I work in IT [ website design ] but for a housing developer who are very much old school, for want of a better term, in terms of insisting on having a heavy on-site presence.



Before Covid all of the IT department had to be in the office 5 days a week. Since lockdown stopped this has eased, slightly, to being able to WFH for one day a week (on a day of your choice though Fri/Mon is frowned upon) which is changeable on an ad-hoc basis if needs be. Personally, I am happy both WFH or in the office but then the hours I work, and only being a 15 minute drive from the office, play a large part in not being too bothered about having to go in.



Was looking around the other week for fully remote jobs with the skills I have and whilst they exist they involve a fairly hefty £10k pay cut which - for me - is nowhere near compensated for by the WFH benefits. Though admittedly, the drop isn't necessarily completely related to the post being fully remote