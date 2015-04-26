On topic, the 'working from home dream' seems to be dying.



The traffic on the morning commute is back to at least pre-Covid levels. It's bumper to bumper and crawling traffic right along the 62 and into Manchester. The days of breezing along in light traffic from summer/autumn 2020, and even the still-light traffic of 2021 is now but a memory.



During Covid, our company went fully WFH. It worked superbly, with results not impacted. They reopened the office once able it attendance for most (outside of staff who were required to be in) voluntary. As Covid subsided, more staff began to go into the office one or two days a week. We were told that this was going to be the arrangement going forwards; no return to full time in the office.



Last summer, they introduced Wednesday as a 'core day' where everyone had to be in the office.



They're now expanding core to 3 days.



It's one of the two company owners driving this as he's always had a bee in his bonnet about WFH.



That's obviously just us, one company, but I think we're typical. It's a total PITA.



