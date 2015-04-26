Tricky position currently with work.



During the pandemic we were working from home pretty much as much as we wanted to, Id actually been told that it may be the case that wed never be able to go back into the office full time as theyd dropped a couple of offices and there wasnt really the space for us all to come in at once. Based on that I got a dog and the idea was between me and my girlfriend wed look after her on the days when we werent working in the office.



Fast forward to now, theyve got a new office capable of fitting everyone in at once, some teams allegedly have been underperforming and the decision has now been made to get everyone back into the office full time. As Im more senior Im allowed one day working from home per week, which is no where near enough (Id asked for 2 which still wouldnt be enough but would just about manageable) so Im now in a position where Im probably going to end up leaving because of it.



The irony is that a)I dont really like working from home, Im literally just wanting to look after the dog properly and b) they have absolutely no concerns with my ability to get the job done working from home (and I believe that they have employee monitoring software).



Its all so fucking unnecessary and really not what I need at the moment as Im in the process of qualifying as a solicitor with all the exams etc that that entails.



I cant get my head around it, it just seems bizarre to potentially lose people over this.