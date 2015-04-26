Project Lead in a large (household name) games company
I would say, if you wanna be fully remote, be careful. Our studio and sister studios can and will allow remote working but also if they have a nice office I wouldn't be surprised to be asked to show your face there
Games industry is 100% set up for tech though so is remote, at least at quality assurance levels, be a tester, or comms, anything really, possible, doable.
Most people I know or talk to in the profession are basically at home still. Just with trips in. Depends on your level, I wouldn't like to be a remote producer... But they exist too.
Aim at a technical industry I reckon. As they'll have the infrastructure.
My old IT chums basically seem to be in the office again... But might be another industry to look at