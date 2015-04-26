At my work, my team has been remote since March 2020. Last year we started a monthly day in the office. Anyway, I hated the town where the office was and decided sell my flat there and to move back up North for various reasons (Dad needing a bit more support etc). Completed 2 weeks ago. I am now 350 miles away from the office.



A week later (last week), my company decides everyone has to be in the office 40% of the time. 😂



Thats a no from me, folks.



ah thats crapFella in my office, I never had an issue with the guy but a lot of people didnt like him, many felt he was a bully and I believe his attitude towards women was awful.Last september we were told to come in one day a week, he refused. He lives about 20 miles away but some live further away (including me at 65 miles). He hasnt been seen since, two of his managers demanded he come in and even asked for a meeting. He never turned up.Basically just made a dick of himself, anyway was told last Thursday he has now resigned, I reckon it was a jump before you are pushed job.I mean would one day a week really have hurt him?Seems to have pissed a lot of people off, believe a card was passed around for his leaving and no one signed it