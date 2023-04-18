« previous next »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #80 on: April 18, 2023, 08:27:34 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on April 18, 2023, 08:25:11 am
Condolences to them in this tough time.

Thoughts and prayers
Fuck the Tories

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #81 on: April 18, 2023, 10:00:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 18, 2023, 08:00:57 am
Wonder how the mob are coping today after an excellent performance last night? It's almost as if the players weren't shit after all and we're just having a poor season, who'd of thought that?

Still plenty to moan about if you look hard enough. ;)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #82 on: April 18, 2023, 10:18:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 18, 2023, 10:00:17 am
Still plenty to moan about if you look hard enough. ;)

I'm sure they have the big spades out..
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #83 on: April 18, 2023, 10:54:08 am »
I'm sure they watched on with a frown knowing they couldn't come on and moan. I'm sure they'll be praying for a poor performance at the weekend so it can be back to business as usual.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #84 on: April 18, 2023, 11:53:53 am »
They should all switch to Everton, they could fill their boots on shit managers, shit players, shit owners and winning fuck all and leave the rest of us to enjoy the ride that is the Klopp Express.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #85 on: April 18, 2023, 01:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 13, 2023, 01:27:36 pm
not being funny but the sites a mess. Nothing against anyone who runs it cos theyre all ace. But certain threads are a fucking mess. Grown fellas crying before something happens, then when something happens they end up going fucking nuclear. They get called out on it then all of a sudden they become all fucking sensible and write out a long thought post on what they believe to be an injustice to their gang of cry arse fucking Fannies. No self awareness at all in any of these daft c*nts. Fucking hell it drives me fucking spare reading their fucking shite. Its not just now either. Its been going on for years whether were winning or not. I cannot fucking stand these soft twats honest to god. They ruin every good fucking thing about this club.

I went on Twitter for a bit cos of the tits on here and people will say Its a lot worse than here

Its not. I can choose what I see on Twitter.
:-*
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #86 on: April 18, 2023, 01:45:27 pm »
This thread is like the ShanklyBoy TNG thread. Not sure which one I fit in 🤔
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #87 on: April 18, 2023, 01:56:26 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on April 18, 2023, 01:45:27 pm
This thread is like the ShanklyBoy TNG thread. Not sure which one I fit in 🤔

TNG?

The North Gank?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #88 on: April 18, 2023, 01:57:04 pm »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #89 on: April 19, 2023, 12:11:07 pm »
Politics is pissing me off right now. I know Starmer isn't perfect, but you'd think he was Satan incarnate to listen to some kicking around this place.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #90 on: April 19, 2023, 12:26:28 pm »
See Nunez thread is active. How will he fit in. ::)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #91 on: April 19, 2023, 12:39:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 19, 2023, 12:26:28 pm
See Nunez thread is active. How will he fit in. ::)

Id play him up front and kick the ball to him occasionally.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #92 on: April 19, 2023, 12:42:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 18, 2023, 11:53:53 am
They should all switch to Everton, they could fill their boots on shit managers, shit players, shit owners and winning fuck all and leave the rest of us to enjoy the ride that is the Klopp Express.
What makes me laugh is they did it whilst we were winning. Fifty years ago they started predicting all this mess and finally something happens thats similar to what they been crying aboot for the last half a century and theyre like SEEEE! DID I NOT SAY THAT!

   They praise every other team to high heavens when they sign a few good players for pittance but once were linked to someone of the same level NOT GOOD ENOUGH, THIS IS LIVERPOOL FC DONTCHA FUCKING KNOW. THOSE TIGHT FISTED STINGY YANKY DOODLE MICKY MOUSE BASTARDS NEED TO GERROUT OF OUR CLUB. ..BUT SAYING THAT WHY CANT WE BE MORE LIKE BRIGHTON YOU SCROOGE LIKE TWATS..NYARRRR MOMMA DA HEADACHES.HES CALLING ME AGAIN..THE VOICES. NYARRRR.MAKE ITS STOP MOMMA.CAN YOU CUT MY FISH FINGERS UP PLEASE?

Arsenal have one good season thats not even finished yet and now theyre the fucking model to follow. Not us anymore. Nope. Them and fucking Brighton.

PARP!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #93 on: April 19, 2023, 02:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 19, 2023, 12:42:14 pm
What makes me laugh is they did it whilst we were winning. Fifty years ago they started predicting all this mess and finally something happens thats similar to what they been crying aboot for the last half a century and theyre like SEEEE! DID I NOT SAY THAT!

   They praise every other team to high heavens when they sign a few good players for pittance but once were linked to someone of the same level NOT GOOD ENOUGH, THIS IS LIVERPOOL FC DONTCHA FUCKING KNOW. THOSE TIGHT FISTED STINGY YANKY DOODLE MICKY MOUSE BASTARDS NEED TO GERROUT OF OUR CLUB. ..BUT SAYING THAT WHY CANT WE BE MORE LIKE BRIGHTON YOU SCROOGE LIKE TWATS..NYARRRR MOMMA DA HEADACHES.HES CALLING ME AGAIN..THE VOICES. NYARRRR.MAKE ITS STOP MOMMA.CAN YOU CUT MY FISH FINGERS UP PLEASE?

Arsenal have one good season thats not even finished yet and now theyre the fucking model to follow. Not us anymore. Nope. Them and fucking Brighton.

PARP!

Missed those intellectual discourses while you were gone, Capon... ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #94 on: April 19, 2023, 02:52:33 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 19, 2023, 02:18:53 pm
Missed those intellectual discourses while you were gone, Capon... ;D
I know im a Dickhead but im messing around. These Dickheads are being serious. They clock on at the dickhead factory, wearing dick head shoes, dick head hats with a dick head name badge with their fat dick head wife sat at home with their simple dick head kids. The fucking dick heads
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #95 on: April 19, 2023, 03:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 19, 2023, 02:52:33 pm
I know im a Dickhead but im messing around. These Dickheads are being serious. They clock on at the dickhead factory, wearing dick head shoes, dick head hats with a dick head name badge with their fat dick head wife sat at home with their simple dick head kids. The fucking dick heads

 :lmao
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #96 on: April 19, 2023, 03:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 19, 2023, 12:42:14 pm
What makes me laugh is they did it whilst we were winning. Fifty years ago they started predicting all this mess and finally something happens thats similar to what they been crying aboot for the last half a century and theyre like SEEEE! DID I NOT SAY THAT!

   They praise every other team to high heavens when they sign a few good players for pittance but once were linked to someone of the same level NOT GOOD ENOUGH, THIS IS LIVERPOOL FC DONTCHA FUCKING KNOW. THOSE TIGHT FISTED STINGY YANKY DOODLE MICKY MOUSE BASTARDS NEED TO GERROUT OF OUR CLUB. ..BUT SAYING THAT WHY CANT WE BE MORE LIKE BRIGHTON YOU SCROOGE LIKE TWATS..NYARRRR MOMMA DA HEADACHES.HES CALLING ME AGAIN..THE VOICES. NYARRRR.MAKE ITS STOP MOMMA.CAN YOU CUT MY FISH FINGERS UP PLEASE?

Arsenal have one good season thats not even finished yet and now theyre the fucking model to follow. Not us anymore. Nope. Them and fucking Brighton.

PARP!

From the Gakpo thread

good player, but we have paid a world cup premium for him

He wasn't amazing at the WC anyway. But that might have been down to Van Gaal's negative Dutch tactics.

Seems similar in broad terms to a lot of our signings now .. all of which seem to come goodEarly 20s, captain at his former club (leader on the pitch),  Already established himself at international level. Can play in a number of positions .. Probably his best years coming as he reaches his peak 
Whats not to love ?

The fact that he wasn't good enough for Yernited?

An odd and underwhelming signing for me (I thought the same about Jota so feel free to ignore me)Seems quite limited, for this level anyway. Perhaps we see him as the creative outlet on the left we've been missing, but a winger who doesn't beat his man and gives the ball away a lot doesn't strike me as very appealing.He is young and relatively cheap and seems to have a great attitude, but in terms of impact I expect more Minamino than Mane.

After his FIRST game

I'll not be harsh on him because the entire team's performance was dire, but he hardly set the world alight with that performance.

Obviously its early days, but it might as well have been Chamberlain out there.

Still bewildered we went for him instead of a midfielder.

Me too!   Also, did anyone notice he didn't actually take anyone on?   Not impressed but in fairness he needs time and he probably thinks the same about the club and team he has just walked into right now!

Probably shouldnt have started yesterday, obviously cant judge him on it but didnt really see anything from him that suggests it was a signing we needed to make.

If we go 4231 with him as a N10 we only need 2 CM.  ;D But yeah it's insane not to sign a CM this window.

Id understand the deal much more if we also bought another midfielder or two. As we saw something special in him and for that price before another club snatched him up it made a lot of sense.Now hes coming into a struggling team and everyone cries out for a midfielder and the club spends the transfer money on another left sided forward (who looks more like a central player also). Thats not his fault. But looks right now like a strange club decision.



Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #97 on: April 19, 2023, 06:06:59 pm »
^^Nutters ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:34:49 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on April 19, 2023, 12:39:36 pm
Id play him up front and kick the ball to him occasionally.
Just think some aren't happy with whatever we do. His goalscoring record has been good when you factor in the issues we've had this season.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:35:52 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 19, 2023, 12:42:14 pm
Arsenal have one good season thats not even finished yet and now theyre the fucking model to follow. Not us anymore. Nope. Them and fucking Brighton.

PARP!
That does baffle me. The Arsenal envy in particular. Not the Parp.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:34:49 am
Just think some aren't happy with whatever we do. His goalscoring record has been good when you factor in the issues we've had this season.

I agree. Hes got something about him, just needs good coaching to iron out the things that frustrate. Hes got a good record for his first season and hes young.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 01:34:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:34:49 am
Just think some aren't happy with whatever we do. His goalscoring record has been good when you factor in the issues we've had this season.

Remember when we signed Suarez and he scored 30 league goals in his first full season?

No, neither do I.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 03:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:34:37 pm
Remember when we signed Suarez and he scored 30 league goals in his first full season?

No, neither do I.

I thought he was trying to win the crossbar challenge that season ;)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:58:28 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:34:37 pm
Remember when we signed Suarez and he scored 30 league goals in his first full season?

No, neither do I.
Nunez, Carvalho. I have no idea what people want. Jurgen usually embeds players into a system etc like past signings.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:08:57 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:58:28 am
Nunez, Carvalho. I have no idea what people want. Jurgen usually embeds players into a system etc like past signings.



They want it all and they want it now.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:46:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:08:57 am
They want it all and they want it now.
Sounds like a song that.

It does come across as childish these demands. It's like the bad seasons never happened pre Klopp.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:49:06 pm »
Haha dont ask me how I came across this video cos I dont know. Mustve been the name Chucky  :P

Bit of light entertainment. Youll know why once you see it ;D

Watch the whole vid


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5_8VP3kj2Uc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5_8VP3kj2Uc</a>
