I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 136206 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,610
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2360 on: December 24, 2022, 08:10:00 am »
Thanks Thaddeus,
 I was assuming 20mb/s for a remote desktop connection should be fine.  More if you are doing a zoom or teams chat I guess.
I'm in the process of renewing our broadband, some of the speeds offered are insane and there are always pressures to buy ridiculously fast internet. I susect I could comfortably stream 8 screens at 4k on some of these.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,209
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2361 on: December 24, 2022, 08:37:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December 23, 2022, 06:53:22 pm
Has anyone been given guidance on what internet speeds they would need for WFH? Obviously it will vary depending on what kind of work you do and how the IT is set up. I'm just curious. 

You dont need as much as most people think. If youre working via something like Citrix desktop its in the kilobits/s, and if youre working via VPN like F5 you can easily survive on less than 5Mbs. Dont forget you only need 5Mbs to stream HD video
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,699
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2362 on: December 24, 2022, 09:44:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December 24, 2022, 08:10:00 am
Thanks Thaddeus,
 I was assuming 20mb/s for a remote desktop connection should be fine.  More if you are doing a zoom or teams chat I guess.
I'm in the process of renewing our broadband, some of the speeds offered are insane and there are always pressures to buy ridiculously fast internet. I susect I could comfortably stream 8 screens at 4k on some of these.

In my work we have to RDP to computers and servers that are sharing a 6mpbs connection between 100+ devices with latency of 800ms.....

20Mbps to yourself is luxury!
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,209
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2363 on: December 24, 2022, 10:27:42 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December 24, 2022, 09:44:09 am
In my work we have to RDP to computers and servers that are sharing a 6mpbs connection between 100+ devices with latency of 800ms.....

20Mbps to yourself is luxury!

Broadband speeds are a massive marketing scam that sucker people in to paying for bandwidth they have absolutely no need for
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,699
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2364 on: December 24, 2022, 10:47:27 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 24, 2022, 10:27:42 am
Broadband speeds are a massive marketing scam that sucker people in to paying for bandwidth they have absolutely no need for

In my case we are talking about satellite connections with a monthly cost that is in 5 figures...
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,209
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2365 on: December 24, 2022, 09:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December 24, 2022, 10:47:27 am
In my case we are talking about satellite connections with a monthly cost that is in 5 figures...

Yeah, I suppose getting broadband or fibre circuit out to an oil rig might be a bit of a challenge!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,639
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2366 on: December 25, 2022, 12:59:27 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 24, 2022, 10:27:42 am
Broadband speeds are a massive marketing scam that sucker people in to paying for bandwidth they have absolutely no need for
yeah, I'm going to downgrade when my BT Contract expires, went FTTP because 4 of us were working from home during lockdown plus streaming or gaming on four separate TVs and to be fair my internet hasn't missed a beat during that time but now eldest has moved out and it's just me that works from home so don't need as much bandwidth, I'll still keep FTTP but downgrade to the minimum rather than the top one
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,362
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2367 on: January 24, 2023, 02:08:16 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2369 on: January 25, 2023, 09:22:45 am »
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,998
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2370 on: January 25, 2023, 10:32:43 am »
On topic, the 'working from home dream' seems to be dying.

The traffic on the morning commute is back to at least pre-Covid levels. It's bumper to bumper and crawling traffic right along the 62 and into Manchester. The days of breezing along in light traffic from summer/autumn 2020, and even the still-light traffic of 2021 is now but a memory.

During Covid, our company went fully WFH. It worked superbly, with results not impacted. They reopened the office once able  it attendance for most (outside of staff who were required to be in) voluntary. As Covid subsided, more staff began to go into the office one or two days a week. We were told that this was going to be the arrangement going forwards; no return to full time in the office.

Last summer, they introduced Wednesday as a 'core day' where everyone had to be in the office.

They're now expanding core to 3 days.

It's one of the two company owners driving this as he's always had a bee in his bonnet about WFH.

That's obviously just us, one company, but I think we're typical. It's a total PITA.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,341
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2371 on: January 25, 2023, 10:49:04 am »
I am just one day a week in the office, works well for me.

Have that in place for rest of 2023

There is another department in the same building as me and some are just working from home permanently, they said their productivity went through the roof working from home.

I agree too and loads say that you get more done at home, no distractions, in the office you go to the toilet or make a coffee and before you know it you are chatting to someone for half an hour.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,794
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2372 on: January 25, 2023, 10:53:10 am »
Still just one day in the week in the office for me too.

I find plenty of distractions at home as well to be honest, especially now we have a dog but that probably says more about me! And I still have the responsibility to manage my own deadlines so if I need to take the dog out during the day I will, but if work needs to be done Ill work later and do it.

Would struggle to do more in the office now I think (plus the doggy daycare expense would go through the roof!).
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,341
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2373 on: January 25, 2023, 10:57:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 25, 2023, 10:53:10 am
Still just one day in the week in the office for me too.

I find plenty of distractions at home as well to be honest, especially now we have a dog but that probably says more about me! And I still have the responsibility to manage my own deadlines so if I need to take the dog out during the day I will, but if work needs to be done Ill work later and do it.

Would struggle to do more in the office now I think (plus the doggy daycare expense would go through the roof!).
I live 65 miles away from office so fuel costs are my bug bear

There can be distractions at home obv, odd time I might have my son here
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,667
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2374 on: January 25, 2023, 11:55:15 am »
Been in the office one day in 5 years, even that's for a coffee and shit talk. It's great
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2375 on: January 25, 2023, 12:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on January 25, 2023, 11:55:15 am
Been in the office one day in 5 years, even that's for a coffee and shit talk. It's great

What did you discuss while taking a shit?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,667
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2376 on: January 25, 2023, 12:32:29 pm »
Always have a shit on company time
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,610
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2377 on: January 25, 2023, 12:42:19 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on January 25, 2023, 10:49:04 am
I agree too and loads say that you get more done at home, no distractions, in the office you go to the toilet or make a coffee and before you know it you are chatting to someone for half an hour.

Quote from: afc turkish on January 25, 2023, 12:26:19 pm
What did you discuss while taking a shit?

Always think it's weird , people striking up conversations in the loo.


Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2378 on: January 25, 2023, 12:47:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 25, 2023, 12:42:19 pm
Always think it's weird , people striking up conversations in the loo.




Just last night, in my extended Sopranos re-watch, Johnny Sack was on the crapper in the Bing talking to Tony... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,667
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2379 on: January 25, 2023, 12:53:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 25, 2023, 12:42:19 pm
Always think it's weird , people striking up conversations in the loo.




Depends where it is, in a urinal where they commend you on your cock would be flattering but sense that may not be ok for others
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2380 on: January 25, 2023, 01:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on January 25, 2023, 12:53:32 pm
Depends where it is, in a urinal where they commend you on your cock would be flattering but sense that may not be ok for others

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,639
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2381 on: January 25, 2023, 01:05:08 pm »
Still WFH 5 days a week, although now in a different job to before. The office is in London and only been there to pick up my laptop.

They do want staff to be in two days a week but most don't listen and it doesn't apply to me as I live 150 miles away and it's a contract role.

The team I was in at my old company are still all  WFH too. They have a policy that if the client wants them onsite for training then they will go but that hasn't happened as of yet
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,546
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2382 on: January 25, 2023, 01:06:33 pm »
Was working from home 2 years before the pandemic hit anyway, as of now I don't think the company even has an office anyway.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,624
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2383 on: January 25, 2023, 01:14:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2023, 09:22:45 am
Outside the usual suspects? ;D
Yep, even weirder :)
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,775
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2384 on: January 25, 2023, 01:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 25, 2023, 10:53:10 am
Still just one day in the week in the office for me too.

I find plenty of distractions at home as well to be honest, especially now we have a dog but that probably says more about me! And I still have the responsibility to manage my own deadlines so if I need to take the dog out during the day I will, but if work needs to be done Ill work later and do it.

Would struggle to do more in the office now I think (plus the doggy daycare expense would go through the roof!).

As someone who has 101k posts on a footie forum, I am shocked to read that  ;)
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2385 on: January 25, 2023, 02:09:56 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January 25, 2023, 12:47:41 pm
Just last night, in my extended Sopranos re-watch, Johnny Sack was on the crapper in the Bing talking to Tony... ;D
Quote
President Johnson did not mess around. He was constantly on the telephone, making dozens of calls every day, and was known for using more than one phone at a time. Apparently he wanted to get some serious talking done, because nowhere was off limits for conversation. Rather than put a conversation on hold, he would have reporters and aides follow him into the bathroom where the dialogue was supposed to continue. Needless to say this often inspired discomfort.

Johnson is reported to have had conversations while exposing his genitals, urinating in the sink, and sitting on the toilet, but as far as the observers could tell, it never caused him any embarrassment. Some presume that his actions stemmed from a desire to show his power and to put others in an awkward position so that he could better control the conversation. Possibly he simply didnt want to stop talking.

But surely the President wouldnt behave this way in front of women or influential people . . . right? Wrong. Presidential historian and former White House aide Doris Kearns Goodwin remembers not only regularly accompanying him to the restroom, but also his criticism of his National Security Advisors response when asked to accompany him in a similar manner. Apparently extremely uncomfortable with the situation, McGeorge Bundy stood in the farthest corner of the bathroom with his back toward Johnson. The president, dissatisfied with the speaking arrangements, said, Come closer, come closer. Bundy complied, and Johnson later remarked, I thought he was going to sit on my lap! Hasnt that guy ever been in the Army?

https://knowledgenuts.com/lyndon-johnson-held-meetings-on-the-toilet/
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,610
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2386 on: January 25, 2023, 02:13:56 pm »
haha, I'm going to turn that into a euphemism. I'm just off for a chat with president Johnson.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,341
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2387 on: January 25, 2023, 02:26:40 pm »
I was thinking more along the lines of Begby in Trainspotting when he finds Renton in the bogs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0Fhia3kEMI
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,794
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2388 on: January 25, 2023, 02:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 25, 2023, 01:45:45 pm
As someone who has 101k posts on a footie forum, I am shocked to read that  ;)

Fair. :D
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2389 on: Today at 06:53:58 am »
Seems the bosses don't like it.  Funny how control freaks don't like not having total control.

BBC News - Most bosses want staff back in offices says Tony Danker

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64420266
Logged
