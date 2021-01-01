« previous next »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #400 on: Today at 11:32:02 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:29:08 am
I know, and I've said it before in here, unless we get reports of repeat offenders we're unlikely to catch it.

Far too many posts for us to keep up with, and I know people will say 'get more mods' but it's not that simple.

I know it's not happening, but I honestly think that if there was an up/downvote button, people would vent less about it all in other threads.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #401 on: Today at 11:48:42 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:32:02 am
I know it's not happening, but I honestly think that if there was an up/downvote button, people would vent less about it all in other threads.

I don't think it'd have the effect you think it would, there's a lot of people on here who'd instantly get downvotes for breathing. SMF has a karma function, we've never had it switched on in the near 20 years (fucks sake) I've been a mod.

When a report comes in, we don't look at it in isolation, even if it's blatant you go in and read around and make sure you get the context. I won't ban or warn someone without justification, doesn't matter if I don't like what they've said or I don't agree, it's not my job to police opinion it's to make sure people aren't being abused or made to feel like shit in our community - those kind of features can have negative effects on people.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:09:02 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:29:08 am
I know, and I've said it before in here, unless we get reports of repeat offenders we're unlikely to catch it.

Far too many posts for us to keep up with, and I know people will say 'get more mods' but it's not that simple.

Aye. I've had to resort to DMing mods because posters have got really really personal in very subtle ways. It's one thing to disagree with someone, but quite another to try and undermine their very standing.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #403 on: Today at 02:21:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:40:07 am
One main thing for me, which was triggered by the post I saw, was if the players stats don't fit what they want they immediately start to slag the club or player off, before they get a chance - I vaguely remember Gakpo being questioned at the start....
not just that - seems like a lot of them harbour a huge grudge / chip on their shoulder when a player they dissed turns out to do well ... and as soon as he effs up somehow (or god help us gets an injury) they pounce from the shadows again "I told ya!!! I was right all along!!"

bloody children.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #404 on: Today at 02:22:46 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:32:02 am
I know it's not happening, but I honestly think that if there was an up/downvote button, people would vent less about it all in other threads.
agree completely
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #405 on: Today at 02:29:41 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:21:25 pm
not just that - seems like a lot of them harbour a huge grudge / chip on their shoulder when a player they dissed turns out to do well ... and as soon as he effs up somehow (or god help us gets an injury) they pounce from the shadows again "I told ya!!! I was right all along!!"

bloody children.
Like vultures on a perch.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #406 on: Today at 02:32:42 pm
Well least they can shut up about Endo now and move onto complaining about something else.

I don't enjoy the stats just for stats purposes, which I why I miss PoP so much. He would literally go into detail and to why the stats do or don't favor someone which good explanations involved. It was get a a cup of coffee and relax and go read a PoP post.

Now it's just a pie chart with lines and wedges and all I can think is

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #407 on: Today at 03:57:12 pm
PoP had clearly calculated stats showing the degradation of post quality on this site. He was ahead of the curve when he jumped ship. ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #408 on: Today at 04:01:19 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:57:12 pm
PoP had clearly calculated stats showing the degradation of post quality on this site. He was ahead of the curve when he jumped ship. ;D

He also thought Guardiola was brilliant and kept telling people how his tactics had changed football, got all sorts of pelters for that.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #409 on: Today at 04:17:01 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:57:12 pm
PoP had clearly calculated stats showing the degradation of post quality on this site. He was ahead of the curve when he jumped ship. ;D

He was.

Helped me out laods too with advice on my lads development and let me have a few books.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #410 on: Today at 04:22:16 pm
PoP was great. He came back for a few months a few years back, went AWOL again.

He was also a funny bastard outside of you talking with him about footie.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #411 on: Today at 04:23:28 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:01:19 pm
He also thought Guardiola was brilliant and kept telling people how his tactics had changed football, got all sorts of pelters for that.

it was his Brendan Rodgers obsession I couldnt stand, I was in a minority here, of not being a fan of PoP.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #412 on: Today at 04:24:52 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:23:28 pm
it was his Brendan Rodgers obsession I couldnt stand, I was in a minority here, of not being a fan of PoP.

I liked PoP and his insights were a really welcomed addition to RAWK, but I do also think he had an arrogant streak and didn't like people questioning his opinion.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #413 on: Today at 04:25:36 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:23:28 pm
it was his Brendan Rodgers obsession I couldnt stand, I was in a minority here, of not being a fan of PoP.

This is why I said what I said.  :P ;D

Quote
He was also a funny bastard outside of you talking with him about footie.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #414 on: Today at 04:26:52 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:24:52 pm
I liked PoP and his insights were a really welcomed addition to RAWK, but I do also think he had an arrogant streak and didn't like people questioning his opinion.

He did a few footie drafts with us too fatty. Remember Bodo Illgner pick as the #1 pick in the rebooted All Star Draft?  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #415 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm
Peter is picking on tubby today I see ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #416 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm
RAWK Fight Night:

Al v Mac Red

Capon v Redric

Mac Red v Tubby (First to the Buffet Table Match)



Please add your own
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #417 on: Today at 04:35:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:33:02 pm
Peter is picking on tubby today I see ;D

To be fair I do call out a lot of his shit.  I'm dipping out now because he's pretending he's not reading my posts anyway.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #418 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:01:19 pm
He also thought Guardiola was brilliant and kept telling people how his tactics had changed football, got all sorts of pelters for that.
He was right, though
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #419 on: Today at 04:43:45 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:39:03 pm
He was right, though

I agree.  But there's a lot of posters on here who can't deal with the fact that while Guardiola is a monumental bellend, he's also an incredible manager.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #420 on: Today at 04:46:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:43:45 pm
I agree.  But there's a lot of posters on here who can't deal with the fact that while Guardiola is a monumental bellend, he's also an incredible manager.
That just about covers it. :)

Yeah there's a lot of convenient disdain because of who he works for
