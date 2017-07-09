« previous next »
Offline Terry de Niro

  Posts: 50,535
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,535
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 09:17:03 pm
Instead of locking the transfer thread can the posters who've taken it too far not just be banned for a bit? It's like being at school when the teachers punish everyone instead of just the kids who are causing trouble...
I only go in there rarely and skim-read a few posts, but I knew it was getting tasty in their early so stayed in there for the lolz.  ;D
Offline CraigDS

  Posts: 61,176
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,176
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:16:40 pm
Any fingering involved?

Only in the doorway. No doubt none of them will admit to getting any pleasure from it though.
Online Red Beret

  Posts: 47,370
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,370
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm »
Well in Cap :wellin

I know there's a bit of a divide for LFC fans, given it's a worldwide fanbase, but I'm tired of some people who think they somehow have seniority and that gives them the right to piss all over the club and everyone else's chips.

"It's my club and I'll shit on it if I want!"

Glad someone called it out to be honest!
Offline sheepfest

  Posts: 946
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
  • JFT 97
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:42:22 pm »
Don Capon bossing the whinging moaning throwing the toys out of the pram thread.
Offline Chakan

  Posts: 88,738
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,738
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:18:18 pm
Jesus imagine being fingered by Fordy bet his fingers are still orange from all the cheesy poofs.

He's ask if he could call you Charlie whole doing it though.
Online amir87

  Posts: 17,570
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,570
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 09:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm
RAWK Fight Night:

Al v Mac Red

Capon v Redric



Please add your own

Id suggest a sumo wrestling match between Capon and Redric during the reveal of Wataru Endo.

Redric obviously coming out to YMCA.
Online Dim Glas

  Posts: 37,230
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,230
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 09:42:22 pm
Don Capon bossing the whinging moaning throwing the toys out of the pram thread.

you know youve pushed it too far when Cap goes off on one like that  ;D

Its the sheer entitlement of these people I cant be doing with. Just utterly spoilt. No concept to how a normal football club cant just do things to perfectly pander to their demands.  Also, it is just football at the end the day, get over yourselves!

Online Dim Glas

  Posts: 37,230
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,230
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:56:33 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:34:02 pm
Got to love the wannabe sporting director in there too, spouting stats like fuck as though he's Monchi or something.  I appreciate stats have a place in the modern game and helped us get where we were but for fucks sake can someone play a game for us before we start pontificating on whether it's a good signing?

I swear the Stat FC bloke doesnt even watch football. Tedious in the extreme. Such an emotionless way of following the sport and it shows in the posts.

Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:36:33 pm
haha yeah, I think I know who that is.

I genuinely don't belive either of them go to a game. You can just tell.

HA! Just about to post the above when I saw your posts  ;D
Online Crosby Nick

  Posts: 106,087
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,087
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:06:24 pm
Im norrarsed to be honest mate. I asked Roy to ban me perm over a year ago. He wouldnt. Sick of the place. I come on here for a laugh.

Getting told id shit myself by some fat old dickhead. If only he knew ;D


Challengers to a game of singles down at Calderstones Park Sampras. Bang a few aces down at him and hell think twice.
Online Red Beret

  Posts: 47,370
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,370
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:06:24 pm
Im norrarsed to be honest mate. I asked Roy to ban me perm over a year ago. He wouldnt. Sick of the place. I come on here for a laugh.

Getting told id shit myself by some fat old dickhead. If only he knew ;D

It says something when you have to be the voice of reason mate. Glad you're still around, you're definitely one of the good ones. :thumbup
Offline Spanish Al

  Posts: 8,017
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,017
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:08:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm
Shame as he'll prob get a ban now, but I totally get how he feels as the whingers are ruining the site and supporting the club in general - something which is meant to be enjoyable!

I think this could be the worse the site has ever been, and weve been through some shit times as a club since its inception. Ive been on here lurking since I was about 13/14 and Im 31 now ffs. You know its bad to get Capon firing like that, were all just on here for a laugh and some #sausages.

If it wasnt for Titi coming back and reviving the scribes Id probably be fucking it off to be honest.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Ghost Town

  Posts: 13,164
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,164
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:15:42 pm
I see the thread's locked now.
Where are all the fucking weirdos going to spout their shit for the next few hours now? 

Signed, Super Fan
EveryFuckingWhere

No thread is safe.

Echo the words above, this is the worst I've seen this place, albeit I haven't been a member too long.

It's the enablers that get my goat just as much as the actual fuckwits.
Online duvva 💅

  Posts: 12,849
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,849
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 10:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:08:24 pm
I think this could be the worse the site has ever been, and weve been through some shit times as a club since its inception. Ive been on here lurking since I was about 13/14 and Im 31 now ffs. You know its bad to get Capon firing like that, were all just on here for a laugh and some #sausages.

If it wasnt for Titi coming back and reviving the scribes Id probably be fucking it off to be honest.
This is probably the most ridiculous thing, in comparison to a lot of the last 30 odd years, things are actually pretty fuckin good in general right now.

Weve had recent success weve got some great players. Weve had 2 iffy seasons in comparison to the ones around them, mainly due to injuries both years, the rest of the years have been highly successful or a lot of fun. Even last season weve got a 7-0 win over Man Utd which no one will ever forget.

Just because we cant compete in the transfer market with cheats, even then its still only at times. Weve managed to bring in some absolute superstars despite what were up against.

I can fully understand the frustration about what were up against, but really that should unite us not lead to the kind of entitled, disgruntled behaviour on fairly regular display.
Offline Peabee

  Posts: 14,946
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,946
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm »
Mad house that thread. Try to have a laugh but the sky is falling in etc. Im not surprised Capon snapped back. Even Nick snapped the other day.

Offline CraigDS

  Posts: 61,176
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,176
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm
Mad house that thread. Try to have a laugh but the sky is falling in etc. Im not surprised Capon snapped back. Even Nick snapped the other day.

I've been so close to doing the same, it's absolutely infuriating to see so much doom and gloom somewhere which is meant to be part of an enjoyable pastime. Totally understandable anyone doing it to be honest.
Online Red Beret

  Posts: 47,370
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,370
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm »
It's mad how we're just expected to compete against a gang of cheats relentlessly squeezing the life out of the game. Every mistake we make is magnified a hundred fold. It's as if people forget what we're up against.

Yes we could do better, but the level of scrutiny is insane. It's miraculous we won anything, never mind everything!
Offline Peabee

  Posts: 14,946
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,946
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm
I've been so close to doing the same, it's absolutely infuriating to see so much doom and gloom somewhere which is meant to be part of an enjoyable pastime. Totally understandable anyone doing it to be honest.

Yeah, footy is an escape for me. Theres enough negative shit to deal with in life. I suffer from depression,  but I try to keep negativity out of my interests. Criticism is fair enough, but I know for a fact many of them were portending doom and gloom when we were winning the title.
Offline CHOPPER

  Posts: 51,663
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,663
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm »
I wash born here, an I wash raished here, and dad gum it, I am gonna die here, an no sidewindin' bushwackin', hornswagglin' cracker croaker is gonna rouin me bishen cutter. Rumphin.
Offline SamLad

  Posts: 8,256
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:06:46 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm
I wash born here, an I wash raished here, and dad gum it, I am gonna die here, an no sidewindin' bushwackin', hornswagglin' cracker croaker is gonna rouin me bishen cutter. Rumphin.
I was just thinking the same.
Offline Peabee

  Posts: 14,946
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,946
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:16:09 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm
I wash born here, an I wash raished here, and dad gum it, I am gonna die here, an no sidewindin' bushwackin', hornswagglin' cracker croaker is gonna rouin me bishen cutter. Rumphin.

Slap sum bekkon on a beeskit n les go. Were burnin sunlight. Yeehaw.
Online Dench57

  Posts: 6,506
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,506
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 09:17:03 pm
Instead of locking the transfer thread can the posters who've taken it too far not just be banned for a bit? It's like being at school when the teachers punish everyone instead of just the kids who are causing trouble...

Agree with this to be honest, I post in the transfer thread relatively infrequently (and only solid gold I'm sure you'll agree) and it does seem to be the same handful of bickering posters, on extreme ends of the spectrum, that get the thread locked with their tedious, circular shite.

Could they not be timed out or muted temporarily so the rest of us (which is the vast majority) can indulge in chatting total bollocks during silly season, with the occasional insightful post about Endo, Andre or Igor Biscan?
Offline Hysterical Fool

  Posts: 2,928
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
  • Member of The Pack
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #381 on: Today at 05:19:38 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:11:40 pm
Yeah, this is what I started coming here for way back. Gave up on the main forum a while back, but they seem to be infiltrating everywhere en masse.

The main forum misses you 
Online rob1966

  Posts: 41,412
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #382 on: Today at 09:33:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:56:33 pm
I swear the Stat FC bloke doesnt even watch football. Tedious in the extreme. Such an emotionless way of following the sport and it shows in the posts.

HA! Just about to post the above when I saw your posts  ;D

I've just read a post that said show me how gravenbach is a no6, show me the data. Now I dont read enough in that cesspool to know if its a genuine comment or a pisstake, but it just made me think of how Bob, without stats men on laptops,switched Ray Kennedy from a striker to a left mid, how Rafa moved Gerrard and he scored for fun, how Trents role has evolved down the years.

I can't be arsed learning about stats, xg and all that shite, that's for the people at the club, I just wanna watch the players, I couldn't give a fuck about double pivots and low blocks (is that defending deep in yank speak, cos it sounds like something from the NFL),no 6 or no 8, just entertain me and win some shiny things
Online tubby

  Posts: 22,081
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,081
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #383 on: Today at 09:36:12 am »
It's fine if you don't understand it or just don't care about it, but other people are interested in this stuff and like talking about it.  I'm still struggling to see what the problem is with that because at the moment it feels like 'don't talk about things I'm not interested in', which is no way for a forum to operate.  Fair enough with people being arsey about it, that's a different conversation.  But talking stats and tactics is something a lot of folks on here enjoy, just let us get on with it.
Online rob1966

  Posts: 41,412
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #384 on: Today at 09:49:20 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:36:12 am
It's fine if you don't understand it or just don't care about it, but other people are interested in this stuff and like talking about it.  I'm still struggling to see what the problem is with that because at the moment it feels like 'don't talk about things I'm not interested in', which is no way for a forum to operate.  Fair enough with people being arsey about it, that's a different conversation.  But talking stats and tactics is something a lot of folks on here enjoy, just let us get on with it.

It's not about saying do or don't like, that's fine. Just don't talk down to people who have no interest in it, or act like you know everything and everyone else knows fuck all because you can post someone else's stats. Mac Red is a right twat for acting like that, there was a poster on here years ago Kaiser who was the same. He was a match going red from Norway but ruined websites with his arrogance.

I'm interested in knowing why a certain player may be a better fit than another, but it's not the be all and end all of it.
Online tubby

  Posts: 22,081
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,081
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #385 on: Today at 09:51:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:49:20 am
It's not about saying do or don't like, that's fine. Just don't talk down to people who have no interest in it, or act like you know everything and everyone else knows fuck all because you can post someone else's stats. Mac Red is a right twat for acting like that, there was a poster on here years ago Kaiser who was the same. He was a match going red from Norway but ruined websites with his arrogance.

I'm interested in knowing why a certain player may be a better fit than another, but it's not the be all and end all of it.

That's fair enough.
Offline reddebs

  Posts: 11,306
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #386 on: Today at 10:00:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:36:12 am
It's fine if you don't understand it or just don't care about it, but other people are interested in this stuff and like talking about it.  I'm still struggling to see what the problem is with that because at the moment it feels like 'don't talk about things I'm not interested in', which is no way for a forum to operate.  Fair enough with people being arsey about it, that's a different conversation.  But talking stats and tactics is something a lot of folks on here enjoy, just let us get on with it.

It's not just about understanding stats or being interested in them it's that they only want the stats. 

It's like asking what makes an engine or a machine works when all you want to know is will it do the job or fit into your kitchen 🤷
Online tubby

  Posts: 22,081
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,081
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #387 on: Today at 10:05:23 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:00:26 am
It's not just about understanding stats or being interested in them it's that they only want the stats. 

It's like asking what makes an engine or a machine works when all you want to know is will it do the job or fit into your kitchen 🤷


It's just different approaches to looking at something, why is one better than the other?  I assume this is all aimed at Jack, but he's not a dickhead about anything stats-based, and he's more often than not really positive about the stats of players we've been linked with or have bought.  I personally find his insights really interesting and it's a different perspective to just an eye test.
Online Red Beret

  Posts: 47,370
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,370
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #388 on: Today at 10:07:49 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:36:12 am
It's fine if you don't understand it or just don't care about it, but other people are interested in this stuff and like talking about it.  I'm still struggling to see what the problem is with that because at the moment it feels like 'don't talk about things I'm not interested in', which is no way for a forum to operate.  Fair enough with people being arsey about it, that's a different conversation.  But talking stats and tactics is something a lot of folks on here enjoy, just let us get on with it.

People will invalidate, ignore or outright ridicule your opinion if you cannot present it in a manner they will accept.  It's like there's no room for intuition anymore. It's like it's some weird language barrier that shuts out all other discourse.

There's definitely room for a stats thread and broad discussion on it, but sometimes everything just gets tangled up.
Online Draex

  Posts: 9,760
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,760
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #389 on: Today at 10:15:07 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:07:49 am
People will invalidate, ignore or outright ridicule your opinion if you cannot present it in a manner they will accept.  It's like there's no room for intuition anymore. It's like it's some weird language barrier that shuts out all other discourse.

There's definitely room for a stats thread and broad discussion on it, but sometimes everything just gets tangled up.

Its when it goes into a circular with the usual suspects trying to use/warp stats to drive a pre-conceived agenda.

We were the best ran club in world football and the base of that was analytics, it fascinates me personally, but I get it can get too much. Its also very clear stats arent everything, they cant tell you if someone is a knob or not.
Online jillcwhomever

  Posts: 69,117
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,117
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #390 on: Today at 10:16:34 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:51:44 am
That's fair enough.

Its the way that posts get jumped on by certain individuals and made to be something it isnt. The night we signed him, I put on some comments by Chris Williams a German football expert, explaining the guys qualities. I made a slight positive comment from it to suddenly have people accusing me of exaggerating his talent. I only put it on for people who wanted to know something about him. Thats the last time I will be going on there. Its too toxic and innocent comments are jumped on by people who just want to be angry all the times. I feel for the mods as they have a right to a life as well, just because a few cant contain themselves on there.
Online ScottScott

  Posts: 1,983
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #391 on: Today at 10:33:35 am »
Some absolute whopper in the Man United thread posting about Liverpool fans always singing about Munich at the ground and then getting annoyed when asked for evidence (which they couldn't provide). What's wrong with people?  :butt
Online Red Beret

  Posts: 47,370
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,370
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #392 on: Today at 10:35:48 am »
It amazes me the mods haven't gone full autocrat. At this point it has to be easier to throw out warnings and bans rather than cleaning up the thread. Their patience and tolerance is impressive.
Offline Claire.

  Posts: 19,928
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,928
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #393 on: Today at 10:39:34 am »
More important things to be getting annoyed about in the world.
Online rob1966

  Posts: 41,412
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #394 on: Today at 10:40:07 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:51:44 am
That's fair enough.

One main thing for me, which was triggered by the post I saw, was if the players stats don't fit what they want they immediately start to slag the club or player off, before they get a chance - I vaguely remember Gakpo being questioned at the start....
Online KillieRed

  Posts: 7,779
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #395 on: Today at 10:40:19 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:33:35 am
Some absolute whopper in the Man United thread posting about Liverpool fans always singing about Munich at the ground and then getting annoyed when asked for evidence (which they couldn't provide). What's wrong with people?  :butt

He thinks he has provided evidence. Its a massive false equivalence from them though. The scale of the incidents are nowhere near as bad. They sing their shite on a weekly basis no matter who theyre playing, meanwhile hes trawled the internet looking for individual nutters from months, years and decades ago. That kind of thinking just makes me suspicious of peoples intentions.
