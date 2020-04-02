My boss is in the same boat, struggling for breath today.. started coughing a lot on Friday. Worried about him as he has asthma but I don't think the information is clear enough.Shortness of breath isn't a common symptom of the flu or cold according to this:https://covidgraph.com/
That is the situation I am in. I'm 53, had my pericardium stripped at 32 but did get a pneumonia jab in 2000, so I should be OK.
The pneumonia jab doesn't protect against the coronavirus. Also, you should have the vaccine every 5-7 years.
Got told I only needed it the once when they gave me it.
It will give some protection against complications such as pneumonia?
That's true but the Coronavirus itself is not Pneumonia even though you get Pneumonia-like symptoms.
Was that because it gave you time to recover? Patients with chronic conditions are advised to be vaccinated every 5 years.
From what Ive read, the virus itself actually only lasts days, or a week or so, but it can lead to pneumonia etc, which is also causing deaths. Its the same with the flu season. The stats usually show deaths associated with flu, including post virus complications.Disclaimer: I have no medical expertise whatsoever.
When I got given it, can't remember if it was at Wythenshawe where I had to op, or Southport which my local hospital who I was under, I was told at that time the jab I was given I would only need to have once in my lifetime. I am routinely called in for a flu jab and have never been told I needed another pneumonia jab.Thats where my line of thinking came from, as it can lead to pneumonia.
I have decided tomorrow I will go for a little saunter after fourteen days self-isolating. I only have a bit of a cough now, my taste has come back and my temperature is normal. Just feel as if I need a bit of proper fresh air, before Monday and returning to work.
Best of luck Jill. Great to hear you're back fighting fit!For my part I'd not realised how much time I spent outdoors, until the opportunity was taken away. Now a return to the great outdoors is the prize, in my mind, for the difficulties and denials of this period. And I hope I will, consequently, value it much more.
Absolutely I know what you mean. It is so easy to take things for granted, I've been lucky whereas I've had people around who have helped me in the difficult moments. My turn to return the favour now I think after tomorrow.
Yes. My sister in law and her husband have had it. They were tested on March 10th and they were informed on March 11thThey caught it in Italy where they were the week before. He was quite unwell, with a high fever. He is very fit (runs marathons) and was unable to eat for a week. She was not so bad, but still quite unwell with a fever. They are both now much better and are eating but still weak. Their son lives nearby and was shopping for them. They are both PhD chemists - so not daft - and isolated themselves as soon as they got back from Italy. The test was done in their regional drive through centre in the UK. Sorry for the long post but I think its interesting information They have been told they are safe to go out 7 days after they feel well They will not be tested again They were patients 9 and 10 in their region
