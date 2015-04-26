Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 104456 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,322
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2040 on: March 25, 2022, 01:00:34 pm »
All mask wearing and social distancing will be voluntary as of next month at our place. Masks will still be provided but it will not be obligatory to wear one.

Anyone testing positive will recommend (ie not enforced) that you remain at home for the full 5 days and only return to the workplace when you have received two negative tests on two consecutive days.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,633
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2041 on: March 25, 2022, 01:02:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 25, 2022, 11:19:20 am
Hardly got any sleep last night, I always struggle after a bevvy and I gave up at half 4 after 4.5 hrs kip and got up. Can't be arsed today so WFH is ace, as I'll do fuck all and lie about what I have done on the time sheet to make it look like I have been working hard 😂
same as me after a session, crash out for a while but when I wake, I can't then get back off. A right pain in the arse and any sleep I do get is not great quality
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,633
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2042 on: March 25, 2022, 01:04:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 25, 2022, 01:00:34 pm
All mask wearing and social distancing will be voluntary as of next month at our place. Masks will still be provided but it will not be obligatory to wear one.

Anyone testing positive will recommend (ie not enforced) that you remain at home for the full 5 days and only return to the workplace when you have received two negative tests on two consecutive days.
our offices that are open have a strict policy and you have to work from home if you are displaying any cold symptoms
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,100
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2043 on: March 25, 2022, 04:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 25, 2022, 01:02:12 pm
same as me after a session, crash out for a while but when I wake, I can't then get back off. A right pain in the arse and any sleep I do get is not great quality

On the trucks tomorrow, 6am start so 5am up, praying I get a decent 6 hours kip tonight.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2044 on: March 25, 2022, 06:46:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 25, 2022, 04:59:16 pm
On the trucks tomorrow, 6am start so 5am up, praying I get a decent 6 hours kip tonight.
Get oojason to find you a man utd stream. That should get you to sleep ok.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,100
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2045 on: March 25, 2022, 06:51:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 25, 2022, 06:46:07 pm
Get oojason to find you a man utd stream. That should get you to sleep ok.

;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,292
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2046 on: March 27, 2022, 11:05:07 pm »
Been working from the office 3 days a week for a month now. Its grating on me for sure. Its not so bad when Im in, its the extra 1 hour and 20 spent commuting each day, the extra £40 on fuel a week and my director asking me on WFH days because she prefers meetings in person. So do I mostly but when theyre non-essential and could be scheduled for days youre in, its frustrating.

Whats ridiculous is that as soon as we have all come back en masse, half our office has caught covid and theyve had to shut down the section that half works in, which has caused huge operational headaches this week. I really wish it was voluntary, Id happily go in once a week, schedule all my meetings for that day and then enjoy the benefits wfh brings.

Not to be, sadly.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2047 on: March 28, 2022, 06:08:45 am »
Been in 3-4 days a week last couple of weeks. Works great I think. Actually enjoy being back there now. Im lucky the office is well within cycling distance, meaning I spend 30 mins from home to the office.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2048 on: March 29, 2022, 10:08:12 pm »
Not very happy with our managers, we've been operating the Hybrid System for a few weeks which means full-time staff do three days in the office on week 1, then two in the second week.
The office has become chaotic, no social distancing, every precaution out the window.

Today we were told to get around 50 staff together to help out with the Ukrainian crisis (we are the civil service). That was done relatively easily, we were told the staff could stick to Hybrid hours which they seemed happy about. This afternoon, just as everyone was leaving, they changed their minds and said everyone needs to come in five days a week for the next two months at least.

Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,156
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2049 on: March 29, 2022, 10:33:58 pm »
I was on 2 in the office, 3 at home, now currently we're on 5 in the office while we're bedding in a new system and today got told it'll revert to 3 in the office and only 2 at home eventually. I know my boss just wants us in FT and so it feels like they're making the most of the situation to increase the office time, knowing 3 will feel like a bonus after it's been 5.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2050 on: March 30, 2022, 10:52:19 am »
So much for the WFH revolution eh?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2051 on: March 30, 2022, 10:54:12 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 30, 2022, 10:52:19 am
So much for the WFH revolution eh?
Give it a year and see where we are. I suspect a lot further along the line than we'd have been without the pandemic.
showing up how poor management in general is though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,184
  • Never Forget
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2052 on: March 30, 2022, 10:58:01 am »
It really surprises me that larger employees with tasks well suited to WFH are not trying to embrace the benefits of WFH and the associated savings. Brining people back in just rings of 'thats the way we always did it', without trying to be more positive going forward.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,292
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2053 on: March 30, 2022, 11:47:12 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 30, 2022, 10:58:01 am
It really surprises me that larger employees with tasks well suited to WFH are not trying to embrace the benefits of WFH and the associated savings. Brining people back in just rings of 'thats the way we always did it', without trying to be more positive going forward.
My boss is great generally but because she doesn't like working from home, she foists office work upon the rest of us, often needlessly. I'm meant to be 3 days office, 2 home, but in the month or so since we've been back, best I've managed is 1 day at home in a week. My RAWK post count has probably dropped dramatically  ;D

She's in her mid 60s and talking about retiring soon, I'm her direct successor, I'm probably going to transition it to 2 in 3 home (would do 1 in but in our line of work we wouldn't get away with it).
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2054 on: March 30, 2022, 12:02:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 30, 2022, 10:58:01 am
It really surprises me that larger employees with tasks well suited to WFH are not trying to embrace the benefits of WFH and the associated savings. Brining people back in just rings of 'thats the way we always did it', without trying to be more positive going forward.
You mean being able to avoid taking up two seats on the bus, that kind of thing?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,100
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2055 on: March 30, 2022, 05:24:22 pm »
WFH does have its benefits. Yesterday afternoon missus pops her head in and asks "are you busy right now?" "usual stuff why?" "get upstairs now" :)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,322
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2056 on: March 30, 2022, 05:26:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2022, 05:24:22 pm
WFH does have its benefits. Yesterday afternoon missus pops her head in and asks "are you busy right now?" "usual stuff why?" "get upstairs now" :)

If she's anything like mine she asks for a cup of tea :P
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,100
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2057 on: March 30, 2022, 05:28:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 30, 2022, 05:26:22 pm
If she's anything like mine she asks for a cup of tea :P

;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,859
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2058 on: March 30, 2022, 05:38:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2022, 05:24:22 pm
WFH does have its benefits. Yesterday afternoon missus pops her head in and asks "are you busy right now?" "usual stuff why?" "get upstairs now" :)

Ive got a meeting in 5 minutes I cant be late for...actually thats fine.

Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,636
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2059 on: March 30, 2022, 06:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 30, 2022, 05:38:16 pm
Ive got a meeting in 5 minutes I cant be late for...actually thats fine.



So you've got 4min and 30s to spare.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,100
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2060 on: March 30, 2022, 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 30, 2022, 05:38:16 pm
Ive got a meeting in 5 minutes I cant be late for...actually thats fine.



We're you spying on me again? ;)

Quote from: Chakan on March 30, 2022, 06:09:41 pm
So you've got 4min and 30s to spare.

That sounds like my missus
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,467
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2061 on: March 30, 2022, 08:06:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2022, 05:24:22 pm
WFH does have its benefits. Yesterday afternoon missus pops her head in and asks "are you busy right now?" "usual stuff why?" "get upstairs now" :)

"Toilet's backed up again."
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2062 on: March 30, 2022, 08:18:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2022, 05:24:22 pm
WFH does have its benefits. Yesterday afternoon missus pops her head in and asks "are you busy right now?" "usual stuff why?" "get upstairs now" :)
You need to send some fish merch from the spare bedroom?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2063 on: March 31, 2022, 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: Chakan on March 30, 2022, 06:09:41 pm
So you've got 4min and 30s to spare.
you mean they did it three times?

Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2022, 05:24:22 pm
WFH does have its benefits. Yesterday afternoon missus pops her head in and asks "are you busy right now?" "usual stuff why?" "get upstairs now" :)
Had that manys a time, only for it to be a request for me to hoover




anyway 2 years yesterday since I was made work from home full time. Only been back twice since, few murmers but nothing concrete or official about going back, I actually turned down a promotion as it involved going back full time
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,206
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2064 on: March 31, 2022, 10:37:04 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 31, 2022, 10:34:50 am
Had that manys a time, only for it to be a request for me to hoover

Not the  kind of suction you were hoping for....
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2065 on: March 31, 2022, 10:40:03 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 31, 2022, 10:37:04 am
Not the  kind of suction you were hoping for....
:lmao

not the dirt either
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,100
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2066 on: March 31, 2022, 10:46:19 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 31, 2022, 10:37:04 am
Not the  kind of suction you were hoping for....

:lmao
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,633
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2067 on: April 1, 2022, 07:27:46 pm »
Found out yesterday that we will not be reverting to travelling to Customer Sites, our products are now sold with training stipulated to be online so that suits me, I've not actually set foot in our office since December 2018 and that was to attend the Christmas Party! 😁.

Not been to a Customer Site since 12/02/2020 and unless they specifically ask for an on-site visit then that won't be changing.

Most of our clients are all still WFH anyway, some have sold off their buildings.

Suits me, travelled for 20 years so I'm due a break!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 10:03:06 am »
Know the feeling mate

On a personal level and on a work basis i had been long distance driving for 16 years

I have only done about 15000 miles in last two years
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,684
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 12:04:27 pm »
WFH full time now at my new job.

I'd say across my 20s I've become a lot more reclusive and lost a lot of my original group of mates as I've moved across the country a couple of times with my missus. We now live locally to where she was brought up, so she's got plenty of her mates to see, but I've sort of become entrenched in home life as a result.

I probably see the 3/4 friends I still have less than a handful of times over the year, and that's only for a day or two at most. Nothing spontaneous as before and everything needs to be planned out as we're a good 4-5 hours away from each other.

As much as I love WFH for the convenience, it's something that does irk me a little bit when it comes to meeting new people and forming new friendships now I'm going into my 30s. My previous role was based in the office and I made a couple of really good mates there, but I don't really think that's possible to do in the new job given we have people working all across the country, without a central base/office to catch up at and hang out during lunch etc.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 01:46:12 pm »
I'm struggling to even find hardly any WFH roles during my (admittedly not long at all) new job search.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,189
  • Dutch Class
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 02:36:29 pm »
Our work sent a survey out the other day looking to determine the comfort level of resuming in-person group meeting/team-building exercises with staff from multiple locations. This was sent out on the same day our department head was WFH because his son has COVID, another colleague returned from holiday with COVID and is now WFH/off sick and another is WFH as her husband caught COVID a few days earlier.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 03:01:42 pm »
It still hasnt gone away

On my side of the family there are my parents
2 sisters
brother in law
brother
me
my wife
my son
5 nieces
2 nephews

My wife, parents, brother in law and my son are the only ones who didnt have covid, most of which were since Christmas. There was good chance my son had it christmas day as he was coughing like a 100 a day smoker but we couldnt get him to test

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 07:31:01 pm »
Tricky position currently with work.

During the pandemic we were working from home pretty much as much as we wanted to, Id actually been told that it may be the case that wed never be able to go back into the office full time as theyd dropped a couple of offices and there wasnt really the space for us all to come in at once. Based on that I got a dog and the idea was between me and my girlfriend wed look after her on the days when we werent working in the office.

Fast forward to now, theyve got a new office capable of fitting everyone in at once, some teams allegedly have been underperforming and the decision has now been made to get everyone back into the office full time. As Im more senior Im allowed one day working from home per week, which is no where near enough (Id asked for 2 which still wouldnt be enough but would just about manageable) so Im now in a position where Im probably going to end up leaving because of it.

The irony is that a)I dont really like working from home, Im literally just wanting to look after the dog properly and b) they have absolutely no concerns with my ability to get the job done working from home (and I believe that they have employee monitoring software).

Its all so fucking unnecessary and really not what I need at the moment as Im in the process of qualifying as a solicitor with all the exams etc that that entails.

I cant get my head around it, it just seems bizarre to potentially lose people over this.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,499
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 07:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:31:01 pm
Tricky position currently with work.

During the pandemic we were working from home pretty much as much as we wanted to, Id actually been told that it may be the case that wed never be able to go back into the office full time as theyd dropped a couple of offices and there wasnt really the space for us all to come in at once. Based on that I got a dog and the idea was between me and my girlfriend wed look after her on the days when we werent working in the office.

Fast forward to now, theyve got a new office capable of fitting everyone in at once, some teams allegedly have been underperforming and the decision has now been made to get everyone back into the office full time. As Im more senior Im allowed one day working from home per week, which is no where near enough (Id asked for 2 which still wouldnt be enough but would just about manageable) so Im now in a position where Im probably going to end up leaving because of it.

The irony is that a)I dont really like working from home, Im literally just wanting to look after the dog properly and b) they have absolutely no concerns with my ability to get the job done working from home (and I believe that they have employee monitoring software).

Its all so fucking unnecessary and really not what I need at the moment as Im in the process of qualifying as a solicitor with all the exams etc that that entails.

I cant get my head around it, it just seems bizarre to potentially lose people over this.

Ah,the old dog-ate-my-work-from-home bit?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 