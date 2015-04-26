Poll

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  3, 2022, 08:38:27 am
Good luck with it  :wave
Quote from: paulrazor on July  3, 2022, 11:50:58 am
Good luck with moves
Cheers. Only few weeks left. Get week off in between and then start new place.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Working From Home
I worked from home for a while during the worse of Covid (which ironically I have at the moment) and it wasn't a good idea for me, I've a home office (of sorts), but in the next room is my PS5 and Xbox Series X, so as you can imagine I was very easily distracted.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  3, 2022, 08:21:23 pm
It all seems so arbitrary to put a stupid time line on things than dragging yourself in to an office just because someone thinks you should

would be so much more sensible if it was

come in for training
come in for staff changes and meeting people
team building
review of work performed

than some BS waste of time one day a week
it could be worse as i said, and I have probably mentioned multiple times, about 5 months ago I actually turned down a promotion as I would have been back full time, with the cost of diesel id have had more responsibility, hours and work and because of fuel costs id be probably down 90 quid a week even with my salary going up.

to be fair when the role was explained to me it wasnt the type of one you could do from home.

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  3, 2022, 09:44:27 pm
I love the reasoning they give for coming into the office. To mix with your co-workers better and get to know them a bit more. Why would I want to know my co-workers, they're not a life partner or family members and we all just get on with our work. Our department has had a very high staff turnover rate since the pandemic began so there's obviously something toxic behind the scenes that's I'm not aware of and it's just a bullshit reason to keep an eye on people or try to improve morale.
the people i work with are grand, very sound

though with all this covid shit the last 2 and a bit years it means I have never met 3 of my managers

Also 2 of the people they replaced retired, 2 high ups but they really looked out for staff and were very sound people, felt sorry for them that after years of great service they leave without so much as anyone being even able to shake hands with them.

Offline ToneLa

Re: Working From Home
We're doing training in office

You have to able to get to the office, but most managers are pretty happy remote themselves, and thus remote staff are allowed.

Seems a good balance to me.

My entire career here has been wfh, now I've got a sick father it's not even a choice I have, but having already been promoted I think I've proven you can succeed remotely. Helps its a tech industry, managers are nice, and I'm not thick when it comes to equipment in my care. Sort your own IT issues out and WFH is fine

Sometimes feel a bit isolated but like. That's why I go out / have registered to buy match tickets / drink

Some people eat on webcam, which is sort of disgusting. It occurred to me if my 10am meetings are in an office... I wouldn't like to see people open mouthed chewing in person

Plus I probably smell of beer quite a lot
Offline -Willo-

Re: Working From Home
Everyone who is permanent WFH, or even just 2/3 days.

Mind sharing what job you do? I am really tired of 5 days perm in an office, I have to change.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Working From Home
Project Lead in a large (household name) games company

I would say, if you wanna be fully remote, be careful. Our studio and sister studios can and will allow remote working but also if they have a nice office I wouldn't be surprised to be asked to show your face there

Games industry is 100% set up for tech though so is remote, at least at quality assurance levels, be a tester, or comms, anything really, possible, doable.

Most people I know or talk to in the profession are basically at home still. Just with trips in. Depends on your level, I wouldn't like to be a remote producer... But they exist too.

Aim at a technical industry I reckon. As they'll have the infrastructure.

My old IT chums basically seem to be in the office again... But might be another industry to look at
Online Elmo!

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:53:46 am
Everyone who is permanent WFH, or even just 2/3 days.

Mind sharing what job you do? I am really tired of 5 days perm in an office, I have to change.

I'm 2/3 days a week. Work in IT, role is about half and half IT Support and Systems Administration.

Would like to work 4 days at home but realistically there are quite a few things I need to do that I can't do remotely.
Online Riquende

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:07:28 pm
My old IT chums basically seem to be in the office again... But might be another industry to look at

IT is variable and based on a few factors. I left my old school support job last year to relocate. I offered to take reduced pay if I could do some remote work to cover a bit of cash whilst I got settled here - I estimated I could do about 80% of the job remotely, be on call whilst my replacement was being trained, and even fly in for a week every couple of months to touch base etc. They didn't go for it as the on-site element of the job was considered crucial.

The job I ended up doing covers dozens of sites (the furthest are about an hour away from head office). Given that there was a fair bit of remote support from the office anyway, and that some engineers live a lot closer to some of the sites, the company seems happy to continue operating a WFH rota, especially as the office wasn't big enough for everyone when I was added to the team.

The other job I was offered before accepting this one was at a factory (that made Filofaxes) and they said that wouldn't involve any WFH.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: Working From Home
Admin role at a University. We do 3 days at the office, and then 2 at home. If people want to come in every day, then can, but not many do. I was dreading going back but it's a good balance for me, and it's nice to see other people properly (not just on a screen).
Online Elmo!

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:29:49 pm
The job I ended up doing covers dozens of sites (the furthest are about an hour away from head office). Given that there was a fair bit of remote support from the office anyway, and that some engineers live a lot closer to some of the sites, the company seems happy to continue operating a WFH rota, especially as the office wasn't big enough for everyone when I was added to the team.

Yeah most of my IT Support work is supporting computers offshore on oil rigs... so not any different doing that from home or the office! I need to go in to the office because I do all the OSD work through SCCM so need to be on network for testing imaging computers.
Offline PaulF

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:11:29 pm
Yeah most of my IT Support work is supporting computers offshore on oil rigs... so not any different doing that from home or the office! I need to go in to the office because I do all the OSD work through SCCM so need to be on network for testing imaging computers.

Don't get to do the submerged helicopter training then Elmo?

I work for myself now as an MS-Excel consultant.
Prior to that I was a consultant for a London based company working in the Oil and Gas sector . Mostly modifying Enterprise Asset Management software. I worked remotely 4 days a week prior to the pandemic. I did enjoy my office day and the occassional week in Aberdeen, nice to see different places and faces.
Online Elmo!

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:23:47 pm
Don't get to do the submerged helicopter training then Elmo?

I work for myself now as an MS-Excel consultant.
Prior to that I was a consultant for a London based company working in the Oil and Gas sector . Mostly modifying Enterprise Asset Management software. I worked remotely 4 days a week prior to the pandemic. I did enjoy my office day and the occassional week in Aberdeen, nice to see different places and faces.

I cna't do it for health reasons (or at least I could do the training but it would be a waste of money as can't get the medical to allow me to go offshore). Some of my colleagues have done it, but we don't have permanent IT staff on our rigs (unlike the big platforms). Everything on a day to day basis is done remotely, with help from the ETs offshore when needed. Only rarely do the rigs get visits from IT. I dod visit rigs when they are classed as onshore - in shipyard or within 12 miles of coast and they are using boats for transport on and off.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:53:46 am
Everyone who is permanent WFH, or even just 2/3 days.

Mind sharing what job you do? I am really tired of 5 days perm in an office, I have to change.
IT Consultant/ Trainer, prior to the pandemic I would be 1 or 2 days WFH and 3 days at customer sites doing training in person.

Since Feb 2020 I've WFH 5 days per week doing the same job but doing the training over Teams.

In September I start a new role as a Contractor initially working for a London Borough Council on an initial 6 month contract working on their IT systems but will still be remote in the main with the odd visit to London.

Not sure I could go back to working in an office 5 days a week as I've not done so for 20 years


What's your role?
Offline -Willo-

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:01:57 am
IT Consultant/ Trainer, prior to the pandemic I would be 1 or 2 days WFH and 3 days at customer sites doing training in person.

Since Feb 2020 I've WFH 5 days per week doing the same job but doing the training over Teams.

In September I start a new role as a Contractor initially working for a London Borough Council on an initial 6 month contract working on their IT systems but will still be remote in the main with the odd visit to London.

Not sure I could go back to working in an office 5 days a week as I've not done so for 20 years


What's your role?

Business Improvement Analyst,

Have looked on LinkedIn and there are a lot of hybrid roles out there,

I have not looked really over the last few years, mainly down to being lazy updating my CV but this thread has give me the motivation to look I think, fuck working in offices 5 days a week, its unnecesary.
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Working From Home
I work in IT [ website design ] but for a housing developer who are very much old school, for want of a better term, in terms of insisting on having a heavy on-site presence.

Before Covid all of the IT department had to be in the office 5 days a week. Since lockdown stopped this has eased, slightly, to being able to WFH for one day a week (on a day of your choice though Fri/Mon is frowned upon) which is changeable on an ad-hoc basis if needs be. Personally, I am happy both WFH or in the office but then the hours I work, and only being a 15 minute drive from the office, play a large part in not being too bothered about having to go in.

Was looking around the other week for fully remote jobs with the skills I have and whilst they exist they involve a fairly hefty £10k pay cut which - for me - is nowhere near compensated for by the WFH benefits. Though admittedly, the drop isn't necessarily completely related to the post being fully remote
Offline Rhi

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:24:02 am
Business Improvement Analyst,

Have looked on LinkedIn and there are a lot of hybrid roles out there,

I have not looked really over the last few years, mainly down to being lazy updating my CV but this thread has give me the motivation to look I think, fuck working in offices 5 days a week, its unnecesary.

Should be loads of mostly remote roles for that sort of work. I work in insurance and we're predominantly remote now. I'm in an analytics team, but loads of business analysts and stuff in my wider team who are all predominantly remote. My team do one day a month in the office at the moment and it's mostly a bit of a social rather than work. Get on LinkedIn and see what jobs are out there.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Working From Home
I work in a customer communications role for a financial services company (not too many opportunities for puns in there). So lots of time spent on calls with colleagues across the country or sat on my own, writing. These days when I do go in the office its more for team meetings and catch ups. I find it hard to get my actual work done with all the distractions. Currently doing 4 days a week from home.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:26:43 am
I work in a customer communications role for a financial services company

You must get called a c*nt a lot.

That job and company you work for probably doesn't make you very popular either.
Offline PaulF

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:26:43 am
I work in a customer communications role for a financial services company (not too many opportunities for puns in there). So lots of time spent on calls with colleagues across the country or sat on my own, writing. These days when I do go in the office its more for team meetings and catch ups. I find it hard to get my actual work done with all the distractions. Currently doing 4 days a week from home.

No test matches to distract you in the office though.
Online rob1966

Re: Working From Home
I only go into the office now if I need to print a personal document such as tickets or boarding passes.

After years of being told no you can't work from home, we'll now never be permanently in an office again, in fact we are actively discouraged from going in at all. We're developers ffs, we never needed to be sat at desks and we're old enough to be trusted to get the work done.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:29:49 am
You must get called a c*nt a lot.

That job and company you work for probably doesn't make you very popular either.

We didn't need to know his job role for that to be fair.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Working From Home
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:29:49 am
You must get called a c*nt a lot.

That job and company you work for probably doesn't make you very popular either.

:lmao

Yeah, thats just the family.

I dont get to be called a c*nt in person at work. I just deliver the bad news.
