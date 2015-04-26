It has worked well for me. From about this time two years ago we were put down to 2 days a week in office to limit the numbers with covid starting to spread etc.



By the end of March i was told to stay off for at least two weeks, since then I have been in twice.



I live 65 miles from office so saving me a fortune in diesel. At the time diesel hit rock bottom, was down to 1.07 a litre, it is now 1.80 and possibly more. Drive 650 miles a week for work, so usually around the 80 quid mark for a weeks work, big chunk of wages. If I was still doing that now it would probably be about 105 - 120 a week.



I think working from home should have been brought in years ago in my place (civil servant) but this has forced their hand although i think they have adapted pretty well. I know one or two trolls will say we all must sit at home in our jocks half the day watching netflix (for instance one reply I got on twitter about working from home was "get a real job you c*nt") but I know it has worked for some, in fact at start of pandemic I remember seeing people logging on at 5am simply to get forms keyed in for people who had been furloughed.



There hasnt been much talk of going back even though we are cleared to do so, it would appear my section are being sensible as they know I have a long journey.



I do miss the interaction with colleagues as they really are superb people, I actually havent even met three of my line managers.



My savings and time with family have been a big thing though, as I said above I have saved a lot of money which meant we had some good holidays, were able to get work done to the house for the first time in years and still have a bit stashed away.



A lot of wear and tear saved on my car too, in 2019 I did 28000 miles and with the way the mileage fell I had to service it three times.



Since March 2020 I have done 15000 miles and am down to one service a year.



I have gotten used to working from home, to the point where I actually turned down a promotion, the reason being i would have to go back 5 days a week most of the time. It would cost me 120 a week in diesel to get 30 quid a week extra in pay with lots more responsibility (the pay would get better over the years but having drawn up pros and cons, the cons were way higher).



Also fear it would drive a bit of a wedge between me and my son as he is only 4, and is used to me being around more, I can drop him to school and pick him up at a reasonable hour, if i went back to work he would hard see me from one end of the day to the other, he comes first.



thats my tuppence worked, if one good thing came out of the pandemic it was working from home, not trying to be insensitive but just making the best of a bad situation.