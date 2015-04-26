Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 124001 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,736
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2280 on: July 19, 2022, 01:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on July 19, 2022, 12:57:09 pm
Just sitting here, melting, thinking about the office aircon



I'd still rather be at home melting than stuck in the noisy office ;D
Logged
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2281 on: July 19, 2022, 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July 19, 2022, 12:26:57 pm
typical Mike Ashley
To be fair, I was shocked he even tried it.
Logged
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,057
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2282 on: July 19, 2022, 03:22:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 19, 2022, 01:00:23 pm
I'd still rather be at home melting than stuck in the noisy office ;D

I'm back in the office and wearing noise-cancelling headphones, life has been solved.
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2283 on: July 20, 2022, 07:36:21 am »
I've just started to WFH once a week without 'permission', 2 others with hybrid contracts do it too but the rest (30 odd staff) all permanently do office.

Probably get talked about when I do it but I simply don't care anymore, did it yesterday and saved £15 on fuel/food. Why wouldn't I do that.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2284 on: July 20, 2022, 07:44:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 11, 2022, 07:37:38 pm
It should have been set when installed and shouldn't be adjusted, as far as I know. If he's changing the temps it spends its time trying to heat up to the temp and then cool down, hence the mad swings. The women in the first office I worked in where forever fucking about with the temps, its was the same, fucking roasting in the mornings and then freezing cold and the aircon engineers used to go mad, just fucking leave it alone was their mantra.
Like my parents with the heating thermostat. They think that if you turn up the thermostat to 'fucking ridiculous', it heats up the house more quickly. No matter how many times you might explain it, they just do not get it.
« Last Edit: July 20, 2022, 08:38:58 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,895
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2285 on: July 20, 2022, 08:22:58 am »
Giving thermostat access to just anyone is madness

I'm amazed how much thermostat drama gets to me, miles away from London. It's not directed at me obviously (OR IS IT)
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2286 on: July 20, 2022, 09:15:25 am »
Trying to explain to my family why opening the window when the air temperature outside is higher is a bad idea is like trying to explain quantum mechanics to David Beckham.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,068
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2287 on: July 20, 2022, 09:20:52 am »
Me opening the window this morning

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,831
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2288 on: July 20, 2022, 09:36:15 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on July 20, 2022, 07:36:21 am
I've just started to WFH once a week without 'permission', 2 others with hybrid contracts do it too but the rest (30 odd staff) all permanently do office.

Probably get talked about when I do it but I simply don't care anymore, did it yesterday and saved £15 on fuel/food. Why wouldn't I do that.
Legally my job didnt have to offer it until recently, though the so called "portal" to apply for working from home still hasnt come online

like you I save a load by not driving into work any more
Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,569
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2289 on: July 21, 2022, 07:49:48 pm »
Got a feeling my job may soon be permanent WFH with maybe a shared office space for meetings. Initially was a day a week then 2 days a week and then 3 days a week.

Start of this month, they decided to go back to 2 days a week and suggestions are that will drop again soon and the days I've been in.. I could count on one hand, the number of people who've been in when I have. They had been looking at a new office as we only had 1 meeting space but maybe seeing the numbers of those in the actual office, may reconsider and when the lease expires next year, I think they'll not renew
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2290 on: Yesterday at 07:59:55 am »
Had an interview for a remote job this week, was more sales and I don't have much experience with that so doubt I will get it but it was nice to have an interview and just get a feel for how they are. My last one was about 5 years ago
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2291 on: Yesterday at 12:23:49 pm »
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2292 on: Yesterday at 12:25:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:23:49 pm
https://slate.com/business/2022/07/husband-remote-work-finance-advice.html

Looks like Nick's wife has grudge.

Thats unreal, man is the sole provider in the relationship and pays for the house the wife lives in yet she calls him lazy basically.

Some people
Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,831
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2293 on: Yesterday at 12:40:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:23:49 pm
https://slate.com/business/2022/07/husband-remote-work-finance-advice.html

Looks like Nick's wife has grudge.
Remember getting a volley of abuse off the wife one day for working from home, said she was sick of me leaving the house a mess, saying I hadn't even made the beds.

I was meant to be working, I hadn't made the beds because I was also trying to mind our 2 year old who was just at the stage where he no longer napped. Previous night I hadn't slept a wink, that morning I hadn't been upstairs from about 9am, didn't even have a shower, everything I did tidy up the kid wrecked again 3 seconds later. Said I had a pain in my hole cleaning up for people to just wreck it again ten seconds later meaning it was a waste of time and it was impossible to get anything done with a toddler constantly under your feet and getting in the way.

Got told I did nothing.

Few days later I was playing football on a saturday, first time the mrs had the kid for about 2 weeks. I thought
"lets see what you manage to do then"

After football I came home, had a shower, then went to get shopping. Mrs is still lying in bed at 1230 in the afternoon, hadnt even given the child a breakfast.

I go out to get shopping, come home, 4 bedrooms all trashed (The kids room there must have been 50 books and a load of jigsaws fucked everywhere, in the middle of which were dirty clothes, including dirty nappies), dishes piled a foot high in the sink, living room looked like a bomb hit it.

ME "dont you fucking dare ever again give out to me about cleaning up after the way I found the house today, it was at least 10 times worse than what you had a go at me for. You couldnt even be bothered giving the child a breakfast cos you just wanna lie in bed all day?"

her "em, I was tired"

me "seems to be acceptable for you to do nothing when you are tired, but when I am tired and meant to be working whilst minding a child i am lazy?"
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2294 on: Yesterday at 02:01:40 pm »
@paulrazor,   didn't know we were married to the same lovely lady.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,116
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2295 on: Yesterday at 02:15:40 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 12:25:45 pm
Thats unreal, man is the sole provider in the relationship and pays for the house the wife lives in yet she calls him lazy basically.

Some people

Not sure if you're being serious here or not. Literally nowhere in that does it indicate she doesn't have a job or provides anything.

If he's working 2 hours a day then he should be expected to do household chores too instead of lying about like a slob.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,146
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2296 on: Yesterday at 02:17:00 pm »
Counselling/professional help seems a bit extreme and costly. Cant she just kick him in the nuts?
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2297 on: Yesterday at 02:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:15:40 pm
Not sure if you're being serious here or not. Literally nowhere in that does it indicate she doesn't have a job or provides anything.

If he's working 2 hours a day then he should be expected to do household chores too instead of lying about like a slob.

"Stay-at-Home Mom Taking Care of Everyone at Home" <- this is at the bottom?

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,116
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2298 on: Yesterday at 02:22:45 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 02:20:40 pm
"Stay-at-Home Mom Taking Care of Everyone at Home" <- this is at the bottom?

Missed that bit  :D

My point stands though. Looking after 2 kids that age is a full time job on it's own. Just because he's the sole breadwinner, it doesn't excuse him from being a parent between 9 and 5.
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2299 on: Yesterday at 02:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:22:45 pm
Missed that bit  :D

My point stands though. Looking after 2 kids that age is a full time job on it's own. Just because he's the sole breadwinner, it doesn't excuse him from being a parent between 9 and 5.

I agree definitely, but feel like there is mass exaggeration from her side whilst downplaying what he does, that was more the bit I was getting at.

All just reading between the lines though eh

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,116
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2300 on: Yesterday at 02:38:07 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 02:27:15 pm
I agree definitely, but feel like there is mass exaggeration from her side whilst downplaying what he does, that was more the bit I was getting at.

All just reading between the lines though eh

No doubt about it  :D

My missus is the opposite. I can get away with doing literally nothing all day workwise but she'll still try to keep the kids away from me, get me tea, make food etc. Boils my piss sometimes.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2301 on: Yesterday at 03:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:38:07 pm
My missus is the opposite. I can get away with doing literally nothing all day workwise but she'll still try to keep the kids away from me, get me tea, make food etc. Boils my piss sometimes.

Crikey. Maybe I should find a HeMan of my own.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,736
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2302 on: Yesterday at 03:28:01 pm »
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2303 on: Yesterday at 03:52:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:28:01 pm
Lazy bastard (him not her).
If he's sleeping during the day he may have issues with depression.  Or he might just be a lazy bastard  ;D
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,323
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2304 on: Yesterday at 05:51:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:13:08 pm
Crikey. Maybe I should find a HeMan of my own.

It's Snake Mountain...
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2305 on: Yesterday at 07:02:01 pm »
Seems like she's annoyed that he's getting paid to sleep
Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2306 on: Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm »
If this guy needs counselling to tell him to spend 15 minutes of his day with his kids and still cant do it Id suggest hes a fucking abysmal parent 
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,895
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 09:05:50 am »
Siestas for lunch are underrated
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,155
  • Bam!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 09:22:54 am »
7 months into 12:15 bargain hunt and it's still got it's charm.

I do miss the social aspect, but working from home suits me so far.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,207
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 09:34:28 am »
One key thing about working from home and most firms adopting it is the crazy number of headhunting requests I get - I'm sure everyone else is the same. Usually about 5-10 a week. Every week.

Thing that life has taught me though, is that if you're happy somewhere then ignore offers of extra (In some cases quite a lot extra) because your happiness is paramount.

Yeah, you can get more stuff, but how much is too much? How much do you actually need or want? Obviously I'm in a good position where it doesn't really affect me with the decades I've already put in, but get happy and stay happy. Money can come and go, but your peace of mind and your happiness is hard-won and easily lost.
