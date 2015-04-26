One section of my team have been brilliant for the last 17 months or so, all working from home and I haven't had a single complaint about anything. They're very happy, settled and comfortable and really don't want to return.But inevitability knocks on all of our doors and I've been building them up gently for the return for a while - in fact my first message to them was in April 2020 when I knew they were enjoying it too muchI'm happy for it to be one day a week for a long phased return, but I know one or two will struggle going back even for 1 day.The job is better conducted as a team so it's not really an option to let them be at home indefinitely. They need the over the desk discussion and coordination.And it means I'll have to go in far more frequently than I have been, it's suited me working from home, except for a couple of reasons. Despite Covid being far from over it seems like the beginning of the end of an era.