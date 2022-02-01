I dont know how many posts I can quote in one go, but I agree with all of them on this page, to be fair, probably the whole thread. I just feel like Ive got fuck all in common with the transfer junkies and I include supporting the reds in that, because I just dont think some are in it for the same reasons as me.
You instinctively know when somethings wrong, H&G, Hodgson etc. But until the governance of football is sorted, how can anyone know, or define the right ownership model to compete with unlimited funds. Because what none ever properly define is exactly how much is enough when they demand the owners spend a bit more.
Thats not to say theyve done everything right, they clearly havent, but if people think theres a fan/ businessman that would try and outspend an oil state, then theyre incredibly naive. Some of the examples such as well villa or wolves spend more are just the arguments of the playground
Id either ban them or charge them to post, its beyond a joke and its killing the site.