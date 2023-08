I think this could be the worse the site has ever been, and we’ve been through some shit times as a club since its inception. I’ve been on here lurking since I was about 13/14 and I’m 31 now ffs. You know it’s bad to get Capon firing like that, we’re all just on here for a laugh and some #sausages.



If it wasn’t for Titi coming back and reviving the scribes I’d probably be fucking it off to be honest.



This is probably the most ridiculous thing, in comparison to a lot of the last 30 odd years, things are actually pretty fuckin good in general right now.We’ve had recent success we’ve got some great players. We’ve had 2 iffy seasons in comparison to the ones around them, mainly due to injuries both years, the rest of the years have been highly successful or a lot of fun. Even last season we’ve got a 7-0 win over Man Utd which no one will ever forget.Just because we can’t compete in the transfer market with cheats, even then it’s still only at times. We’ve managed to bring in some absolute superstars despite what we’re up against.I can fully understand the frustration about what we’re up against, but really that should unite us not lead to the kind of entitled, disgruntled behaviour on fairly regular display.