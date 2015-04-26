Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 246608 times)

Offline Kalito

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2640 on: November 20, 2024, 12:20:24 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?
What's your budget?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2641 on: November 20, 2024, 01:27:34 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on November 19, 2024, 01:32:10 pm
I'd imagine someone tasked with explaining complex technical concepts shouldn't have a problem doing the necessary training to be able to host a Zoom, Teams, or a Miro board. I'd also imagine they'd be in the minority.

Pre lockdown none of us had heard or used much of these tools, and I've been part of many different teams, seeing people initially struggle, then -through repetition and training- get the hang of and even excel at using such tools.

Of course, working from home or hybrid working isn't for everyone. But I'd imagine if given the choice, most would be happy with that as opposed to returning to the office. Here are some stats.

From a sales point of view Ive worked from home since 2017 and travelled to in-person appointments where the value of the potential sale warranted time on the road. Since Covid the vast majority of appointments are requested to be via Teams/Zoom and its caused issues that just arent there when youre in the room. Picking up on body language, tone of voice, rapport building is all diminished when having virtual meetings, not to mention technical issues and misunderstandings brought on by poor sound quality.

WFH is brilliant and its enabled me to avoid paying childcare which has been a huge help. Just wanted to put the limitations out there when it comes to online meetings
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 02:17:13 pm »
WFH two days a week, 3 in the office. I get far, far more done at home, at my own pace, without distraction than in an office of gossips, bosses that can't walk past your desk without talking and constant interruptions over non-important stuff.

It's also a Godsend for someone who suffers extreme anxiety like myself. I find it has evened me out, and I don't stress about the days I work at home, as I know I'll be left to my own devices. If the work or task is done to a good standard, and on time, there is no issue.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 03:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 02:17:13 pm
WFH two days a week, 3 in the office. I get far, far more done at home, at my own pace, without distraction than in an office of gossips, bosses that can't walk past your desk without talking and constant interruptions over non-important stuff.

It's also a Godsend for someone who suffers extreme anxiety like myself. I find it has evened me out, and I don't stress about the days I work at home, as I know I'll be left to my own devices. If the work or task is done to a good standard, and on time, there is no issue.


Agreed, interruptions mean you lose focus and they are constant even if they are just social, saving 3 hours a day travel, saving £60 plus parking, £100 petrol, less time getting ready, fewer pointless meetings when you need to get things done (easier also to work whilst in meetings when the topic being discussed is not relevant). WFH suits me now as I have little time for small talk these days, not everybody or every job is the same though and I recognise that.


Attending meetings (and having others attend) is far easier to arrange and undertake, no travel time or city centre parking and can people can 'nip in' for 10 minutes when required rather than lose a whole half day as previously was often the case.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 04:22:37 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?
This is what I have. £350, lasted for years. £300 version available as well.
https://www.noblechairs.co.uk/en-gb/hero-series/gaming-chair-pu-leather

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 09:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:20:32 pm

Agreed, interruptions mean you lose focus and they are constant even if they are just social, saving 3 hours a day travel, saving £60 plus parking, £100 petrol, less time getting ready, fewer pointless meetings when you need to get things done (easier also to work whilst in meetings when the topic being discussed is not relevant). WFH suits me now as I have little time for small talk these days, not everybody or every job is the same though and I recognise that.


Attending meetings (and having others attend) is far easier to arrange and undertake, no travel time or city centre parking and can people can 'nip in' for 10 minutes when required rather than lose a whole half day as previously was often the case.
I think it's common knowledge it depends on your role and experience. Once you are good at something and perhaps giving advice more than recieving it, the need for deep thought time is crucial.  I liken a lot of my tasks to like building a house of cards, one interruption and it falls down and you have to start over. It's not that dramatic , but close.  I'm definitely more productive in the mornings (others I know are different). If all chit chat and meetings were scheduled between 1 and 3 pm my productivity would rocket.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2646 on: Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?
Annoyingly. There aren't many places you can try them.  Staples maybe. IKEA. Given you are in them 40 hours a week then even a grand doesn't seem unreasonable.  Says he who paid a fiver for something not great off eBay. Must treat myself next year.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 02:32:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:55:47 pm
If all chit chat and meetings were scheduled between Never and Go Fuck Yourself my productivity would rocket.

fixed and agreed!
