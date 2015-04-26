I normally listen to Slipknot to drown out the chatter. Mad as it sounds, I can concentrate while listening to them, but anyone speaks and it distracts me.
yeah I know the feeling, I will have music on all day if I am here on my own
Though sometimes its off too if I need to concentrate a lot
We had a zoom yesterday, but nothing new with regard to going back, they say it wont be full wfh but not full time office either.
Also they want to give people notice to prepare for it, not just "yeah you are all back tomorrow"
Still be a few months away for now, longer the better