Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 99029 times)

Re: Working From Home
Ny office has been told to go back 1 day a week from next week. Of course that doesn't apply to me and my team, we were already doing 1-2 days a week and now will have to do 2-3 days a week each.

Agree with the others I get much less done in the office than at home, though I do have to go in for some parts of my job.
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  3, 2022, 03:07:27 pm
Mate I do loads more work at home and they know this but there seems to still be a stigma about WFH. The only thing is Im on good money for what I do so would struggle to get the same salary elsewhere at the minute.

that's a shame. i work a fairly niche role and i know i could earn significantly more if i moved now to an in-office/hybrid role but honestly i just don't care enough nor see myself wanting to change my lifestyle back to pre-corona (at least for work) going forward.
It has worked well for me. From about this time two years ago we were put down to 2 days a week in office to limit the numbers with covid starting to spread etc.

By the end of March i was told to stay off for at least two weeks, since then I have been in twice.

I live 65 miles from office so saving me a fortune in diesel. At the time diesel hit rock bottom, was down to 1.07 a litre, it is now 1.80 and possibly more. Drive 650 miles a week for work, so usually around the 80 quid mark for a weeks work, big chunk of wages. If I was still doing that now it would probably be about 105 - 120 a week.

I think working from home should have been brought in years ago in my place (civil servant) but this has forced their hand although i think they have adapted pretty well. I know one or two trolls will say we all must sit at home in our jocks half the day watching netflix (for instance one reply I got on twitter about working from home was "get a real job you c*nt") but I know it has worked for some, in fact at start of pandemic I remember seeing people logging on at 5am simply to get forms keyed in for people who had been furloughed.

There hasnt been much talk of going back even though we are cleared to do so, it would appear my section are being sensible as they know I have a long journey.

I do miss the interaction with colleagues as they really are superb people, I actually havent even met three of my line managers.

My savings and time with family have been a big thing though, as I said above I have saved a lot of money which meant we had some good holidays, were able to get work done to the house for the first time in years and still have a bit stashed away.

A lot of wear and tear saved on my car too, in 2019 I did 28000 miles and with the way the mileage fell I had to service it three times.

Since March 2020 I have done 15000 miles and am down to one service a year.

I have gotten used to working from home, to the point where I actually turned down a promotion, the reason being i would have to go back 5 days a week most of the time. It would cost me 120 a week in diesel to get 30 quid a week extra in pay with lots more responsibility (the pay would get better over the years but having drawn up pros and cons, the cons were way higher).

Also fear it would drive a bit of a wedge between me and my son as he is only 4, and is used to me being around more, I can drop him to school and pick him up at a reasonable hour, if i went back to work he would hard see me from one end of the day to the other, he comes first.

thats my tuppence worked, if one good thing came out of the pandemic it was working from home, not trying to be insensitive but just making the best of a bad situation.
Something the old timers and misinformed are missing: what exactly is an office these days, and what is a team?

My office is a modern 500 capacity city centre office. It operates a hot-desking policy and does not mark out locations for teams or departments. You sit anywhere.

What about my team? I manage 25 people, mainly data analysts. We recruit based on talent not geography. Therefore my team is scattered to the four corners of the nation. This was never a deliberate strategy but in the early 2000s it turned into an essential tactic to get the requisite skills. Before COVID it was a situation that wasnt ideal but could be managed through travel, occasional meetings and lots of time on the phone. The introduction of Teams and Zoom in 2021 finally helped us function as a team. Unexpectedly it also helps my colleagues feel more equal. There is no suspicion of cliques who lived in the same city as our office. Mums and Dads with significant caring responsibilities could participate on Teams at all times of day, even occasionally while doing the school run.

When I go to my office I see no one I work with. As I said, we have no marked out zones so it is unlikely Id be sitting next to a customer, team member or boss. Even if there was a mandate to return 5 days per week the situation would be the same.

So what is an office? Its certainly not the thing it was from a social or team cohesion perspective. It is more if a workspace, in fact thats the way it is described in corporate communications. And what is a team? A team is definitely still a team but it no longer needs to be co located.

Where does this leave WFH? For me its the future.

I appreciate this is an alien concept for teachers, doctors, nurses, builders, material engineers etc.
My daughter in law worked in commercial finance at the start of the pandemic so could do everything from home and never went into the office.

She's since been promoted but still hasn't been to the office and doesn't know if she ever will as she lives in Rufford with the "office" in Edinburgh!
Sounds like we might be getting the order to come back in once a week (were currently once a fortnight). So much for their previous stance of deciding as a team how you want to work.

Hardly a chore compared to some I know, but I knew theyd push for more days in the office sooner rather than later.
I do 3 days in the office with 2 from home. Find it to be a good balance. Monday/Tuesday in the office as that's when meetings and reports need to be done and then one from the rest of the week. Allows me to arrange face to face meetings and then get work done at home that doesn't need me in the office. I'm lucky as I'm in a new role and it's only an 18 minute drive so my commute is tiny anyway. Ideally 2 days in and 3 at home would be the best balance but this is fine for me

I think I'd be looking for a new job if it was 5 days in the office though, never going back to that
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:36:11 am
My daughter in law worked in commercial finance at the start of the pandemic so could do everything from home and never went into the office.

She's since been promoted but still hasn't been to the office and doesn't know if she ever will as she lives in Rufford with the "office" in Edinburgh!
She would have to change job if requested to attend that office unless it was a one off.

Crazy distance.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:50:32 am
Sounds like we might be getting the order to come back in once a week (were currently once a fortnight). So much for their previous stance of deciding as a team how you want to work.

Hardly a chore compared to some I know, but I knew theyd push for more days in the office sooner rather than later.
Was a survey sent around my place to gauge opinion last year, wasnt an offer just wanted to see what peoples views were.

I put down to work permanently from home, my attitude is 2 days in office or maybe 3 or just a split week (3 days one week and 2 the next) wouldnt be too bad, but i know when it comes to being officially asked if i offer to come in 2 days a week i will be asked to do 3,

If i say a split week theyll gradually bat it down until i am nearly back full time so i may as well ask to wfh permanently.


As I said above I turned down a promotion as it would mean being back 90% of the time. Other than fuel costs with my commute another reason to turn it down was because others refused it for the same reason, one of the people who refused it because they want to wfh lives a 5-10 min walk away.

So I was hardly going to go back when it takes me well over an hour
We've gone back to 1m social distance (from 2m) and doubled office capacity for the first time since the very first lockdown.

No need to weekly LFT any more. No temperature checks. But we are required to work from home if we have symptoms

We still have to wear a mask whilst walking around but at our desks we can take them off.

Working in the office is still not being enforced (though strongly encouraged). But I expect by the end of April we will be back working full time in the office.
Working from home for the last 2 years just not for me, missed all the social interactions so jumped at the opportunity of a enhanced redundancy package 😁.

Dont need to work if I dont want to but will see in a few months if I get too bored.
Due to go back next week after 2 years at home. Not looking forward to it all honestly.
Surprised to see how many are still not back in the office or only just getting back.

We moved to hybrid working, permanently, in early 2021. Apart from the Omicron surge in Dec/January we've been back 2 days per week since last summer and we're supposed to get back to 3 once things improve further. I expect I'll stay at 2 days per week unless I have reason to be in 3 days.

I haven't really enjoyed working from home but my first child was born in April 2020 and being at home has been great to help out when the missus was on maternity and now for ease of doing the nursery run. Can't imagine it being any different going forward.

As a senior person in our company I do have concerns about what WFH will mean for the collective mindset and for team morale, I also wonder whether it's even worth me working for just one company if I'm not in the mix everyday and interacting with other teams and parts of the business. There have definitely been upsides though, as Penfold has said above. We're a global company and Zoom/Google Meets has meant that we're better connected with our international satellite offices etc.

I suspect there will be no going back for a lot of people/companies. Will be interesting to see how it plays out for businesses and commercial areas of cities.
Fuel should at least be tax deductible for anyone who commutes into offices nowadays even if you're an employee of a company.

£30,000 WFH as opposed to £30,000 in an office just isn't the same, its very frustrating, especially with the rising of fuel.
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 12:08:47 pm
Fuel should at least be tax deductible for anyone who commutes into offices nowadays even if you're an employee of a company.

£30,000 WFH as opposed to £30,000 in an office just isn't the same, its very frustrating, especially with the rising of fuel.

Conversely, WFH has bumped up my bills significantly. I get a small monthly allowance for it but it doesn't come close to covering it, and they can't go any higher without it becoming tax deductible.
I've gone hybrid, starting this week.

In Mon-Thu; mornings only

Not sure when it will go to full days

I guess it was inevitable, now the covid numbers are where they are
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:26:05 pm
Conversely, WFH has bumped up my bills significantly. I get a small monthly allowance for it but it doesn't come close to covering it, and they can't go any higher without it becoming tax deductible.

You mean because of heating, electricity etc?

Didn't they do something during first lockdown where you can claim a portion back, is this still a thing?
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 02:34:44 pm
You mean because of heating, electricity etc?

Didn't they do something during first lockdown where you can claim a portion back, is this still a thing?

You get tax relief but it works out at about £6 a month for standard rate tax payers so doesn't cover much.
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 02:34:44 pm
You mean because of heating, electricity etc?

Didn't they do something during first lockdown where you can claim a portion back, is this still a thing?

Mainly from having my computer on all day. Smaller things like kettle, teabags, milk and such don't help either.

I don't think there's any way to claim any of it back, especially as WFH is optional, but I'd be delighted to be proven wrong.
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:04:35 am
She would have to change job if requested to attend that office unless it was a one off.

Crazy distance.

It is a crazy distance but it's where Head Office is. 

She's now an auditor so has no need to be in an office as everything is done online although she may need to attend for an annual review or company get together.

Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:38:15 pm
You get tax relief but it works out at about £6 a month for standard rate tax payers so doesn't cover much.
yes it definitely doesnt seem like much

I owed money back to revenue as they are complete clowns in Ireland and I had to pay them back money they mistakenly awarded me through no fault of mine.

So I am not sure if that effected what i got back this year which was just over 100 euro

Not much compared to the extra heat and electricity used

though mind you in work I would probably be going out to lunch the odd time, joining the gym across the car park among other things

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:57:05 pm
It is a crazy distance but it's where Head Office is. 

She's now an auditor so has no need to be in an office as everything is done online although she may need to attend for an annual review or company get together.


not too bad so

IF she did have to do that journey she would probably get travel and subsistence money anyway
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:18:47 pm
IF she did have to do that journey she would probably get travel and subsistence money anyway

Yeah she would.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:27:00 pm
Yeah she would.
I remember getting that a few times with a temporary promotion, was a lovely little extra
Went in today, absolutely horrible. The main reason they brought us in is to get to know each other, interact etc. But there was very little interaction between the whole team though and when there was chatter, it was just mindless drivel. Plus my back is absolutely gone today as the chairs are terrible quality and they didn't even provide monitor stands.

Talked to a few others who agreed they wouldn't like to come back in full-time, I hope this is told to the directors as it was their idea to bring us back in periodically.
Still working from home, still delivering IT training via Teams, the company does regular Peakon surveys and the last one our team of 7, we all said we wanted this to continue permanently.

We are somewhat dependent on our customers of course, if they want us to travel to their offices we would have to go bit so far everyone is happy to continue receiving the training this way as most of them too are still WFH.

Like Andy Allerton alluded to on the last page, you get much more done from home, when I was travelling to customers, it would be either a night away from home in a hotel or a 5am alarm clock to get up in time to get a train to London, Liverpool, Manchester etc.

I wouldn't do any work until I got to the customer about 9:15 for a 9:30 start, three hours training including a 15 minutes break which usuall extended to 30 minutes by the time everyone came back and settled down, an hour for lunch, back in the afternoon, for another three hours about 1:30, same 15 minute break that turns into 30 minutes, by the time it gets to 4pm pretty much everyone has had enough and we bring an end to the session early, I get on my way and either have to travel to a hotel for 15-30 minutes or a three hour train journey back home or on to the next customer which could be anywhere again.

I do not work when I travel, aside from read and respond to emails on my phone, I read books on my Kindle or browse the web, the number of books I read has taken a big hit, I was reading pretty much a book per week when I was on the road but since the first lockdown I think I have probably read no more than 10 in total.

Things I Miss

Reading
Travel Expenses (£10 for breakfast, £5 for lunch £25 for an Evening Meal)
Meeting Customers face to face, some I have met over the years, I consider as friends, have lost that to some extent
Effectively only doing 5 hours of actual non travelling work each day!
Reward points at hotel chains (paid for two trips to New York and numerous trips to Europe and the UK with reward points)


Things I don't Miss

Packed Trains and London Underground
Getting up at 5am
Getting home at 8pm
Waiting for weeks to claim my travel expenses


Some weeks I would be away for three or four nights in hotels so my work life balance took a hit even though I wasn't working but being away from friends and family wasn't easy and I did that for the best part of 20 years, from the time my lad was about 3 and he's 25 now!


Will we go back on the road?


I suspect we will at some point but not a chance I will be doing it as much as I did before. If it came to that I would definitely find something else to do.


If one thing the pandemic has taught us is that Life is too short





Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:26:12 pm




Like Andy Allerton alluded to on the last page...


Had you referenced Andy@ (at) Allerton's allusions, your post would have been quite...

assonant...
