Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,306
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 07:46:49 am »
Nah he's shite
Fuck the Tories

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,143
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 07:52:12 am »
Any humble pie being eaten in there by some, or is there suddenly a lot of flip flopping going on to maintain their negative slant on this?
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 08:06:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:46:49 am
Nah he's shite
;D
He will be soon enough anyway. Then itll be we should have bought xyz from the very people celebrating.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,306
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 08:12:33 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 08:06:24 am
;D
He will be soon enough anyway. Then itll be we should have bought xyz from the very people celebrating.

I've just seen one from 2am ish (probably a Yannk or something) isn't there anyone available for half the fee :lmao

I'm waiting for the moans in the HT thread on Sunday that we should have signed him weeks ago, if only he was available, etc etc

Hindsight is easy, sometimes you need to put the last peice of the jigsaw in to see the whole picture, but my take is that we wanted both Caicedo and Lavia, we knew we'd have to break £100 million for Caicedo, so that's why we were haggling with Southampton. They won't see that though, it'll still be mingebags blah blah blah.

I don't tend to watch anyone bar us, my kids are mad on the game though and they were banging on about Gakpo in the WC, MacAllister and also Caicedo, saying all 3 were class and we should be signing them, so I'll defer to them and say its a fantastic signing
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,306
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 08:28:13 am »
:lmao

Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 08:06:34 am
Funny how we can afford this guy but Bellingham was out of our league in transfer terms...

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:13:12 am
I think its genuinely mad how much he is costing. Dont get me wrong, he is a good player, but over £100m, really? We should have just gone for Rice.

But its a signing and a big one and generally, we get those spot on.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,287
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 09:11:42 am »
I'm enjoying how this has become the covert transfer thread.  Has a misleading title and in the wrong forum, so none of the usual suspects will poke their head in here. They're free to moan at each other in the other thread. ;D
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 09:30:57 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:11:42 am
I'm enjoying how this has become the covert transfer thread.  Has a misleading title and in the wrong forum, so none of the usual suspects will poke their head in here. They're free to moan at each other in the other thread. ;D
Stealth. Misdirection. Covert operations. Wonder how long itll take to get rumbled.

I want a fullback and central defender nowadays if we dont get them well be short of cover and the midfield overhaul will have been a waste. We shouldnt have spent all our money on midfield.

Am I doing it right?  :butt
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,306
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 09:37:37 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:30:57 am
Stealth. Misdirection. Covert operations. Wonder how long itll take to get rumbled.

I want a fullback and central defender nowadays if we dont get them well be short of cover and the midfield overhaul will have been a waste. We shouldnt have spent all our money on midfield.

Am I doing it right?  :butt

Been in there this morning then? ;D
Fuck the Tories

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • JFT 97
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 12:16:33 pm »
Think I might eat my lunch in here as I predict a meltdown in 3.2.1........
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,748
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 12:17:16 pm »
Uh, oh.

Batten down the hatchesbreaking news.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 12:21:23 pm »
Shut everything quick, shit's being lost everywhere else 🥴
Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • JFT 97
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 12:24:53 pm »
Game of Monopoly anyone? bagsy the top hat
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,901
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 01:01:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:02:14 am
If the c*nts start moaning about the fee ;D

Chopper is right, make Capon a mod, let him loose with the ban hammer 🔨

Or the ban Photoshop...
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 01:05:42 pm »
The experts are back out already telling everyone where we went wrong. Its genuinely hilarious, but dad in equal measure.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 02:09:35 pm »
for years greed has been a big factor in the game, but it was below the surface sufficiently that it wasn't difficult to kinda put it on Ignore and enjoy the football and the competitions.

but now, between FIFA, UEFA, MC, the Saudis, Chelsea - and this shit - it's becoming really hard to tune it out and focus on the good stuff. it's all a never-ending slap in fans' faces while lifting their cash at every opportunity.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,075
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 08:37:11 pm »
I had no idea this Caicedo business was going on as I was busy having a life. so I popped into the Transfer Thread this afternoon just at random and there was the mother of all meltdowns going on. Crying, weeping, gnashing of teeth. I refreshed the page hoping to learn what it was all about and I kid you not there were like twenty more pages added in just the time it had taken me to read that page.

I've since got up to speed with what's happening. Meh. We'll either get someone or not. Life will go on and we'll still be boss
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,075
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 08:38:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:02:14 am
If the c*nts start moaning about the fee ;D

Chopper is right, make Capon a mod, let him loose with the ban hammer 🔨
If they made me a Mod I'd ban like 90% of the fuckers  - including some of the Mods! ;)
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,443
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:38:01 pm
If they made me a Mod I'd ban like 90% of the fuckers  - including some of the Mods! ;)
If they made me a Mod, I would make one thread for all the whinging, whiney fuckers and keep them all in there and never be allowed to post anywhere else.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,287
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 09:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm
If they made me a Mod, I would make one thread for all the whinging, whiney fuckers and keep them all in there and never be allowed to post anywhere else.

I thought that was this thread?
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,535
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:38:01 pm
If they made me a Mod I'd ban like 90% of the fuckers  - including some of the Mods! ;)
That's sly on Rob, Alex, Claire, Alan, Mike, Mike, Albie, SP, Roy & KiNki :)
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,443
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #180 on: Today at 07:07:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:03:49 pm
That's sly on Rob, Alex, Claire, Alan, Mike, Mike, Albie, SP, Roy & KiNki :)
Anyone heard from SP?
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,535
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #181 on: Today at 08:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:07:11 pm
Anyone heard from SP?
He's been quiet for a while Terry. He logs on occasionally. He'll have his own reasons.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,889
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #182 on: Today at 08:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:37:11 pm
I had no idea this Caicedo business was going on as I was busy having a life. so I popped into the Transfer Thread this afternoon just at random and there was the mother of all meltdowns going on. Crying, weeping, gnashing of teeth. I refreshed the page hoping to learn what it was all about and I kid you not there were like twenty more pages added in just the time it had taken me to read that page.

I've since got up to speed with what's happening. Meh. We'll either get someone or not. Life will go on and we'll still be boss

I'm not a fan of the transfer thread generally but it's actually been strange fun following this particular transfer probably due to the fact it clearly demonstrates everything which is wrong with the game. I think on the whole it's actually been better than what it usually is, and at times its been funny with some of the people on it.  :D
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,075
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #183 on: Today at 08:29:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:03:49 pm
That's sly on Rob, Alex, Claire, Alan, Mike, Mike, Albie, SP, Roy & KiNki :)
;D

Not saying I've got a list or anything, but (*checks list*) you'll be OK, John ;)
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,075
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #184 on: Today at 08:32:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:07:45 pm
I'm not a fan of the transfer thread generally but it's actually been strange fun following this particular transfer probably due to the fact it clearly demonstrates everything which is wrong with the game. I think on the whole it's actually been better than what it usually is, and at times its been funny with some of the people on it.  :D
It does seem to be one of those thread moments that will become legendary, like tracking Klopp's plane.

I did try to read it for a bit, but pages were being added so quick! I've just checked and I'm like 50 pages behind. For all I know he's already signed for us, done the lean, got injured and moved to Saudi, that's how far back I am! :)
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #185 on: Today at 08:44:05 pm »
Yup, everyone's gone again.  *Slams door behind him*
Online vladis voice

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:01:10 pm »
Think this might be the place for me until 1st September, the levels of bratty entitlement from our own fans in the transfer thread are depressing as heck
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,535
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:29:27 pm
;D

Not saying I've got a list or anything, but (*checks list*) you'll be OK, John ;)
Phew!
:)
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,416
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:17:38 pm »
 ;D

Same names in that thread over and over. Its been aboot an hour and theyre like rabid fucking monkeys :lmao

Swear to god. Calling everyone allsorts.

HAAHAHA Its how they act after seeing an article that FSG are on their way over and they react like like John W Henry shouldve been here unlocking the gates every mprning and getting the papers in, collecting the milk and getting the kids ready for school. The daft cuntsl :lmao
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,889
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #189 on: Today at 09:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:32:13 pm
It does seem to be one of those thread moments that will become legendary, like tracking Klopp's plane.

I did try to read it for a bit, but pages were being added so quick! I've just checked and I'm like 50 pages behind. For all I know he's already signed for us, done the lean, got injured and moved to Saudi, that's how far back I am! :)

It's all gone back to normal now sadly, thankfully locked the night.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,889
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #190 on: Today at 09:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:17:38 pm
;D

Same names in that thread over and over. Its been aboot an hour and theyre like rabid fucking monkeys :lmao

Swear to god. Calling everyone allsorts.

HAAHAHA Its how they act after seeing an article that FSG are on their way over and they react like like John W Henry shouldve been here unlocking the gates every mprning and getting the papers in, collecting the milk and getting the kids ready for school. The daft cuntsl :lmao

To be fair I didn't help when I said I wanted to see John Henry knock the cowboy out!  :D
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,416
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:19:42 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:18:50 pm
To be fair I didn't help when I said I wanted to see John Henry knock the cowboy out!  :D
hahaa there was 2 in particular throwing their own shit at the walls hahaha ;D
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,889
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #192 on: Today at 09:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:19:42 pm
hahaa there was 2 in particular throwing their own shit at the walls hahaha ;D

Yes, I think I know who you mean.  ;)
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,416
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #193 on: Today at 09:24:06 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:20:48 pm
Yes, I think I know who you mean.  ;)
Its like watching Jeremy Kyle  when theyve got them angry kids on asking where their dads have  been all their life but in this case its John henry. They mustve expected him to live in a caravan on site when he bought the club. The absolute shite they come out with the fucking Dickheads :lmao
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,889
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #194 on: Today at 09:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:24:06 pm
Its like watching Jeremy Kyle  when theyve got them angry kids on asking where their dads have  been all their life but in this case its John henry. They mustve expected him to live in a caravan on site when he bought the club. The absolute shite they come out with the fucking Dickheads :lmao

 :lmao
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,535
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #195 on: Today at 09:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:24:06 pm
Its like watching Jeremy Kyle  when theyve got them angry kids on asking where their dads have  been all their life but in this case its John henry. They mustve expected him to live in a caravan on site when he bought the club. The absolute shite they come out with the fucking Dickheads :lmao
:lmao
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,035
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #196 on: Today at 09:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:17:38 pm
;D

Same names in that thread over and over. Its been aboot an hour and theyre like rabid fucking monkeys :lmao

Swear to god. Calling everyone allsorts.

HAAHAHA Its how they act after seeing an article that FSG are on their way over and they react like like John W Henry shouldve been here unlocking the gates every mprning and getting the papers in, collecting the milk and getting the kids ready for school. The daft cuntsl :lmao

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:24:06 pm
Its like watching Jeremy Kyle  when theyve got them angry kids on asking where their dads have  been all their life but in this case its John henry. They mustve expected him to live in a caravan on site when he bought the club. The absolute shite they come out with the fucking Dickheads :lmao

:D
