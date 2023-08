I donít know how many posts I can quote in one go, but I agree with all of them on this page, to be fair, probably the whole thread. I just feel like Iíve got fuck all in common with the transfer junkies and I include supporting the reds in that, because I just donít think some are in it for the same reasons as me.



You instinctively know when somethings wrong, H&G, Hodgson etc. But until the governance of football is sorted, how can anyone know, or define the right ownership model to compete with unlimited funds. Because what none ever properly define is exactly how much is enough when they demand the owners spend a bit more.



Thatís not to say theyíve done everything right, they clearly havenít, but if people think thereís a fan/ businessman that would try and outspend an oil state, then theyíre incredibly naive. Some of the examples such as ď well villa or wolves spend moreĒ are just the arguments of the playground



Iíd either ban them or charge them to post, itís beyond a joke and itís killing the site.