RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:29:08 am
I know, and I've said it before in here, unless we get reports of repeat offenders we're unlikely to catch it.

Far too many posts for us to keep up with, and I know people will say 'get more mods' but it's not that simple.

I know it's not happening, but I honestly think that if there was an up/downvote button, people would vent less about it all in other threads.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
I don't think it'd have the effect you think it would, there's a lot of people on here who'd instantly get downvotes for breathing. SMF has a karma function, we've never had it switched on in the near 20 years (fucks sake) I've been a mod.

When a report comes in, we don't look at it in isolation, even if it's blatant you go in and read around and make sure you get the context. I won't ban or warn someone without justification, doesn't matter if I don't like what they've said or I don't agree, it's not my job to police opinion it's to make sure people aren't being abused or made to feel like shit in our community - those kind of features can have negative effects on people.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Aye. I've had to resort to DMing mods because posters have got really really personal in very subtle ways. It's one thing to disagree with someone, but quite another to try and undermine their very standing.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
