I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 140669 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2400 on: March 28, 2023, 09:11:36 am
Quote from: Rhi on March 28, 2023, 09:03:55 am
At my work, my team has been remote since March 2020. Last year we started a monthly day in the office. Anyway, I hated the town where the office was and decided sell my flat there and to move back up North for various reasons (Dad needing a bit more support etc). Completed 2 weeks ago. I am now 350 miles away from the office.

A week later (last week), my company decides everyone has to be in the office 40% of the time. 😂

Thats a no from me, folks.

I'm sure there'll be plenty of people that's happened to over the last 3yrs 😁
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,638
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2401 on: March 28, 2023, 10:04:57 am
Quote from: Rhi on March 28, 2023, 09:03:55 am
At my work, my team has been remote since March 2020. Last year we started a monthly day in the office. Anyway, I hated the town where the office was and decided sell my flat there and to move back up North for various reasons (Dad needing a bit more support etc). Completed 2 weeks ago. I am now 350 miles away from the office.

A week later (last week), my company decides everyone has to be in the office 40% of the time. 😂

Thats a no from me, folks.
ah thats crap

Fella in my office, I never had an issue with the guy but a lot of people didnt like him, many felt he was a bully and I believe his attitude towards women was awful.

Last september we were told to come in one day a week, he refused. He lives about 20 miles away but some live further away (including me at 65 miles). He hasnt been seen since, two of his managers demanded he come in and even asked for a meeting. He never turned up.

Basically just made a dick of himself, anyway was told last Thursday he has now resigned, I reckon it was a jump before you are pushed job.

I mean would one day a week really have hurt him?

Seems to have pissed a lot of people off, believe a card was passed around for his leaving and no one signed it
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2402 on: March 28, 2023, 10:58:51 am
Quote from: Rhi on March 28, 2023, 09:03:55 am
At my work, my team has been remote since March 2020. Last year we started a monthly day in the office. Anyway, I hated the town where the office was and decided sell my flat there and to move back up North for various reasons (Dad needing a bit more support etc). Completed 2 weeks ago. I am now 350 miles away from the office.

A week later (last week), my company decides everyone has to be in the office 40% of the time. 😂

Thats a no from me, folks.

Haha, nightmare! Is that negotiable? Can they make any exceptions.

Slightly less drastic here but in lockdown someone sold up, moved out of London to Rugby I think. We now have to do one day a week in the office. He probably does once a fortnight and seems to get away with it. Two days a week would obviously be unworkable for you though.
Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2403 on: March 28, 2023, 11:08:53 am
Quote from: Rhi on March 28, 2023, 09:03:55 am
At my work, my team has been remote since March 2020. Last year we started a monthly day in the office. Anyway, I hated the town where the office was and decided sell my flat there and to move back up North for various reasons (Dad needing a bit more support etc). Completed 2 weeks ago. I am now 350 miles away from the office.

A week later (last week), my company decides everyone has to be in the office 40% of the time. 😂

Thats a no from me, folks.
has your company got an office near to where you live now that could be classed as your 'office' and you be based at that office and do your office time there?

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2404 on: March 28, 2023, 12:50:43 pm
I miss the good old days of working from home all the time.
Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,776
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2405 on: March 28, 2023, 01:01:07 pm
I'm 3 days off, 2 home. It works well for me. I enjoy going into the office, get on well with my team and the wider teams I work with and it's a nice 30-40 minute drive where I get to throw a podcast on and just chill out

I'd never go back to being full time in an office. I'm hoping my next job will be full time but in a cab of a train!
Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,756
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2406 on: March 28, 2023, 04:32:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 28, 2023, 10:58:51 am
Haha, nightmare! Is that negotiable? Can they make any exceptions.

We dont think they have the ability to monitor it at the moment, and therefore obviously its technically not enforceable unless my line manager decides to (or is pushed to) enforce it. Only two out of the six in my team would find this new change easy so for now were mostly just going to ignore it and bank on the fact that they know theyll lose half the team if they push it.

Quote from: pazcom on March 28, 2023, 11:08:53 am
has your company got an office near to where you live now that could be classed as your 'office' and you be based at that office and do your office time there?

Theyve got an office in the midlands (Leicester) but Im in North Wales now and basically its fucking miles from anywhere 😅. Theres plenty of remote work in my line of work if it comes to that but I mostly intend to just not go into the office more than I currently do (I might do 2 and a half days a month or something but in one go) and see what happens.

Not ideal though. Im lucky that my team all feel the same about it so its not like theres a few people raring to go 😂.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,945
  • Dutch Class
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2407 on: March 31, 2023, 12:00:58 am
I still find interesting at some of the discrepancies our work's WFH policy has created.

We're supposed to be 3 days in the office, 2 days at home. Some have been able to not go in without any censure that I know of. There's two members of an adjacent group who usually come in a max of twice, sometimes only once a week. One is understandable as he lives an hour away and has an infant. The other lives a ten minute walk away and it's become a running joke that he never comes in.

We've had a major project going on for a while. As a result the majority of my colleagues got told they could work from home  everyday for the foreseeable future with the inference that there would be an expectation to work longer hours. Now the last time this project occurred was over eight years ago. Colleagues who worked at our office eight years ago noted that back then our work had a caterer come in every night providing actual restaurant calibre dinners, because people were working late. This time around we have had a contrary clusterfuck in which people are being told they can work from home, even though some older staff members have baulked at the idea (amazingly some are still not grasping that people are still working, it's just from home).

However, some people realistically can't work from home during it (even though they are told they can) because they lack the internet capabilities at home to deal with the sheer amount of bandwidth required for their duties. So they've been working stupid hours - arguably the longest of anybody during this -  at the office site to get through it. Some were going home at 10pm or showing up on weekends without even having their meals compensated. Instead they get told they should just go home to have dinner and work from home ::) Ironically some departments have tried to lure people back into the office by offering things like baked goods and pizza, only for the managers to get pissed when nobody turns up and they have way too much food. I dunno maybe because the promise of a jam doughut is not a good enough incentive to drive an hour each way, if there is an expectation you'll be have to login well past your normal work hours.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
Working from home 4 days a week at the moment. All going nicely, everyone happy

Email today from top brass saying that everyone has to work at least 2 days a week from the office. Load of shite. Everyone unhappy. Extra dog costs for me (doubling what I pay now). To come in, and sit in an office to spend half the day on calls (and half on rawk) speaking to people in other parts of the country anyway. Colossal waste of time and money so that we can tick a box.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,497
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
Working from home 4 days a week at the moment. All going nicely, everyone happy

Email today from top brass saying that everyone has to work at least 2 days a week from the office. Load of shite. Everyone unhappy. Extra dog costs for me (doubling what I pay now). To come in, and sit in an office to spend half the day on calls (and half on rawk) speaking to people in other parts of the country anyway. Colossal waste of time and money so that we can tick a box.
Don't get why they do that.

When I do go into the office it's a large floor that's never full and even on its "busy" days. It's just pointless. I go in twice a week now and I'd rather be at home.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,140
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
Working from home 4 days a week at the moment. All going nicely, everyone happy

Email today from top brass saying that everyone has to work at least 2 days a week from the office. Load of shite. Everyone unhappy. Extra dog costs for me (doubling what I pay now). To come in, and sit in an office to spend half the day on calls (and half on rawk) speaking to people in other parts of the country anyway. Colossal waste of time and money so that we can tick a box.

Fucking idiots. Everyone is less productive at work, we always had chats about footy and stuff that wasted hours a week
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,187
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2411 on: Today at 07:34:05 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
Working from home 4 days a week at the moment. All going nicely, everyone happy

Email today from top brass saying that everyone has to work at least 2 days a week from the office. Load of shite. Everyone unhappy. Extra dog costs for me (doubling what I pay now). To come in, and sit in an office to spend half the day on calls (and half on rawk) speaking to people in other parts of the country anyway. Colossal waste of time and money so that we can tick a box.
Going to save rawk a fortune in server bills if you are limited to four hours a day .
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,638
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2412 on: Today at 08:07:59 am
same, we sit chatting for about an hour when we get in to the office

one day a week in til at least 31/12

hopefully longer
Online redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2413 on: Today at 08:52:40 am
Quote from: Rhi on March 28, 2023, 09:03:55 am
At my work, my team has been remote since March 2020. Last year we started a monthly day in the office. Anyway, I hated the town where the office was and decided sell my flat there and to move back up North for various reasons (Dad needing a bit more support etc). Completed 2 weeks ago. I am now 350 miles away from the office.

A week later (last week), my company decides everyone has to be in the office 40% of the time. 😂

Thats a no from me, folks.
Thats a bit similar to me. I started a new job last year and it was once a week in the office (a mere 240 mile round trip) but for once a week it was ok. Now theyve increased it to three days a week and I just cant do it. Itd either be move, spend some nights in a hotel or the mad commute. The annoying thing is my team are in Turin anyway so its not like its worthwhile
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,306
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2414 on: Today at 08:55:51 am
I've come to absolute loathe the office. I only go once a fortnight but every time it's a drag. I highly dislike some members of the team who just sit there miserably with faces like slapped arses and make no effort to make light conversation. Then there's others who gossip all day about TOWIE and sitcoms. Much rather stay at home and discuss scientology with my cat.
