Just been offered a new job, WFH aside from occasional days in the London office. Not decided whether to take it or not yet as it's a contracting role whereas at the moment I have a permanent job.



Anyone have any experience of contracting (IT Sector). It's inside IR35 so will get paid through an umbrella company



Yep, though all cards on table, glad I left it. The gaps between jobs, and the lack of a sense of progression were my downsides.It is almost certainly going to be better financially for you not to use an umbrella company, but they do remove a lot of ballache while they take their slice. I also never found benefits useful from them, though that's true of many perm jobsIf you wish to do it long term I think you'd need to underpin it with your own study for a sense of progression. Councils can be interesting places to be, but not necessarily moneyed up, and definitely not in the IT dept. Hey, London"s might be different, just saying it may well be a different atmosphere with less tech / different obstacles than a corporate role. May not matter to you depending on the role, depending on you. WFH gives certain distance of course!Go in with open eyes and you'll be fine. The six months will be probation or similar. I wouldn't see it as a permanent job even if it lasts years in the end but that's just me.Be canny and package yourself if you make the leap - new job, new title? New skills, new experience, who can command a better rate. And of course, you're only as valuable as the last rate you commanded.