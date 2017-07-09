I think this could be the worse the site has ever been, and weve been through some shit times as a club since its inception. Ive been on here lurking since I was about 13/14 and Im 31 now ffs. You know its bad to get Capon firing like that, were all just on here for a laugh and some #sausages.



If it wasnt for Titi coming back and reviving the scribes Id probably be fucking it off to be honest.



This is probably the most ridiculous thing, in comparison to a lot of the last 30 odd years, things are actually pretty fuckin good in general right now.Weve had recent success weve got some great players. Weve had 2 iffy seasons in comparison to the ones around them, mainly due to injuries both years, the rest of the years have been highly successful or a lot of fun. Even last season weve got a 7-0 win over Man Utd which no one will ever forget.Just because we cant compete in the transfer market with cheats, even then its still only at times. Weve managed to bring in some absolute superstars despite what were up against.I can fully understand the frustration about what were up against, but really that should unite us not lead to the kind of entitled, disgruntled behaviour on fairly regular display.