I think this could be the worse the site has ever been, and weve been through some shit times as a club since its inception. Ive been on here lurking since I was about 13/14 and Im 31 now ffs. You know its bad to get Capon firing like that, were all just on here for a laugh and some #sausages.
If it wasnt for Titi coming back and reviving the scribes Id probably be fucking it off to be honest.
This is probably the most ridiculous thing, in comparison to a lot of the last 30 odd years, things are actually pretty fuckin good in general right now.
Weve had recent success weve got some great players. Weve had 2 iffy seasons in comparison to the ones around them, mainly due to injuries both years, the rest of the years have been highly successful or a lot of fun. Even last season weve got a 7-0 win over Man Utd which no one will ever forget.
Just because we cant compete in the transfer market with cheats, even then its still only at times. Weve managed to bring in some absolute superstars despite what were up against.
I can fully understand the frustration about what were up against, but really that should unite us not lead to the kind of entitled, disgruntled behaviour on fairly regular display.