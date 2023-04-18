They should all switch to Everton, they could fill their boots on shit managers, shit players, shit owners and winning fuck all and leave the rest of us to enjoy the ride that is the Klopp Express.



What makes me laugh is they did it whilst we were winning. Fifty years ago they started predicting all this mess and finally something happens thats similar to what they been crying aboot for the last half a century and theyre like SEEEE! DID I NOT SAY THAT!They praise every other team to high heavens when they sign a few good players for pittance but once were linked to someone of the same level NOT GOOD ENOUGH, THIS IS LIVERPOOL FC DONTCHA FUCKING KNOW. THOSE TIGHT FISTED STINGY YANKY DOODLE MICKY MOUSE BASTARDS NEED TO GERROUT OF OUR CLUB. ..BUT SAYING THAT WHY CANT WE BE MORE LIKE BRIGHTON YOU SCROOGE LIKE TWATS ..NYARRRR MOMMA DA HEADACHES .HES CALLING ME AGAIN ..THE VOICES . NYARRRR .MAKE ITS STOP MOMMA .CAN YOU CUT MY FISH FINGERS UP PLEASE?Arsenal have one good season thats not even finished yet and now theyre the fucking model to follow. Not us anymore. Nope. Them and fucking Brighton.PARP!