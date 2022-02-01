« previous next »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #280 on: Today at 12:01:01 am »
I dont know how many posts I can quote in one go, but I agree with all of them on this page, to be fair, probably the whole thread. I just feel like Ive got fuck all in common with the transfer junkies and I include supporting the reds in that, because I just dont think some are in it for the same reasons as me.

You instinctively know when somethings wrong, H&G, Hodgson etc. But until the governance of football is sorted, how can anyone know, or define the right ownership model to compete with unlimited funds. Because what none ever properly define is exactly how much is enough when they demand the owners spend a bit more.

Thats not to say theyve done everything right, they clearly havent, but if people think theres a fan/ businessman that would try and outspend an oil state, then theyre incredibly naive. Some of the examples such as  well villa or wolves spend more are just the arguments of the playground

Id either ban them or charge them to post, its beyond a joke and its killing the site.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #281 on: Today at 12:21:33 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:36:27 pm
I know I've played a big role in the shitness of the Transfer forum/thread over the years but even I'm getting pissed off now. 


Pigs just flew by the window... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #282 on: Today at 12:27:45 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:21:33 am
Pigs just flew by the window... ;D
Were they towing an FSG OUT! banner?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #283 on: Today at 08:44:30 am »
The mods should get together and raid the transfer thread like it's a drugs den. Have them all bundled into unmarked vans, never to be seen again. ;D


On a more serious note, there's definitely a number of lurkers and sleeper agents who registered before the site was closed, waiting for the right time. I'm not saying it was planned, but they definitely feel emboldened to view unsavoury opinions about the future direction of the club. I fear some established members act as unwitting enablers.

I just want to enjoy the footie, the signings, take the defeats on the chin and move on etc. Not this endless, pointless spiral of debate on what we should be doing, the players we don't have, the money we are not spending.

This constant focus on the negative is energy sapping.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:01:37 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:36:15 pm
Sure Claire posted the other day that it hasnt been open for months

That's what I thought but one of the negative whoppers yesterday who had very few posts signed up 6 days ago and yes I am that sad that I checked their profile 🤦
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:08:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm
Thing is Debs, and I don't wanna be a grass, but it ain't just new posters. Some very long time posters are just as bad, if not worse.

And then you have the 'enablers'; the ones that might not post fuckwittery themselves but who barge in anytime one of us tries to counter the whoppery, with their wannabe barrack room lawyer snivelling. And also those who insist that the whoppers be "allowed" to whinge like fucking crybabies all they want. Allowed? As if anyone is stopping them.

I know it's not all newbies mate and those regulars have always been negative, I sometimes think they'd rather have a coronary than post something positive.

They all love an "I'm allowed an opinion" bollocks but nobody else is too.

Anyway I hope Endo has an absolute stormer of a season and they're all made to eat shit 👍
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:27:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:08:32 am
Anyway I hope Endo has an absolute stormer of a season and they're all made to eat shit 👍
If he doesn't it will be the Endo the world as we know it on here.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:30:16 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:01:37 am
That's what I thought but one of the negative whoppers yesterday who had very few posts signed up 6 days ago and yes I am that sad that I checked their profile 🤦

Registration is closed - either they signed up in January but didn't activate before I closed it or someone has signed them up, probably the former.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:33:33 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:27:20 am
If he doesn't it will be the Endo the world as we know it on here.

I think many dozens of transfer addicts are already at the ends of their world mate.

In many other aspects of life I'd empathise with them but transfers........sorry I just can't or don't feel it.

Do any of them have jobs, partners, family?  I'd be gobsmacked how they function in everyday life the way they behave.  It's way beyond venting!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #289 on: Today at 09:34:22 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:30:16 am
Registration is closed - either they signed up in January but didn't activate before I closed it or someone has signed them up, probably the former.

Ah ok, thanks Claire 👍
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #290 on: Today at 09:37:07 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:08:32 am
Anyway I hope Endo has an absolute stormer of a season and they're all made to eat shit 👍
This has a feeling of a new Milner cult hero signing, a workhorse that Klopp loves. But as he is not a shiny new expensive toy its tantrum time for many.

Just wondering if he will be on the bench Saturday if it goes through.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:03:33 am »
If I see the word "shambles" one more time in that transfer forum :no

Seriously, mods should fuck anyone off using that term.

The sad thing is, hidden amongst all the whining and FSG bashing, there are some really nice insights into targeted players.  It can also be a laugh too.

But the "shambles" brigade bring it down to the miserable levels that other clubs fans must read and laugh their tits off.

And yeah, hope Endo-San has a worldie on Saturday.  :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:06:35 am »
Apparently we've been seriously put in our place by Chelsea so need to go out and spend big to show we're still one of the big boys!!

When did spending the most rather than winning the most define who you are 🤷
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:08:51 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:08:32 am


Anyway I hope Endo has an absolute stormer of a season and they're all made to eat shit 👍

to be honest, that's usually how it goes, but they never admit they were full of bs. They all focus on what a player isn't rather than what he is.

Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:03:33 am
If I see the word "shambles" one more time in that transfer forum :no

Seriously, mods should fuck anyone off using that term.


Should be an auto correct to "I am a shambles" or something.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #294 on: Today at 10:10:26 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:06:35 am
Apparently we've been seriously put in our place by Chelsea so need to go out and spend big to show we're still one of the big boys!!

When did spending the most rather than winning the most define who you are 🤷

Ironically, that's exactly what Chelsea did right after we signed Alisson. ::)

The transfer window is now naught but a dick waving contest.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #295 on: Today at 10:48:46 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:10:26 am
Ironically, that's exactly what Chelsea did right after we signed Alisson. ::)

The transfer window is now naught but a dick waving contest.

That signing did give us a lot fo laughs ;D



Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #296 on: Today at 11:03:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:48:46 am
That signing did give us a lot fo laughs ;D
Ha ha bringing him on to shoot for the moon.

Cracking day out and I'm somewhere in the middle of that chaos.



Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #297 on: Today at 11:05:02 am »
He GIFted us some memorable moments, absolutely.  8)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #298 on: Today at 11:27:40 am »
Had a little skim of One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest, fuck me, they really are nutters. It's like this Endo fella is the only signing in midfield, as if MacAllister and Szoboszlai never happened. With losing Hendo, Milly and Fab, we needed to get an experienced head in there.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #299 on: Today at 11:38:47 am »
There's one regular bloke in that transfer thread who everyone is fully aware of.   I swear if he gobbed off like that in a pub he would be getting leveled out every single night

Absolute gobshite of the highest proportions.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #300 on: Today at 11:43:16 am »
Who's that?

I skim read that thread so don't pay attention to who's posted what, I'm only looking for abuse/FSG.
