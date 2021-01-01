« previous next »
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm
;D

Same names in that thread over and over. Its been aboot an hour and theyre like rabid fucking monkeys :lmao

Swear to god. Calling everyone allsorts.

HAAHAHA Its how they act after seeing an article that FSG are on their way over and they react like like John W Henry shouldve been here unlocking the gates every mprning and getting the papers in, collecting the milk and getting the kids ready for school. The daft cuntsl :lmao

Someone actually asked wheres he been the last two months?.   ;D
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm »
Thank fuck I've been out all day having fun with my lad
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm »
there's WAY too many "fans" whose affection for Liverpool is contingent on LFC doing exactly what they want, when they want, how they want.

as soon as they don't see that, the "affection" falls to bits in a heartbeat.
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm
Ya know what mate, i dont tell a soul in real life im into footy cos i fucking hate footy fans. On here i can log off and no one can bother me. I find how people behave over footy fucking ridiculous. Its like they think they can go that bit further cos football somehow lets you get away with shit you wouldnt be allowed to in everyday normal things and i find it bizarre. Some of the fucking nutters in that thread need sectioning.. I hate all the crying and tantrums and all the other shit because theyre fucking try hards trying to show everyone how much of a bigger fan they are by getting angrier than the last fucking plantpot cos they care

Fuck off

Couldn't agree more.  I refuse to mention football on holiday to anyone EVER.  Always go in the off-season too.

I am not having some dickhead from the East Midlands (or wherever) ruining my happy mood by referring to LFC as "dippers" in every conversation.

« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm
there's WAY too many "fans" whose affection for Liverpool is contingent on LFC doing exactly what they want, when they want, how they want.

as soon as they don't see that, the "affection" falls to bits in a heartbeat.

Common theme in the transfer thread is when some suggests player X, then player Xs availability and ability is discussed, until it becomes its negligent we werent even considering X.
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm
Common theme in the transfer thread is when some suggests player X, then player Xs availability and ability is discussed, until it becomes its negligent we werent even considering X.

Yet not one of these c*nts is working in football in any capacity, if they are so fucking clever why aren't they at a Premier League club?
« Reply #206 on: Today at 12:27:02 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:18:50 pm
To be fair I didn't help when I said I wanted to see John Henry knock the cowboy out!  :D

If knocking the cowboy out isn't a euphemism, it certainly should be...
« Reply #207 on: Today at 12:29:34 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:27:02 am
If knocking the cowboy out isn't a euphemism, it certainly should be...

;D
« Reply #208 on: Today at 01:59:23 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:02:32 pm
He's been quiet for a while Terry. He logs on occasionally. He'll have his own reasons.

Cheers mate. Send him my regards if you are in touch.
