Was that because it gave you time to recover? Patients with chronic conditions are advised to be vaccinated every 5 years.



From what Ive read, the virus itself actually only lasts days, or a week or so, but it can lead to pneumonia etc, which is also causing deaths. Its the same with the flu season. The stats usually show deaths associated with flu, including post virus complications.



Disclaimer: I have no medical expertise whatsoever.



When I got given it, can't remember if it was at Wythenshawe where I had to op, or Southport which my local hospital who I was under, I was told at that time the jab I was given I would only need to have once in my lifetime. I am routinely called in for a flu jab and have never been told I needed another pneumonia jab.Thats where my line of thinking came from, as it can lead to pneumonia.