

Jealous of those going. Have a good one, hoping we score a few
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,453
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #445 on: Today at 11:18:31 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:50:31 am
Hope so. Really like the look of him and he comes across as someone who is really pleased to be with us.

He does doesn't he. Klopp said he was a late developer, he probably never imagined he'd play for the best club in the world. Him speaking good English will be a massive help and also the friendliness of the players will help him settle - Mo popping in to welcome him was sound.

Saw a few of the long balls he hit for Stuttgart, Mo and Darwin will be loving getting on the end of those.

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:14:50 am
Off to a friends barbq this afternoon, trying to convince myself itll be fine to take my laptop ask for their WiFi code and find a dodgy stream of the match

Jealous of those going. Have a good one, hoping we score a few

Don't ask for the wifi password


just go turn the router over and get it yourself ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #446 on: Today at 11:22:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:18:31 am
.

Don't ask for the wifi password


just go turn the router over and get it yourself ;D

 ;D Ill end up in the mingebags thread with that type of behaviour
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,453
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #447 on: Today at 11:23:48 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:22:21 am
;D Ill end up in the mingebags thread with that type of behaviour

Nah, its normal behaviour ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,610
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #448 on: Today at 11:25:09 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 10:49:54 am
At first I thought that said ye bald wool which would be more accurate tbf.
Indeed  ;D
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,392
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #449 on: Today at 11:25:51 am »
I'll always offer my wifi password to visitors, if I think on. It's mingebag behaviour to refuse it!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #450 on: Today at 11:31:06 am »
Thanks all. Youve convinced me. Lets hope theyre not mingebags
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,552
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #451 on: Today at 11:32:00 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:25:51 am
I'll always offer my wifi password to visitors, if I think on. It's mingebag behaviour to refuse it!
Same.
We have 3 granddaughters who live in the same street as us, and because they practically live at ours, they bring their mates around and they all have our wifi password. 
Costs nothing to be nice.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,778
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #452 on: Today at 11:32:51 am »
Right now feeding the dog her breakfast, then watch the Liverpool game, then depending on the weather and if my friend gets all his projects done might head down to his creek for some fishing later.

Havent gone to fish for awhile so hoping that happens.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,951
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #453 on: Today at 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:25:51 am
I'll always offer my wifi password to visitors, if I think on. It's mingebag behaviour to refuse it!

That's what guest networks are for! Don't be letting their devices on the main network. People not changing passwords and letting any old idiot on their network, what is the world coming to!
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #454 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:36:26 am
That's what guest networks are for! Don't be letting their devices on the main network. People not changing passwords and letting any old idiot on their network, what is the world coming to!

RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! And don't give out your Wi-Fi password, you Jackass!!!
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #455 on: Today at 01:35:58 pm »
Yeah I always a use the Guest network for friends, vistors etc. Gives me the chance to use a humorous SSID and password for it as well. Oh how we laugh! :)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,392
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #456 on: Today at 03:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:36:26 am
That's what guest networks are for! Don't be letting their devices on the main network. People not changing passwords and letting any old idiot on their network, what is the world coming to!

I said guests, not random weirdos! ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #457 on: Today at 04:35:29 pm »
I know we're supposed to be avoiding this stuff, but there's nowhere else but this Shelter to say this. Absolute shitbags in our support. I have nothing in common with their idea of football support. I don't want to have, either.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,951
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #458 on: Today at 05:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:35:29 pm
I know we're supposed to be avoiding this stuff, but there's nowhere else but this Shelter to say this. Absolute shitbags in our support. I have nothing in common with their idea of football support. I don't want to have, either.

I've not been online cos why subject myself to it when there's football to watch, but I'm guessing the first 28 minutes were not fun?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 