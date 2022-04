Tricky position currently with work.



During the pandemic we were working from home pretty much as much as we wanted to, Iíd actually been told that it may be the case that weíd never be able to go back into the office full time as theyíd dropped a couple of offices and there wasnít really the space for us all to come in at once. Based on that I got a dog and the idea was between me and my girlfriend weíd look after her on the days when we werenít working in the office.



Fast forward to now, theyíve got a new office capable of fitting everyone in at once, some teams allegedly have been underperforming and the decision has now been made to get everyone back into the office full time. As Iím more senior Iím allowed one day working from home per week, which is no where near enough (Iíd asked for 2 which still wouldnít be enough but would just about manageable) so Iím now in a position where Iím probably going to end up leaving because of it.



The irony is that a)I donít really like working from home, Iím literally just wanting to look after the dog properly and b) they have absolutely no concerns with my ability to get the job done working from home (and I believe that they have employee monitoring software).



Itís all so fucking unnecessary and really not what I need at the moment as Iím in the process of qualifying as a solicitor with all the exams etc that that entails.



I canít get my head around it, it just seems bizarre to potentially lose people over this.