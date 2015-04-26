Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 119195 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,094
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2200 on: June 10, 2022, 03:31:57 pm »
I feel like Ive become that person DS is talking about in the last couple of weeks. Trouble is, the office is enough of a novelty to be unproductive there too at the moment!

Basically waiting for a role up but in the team Im in its a bit like Dead Mans Shoes in terms of waiting for something to crop up and feeing a bit stale.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,473
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2201 on: June 10, 2022, 03:34:37 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 10, 2022, 03:27:23 pm
People can say all they like about working for large corporate entities.

My work are trialling a few different ways of working. I'm part of a a trial starting a nine day fortnight from next week. We aren't in effect doing compressed hours.

Basically we are being trusted to get the work done in nine days

I don't do a nine day fortnight but do half day Fridays. I'm technically contracted to work 40 hours a week but because I work exclusively with one client who do the half day Fridays I get it off too and only work 36 hours a week and still get paid for 40.

This thread is a nice reminder that there are loads of shitty employers out there and while mine aren't perfect, on the whole it is a pretty good place to work. I could earn more if I went job hopping but I value having a workplace that I enjoy more than that.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2202 on: June 21, 2022, 03:18:01 pm »
Just been offered a new job, WFH aside from occasional days in the London office. Not decided whether to take it or not yet as it's a contracting role whereas at the moment I have a permanent job.

Anyone have any experience of contracting (IT Sector). It's inside IR35 so will get paid through an umbrella company
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2203 on: June 21, 2022, 04:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 21, 2022, 03:18:01 pm
Just been offered a new job, WFH aside from occasional days in the London office. Not decided whether to take it or not yet as it's a contracting role whereas at the moment I have a permanent job.

Anyone have any experience of contracting (IT Sector). It's inside IR35 so will get paid through an umbrella company
I did it for just over five years and it really depended on who the contract was with whether it was rewarding or excruciating.  The money was certainly good and I'd have stuck with it but it didn't sit well alongside family life (maybe different now that home working is much more commonplace).
« Last Edit: June 22, 2022, 11:38:50 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2204 on: June 21, 2022, 07:15:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 21, 2022, 04:02:42 pm
I did it for just over five years and it really depended on who the contract was with whether it was rewarding or excruciating.  The money was certainly good and I've had stuck with it but it didn't sit well alongside family life (maybe different now that home working is much more commonplace).
yes almost double my current salary  in take home pay, not sure I can afford to turn it down.

The downside is it's a six month contract initially with a likelihood it could continue beyond that. It's for a London Council.

A nice problem to have but one that's going to cause me a sleepless night I think!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,302
  • Never Forget
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2205 on: June 22, 2022, 02:54:50 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 21, 2022, 07:15:21 pm
yes almost double my current salary  in take home pay, not sure I can afford to turn it down.

The downside is it's a six month contract initially with a likelihood it could continue beyond that. It's for a London Council.

A nice problem to have but one that's going to cause me a sleepless night I think!

Double ?, sheesh, that's doesn't seem like too much of a brain ache.

6 month contract doesn't seem abnormal for someone they haven't worked with before. My feeling is contractors often get limited contracts initially in case they turn out to be duds. Even if you hate it, you can tolerate it for 6 months and have bought yourself another 6 months to find something else at your effective current rate.

Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2206 on: June 22, 2022, 06:45:10 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 21, 2022, 03:18:01 pm
Just been offered a new job, WFH aside from occasional days in the London office. Not decided whether to take it or not yet as it's a contracting role whereas at the moment I have a permanent job.

Anyone have any experience of contracting (IT Sector). It's inside IR35 so will get paid through an umbrella company

Yep, though all cards on table, glad I left it. The gaps between jobs, and the lack of a sense of progression were my downsides.

It is almost certainly going to be better financially for you not to use an umbrella company, but they do remove a lot of ballache while they take their slice. I also never found benefits useful from them, though that's true of many perm jobs

If you wish to do it long term I think you'd need to underpin it with your own study for a sense of progression. Councils can be interesting places to be, but not necessarily moneyed up, and definitely not in the IT dept. Hey, London"s might be different, just saying it may well be a different atmosphere with less tech / different obstacles than a corporate role. May not matter to you depending on the role, depending on you. WFH gives certain distance of course!

Go in with open eyes and you'll be fine. The six months will be probation or similar. I wouldn't see it as a permanent job even if it lasts years in the end but that's just me.

Be canny and package yourself if you make the leap - new job, new title? New skills, new experience, who can command a better rate. And of course, you're only as valuable as the last rate you commanded.
« Last Edit: June 22, 2022, 06:46:54 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2207 on: June 22, 2022, 06:30:49 pm »
Thanks both, career progression has never really bothered me, I've been pretty much in the same role for the last 18 years although the company has changed hands a number of times, probably a case of now or never

I am going to have a conversation with my manager next week and will go from there!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 08:24:56 pm »
good luck! (or hope it went well if it happened today!)
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 08:56:56 pm »
Limited company is a ballache, but comes with decent incentives. If you have regular takes home pay out should be simple enough to get it all set up, then it's just a couple of forms to fill in. A decent accountant will sort it for you. But by the time you've paid them it might be worth just going with an umbrella.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 09:04:46 pm »
you can do it all yourself, soft lad here did! just stay on the ball

Umbrella companies take so much....  I did use some, though. If I liked the bonuses (the best one gave me an Asda card that knocked 10% off my weekly shop if I put money on it)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 