Been working from the office 3 days a week for a month now. Its grating on me for sure. Its not so bad when Im in, its the extra 1 hour and 20 spent commuting each day, the extra £40 on fuel a week and my director asking me on WFH days because she prefers meetings in person. So do I mostly but when theyre non-essential and could be scheduled for days youre in, its frustrating.
Whats ridiculous is that as soon as we have all come back en masse, half our office has caught covid and theyve had to shut down the section that half works in, which has caused huge operational headaches this week. I really wish it was voluntary, Id happily go in once a week, schedule all my meetings for that day and then enjoy the benefits wfh brings.
Not to be, sadly.