Same names in that thread over and over. Its been aboot an hour and theyre like rabid fucking monkeys Swear to god. Calling everyone allsorts.HAAHAHA Its how they act after seeing an article that FSG are on their way over and they react like like John W Henry shouldve been here unlocking the gates every mprning and getting the papers in, collecting the milk and getting the kids ready for school. The daft cuntsl
Ya know what mate, i dont tell a soul in real life im into footy cos i fucking hate footy fans. On here i can log off and no one can bother me. I find how people behave over footy fucking ridiculous. Its like they think they can go that bit further cos football somehow lets you get away with shit you wouldnt be allowed to in everyday normal things and i find it bizarre. Some of the fucking nutters in that thread need sectioning.. I hate all the crying and tantrums and all the other shit because theyre fucking try hards trying to show everyone how much of a bigger fan they are by getting angrier than the last fucking plantpot cos they careFuck off
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
there's WAY too many "fans" whose affection for Liverpool is contingent on LFC doing exactly what they want, when they want, how they want.as soon as they don't see that, the "affection" falls to bits in a heartbeat.
Common theme in the transfer thread is when some suggests player X, then player Xs availability and ability is discussed, until it becomes its negligent we werent even considering X.
To be fair I didn't help when I said I wanted to see John Henry knock the cowboy out!
If knocking the cowboy out isn't a euphemism, it certainly should be...
He's been quiet for a while Terry. He logs on occasionally. He'll have his own reasons.
