Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 174384 times)

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2520 on: June 23, 2024, 09:48:48 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 23, 2024, 08:00:01 am
Mate works from home, he's a data scientist.

I don't think it's changed that much - it's changed less than I thought a couple of years ago. I thought we'd move on to an economy where there is much less commuting, meetings are online etc, but for the most part it's gone back to how it was, lots of people have to be in the office a few days a week at least, even if their job doesn't need it. I think, we would have likely got to this point of a little bit more flexibility in workplace anyway, even without the pandemic.
different industries must work differently, my experience in IT is that the vast majority of meetings are still held online. The company I used to work for still holds 95% of their training with clients online. Before the pandemic that was 100% face to face.

Things will never go back to how they were and that's a good thing. It's opened up lots more opportunities for workers and contractors
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2521 on: June 23, 2024, 10:46:46 am »
Quote from: gamble on June 22, 2024, 12:08:21 pm
For those who work from home, please can you let me know what jobs you do?


A&E doctor.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2522 on: June 23, 2024, 01:14:29 pm »
Quote from: gamble on June 22, 2024, 12:08:21 pm
For those who work from home, please can you let me know what jobs you do?

Interested in the labour economics side of this... the (west) has changed so much post covid.

Technical lead on a vidyagame

This industry is tailor-made for WFH. I've been remote my entire stint here. More than doable; I get more done, whereas when I visit the office it's more... needlessly social. Lovely, but there's me and the work, and it's 100% doable remotely
Offline Alf

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2523 on: June 23, 2024, 02:34:29 pm »
I work in Financial Services, do 3 days per month in the office & the rest at home. Those days in the office the whole team go in so are focused on collabaration, wellbeing etc. I recruited somebody last year, the whole interview process was done on zoom.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2524 on: June 23, 2024, 05:05:12 pm »
Quote from: gamble on June 22, 2024, 12:08:21 pm
For those who work from home, please can you let me know what jobs you do?

Interested in the labour economics side of this... the (west) has changed so much post covid.

I'm a senior manager for the civil service. We do two days in the office, the remainder at home. I have mixed emotions about the whole working from home scenario. I honestly believe it has made me more lazy and has had an adverse affect on my health. Yet, at the same time I seem to get more done when at home than in the office.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2525 on: June 23, 2024, 05:08:40 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on June 23, 2024, 05:05:12 pm
I'm a senior manager for the civil service. We do two days in the office, the remainder at home. I have mixed emotions about the whole working from home scenario. I honestly believe it has made me more lazy and has had an adverse affect on my health. Yet, at the same time I seem to get more done when at home than in the office.

It hasnt helped my ability to procrastinate. But then Id do that in the office anyway. I get everything done when needed, and I dont begrudge staring a bait early or working a bit late (or over a weekend) to kee on top of things which I wouldnt have done when working full time in an office.
Offline Zlen

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2526 on: June 23, 2024, 05:49:19 pm »
For me work from home has made me do as much in 4-6 hours as I used to in 8. I just take more proper switch off breaks, but start earlier and also plan my day much better.
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2527 on: June 27, 2024, 10:09:56 am »
I'm self employed IT consulting. Doing a lot of work for one client and travel 2 hours for one day a week at the moment to the office because the work I'm doing is very specific to a physical printer and I need to be next to it. Quite like the change of scenery.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2528 on: June 27, 2024, 10:18:41 am »
I quite miss the office aircon on days like these.
Offline B0151?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2529 on: June 27, 2024, 01:32:12 pm »
I've probably said this in this thread before but working from home has had a massive positive impact on my health, at least after the Covid lockdowns were over, which did have me at a real lowpoint.

But once everything was back open,  I was able to make some really positive lifestyle changes. Instead of being too tired and stressed from a day at work and hour commute, I would be off to the gym soon as I finished work, got myself to a healthy weight pretty damn quickly. In terms of food, I used to drink and eat so much crap in work. Was able to knock that on the head by making my own lunches at home.

If they did make me go the office more regularly I'd like to hope those lifestyle changes are so ingrained I'd be ok but I think the bottom line working from home just gives me the feeling of so much more control over my life, work isn't my whole day and doesn't have as much power over me to decide if it's a good day or not.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2530 on: June 27, 2024, 01:58:52 pm »
I eat far more crap at home with no family or colleagues here to guilt/shame me into stop being such a fat fuck.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2531 on: June 27, 2024, 02:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 27, 2024, 01:58:52 pm
I eat far more crap at home with no family or colleagues here to guilt/shame me into stop being such a fat fuck.

Same  ;D

The only thing that I miss about the office is that there isn't the temptation to raid the fridge every 10 mins.
Offline B0151?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2532 on: June 27, 2024, 02:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 27, 2024, 01:58:52 pm
I eat far more crap at home with no family or colleagues here to guilt/shame me into stop being such a fat fuck.
To be fair it's one of the things I miss but it was the opposite in my work, every birthday or occasion people bringing in food that would last a week  ;D being a fat fuck was very much encouraged

It was also depressing the amount I'd spend in work at the canteen and vending machines. I guess it's one of them where it's on you really wherever you're working. No doubt there's people who spend a fortune on uber eats and that at home, just for me at home there's less eating shite just to get me through the day.
Offline redan

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2533 on: June 27, 2024, 02:16:01 pm »
After over 4 years of hybrid working of 2/3 days a week working from home, I recently started a new job where youre generally expected to be in the office 5 days a week again.

I honestly thought Id really enjoy being back in the office full time but I must admit I do miss the odd work from home day. How the fuck did I used to do my washing done and get parcels delivered beforehand?? Being in an office for 40 hours a week makes it feel like my weekends are even more precious now as I have to do everything in those two days!
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2534 on: June 27, 2024, 05:57:04 pm »
Can you get stuff delivered to the office? And maybe petition for them to get a washing machine 😀
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2535 on: June 27, 2024, 10:00:40 pm »
Quote from: gamble on June 22, 2024, 12:08:21 pm
For those who work from home, please can you let me know what jobs you do?



Porn star.
Offline .adam

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2536 on: June 28, 2024, 09:12:32 am »
Quote from: gamble on June 22, 2024, 12:08:21 pm
For those who work from home, please can you let me know what jobs you do?

Interested in the labour economics side of this... the (west) has changed so much post covid.

In-house Tax Manager.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2537 on: June 29, 2024, 08:15:16 pm »
Quote from: gamble on June 22, 2024, 12:08:21 pm
For those who work from home, please can you let me know what jobs you do?

Interested in the labour economics side of this... the (west) has changed so much post covid.

I work in analytics for a large financial institution.

We were all working one day at home prior to COVID and are now "encouraged" to be in the office at least three days a week
Offline Zlen

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2538 on: June 29, 2024, 08:21:12 pm »
Quote from: gamble on June 22, 2024, 12:08:21 pm
For those who work from home, please can you let me know what jobs you do?

Interested in the labour economics side of this... the (west) has changed so much post covid.

Designer.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2539 on: June 30, 2024, 04:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 27, 2024, 01:58:52 pm
I eat far more crap at home with no family or colleagues here to guilt/shame me into stop being such a fat fuck.

Work harder ;)

I do think my own guitar playing and sundry other abilities are better than if I'd wasted 20% of my week travelling

I like this lifestyle

What's more important, work like the lifestyle

I don't take the piss

Though it is excellent being able to take a break and it consists of playing music

I wish I had the money for endless snacking; then again, I don't (I'd rather use it on other things)
Offline paulrazor

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2540 on: July 1, 2024, 10:15:08 am »
Quote from: gamble on June 22, 2024, 12:08:21 pm
For those who work from home, please can you let me know what jobs you do?

Interested in the labour economics side of this... the (west) has changed so much post covid.
civil servant in an accounts branch
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2541 on: July 1, 2024, 11:07:37 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 30, 2024, 04:40:47 pm
Work harder ;)

I do think my own guitar playing and sundry other abilities are better than if I'd wasted 20% of my week travelling

I like this lifestyle

What's more important, work like the lifestyle

I don't take the piss

Though it is excellent being able to take a break and it consists of playing music

I wish I had the money for endless snacking; then again, I don't (I'd rather use it on other things)

Im not eating like Henry VIII. Its a pack of chocolate digestives or some crisps/chocolate now and again when Im in the Co-Op anyway. Im not a man of extravagant tastes. :D
Online redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2542 on: July 1, 2024, 07:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  1, 2024, 11:07:37 am
Im not eating like Henry VIII. Its a pack of chocolate digestives or some crisps/chocolate now and again when Im in the Co-Op anyway. Im not a man of extravagant tastes. :D

Aldi plain chocolate digestives are the absolute business.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2543 on: July 1, 2024, 08:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  1, 2024, 11:07:37 am
Im not eating like Henry VIII. Its a pack of chocolate digestives or some crisps/chocolate now and again when Im in the Co-Op anyway. Im not a man of extravagant tastes. :D

So when do you behead the missus?
Online Draex

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2544 on: July 1, 2024, 08:15:59 pm »
Quote from: gamble on June 22, 2024, 12:08:21 pm
For those who work from home, please can you let me know what jobs you do?

Interested in the labour economics side of this... the (west) has changed so much post covid.

Programme Manager delivering ERP software, wfh has changed my work life balance for the better.
Online west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2545 on: July 1, 2024, 08:28:36 pm »
IT Service Performance Manager which is basically managing outsourced IT service providers and making sure they do their job (and bollocking them when they dont). I go to the office twice a week which is ok for me, usually do like Tuesdays and Fridays just to break the week up a bit, cant believe I used to do the commute 5 days a week before the pandemic as it can be a bit of a bitch going from South West London to South East London each day, dont think I could do 5 days anymore.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2546 on: July 1, 2024, 09:18:59 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July  1, 2024, 08:09:43 pm
So when do you behead the missus?

I hope youre not being bawdy.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2547 on: July 1, 2024, 09:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  1, 2024, 09:18:59 pm
I hope youre not being bawdy.

that's me in the spotlight
losing my religion...
Offline Rhi

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2548 on: July 2, 2024, 10:08:22 pm »
Quote from: gamble on June 22, 2024, 12:08:21 pm
For those who work from home, please can you let me know what jobs you do?

Interested in the labour economics side of this... the (west) has changed so much post covid.

Data science. I'm on the look out for new roles at the moment and notice the vast majority are hybrid 2/3 days in the office. I do one day a month at the moment, which is essentially just a catch-up and some beers with colleagues. I'm not keen to do much more than that, but also definitely ready for a change work-wise so might have to suck it up.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2549 on: Yesterday at 01:36:27 am »
Quote from: Rhi on July  2, 2024, 10:08:22 pm
Data science. I'm on the look out for new roles at the moment and notice the vast majority are hybrid 2/3 days in the office. I do one day a month at the moment, which is essentially just a catch-up and some beers with colleagues. I'm not keen to do much more than that, but also definitely ready for a change work-wise so might have to suck it up.

Thought you were already doing the beers...
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2550 on: Today at 06:38:49 pm »
Have many of you gone out to vote in the day, when previously you'd have had to go after work? Or do old habits die hard?
Online Draex

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2551 on: Today at 06:41:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:38:49 pm
Have many of you gone out to vote in the day, when previously you'd have had to go after work? Or do old habits die hard?

Went before on the school drop off, usually I'd be sat on the M60 at that time, then I'd vote when I got home around 6-7pm.
