Just a question to those here....I work in construction so it's not anything I have any clue about...



In general would I be right in saying most of you WFHers are

1) more productive at home

2) including saving time on commuting, if your in the office job took probably 10 hours per day how many hours now could you do the same amount of work from home.?



Weve got two young kids so the school run is a dominant factor in all these sums. Pre-covid wed take turns to arrive at work late (9:15-9:30) after the morning drop off, or leave early (4:20). Wed catch up the hours at other times, for example working all the way to London on a 6:42am train from the local station.There was also a lot of fruitless time in the office. It is a massive open plan building and they would frequently run town hall events with the exec leaders, run professional training seminars or run staff support groups. During these it was quite hard to work. Also the meeting and workshop culture was rampant- too many of these ran on for hours whereas they could have been done much faster. Our staff were happy to do a couple of 6am - 8pm days per week for a 4 hour meeting in London or Birmingham. Crazy if you think about it. £200 per train ticket. I say all this as a fairly bought-in senior manger myself.So 1) yes, 2) I can do a conventional 10 hour day in 8 or 9 hours. Plus we have less bullshit meetings with their associated travel time, which means productivity is higher.On the flip side, there is less creativity and spark in our virtual meetings. Weve only just started to notice this as we experiment with face to face meetings again.