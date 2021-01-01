I know it's not happening, but I honestly think that if there was an up/downvote button, people would vent less about it all in other threads.



I don't think it'd have the effect you think it would, there's a lot of people on here who'd instantly get downvotes for breathing. SMF has a karma function, we've never had it switched on in the near 20 years (fucks sake) I've been a mod.When a report comes in, we don't look at it in isolation, even if it's blatant you go in and read around and make sure you get the context. I won't ban or warn someone without justification, doesn't matter if I don't like what they've said or I don't agree, it's not my job to police opinion it's to make sure people aren't being abused or made to feel like shit in our community - those kind of features can have negative effects on people.