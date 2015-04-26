Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 79588 times)

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1680 on: August 21, 2021, 08:58:22 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 21, 2021, 08:33:25 pm
Finally left my supermarket job, began my new one working from home.  Weird experience for me to be honest.

What you doing now mate? I know you was teaching at one point, you back in education of some sort?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1681 on: August 21, 2021, 10:05:45 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 21, 2021, 08:33:25 pm
Finally left my supermarket job, began my new one working from home.  Weird experience for me to be honest.

You live in a supermarket?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1682 on: August 22, 2021, 10:44:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 21, 2021, 08:58:22 pm
What you doing now mate? I know you was teaching at one point, you back in education of some sort?
Civil Service, we've been told the plan will be to be in the office at least one day a week at the end of next month, with it eventually end up as 3 in, 2 from home, it'll just be around what distancing they'll likely factor in.  Never went back to the teaching in the end, ended up on anti-depressants but I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about going back to it.  May end up doing after-hours tutoring if the timetable allows.  If not, well, I've got some cracking resources to donate that I "borrowed" from the last place I worked in!

Quote from: afc turkish on August 21, 2021, 10:05:45 pm
You live in a supermarket?
Felt like it when I was in there! I was up at 4 am daily to start the day all through the lockdown.  Now I'm looking at starting at 7-8 am.  The best part has been waking up and not feeling like a zombie for the rest of the day.  It's genuinely feeling like it's life-changing for the positive.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1683 on: August 22, 2021, 11:00:32 pm »
We go back 2 days per month from 13 September. The firm are worried that when block booking seats in the office opens next week, people will be that desperate to go back we wont have enough space to even do that.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1684 on: August 22, 2021, 11:20:05 pm »
One section of my team have been brilliant for the last 17 months or so, all working from home and I haven't had a single complaint about anything. They're very happy, settled and comfortable and really don't want to return.

But inevitability knocks on all of our doors and I've been building them up gently for the return for a while - in fact my first message to them was in April 2020 when I knew they were enjoying it too much :)
I'm happy for it to be one day a week for a long phased return, but I know one or two will struggle going back even for 1 day.
The job is better conducted as a team so it's not really an option to let them be at home indefinitely. They need the over the desk discussion and coordination.

And it means I'll have to go in far more frequently than I have been, it's suited me working from home, except for a couple of reasons. Despite Covid being far from over it seems like the beginning of the end of an era.
« Reply #1685 on: August 23, 2021, 06:25:59 am »
Quote from: Alf on August 22, 2021, 11:00:32 pm
We go back 2 days per month from 13 September. The firm are worried that when block booking seats in the office opens next week, people will be that desperate to go back we wont have enough space to even do that.

We have a whole project ongoing to install sensors to measure the desk usage for the next few months, to really understand what the need is moving forward.
The idea being that it's one thing to book the desk, and another if you are actually using it.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1686 on: August 24, 2021, 12:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Bullan on August 23, 2021, 06:25:59 am
We have a whole project ongoing to install sensors to measure the desk usage for the next few months, to really understand what the need is moving forward.
The idea being that it's one thing to book the desk, and another if you are actually using it.

they did that at my office pre-pandemic and realised barely anybody was going into the office on a Friday  ;D. So much so the senior managers started forcing people to go in just so we don't 'lose the seats' literally the couple weeks before lockdown. Completely pointless exercise looking back.

Glad our management now is relatively forward-thinking and realised we can be equally, if not more, productive from home, whilst still being able to engage effectively as a team through Slack and Teams.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1687 on: August 24, 2021, 05:52:26 pm »
Our office back open on a trial basis until Christmas.  Some people are there 5 days per week, others full-time WFH.

The people back in the office full-time are there by choice and are happier there than when they were WFH.

The office has a limited amount of desks, some of them are permanent desks, allocated to the aforementioned individuals, others are hybrid desks that has to be booked in advance.  There are a few collaborative areas that have been set up too and there are no longer individual offices, aside from two meeting rooms that can be opened up into one larger room if required.

I've not gone in yet, nor likely to be going in anytime soon due to living 200 miles from the office!! :)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1688 on: August 25, 2021, 06:35:15 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 24, 2021, 12:53:53 pm
they did that at my office pre-pandemic and realised barely anybody was going into the office on a Friday  ;D. So much so the senior managers started forcing people to go in just so we don't 'lose the seats' literally the couple weeks before lockdown. Completely pointless exercise looking back.

Glad our management now is relatively forward-thinking and realized we can be equally, if not more, productive from home, whilst still being able to engage effectively as a team through Slack and Teams.

We have already decided that anyone in our organization can choose how they work moving forward, the sensor bit is to understand if those coming to the office actually use desks while there or if the new collaborative space is used more.

I applaud any employers who are looking at data in meaningful way to come up with solutions that fit the new working reality we have, I just haven't seen any better solution to measure if the desks are used or not.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1689 on: August 25, 2021, 10:45:23 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 22, 2021, 10:44:44 pm
Civil Service, we've been told the plan will be to be in the office at least one day a week at the end of next month, with it eventually end up as 3 in, 2 from home, it'll just be around what distancing they'll likely factor in.

Welcome to the pen pushing tea drinking club  :D

I believe the plan going forward for DWP is for 60% of your time in the office over a 4 week period, and that is a permanent move rather than just until life goes back to normal. It'll be managed at local level though and obviously what works for certain areas won't work in another.
We had an 'all colleague call' about a month or so back where this was all discussed. I hung up after about a minute as what DWP do is fuck all to do with us as we are NICS staff even though we do DWP work. Loads of people up in arms and asking me questions about it from a union perspective, but wouldn't listen when they were told they've just wasted an hour of their lives being on the call as it doesn't apply to us.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1690 on: August 25, 2021, 11:16:14 am »
Back in full time from Tuesday  ::)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1691 on: August 25, 2021, 12:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on August 25, 2021, 11:16:14 am
Back in full time from Tuesday  ::)

That's shit that.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1692 on: August 25, 2021, 01:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on August 25, 2021, 11:16:14 am
Back in full time from Tuesday  ::)
Quote from: rob1966 on August 25, 2021, 12:01:54 pm
That's shit that.
yep and totally short-sighted from the employer who sound like they would be better suited in the Victorian era from things that Sian has been saying over the last 12 months
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1693 on: August 25, 2021, 02:40:46 pm »
Got an interview for a job working from home with the option to go into the office 2 days a week. Hope I get it as that would be perfect!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1694 on: August 25, 2021, 02:42:44 pm »
Good luck!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1695 on: August 25, 2021, 05:14:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 25, 2021, 02:40:46 pm
Got an interview for a job working from home with the option to go into the office 2 days a week. Hope I get it as that would be perfect!

wow. good luck.

Ive worked from home for years. The last 18 months have been great though with always someone else being at home, either the wife of the kids. US schools have gone back now and my teacher wife and the kids are all back in school and its back to totally silent at home
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1696 on: August 27, 2021, 09:59:03 am »
Quote from: Bullan on August 23, 2021, 06:25:59 am
We have a whole project ongoing to install sensors to measure the desk usage for the next few months, to really understand what the need is moving forward.
The idea being that it's one thing to book the desk, and another if you are actually using it.

Weve had people walking around with clipboards doing that for years. 5 years ago when most of the firm were office based we moved to 10 desks for 11 people which wasnt a problem with holidays & sickness. Then we moved to another building 2 years ago when we reverted to 3 days in the office & 2 days from home which struck the right balance.

The problem was they cramped 4 people onto 3 desks & now with Covid free desk space being 2 metres apart  and another office we had the lease end for last year. They dont have the room to accommodate everyone full time.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1697 on: August 27, 2021, 06:01:26 pm »
Our place will be getting 50% back soon. Currently at 25%. If you WFH permanently or want to, then you need a medical note.


New working model is going to be 3 office, 2 home then 2 office 3 home.

I chose to work Mon-Thur in office and Fri WFH. Have done that since May 2020. 
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 01:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on August 27, 2021, 06:01:26 pm
Our place will be getting 50% back soon. Currently at 25%. If you WFH permanently or want to, then you need a medical note.


New working model is going to be 3 office, 2 home then 2 office 3 home.

I chose to work Mon-Thur in office and Fri WFH. Have done that since May 2020.

the medical note thing seems a little bizarre. like what sort of medical note are they expecting and for what reasons?

people will have all sorts of genuine concerns of going back which range from anxiety over large crowds to having their own health conditions or anxiety about their wider home and people that may be 'at risk' at home.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:00:52 pm by RainbowFlick »
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1699 on: Yesterday at 02:03:00 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:59:20 pm
the medical note thing seems a little bizarre. like what sort of medical note are they expecting and for what reasons?

people will have all sorts of genuine concerns of going back which range from anxiety over large crowds to having their own health conditions or anxiety about their wider home and people that may be 'at risk' at home.

Not sure, just what's been overheard. No official announcement as of yet.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1700 on: Yesterday at 02:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 02:03:00 pm
Not sure, just what's been overheard. No official announcement as of yet.

sorry that wasn't a dig at you, was more a hypothetical question  ;D
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1701 on: Yesterday at 03:17:01 pm »
Started a new job back in June that is full time back in the office, which has been a bit of a kick in the nuts after 16 straight months of working from home. C-level leadership here is pretty old fashioned but going to bring it up with my manager in the next month or so and see if I can at least get a day a week (or even every other week) of being able to WFH. Miss being able to hang out with my dog during the day and take him on walks, stroll to the kitchen and make lunch and hell, even doing stuff around the house/out in the yard between meetings so it makes for less manual labor on the weekends.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1702 on: Yesterday at 03:24:57 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 30, 2021, 12:47:36 pm
Had an update this morning on future plans for our department (professional services at a university) - we'll be trialling our new 'hybrid working' model from 1st September, all being well.  They've said that the first couple of hours on a Monday & final on a Friday should be non-contact time, for planning, review, & catch-up; that Monday, Wednesday, & Friday will otherwise be flexible in terms of hours/location; that Tuesday & Thursday will be compulsory 9-5 office days for collaboration & meetings.

I hadn't put too much thought into what I wanted really - I'm definitely not of those clamouring to go back to the office for the social contact, but I've never really got myself sorted with a suitable work space (I've basically spent 15 months working from the sofa).  Two-in & three-away sounds about right to me, but I'd hope that ad-hoc obligations to be in on M/W/F don't crop up too often.

Back as of tomorrow, then - need to sort myself out with a shirt this evening ;D
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1703 on: Yesterday at 05:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on August 27, 2021, 06:01:26 pm
Our place will be getting 50% back soon. Currently at 25%. If you WFH permanently or want to, then you need a medical note.


New working model is going to be 3 office, 2 home then 2 office 3 home.

I chose to work Mon-Thur in office and Fri WFH. Have done that since May 2020. 

I'd be visiting the doctors and getting a note for anxiety to cover me.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1704 on: Yesterday at 05:44:20 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:22:11 pm
sorry that wasn't a dig at you, was more a hypothetical question  ;D

haha all good  ;)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1705 on: Yesterday at 05:52:45 pm »
Been offered the job working from home but its a couple of grand less than what Im on now and shes moaning about it so cant be arsed with the hassle. Id have taken it if I was a single man though!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1706 on: Yesterday at 06:09:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:52:45 pm
Been offered the job working from home but its a couple of grand less than what Im on now and shes moaning about it so cant be arsed with the hassle. Id have taken it if I was a single man though!

Have you worked out the costs of the commute, dinners and stuff like that? The WFH job might actually be financially better?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1707 on: Yesterday at 06:16:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:09:43 pm
Have you worked out the costs of the commute, dinners and stuff like that? The WFH job might actually be financially better?

Yeah mate still worse off in the WFH job unfortunately. I wouldn't mind but the current commute is over 3 hours a day  :butt
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1708 on: Yesterday at 07:27:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:16:25 pm
Yeah mate still worse off in the WFH job unfortunately. I wouldn't mind but the current commute is over 3 hours a day  :butt

That's just crazy mate. 

Maybe move house if WFH doesn't pay enough but somehow I'd be sacking that commute off!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1709 on: Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:16:25 pm
Yeah mate still worse off in the WFH job unfortunately. I wouldn't mind but the current commute is over 3 hours a day  :butt
Often your own time is worth far more than money mate, particularly 3 hours / day. Have a think about it Andy.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 02:37:58 am »
Our place is doing a 60% in the office at one time. Which seems fine on paper until you look at the calendars and realize everyone has scheduled themselves for pretty much the same three days and no-one is going in on Fridays.  We're probably going to have some areas pretty much back to normal in terms of volume of staff. Apparently nobody bothered with a thing called oversight
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 10:33:56 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:16:25 pm
Yeah mate still worse off in the WFH job unfortunately. I wouldn't mind but the current commute is over 3 hours a day  :butt

Feel your pain, I used to do a 3 hour daily commute. Its was OK when I was single, but once I got married and had kids I could not have done it, luckily meeting my wife meant I got to move to 300 yards from the office. Its still 60 hours a month of your life and its time you cannot buy back.

Tell her you're taking the job and she can get her arse out and get a better paid job if she wants more money ;)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 11:50:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:33:56 am
Feel your pain, I used to do a 3 hour daily commute. Its was OK when I was single, but once I got married and had kids I could not have done it, luckily meeting my wife meant I got to move to 300 yards from the office. Its still 60 hours a month of your life and its time you cannot buy back.

Tell her you're taking the job and she can get her arse out and get a better paid job if she wants more money ;)

This.  Started a role 9 years back which was sold to me as mainly home based with the occasional office visit.  New MD appointed between offer acceptance and starting date who was against home working for the sales team (no problem for the Consultants though) so I had a 3 - 3 1/2 hour daily commute just as our 3rd child arrived.  Luckily it was a field based role and my patch was M6 corridor and Midlands so during term time (selling to schools) I would be on the road 3 or 4 days a week so not have to be in the office meaning I could plan my appointments to ensure I would leave later and/or get home earlier than I would if going to the office.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 12:03:15 pm »
Im going back to the office at some point this month to be trained up on some new software. Its only going to be for one day but Im really excited about it.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 12:39:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm
Often your own time is worth far more than money mate, particularly 3 hours / day. Have a think about it Andy.

I know mate nice one, I think I will decide tomorrow  :)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 12:41:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:33:56 am
Feel your pain, I used to do a 3 hour daily commute. Its was OK when I was single, but once I got married and had kids I could not have done it, luckily meeting my wife meant I got to move to 300 yards from the office. Its still 60 hours a month of your life and its time you cannot buy back.

Tell her you're taking the job and she can get her arse out and get a better paid job if she wants more money ;)

Grim isn't it mate, especially with the winter months around the corner I can see myself getting soaked to and from work every day!

Haha it has caused a couple of arguments the past week let me tell you!  ;D
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:41:21 pm
Grim isn't it mate, especially with the winter months around the corner I can see myself getting soaked to and from work every day!

Haha it has caused a couple of arguments the past week let me tell you!  ;D

I used to drive from Southport to Trafford Park every day for 6 years. Summer was ace, roads were dead both ways so I could leave at 8 to be in for 9 and would finish at 5:30 and be home at half 6. Once the schools went back though :no  My g/f at the time was a teacher at Golborne High, so she'd be on the road before me, so she'd text me updates, I learnt all kinds of routes to avoid the snarl ups. Some days it would take me over 2 hours to get to work. These days, with the way the M60 is, I'd be looking at 2 hours to get home no matter what, its knackered over the Barton every day from about 3pm til 7pm
