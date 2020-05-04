« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?  (Read 12200 times)

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,821
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #200 on: May 4, 2020, 03:47:02 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  4, 2020, 01:18:31 PM
Maybe a bit of both? Someone I work with it has been off with for 2 weeks and sounds like has it and cant shake it off. Shes only mid 20s but I think has one or two underlying issues. Pretty sure shed have been as careful as she could be.

I know someone else who was rough for a few days and self isolated from the rest of his family who now seems to be fully recovered.

On the whole it does fee as if things have calmed down a bit but obviously thats a very small sample size and who knows if well see an increase as and when things get lifted (or before of people get too relaxed).

When we start to lift, as harsh as this sounds, we need to properly lock the over 65's away for a few months. Over 14,000 of the deaths are the over 80's according to the ONS and as of April 17th 87% of deaths involved the over 65's. If we allow everyone out, we will get a spike in deaths.

Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,499
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #201 on: May 4, 2020, 03:48:58 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  4, 2020, 03:47:02 PM
When we start to lift, as harsh as this sounds, we need to properly lock the over 65's away for a few months. Over 14,000 of the deaths are the over 80's according to the ONS and as of April 17th 87% of deaths involved the over 65's. If we allow everyone out, we will get a spike in deaths.



My parents are just over/under 70 respectively and well be playing it safe well after lockdown has lifted I think. They wont be rushing out immediately afterwards.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,821
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #202 on: May 4, 2020, 03:55:10 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  4, 2020, 03:48:58 PM
My parents are just over/under 70 respectively and well be playing it safe well after lockdown has lifted I think. They wont be rushing out immediately afterwards.

My stepdad is 78 and I will not be going near him until it is safe. My Dad is 72 and a dickhead, so I can see him going out. He's been whining on FB according to my missus.

As I posted in the annoy thread, far too many over 65's are out and about by me anyway and I've read some horror stories from around the country about them going out, even when in the highest risk category, so I can see it just getting worse. Shithouse Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson won't want to upset his voting public though, so can see him fucking this one up too.
Logged

Offline Red_Bear

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #203 on: May 4, 2020, 09:26:18 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  4, 2020, 03:55:10 PM
Shithouse Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson won't want to upset his voting public though, so can see him fucking this one up too.
True - though if they all go out, get COVID-19 and die from it, they won't be able to vote for him anyway...
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,821
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #204 on: May 5, 2020, 11:04:47 AM »
Quote from: Red_Bear on May  4, 2020, 09:26:18 PM
True - though if they all go out, get COVID-19 and die from it, they won't be able to vote for him anyway...

Can we then reverse Brexit?
Logged

Offline Komic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #205 on: May 7, 2020, 07:58:16 AM »
Has anyone been to the testing centre at Manchester airport?

My partner has an appointment this morning but the directions she has just says the airport. Tried searching online but can only find its in a staff car park and there are 3 of them.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,821
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #206 on: May 7, 2020, 08:09:44 AM »
Quote from: Komic on May  7, 2020, 07:58:16 AM
Has anyone been to the testing centre at Manchester airport?

My partner has an appointment this morning but the directions she has just says the airport. Tried searching online but can only find its in a staff car park and there are 3 of them.

Not been but Terminal 1 is the only open Terminal at the minute, Terminal 2 is undergoing works, so that might be of help? I'd think T3 car park is the likeliest.
« Last Edit: May 7, 2020, 08:14:43 AM by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline Komic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #207 on: May 7, 2020, 10:34:28 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  7, 2020, 08:09:44 AM
Not been but Terminal 1 is the only open Terminal at the minute, Terminal 2 is undergoing works, so that might be of help? I'd think T3 car park is the likeliest.

Cheers, managed to find it at staff south but there are no signs except at the entrance.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,829
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #208 on: May 7, 2020, 10:46:12 AM »
Quote from: Komic on May  7, 2020, 10:34:28 AM
Cheers, managed to find it at staff south but there are no signs except at the entrance.
All the best - hope the test(s?) comes back negative.

Weird innit that COVID has created a culture where thinking negatively is a Good Thing ;)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Komic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #209 on: May 7, 2020, 01:05:19 PM »
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on May  7, 2020, 10:46:12 AM
All the best - hope the test(s?) comes back negative.

Weird innit that COVID has created a culture where thinking negatively is a Good Thing ;)

Cheers, just the one test. It was a weird decision to get the test as we're not confident she has it and it's probably something else. However her grandad was self isolating and got it and 2 others might have it at her work and she is still having to go to work so even if its unlikely, its worth it not passing it on.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,821
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #210 on: May 8, 2020, 11:02:52 AM »
Quote from: Komic on May  7, 2020, 10:34:28 AM
Cheers, managed to find it at staff south but there are no signs except at the entrance.

I can get why they wouldn't advertise it due to idiots showing up, but to not give directions to those with appts :butt

I also hope she tests negative.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,446
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #211 on: May 16, 2020, 08:04:14 PM »
I was tested one week ago. Test came back negative yesterday.

Very weird illness I had. Didn't sleep well the prior Thursday night. Felt chills. Fine throughout the following day except for being tired. At 430pm I tried to nap. Woke up with chills, sweating, and had a 101.5 F temp (38.6 C). Took the temp three times over 1.5 hours and it was the same. No other symptoms. Called a triage nurse at my company & got tested the next morning. Temp was 99.9 F then (37.7 C). Temp dropped into the 97s by nighttime (low for most, but usual for me). No idea what that was. I hadn't been out of my house for a full week prior.

Part of me is relieved. But another part of me wishes I had contracted COVID-19 as it would have been a rather mild experience (as described) and I wouldn't have to worry about catching it anymore.  Oh well, back to worrying.
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,800
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #212 on: May 17, 2020, 06:36:29 AM »
On another thread but US sailors have had the virus twice and needed to be re-segregated....
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #213 on: May 20, 2020, 09:37:10 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on May 16, 2020, 08:04:14 PM
I was tested one week ago. Test came back negative yesterday.

Very weird illness I had. Didn't sleep well the prior Thursday night. Felt chills. Fine throughout the following day except for being tired. At 430pm I tried to nap. Woke up with chills, sweating, and had a 101.5 F temp (38.6 C). Took the temp three times over 1.5 hours and it was the same. No other symptoms. Called a triage nurse at my company & got tested the next morning. Temp was 99.9 F then (37.7 C). Temp dropped into the 97s by nighttime (low for most, but usual for me). No idea what that was. I hadn't been out of my house for a full week prior.

Part of me is relieved. But another part of me wishes I had contracted COVID-19 as it would have been a rather mild experience (as described) and I wouldn't have to worry about catching it anymore.  Oh well, back to worrying.

It still may have been covid-19.  Large false negative rate, hence why hospital patients are tested more than once before theyre discharged.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,809
  • Trada
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #214 on: May 25, 2020, 11:59:04 AM »
I'm fine so far I've only been out 3 times since the lockdown began and that was just to top up my electric key I guess I'm lucky to live in a house on my own will a garden to go out into.

Mind you my front lawn has gone wild the grass is waist-high right now, and people walk pass like a wild beast will jump out and attack them.

Im still in total lockdown and will be still for a while, saw that the Weston Super Mare hospital today has stopped taking in people because of a big increase in positive Covid19 tests.

Which is worring because we have been reasonably lucky in the West Country so far
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,555
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #215 on: May 26, 2020, 10:04:23 PM »
Quote from: Trada on May 25, 2020, 11:59:04 AM
I'm fine so far I've only been out 3 times since the lockdown began and that was just to top up my electric key I guess I'm lucky to live in a house on my own will a garden to go out into.

Mind you my front lawn has gone wild the grass is waist-high right now, and people walk pass like a wild beast will jump out and attack them.

Im still in total lockdown and will be still for a while, saw that the Weston Super Mare hospital today has stopped taking in people because of a big increase in positive Covid19 tests.

Which is worring because we have been reasonably lucky in the West Country so far

I read elsewhere that that hospital is always closing to new patients due to being full, it is that small that it doesn't take a big fluctuation to fill it up and have to send new patients elsewhere.
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,809
  • Trada
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #216 on: May 27, 2020, 03:25:43 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on May 26, 2020, 10:04:23 PM
I read elsewhere that that hospital is always closing to new patients due to being full, it is that small that it doesn't take a big fluctuation to fill it up and have to send new patients elsewhere.

Not sure about that

 Hospital in Weston-super-Mare that shut to new patients over spike in Covid-19 cases 'sees 40% of staff test positive for the infection'

Weston General Hospital suddenly stopped accepting new patients on Monday

Bosses said there was a 'high number of Covid-19 patients' in the hospital

A leaked memo claimed 40% of staff had tested positive for the infection

The trust did not deny it, but said there was an 'emerging picture' of staff cases

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8360767/Hospital-Weston-super-Mare-shut-new-patients-sees-40-staff-test-positive-Covid-19.html


Anyway I will stop posting in here  now,
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #217 on: May 27, 2020, 03:35:20 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on May 26, 2020, 10:04:23 PM
I read elsewhere that that hospital is always closing to new patients due to being full, it is that small that it doesn't take a big fluctuation to fill it up and have to send new patients elsewhere.
It's my local hospital. It is constantly closing, the A&E doesnt even open overnight anymore. It has about 250 beds, on an average day a serious car crash can put it under pressure.

That said, the percentage of staff who have tested positive is extremely high.
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,809
  • Trada
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #218 on: May 31, 2020, 11:55:46 AM »
Sorry have to post this in this thread for some reason Im stull banned from posting in News and Current affairs,

But its something that is really pissing me off and I think it will kill lot of extra people.

So we have gone from level 4 to level 1 in a week

Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,311
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #219 on: May 31, 2020, 12:03:05 PM »
Quote from: Trada on May 31, 2020, 11:55:46 AM
Sorry have to post this in this thread for some reason Im stull banned from posting in News and Current affairs,

But its something that is really pissing me off and I think it will kill lot of extra people.

So we have gone from level 4 to level 1 in a week



We're not at 1, we are shifting between 4 to 3, so about 3.5, if that can be a gauge.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #220 on: June 23, 2020, 08:03:33 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March 14, 2020, 08:16:10 PM
Describe contact?


In full detail please and I may be able to advise on your position.
Hello, is the offer of Advice open to everyone?
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #221 on: July 7, 2020, 04:16:21 PM »
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,809
  • Trada
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #222 on: July 13, 2020, 04:12:59 AM »
Sorry for sticking this in here but I'm banned from posting in the News and current affair section and I think this is something people need to read even more now.

I know a bit of a depressing read.

But its something the Government must look into if this story is only partly true its very worrying

The long-term effects of COVID-19, even on people who suffered a mild infection, could be far worse than was originally anticipated, according to researchers and doctors in northern Italy.

Psychosis, insomnia, kidney disease, spinal infections, strokes, chronic tiredness and mobility issues are being identified in former coronavirus patients in Lombardy, the worst-affected region in the country.

The doctors warn that some victims may never recover from the illness and that all age groups are vulnerable.

The virus is a systemic infection that affects all the organs of the body, not, as was previously thought, just a respiratory disease, they say.

Some people may find that their ability to properly work, to concentrate, and even to take part in physical activities will be severely impaired.

The physicians warn that people who do not consider themselves in a vulnerable group and aren't concerned at contracting the disease could be putting themselves in danger of life-changing illnesses if they ignore the rules to keep safe.

They stress that the need for social distancing, hand washing, and masks is as important now as it ever was.

The warnings come amid growing concerns in northern Italy that a second wave of the virus could be imminent. Doctors in two of the main hospitals in the region have reported a handful of new cases of severely ill people with respiratory problems.


Dr Roberto Cosentini, head of emergencies at Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, oversaw the response to the virus that swept through this alpine province claiming the lives of at least 6,000 people.

He gave Sky News unprecedented access to the hospital's emergency rooms in March when the first shocking effects of the virus were broadcast around the world, changing perceptions of the scale of the problem.

Now he is leading efforts to again send a warning across the globe that COVID-19 is a lethal killer that affects the whole body, and is not going away.

"At first, initially, we thought it was a bad flu, then we thought it was a bad flu with a very bad pneumonia, it was the phase when you came here, but subsequently we discovered that it is a systemic illness with vessel damage in the whole body with renal involvement, cerebral involvement," he told me in the now silent COVID-19 emergency room that was overwhelmed a few months ago.

"So we are seeing other acute manifestations of renal failure that requested dialysis or stroke, and then acute myocardial infarction, so a lot of complications or other manifestations of the virus.

"And also now we see a significant proportion of the population with chronic damage from the virus," he said.

One of the few positives emerging from the pandemic that caused havoc to the health service here was the creation of a unique environment where doctors and experts in different fields found themselves working together for months, effectively learning new skills. That cooperation is helping the understanding of the virus.

Dr Emanuela Catenacci is a neurosurgeon at Cremona Hospital and when we first met her in March she had been co-opted to work on the intensive care wards during the worst of the outbreak.

She is back on neurology, but crucially, whereas in the past she would have treated patients completely independent of other departments, now she can see the link. That link is COVID-19, and it's a multi-organ killer.

"In our hospital now we have a practice with immunologists, who are checking these patients, especially the most severe, those with the most severe illnesses, and they are checking not only lungs, but all the systemic manifestations of COVID pathology," she told me.

"The virus is a systemic infection, some of our apparatus organs have the biggest manifestation, such as lungs as we know, but also brain, skin, and sometimes we have vasculitis, so it's not [just] high respiratory or low respiratory infection, it's not finished [at] that," she said.

The Italian doctors' findings in their patients mirror a recent study carried out at University College London.

Researchers identified serious neurological complications arising from COVID-19 including delirium, brain inflammation, stroke and nerve damage in 43 people aged 16 to 85.

Some of the patients had experienced no severe breathing problems at all, with the neurological disorder being the first and only sign that they had coronavirus.

An intensive testing and follow up analysis of all survivors has been launched in Bergamo. Teams of doctors examine those who have recovered on a constant basis, trying to track the changing properties of the virus.

Filippo Alcaini, 65, is one of the survivors being tested.

He was intubated in February after becoming severely ill, but recovered. He has been COVID-19 free for four months but he still has problems breathing and has periods of severe exhaustion. He accepts his ongoing condition, but sends a clear warning to people to take care not to catch the virus under any circumstances.

"To those who don't respect the rules, I wish they could have a week of what I felt, a week of feeling as bad as I have been," he told me.

"Perhaps then they understand that they cannot underestimate the many warnings and mandatory rules we have been given."

The doctors carrying out the follow-up and testing programme say they simply do not know enough about the virus to predict what is going to happen next.

"It's something very different, that changes the body of the patient," Dr Gianluca Imeri explained to me.

"We've also seen forms of asthma develop after coronavirus infections. We for sure know the damage of coronavirus is caused by inflammation, and asthma and other respiratory diseases are inflammatory diseases, and there are also some inflammatory diseases in our body that can be developed and triggered by coronavirus.

"Simple coronavirus pneumonia is something that patients will recover completely from, from a radiological point of view, but probably the biggest change is inflammation - I mean we have seen inflammation in all of their bodies, vascular systems, and respiratory systems, so we think we have to tackle inflammation in these patients even when they recover from the acute phase of the disease," he said.

So little is known of the virus that any long-term planning is guess work.

Doctors believe that even the youngest and mildest infected are at risk of their lives being changed forever, and it could take years to become apparent. Whole work forces could become less productive as a consequence.

The advice from Italy is simple: Don't get infected.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-warning-from-italy-effects-of-covid-19-could-be-worse-than-first-thought-12027348
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,564
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #223 on: July 15, 2020, 12:39:18 AM »
Required to get tested on account of one of the players I coach catching it from her Dad and coming to training before learning that he, and subsequently she, had it.

Don't know what the tests are like that side of the pond, but the nurse stuck the nasal swab a good five feet up both my nostrils, felt like... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,821
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #224 on: July 16, 2020, 04:41:31 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on July 15, 2020, 12:39:18 AM
Required to get tested on account of one of the players I coach catching it from her Dad and coming to training before learning that he, and subsequently she, had it.

Don't know what the tests are like that side of the pond, but the nurse stuck the nasal swab a good five feet up both my nostrils, felt like... :D

Not had one, but had read its the same over here. They're trying to do a less invasive test.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,984
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #225 on: July 16, 2020, 04:51:18 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on July 15, 2020, 12:39:18 AM
Required to get tested on account of one of the players I coach catching it from her Dad and coming to training before learning that he, and subsequently she, had it.

Don't know what the tests are like that side of the pond, but the nurse stuck the nasal swab a good five feet up both my nostrils, felt like... :D
I've had two tests. Back of the throat, both nostrils (same swab). Intensely ticklish.

Final day of isolation after testing positive last Saturday. Glad I can relax a bit now and not overanalyse every time I feel a bit hot.
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,564
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #226 on: July 16, 2020, 04:51:28 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July 16, 2020, 04:41:31 PM
Not had one, but had read its the same over here. They're trying to do a less invasive test.

We have a problem with specialty doctors/businesses passing off finger-prick blood tests as viable for current detection rather than solely for antibodies. Was told by two different practitioners that such a test would inform whether I had the virus currently, which runs counter to the commentary by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

So in the interest of accurate testing, I chose to not have nasal congestion for the next twenty years... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Lena11

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • Reds in my heart!
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #227 on: October 5, 2020, 09:52:02 AM »
As my dad is in his eighties I have to be very careful. Luckily my friends are also. But without staying completely away from people you just can't be sure.
The worst part ist the bus and the train in morning... completely overcrowded, social distancing isn't respected at all. I try to walk wherever I can...
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,097
  • Yeah right..
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #228 on: October 6, 2020, 05:49:25 PM »
In the last couple of weeks alone I know of about 30 people who have had or currently have Covid.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,821
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #229 on: October 6, 2020, 05:56:23 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October  6, 2020, 05:49:25 PM
In the last couple of weeks alone I know of about 30 people who have had or currently have Covid.


We're going to find this more and more as people get tested. I don't know anyone who has had it now, I know loads who have tested and come back negative, but I know a few who had symptoms last winter. 

I'd guess it was way worse in March and April, when we didn't have distancing/masks/hand hygiene and zero testing capacity. I've seen estimates of 100,000 new cases per day in March, which is almost 3 million over a 4 week period, wonder if that will get revised up, based on the figures we are getting now?
« Last Edit: October 6, 2020, 05:57:58 PM by rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." »
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #230 on: October 6, 2020, 05:57:00 PM »
My friend's son has come down with it,  he's the only person I know,  but Bristol seems to be getting away lightly... at the moment.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,097
  • Yeah right..
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #231 on: October 6, 2020, 07:57:14 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October  6, 2020, 05:56:23 PM
We're going to find this more and more as people get tested. I don't know anyone who has had it now, I know loads who have tested and come back negative, but I know a few who had symptoms last winter. 

I'd guess it was way worse in March and April, when we didn't have distancing/masks/hand hygiene and zero testing capacity. I've seen estimates of 100,000 new cases per day in March, which is almost 3 million over a 4 week period, wonder if that will get revised up, based on the figures we are getting now?

Aye & the scary thing is that in March I knew one person who thinks they had it then.
The main feedback from people I have been talking with is most seem to think they may have had it over Xmas & into the New Year.

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,821
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #232 on: October 6, 2020, 08:14:33 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October  6, 2020, 07:57:14 PM
Aye & the scary thing is that in March I knew one person who thinks they had it then.
The main feedback from people I have been talking with is most seem to think they may have had it over Xmas & into the New Year.



The first official death was Jan and his family said he was ill at Christmas. My wife had a weird illness in December where she ended up with fluid in her lung and her ovarian cancer markers went nuts, so high she got told she had cancer and then after a scan and tests got told she actually didn't. Most people won't associate any winter illness with Covid as we were not told by the Chinese for months after they got their first cases, so thought it was just a bad cold/flu.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,097
  • Yeah right..
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #233 on: October 7, 2020, 11:26:42 AM »
Fucking thing is rife..

Fella in work..his Mrs & his lad have it after his lad picked it up at school from his mate who was tested positive.
Fortunately from our works perspective is the fella who works with us has tested negative..10 days isolation, (thought it was 14)..I know he lives week to week & will respect it, pretty sure there are those out there who wont isolate who don't give a fuck.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,528
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #234 on: October 7, 2020, 11:33:41 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on October  6, 2020, 07:57:14 PM
Aye & the scary thing is that in March I knew one person who thinks they had it then.
The main feedback from people I have been talking with is most seem to think they may have had it over Xmas & into the New Year.

We had that really bad cold thing in December but my wife recently had a Covid antibody test which came back negative so it looks like she certainly didn't have it then.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,097
  • Yeah right..
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #235 on: October 7, 2020, 11:42:51 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  7, 2020, 11:33:41 AM
We had that really bad cold thing in December but my wife recently had a Covid antibody test which came back negative so it looks like she certainly didn't have it then.

I dont think they're very accurate mate, no idea overall but I do know one instance where a girl who has had it..her works had everyone tested for antibodies & it showed a negative test.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #236 on: October 7, 2020, 11:51:20 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on October  6, 2020, 07:57:14 PM
Aye & the scary thing is that in March I knew one person who thinks they had it then.
The main feedback from people I have been talking with is most seem to think they may have had it over Xmas & into the New Year.

I've heard so many people say they're sure they had it back in January / February .

During the initial outbrak , I've not known a single person who's had it , but in the last week one person in work was confirmed positive ( only a small office staff of 6 to 7 ), and my mates wife has been confirmed positive . Heard of plenty of others too .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,821
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #237 on: October 7, 2020, 09:11:54 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  7, 2020, 11:33:41 AM
We had that really bad cold thing in December but my wife recently had a Covid antibody test which came back negative so it looks like she certainly didn't have it then.

You can have covid but not develop antibodies
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,097
  • Yeah right..
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #238 on: Yesterday at 09:28:30 AM »
A few close friends have had it during the last week or so..
One lost smell & taste, energy completely sapped.
Second was proper fucked for a week, starting to turn the corner feeling better & the third who I've saw at distance with a mask on last week has the symptoms,isolating  awaiting results..his Mrs has tested positive for it.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,809
  • Trada
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #239 on: Today at 01:56:29 AM »
It's strange the area where I live since its began I've only read about 3 cases here and 2 of them were last week at a local school.

But for some reason a mobile testing site turned up here last week I guess it's because of those 2 cases.

I'm still finding it so odd being totally on my own I haven't spoken to another person since Feb and that was with my doctor apart from saying thanks to the delivery driver.

Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 