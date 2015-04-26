https://slate.com/business/2022/07/husband-remote-work-finance-advice.html



Looks like Nick's wife has grudge.



Remember getting a volley of abuse off the wife one day for working from home, said she was sick of me leaving the house a mess, saying I hadn't even made the beds.I was meant to be working, I hadn't made the beds because I was also trying to mind our 2 year old who was just at the stage where he no longer napped. Previous night I hadn't slept a wink, that morning I hadn't been upstairs from about 9am, didn't even have a shower, everything I did tidy up the kid wrecked again 3 seconds later. Said I had a pain in my hole cleaning up for people to just wreck it again ten seconds later meaning it was a waste of time and it was impossible to get anything done with a toddler constantly under your feet and getting in the way.Got told I did nothing.Few days later I was playing football on a saturday, first time the mrs had the kid for about 2 weeks. I thought"lets see what you manage to do then"After football I came home, had a shower, then went to get shopping. Mrs is still lying in bed at 1230 in the afternoon, hadnt even given the child a breakfast.I go out to get shopping, come home, 4 bedrooms all trashed (The kids room there must have been 50 books and a load of jigsaws fucked everywhere, in the middle of which were dirty clothes, including dirty nappies), dishes piled a foot high in the sink, living room looked like a bomb hit it.ME "dont you fucking dare ever again give out to me about cleaning up after the way I found the house today, it was at least 10 times worse than what you had a go at me for. You couldnt even be bothered giving the child a breakfast cos you just wanna lie in bed all day?"her "em, I was tired"me "seems to be acceptable for you to do nothing when you are tired, but when I am tired and meant to be working whilst minding a child i am lazy?"