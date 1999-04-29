Back in 2021, the message at our place was that hybrid working, but predominantly from home, was here to stay. Toward the end of 2021, they made Wednesday a core 'in office' day for all staff.
The problem we have is that the company is owned by two elderly blokes (late 70's) who started the business decades ago and, although they brought in a CEO several years ago to take over the running of the business and there's a senior management team in place (and the two blokes' sons are also now directors), the two 'founding fathers' can't let go and one especially is in the office most days. He's always been against working from home, and wanders the floors railing against working from home to anyone who'll listen.
He wanted everyone back to 5 days in the office. The compromise is 3 'office core days' - and he was insistent on Monday being one of them.
People have left because of it, to go to competitors who still offer mostly WFH, with some recent joiners being annoyed that the promise of mostly WFH has been broken (and a couple of long-standing staff have retired early).
Personally, after the first few months of totally WFH during lockdown, I slipped into some bad ways (I totally lack self-discipline!). I'm actually much more productive working in the office. So, whilst I love WFH days and love not having the time or cost of the commute dive in, I'm actually glad we have to go into the office for work reasons.