Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Working From Home

Re: Working From Home
Reply #2400 on: Today at 09:11:36 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:03:55 am
At my work, my team has been remote since March 2020. Last year we started a monthly day in the office. Anyway, I hated the town where the office was and decided sell my flat there and to move back up North for various reasons (Dad needing a bit more support etc). Completed 2 weeks ago. I am now 350 miles away from the office.

A week later (last week), my company decides everyone has to be in the office 40% of the time. 😂

Thats a no from me, folks.

I'm sure there'll be plenty of people that's happened to over the last 3yrs 😁
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2401 on: Today at 10:04:57 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:03:55 am
At my work, my team has been remote since March 2020. Last year we started a monthly day in the office. Anyway, I hated the town where the office was and decided sell my flat there and to move back up North for various reasons (Dad needing a bit more support etc). Completed 2 weeks ago. I am now 350 miles away from the office.

A week later (last week), my company decides everyone has to be in the office 40% of the time. 😂

Thats a no from me, folks.
ah thats crap

Fella in my office, I never had an issue with the guy but a lot of people didnt like him, many felt he was a bully and I believe his attitude towards women was awful.

Last september we were told to come in one day a week, he refused. He lives about 20 miles away but some live further away (including me at 65 miles). He hasnt been seen since, two of his managers demanded he come in and even asked for a meeting. He never turned up.

Basically just made a dick of himself, anyway was told last Thursday he has now resigned, I reckon it was a jump before you are pushed job.

I mean would one day a week really have hurt him?

Seems to have pissed a lot of people off, believe a card was passed around for his leaving and no one signed it
Re: Working From Home
Reply #2402 on: Today at 10:58:51 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:03:55 am
At my work, my team has been remote since March 2020. Last year we started a monthly day in the office. Anyway, I hated the town where the office was and decided sell my flat there and to move back up North for various reasons (Dad needing a bit more support etc). Completed 2 weeks ago. I am now 350 miles away from the office.

A week later (last week), my company decides everyone has to be in the office 40% of the time. 😂

Thats a no from me, folks.

Haha, nightmare! Is that negotiable? Can they make any exceptions.

Slightly less drastic here but in lockdown someone sold up, moved out of London to Rugby I think. We now have to do one day a week in the office. He probably does once a fortnight and seems to get away with it. Two days a week would obviously be unworkable for you though.
