Author Topic: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?  (Read 5892 times)

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #160 on: April 2, 2020, 12:14:51 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April  1, 2020, 04:45:26 PM
My boss is in the same boat, struggling for breath today.. started coughing a lot on Friday. Worried about him as he has asthma but I don't think the information is clear enough.

Shortness of breath isn't a common symptom of the flu or cold according to this:


https://covidgraph.com/
My wife has asthma and gets short of breath with the usual winter viruses.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #161 on: April 2, 2020, 09:46:40 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  1, 2020, 03:54:25 PM
That is the situation I am in. I'm 53, had my pericardium stripped at 32 but did get a pneumonia jab in 2000, so I should be OK.

The pneumonia jab doesn't protect against the coronavirus.  Also, you should have the vaccine every 5-7 years.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #162 on: April 2, 2020, 10:18:18 AM »
Quote from: Mark Walters on April  2, 2020, 09:46:40 AM
The pneumonia jab doesn't protect against the coronavirus.  Also, you should have the vaccine every 5-7 years.

Got told I only needed it the once when they gave me it.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #163 on: April 2, 2020, 02:04:58 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  2, 2020, 10:18:18 AM
Got told I only needed it the once when they gave me it.

Was that because it gave you time to recover? Patients with chronic conditions are advised to be vaccinated every 5 years.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #164 on: April 2, 2020, 02:05:29 PM »
Quote from: Mark Walters on April  2, 2020, 09:46:40 AM
The pneumonia jab doesn't protect against the coronavirus.  Also, you should have the vaccine every 5-7 years.

It will give some protection against complications such as pneumonia?
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #165 on: April 2, 2020, 02:22:33 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on April  2, 2020, 02:05:29 PM
It will give some protection against complications such as pneumonia?
That's true but the Coronavirus itself is not Pneumonia even though you get Pneumonia-like symptoms.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #166 on: April 2, 2020, 02:53:13 PM »
Quote from: Mark Walters on April  2, 2020, 02:22:33 PM
That's true but the Coronavirus itself is not Pneumonia even though you get Pneumonia-like symptoms.

From what Ive read, the virus itself actually only lasts days, or a week or so, but it can lead to pneumonia etc, which is also causing deaths. Its the same with the flu season. The stats usually show deaths associated with flu, including post virus complications.

Disclaimer: I have no medical expertise whatsoever.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #167 on: April 2, 2020, 02:58:14 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on April  2, 2020, 02:04:58 PM
Was that because it gave you time to recover? Patients with chronic conditions are advised to be vaccinated every 5 years.

When I got given it, can't remember if it was at Wythenshawe where I had to op, or Southport which my local hospital who I was under, I was told at that time the jab I was given I would only need to have once in my lifetime. I am routinely called in for a flu jab and have never been told I needed another pneumonia jab.

Quote from: Peabee on April  2, 2020, 02:53:13 PM
From what Ive read, the virus itself actually only lasts days, or a week or so, but it can lead to pneumonia etc, which is also causing deaths. Its the same with the flu season. The stats usually show deaths associated with flu, including post virus complications.

Disclaimer: I have no medical expertise whatsoever.

Thats where my line of thinking came from, as it can lead to pneumonia.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #168 on: April 2, 2020, 03:01:39 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  2, 2020, 02:58:14 PM
When I got given it, can't remember if it was at Wythenshawe where I had to op, or Southport which my local hospital who I was under, I was told at that time the jab I was given I would only need to have once in my lifetime. I am routinely called in for a flu jab and have never been told I needed another pneumonia jab.

Thats where my line of thinking came from, as it can lead to pneumonia.

Yeah, Australia are also trialling the TB vaccine with healthcare workers because of a theory of it protecting against complications.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #169 on: April 2, 2020, 03:03:46 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on April  2, 2020, 02:53:13 PM
From what Ive read, the virus itself actually only lasts days, or a week or so, but it can lead to pneumonia etc, which is also causing deaths. Its the same with the flu season. The stats usually show deaths associated with flu, including post virus complications.

Disclaimer: I have no medical expertise whatsoever.

The cough can last for several weeks as well. I've been told I can return to work next week providing my temperature is normal. I still have the cough but you can have that for several weeks anyway.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #170 on: April 2, 2020, 05:56:34 PM »
Anyone who has caught it or knows someone with it, do you know how you got it, was it from someone you met or some place you have been?
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #171 on: April 2, 2020, 06:03:32 PM »
Probably the right place to put this..

https://gothamist.com/news/covid-19-recovery
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #172 on: April 2, 2020, 07:27:51 PM »
I have decided tomorrow I will go for a little saunter after fourteen days self-isolating. I only have a bit of a cough now, my taste has come back and my temperature is normal. Just feel as if I need a bit of proper fresh air, before Monday and returning to work.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #173 on: April 2, 2020, 07:56:40 PM »
Quote from: jillc on April  2, 2020, 07:27:51 PM
I have decided tomorrow I will go for a little saunter after fourteen days self-isolating. I only have a bit of a cough now, my taste has come back and my temperature is normal. Just feel as if I need a bit of proper fresh air, before Monday and returning to work.
Best of luck Jill. Great to hear you're back fighting fit!

For my part I'd not realised how much time I spent outdoors, until the opportunity was taken away. Now a return to the great outdoors is the prize, in my mind, for the difficulties and denials of this period. And I hope I will, consequently, value it much more.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #174 on: April 2, 2020, 08:55:26 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April  2, 2020, 07:56:40 PM
Best of luck Jill. Great to hear you're back fighting fit!

For my part I'd not realised how much time I spent outdoors, until the opportunity was taken away. Now a return to the great outdoors is the prize, in my mind, for the difficulties and denials of this period. And I hope I will, consequently, value it much more.

Absolutely I know what you mean. It is so easy to take things for granted, I've been lucky whereas I've had people around who have helped me in the difficult moments. My turn to return the favour now I think after tomorrow.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #175 on: April 5, 2020, 07:26:54 PM »
Chatted with my brother in law over the garden fence today, obviously kept our distance. He's feeling a lot better and managed to eat for the first time in over a week last night. Seems like he has had it, cough, fever lost of sense of taste.
Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #176 on: April 5, 2020, 10:08:53 PM »
Quote from: jillc on April  2, 2020, 08:55:26 PM
Absolutely I know what you mean. It is so easy to take things for granted, I've been lucky whereas I've had people around who have helped me in the difficult moments. My turn to return the favour now I think after tomorrow.

Glad to hear Jill (and Rob's brother in law too).

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:08:58 PM »
Quote from: kavah on March 20, 2020, 10:27:56 PM
Yes. My sister in law and her husband have had it.
They were tested on March 10th and they were informed on March 11th
They caught it in Italy where they were the week before.
He was quite unwell, with a high fever. He is very fit (runs marathons) and was unable to eat for a week.
She was not so bad, but still quite unwell with a fever.
They are both now much better and are eating but still weak.
Their  son lives nearby and was shopping for them.
They are both PhD chemists - so not daft - and isolated themselves as soon as they got back from Italy. The test was done in their regional drive through centre in the UK.
Sorry for the long post but I think its interesting information
They have been told they are safe to go out 7 days after they feel well
They will not be tested again
They were patients 9 and 10 in their region



Theyve been asked to donate blood so the plasma antibodies can be used to treat very sick patients
