Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 120428 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:38:27 am
Good luck with it  :wave
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:50:58 am
Good luck with moves
Cheers. Only few weeks left. Get week off in between and then start new place.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 05:33:41 am »
I worked from home for a while during the worse of Covid (which ironically I have at the moment) and it wasn't a good idea for me, I've a home office (of sorts), but in the next room is my PS5 and Xbox Series X, so as you can imagine I was very easily distracted.
Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 08:26:49 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm
It all seems so arbitrary to put a stupid time line on things than dragging yourself in to an office just because someone thinks you should

would be so much more sensible if it was

come in for training
come in for staff changes and meeting people
team building
review of work performed

than some BS waste of time one day a week
it could be worse as i said, and I have probably mentioned multiple times, about 5 months ago I actually turned down a promotion as I would have been back full time, with the cost of diesel id have had more responsibility, hours and work and because of fuel costs id be probably down 90 quid a week even with my salary going up.

to be fair when the role was explained to me it wasnt the type of one you could do from home.

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:44:27 pm
I love the reasoning they give for coming into the office. To mix with your co-workers better and get to know them a bit more. Why would I want to know my co-workers, they're not a life partner or family members and we all just get on with our work. Our department has had a very high staff turnover rate since the pandemic began so there's obviously something toxic behind the scenes that's I'm not aware of and it's just a bullshit reason to keep an eye on people or try to improve morale.
the people i work with are grand, very sound

though with all this covid shit the last 2 and a bit years it means I have never met 3 of my managers

Also 2 of the people they replaced retired, 2 high ups but they really looked out for staff and were very sound people, felt sorry for them that after years of great service they leave without so much as anyone being even able to shake hands with them.

