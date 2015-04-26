It all seems so arbitrary to put a stupid time line on things than dragging yourself in to an office just because someone thinks you should



would be so much more sensible if it was



come in for training

come in for staff changes and meeting people

team building

review of work performed



than some BS waste of time one day a week



I love the reasoning they give for coming into the office. To mix with your co-workers better and get to know them a bit more. Why would I want to know my co-workers, they're not a life partner or family members and we all just get on with our work. Our department has had a very high staff turnover rate since the pandemic began so there's obviously something toxic behind the scenes that's I'm not aware of and it's just a bullshit reason to keep an eye on people or try to improve morale.



it could be worse as i said, and I have probably mentioned multiple times, about 5 months ago I actually turned down a promotion as I would have been back full time, with the cost of diesel id have had more responsibility, hours and work and because of fuel costs id be probably down 90 quid a week even with my salary going up.to be fair when the role was explained to me it wasnt the type of one you could do from home.the people i work with are grand, very soundthough with all this covid shit the last 2 and a bit years it means I have never met 3 of my managersAlso 2 of the people they replaced retired, 2 high ups but they really looked out for staff and were very sound people, felt sorry for them that after years of great service they leave without so much as anyone being even able to shake hands with them.