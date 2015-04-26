WFH two days a week, 3 in the office. I get far, far more done at home, at my own pace, without distraction than in an office of gossips, bosses that can't walk past your desk without talking and constant interruptions over non-important stuff.
It's also a Godsend for someone who suffers extreme anxiety like myself. I find it has evened me out, and I don't stress about the days I work at home, as I know I'll be left to my own devices. If the work or task is done to a good standard, and on time, there is no issue.