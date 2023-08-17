« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 8543 times)

Offline tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:29:08 am
I know, and I've said it before in here, unless we get reports of repeat offenders we're unlikely to catch it.

Far too many posts for us to keep up with, and I know people will say 'get more mods' but it's not that simple.

I know it's not happening, but I honestly think that if there was an up/downvote button, people would vent less about it all in other threads.
Offline Claire.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:48:42 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:32:02 am
I know it's not happening, but I honestly think that if there was an up/downvote button, people would vent less about it all in other threads.

I don't think it'd have the effect you think it would, there's a lot of people on here who'd instantly get downvotes for breathing. SMF has a karma function, we've never had it switched on in the near 20 years (fucks sake) I've been a mod.

When a report comes in, we don't look at it in isolation, even if it's blatant you go in and read around and make sure you get the context. I won't ban or warn someone without justification, doesn't matter if I don't like what they've said or I don't agree, it's not my job to police opinion it's to make sure people aren't being abused or made to feel like shit in our community - those kind of features can have negative effects on people.
Offline Red Beret

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 12:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:29:08 am
I know, and I've said it before in here, unless we get reports of repeat offenders we're unlikely to catch it.

Far too many posts for us to keep up with, and I know people will say 'get more mods' but it's not that simple.

Aye. I've had to resort to DMing mods because posters have got really really personal in very subtle ways. It's one thing to disagree with someone, but quite another to try and undermine their very standing.
Online SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 02:21:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:40:07 am
One main thing for me, which was triggered by the post I saw, was if the players stats don't fit what they want they immediately start to slag the club or player off, before they get a chance - I vaguely remember Gakpo being questioned at the start....
not just that - seems like a lot of them harbour a huge grudge / chip on their shoulder when a player they dissed turns out to do well ... and as soon as he effs up somehow (or god help us gets an injury) they pounce from the shadows again "I told ya!!! I was right all along!!"

bloody children.
Online SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 02:22:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:32:02 am
I know it's not happening, but I honestly think that if there was an up/downvote button, people would vent less about it all in other threads.
agree completely
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 02:29:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:21:25 pm
not just that - seems like a lot of them harbour a huge grudge / chip on their shoulder when a player they dissed turns out to do well ... and as soon as he effs up somehow (or god help us gets an injury) they pounce from the shadows again "I told ya!!! I was right all along!!"

bloody children.
Like vultures on a perch.
Online Chakan

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 02:32:42 pm »
Well least they can shut up about Endo now and move onto complaining about something else.

I don't enjoy the stats just for stats purposes, which I why I miss PoP so much. He would literally go into detail and to why the stats do or don't favor someone which good explanations involved. It was get a a cup of coffee and relax and go read a PoP post.

Now it's just a pie chart with lines and wedges and all I can think is

Offline Red Beret

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 03:57:12 pm »
PoP had clearly calculated stats showing the degradation of post quality on this site. He was ahead of the curve when he jumped ship. ;D
Offline tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 04:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:57:12 pm
PoP had clearly calculated stats showing the degradation of post quality on this site. He was ahead of the curve when he jumped ship. ;D

He also thought Guardiola was brilliant and kept telling people how his tactics had changed football, got all sorts of pelters for that.
Offline rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 04:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:57:12 pm
PoP had clearly calculated stats showing the degradation of post quality on this site. He was ahead of the curve when he jumped ship. ;D

He was.

Helped me out laods too with advice on my lads development and let me have a few books.
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm »
PoP was great. He came back for a few months a few years back, went AWOL again.

He was also a funny bastard outside of you talking with him about footie.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 04:23:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:01:19 pm
He also thought Guardiola was brilliant and kept telling people how his tactics had changed football, got all sorts of pelters for that.

it was his Brendan Rodgers obsession I couldnt stand, I was in a minority here, of not being a fan of PoP.
Offline tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 04:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:23:28 pm
it was his Brendan Rodgers obsession I couldnt stand, I was in a minority here, of not being a fan of PoP.

I liked PoP and his insights were a really welcomed addition to RAWK, but I do also think he had an arrogant streak and didn't like people questioning his opinion.
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 04:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:23:28 pm
it was his Brendan Rodgers obsession I couldnt stand, I was in a minority here, of not being a fan of PoP.

This is why I said what I said.  :P ;D

Quote
He was also a funny bastard outside of you talking with him about footie.
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 04:26:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:24:52 pm
I liked PoP and his insights were a really welcomed addition to RAWK, but I do also think he had an arrogant streak and didn't like people questioning his opinion.

He did a few footie drafts with us too fatty. Remember Bodo Illgner pick as the #1 pick in the rebooted All Star Draft?  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 04:33:02 pm »
Peter is picking on tubby today I see ;D
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 04:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 17, 2023, 09:03:34 pm
RAWK Fight Night:

Al v Mac Red

Capon v Redric

Mac Red v Tubby (First to the Buffet Table Match)



Please add your own
Offline tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 04:35:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:33:02 pm
Peter is picking on tubby today I see ;D

To be fair I do call out a lot of his shit.  I'm dipping out now because he's pretending he's not reading my posts anyway.
Online Ghost Town

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:01:19 pm
He also thought Guardiola was brilliant and kept telling people how his tactics had changed football, got all sorts of pelters for that.
He was right, though
Offline tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 04:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
He was right, though

I agree.  But there's a lot of posters on here who can't deal with the fact that while Guardiola is a monumental bellend, he's also an incredible manager.
Online Ghost Town

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 04:46:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:43:45 pm
I agree.  But there's a lot of posters on here who can't deal with the fact that while Guardiola is a monumental bellend, he's also an incredible manager.
That just about covers it. :)

Yeah there's a lot of convenient disdain because of who he works for
Offline Red Beret

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm »
Maybe five years ago PoP was right about Ped, but these days his football is rather sterile. There's only so long you can laud someone's style when they have an unlimited budget and don't have to worry about reinventing themselves.

Jurgen has already gone through several phases as a manager as he tries to stay competitive.

We're all human and have our flaws
Offline Draex

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 06:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:34:16 pm


What about Ivan v's Romano? The Shackwackoff guy
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 06:35:47 pm »
Ivan is Capon! He is the Mick Foley of RAWK. Will have a match as a different persona.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 08:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:29:08 am
I know, and I've said it before in here, unless we get reports of repeat offenders we're unlikely to catch it.

Far too many posts for us to keep up with, and I know people will say 'get more mods' but it's not that simple.

Hang on, you took John C, on. How simple can it get.
Offline Red Beret

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 08:51:59 pm »
New member who joined 18 months ago. First post today.

"Sell Salah"

:lmao
Online Chakan

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 08:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:51:59 pm
New member who joined 18 months ago. First post today.

"Sell Salah"

:lmao

Cant wait for the second one, Klopp out!
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 08:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:55:43 pm
Cant wait for the second one, Klopp out!

Sell Alisson!
Online John C

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 11:27:08 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:44:59 pm
Hang on, you took John C, on. How simple can it get.
you need to stop following me round this forum ye bad wool.


I'll get Capon on ya, that'll learn ye.
Online John C

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #429 on: Today at 12:20:33 am »
This thread needs to revert to a chat amongst you all.
Bringing serious footy stuff in to it isn't really what it's about.
It's a place and space outside of that world.
