Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 78579 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,893
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1680 on: August 21, 2021, 08:58:22 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 21, 2021, 08:33:25 pm
Finally left my supermarket job, began my new one working from home.  Weird experience for me to be honest.

What you doing now mate? I know you was teaching at one point, you back in education of some sort?
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,870
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1681 on: August 21, 2021, 10:05:45 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 21, 2021, 08:33:25 pm
Finally left my supermarket job, began my new one working from home.  Weird experience for me to be honest.

You live in a supermarket?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1682 on: August 22, 2021, 10:44:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 21, 2021, 08:58:22 pm
What you doing now mate? I know you was teaching at one point, you back in education of some sort?
Civil Service, we've been told the plan will be to be in the office at least one day a week at the end of next month, with it eventually end up as 3 in, 2 from home, it'll just be around what distancing they'll likely factor in.  Never went back to the teaching in the end, ended up on anti-depressants but I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about going back to it.  May end up doing after-hours tutoring if the timetable allows.  If not, well, I've got some cracking resources to donate that I "borrowed" from the last place I worked in!

Quote from: afc turkish on August 21, 2021, 10:05:45 pm
You live in a supermarket?
Felt like it when I was in there! I was up at 4 am daily to start the day all through the lockdown.  Now I'm looking at starting at 7-8 am.  The best part has been waking up and not feeling like a zombie for the rest of the day.  It's genuinely feeling like it's life-changing for the positive.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,101
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1683 on: August 22, 2021, 11:00:32 pm »
We go back 2 days per month from 13 September. The firm are worried that when block booking seats in the office opens next week, people will be that desperate to go back we wont have enough space to even do that.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,915
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1684 on: August 22, 2021, 11:20:05 pm »
One section of my team have been brilliant for the last 17 months or so, all working from home and I haven't had a single complaint about anything. They're very happy, settled and comfortable and really don't want to return.

But inevitability knocks on all of our doors and I've been building them up gently for the return for a while - in fact my first message to them was in April 2020 when I knew they were enjoying it too much :)
I'm happy for it to be one day a week for a long phased return, but I know one or two will struggle going back even for 1 day.
The job is better conducted as a team so it's not really an option to let them be at home indefinitely. They need the over the desk discussion and coordination.

And it means I'll have to go in far more frequently than I have been, it's suited me working from home, except for a couple of reasons. Despite Covid being far from over it seems like the beginning of the end of an era.
Logged

Offline Bullan

  • RAWK's Gay Eskimo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • Speed of The Sound Of Loneliness
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1685 on: August 23, 2021, 06:25:59 am »
Quote from: Alf on August 22, 2021, 11:00:32 pm
We go back 2 days per month from 13 September. The firm are worried that when block booking seats in the office opens next week, people will be that desperate to go back we wont have enough space to even do that.

We have a whole project ongoing to install sensors to measure the desk usage for the next few months, to really understand what the need is moving forward.
The idea being that it's one thing to book the desk, and another if you are actually using it.
Logged
I'm the only gay eskimo
I'm the only one I know
I'm the only gay eskimo
In my tribe

I go out seal hunting with my best friend Tarka
But all I wanna do is get into his parka
I'm the only gay eskimo
In my tribe

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 12:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Bullan on August 23, 2021, 06:25:59 am
We have a whole project ongoing to install sensors to measure the desk usage for the next few months, to really understand what the need is moving forward.
The idea being that it's one thing to book the desk, and another if you are actually using it.

they did that at my office pre-pandemic and realised barely anybody was going into the office on a Friday  ;D. So much so the senior managers started forcing people to go in just so we don't 'lose the seats' literally the couple weeks before lockdown. Completely pointless exercise looking back.

Glad our management now is relatively forward-thinking and realised we can be equally, if not more, productive from home, whilst still being able to engage effectively as a team through Slack and Teams.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,983
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 05:52:26 pm »
Our office back open on a trial basis until Christmas.  Some people are there 5 days per week, others full-time WFH.

The people back in the office full-time are there by choice and are happier there than when they were WFH.

The office has a limited amount of desks, some of them are permanent desks, allocated to the aforementioned individuals, others are hybrid desks that has to be booked in advance.  There are a few collaborative areas that have been set up too and there are no longer individual offices, aside from two meeting rooms that can be opened up into one larger room if required.

I've not gone in yet, nor likely to be going in anytime soon due to living 200 miles from the office!! :)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Bullan

  • RAWK's Gay Eskimo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • Speed of The Sound Of Loneliness
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 06:35:15 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:53:53 pm
they did that at my office pre-pandemic and realised barely anybody was going into the office on a Friday  ;D. So much so the senior managers started forcing people to go in just so we don't 'lose the seats' literally the couple weeks before lockdown. Completely pointless exercise looking back.

Glad our management now is relatively forward-thinking and realized we can be equally, if not more, productive from home, whilst still being able to engage effectively as a team through Slack and Teams.

We have already decided that anyone in our organization can choose how they work moving forward, the sensor bit is to understand if those coming to the office actually use desks while there or if the new collaborative space is used more.

I applaud any employers who are looking at data in meaningful way to come up with solutions that fit the new working reality we have, I just haven't seen any better solution to measure if the desks are used or not.

Logged
I'm the only gay eskimo
I'm the only one I know
I'm the only gay eskimo
In my tribe

I go out seal hunting with my best friend Tarka
But all I wanna do is get into his parka
I'm the only gay eskimo
In my tribe

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,741
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 10:45:23 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 22, 2021, 10:44:44 pm
Civil Service, we've been told the plan will be to be in the office at least one day a week at the end of next month, with it eventually end up as 3 in, 2 from home, it'll just be around what distancing they'll likely factor in.

Welcome to the pen pushing tea drinking club  :D

I believe the plan going forward for DWP is for 60% of your time in the office over a 4 week period, and that is a permanent move rather than just until life goes back to normal. It'll be managed at local level though and obviously what works for certain areas won't work in another.
We had an 'all colleague call' about a month or so back where this was all discussed. I hung up after about a minute as what DWP do is fuck all to do with us as we are NICS staff even though we do DWP work. Loads of people up in arms and asking me questions about it from a union perspective, but wouldn't listen when they were told they've just wasted an hour of their lives being on the call as it doesn't apply to us.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,657
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 11:16:14 am »
Back in full time from Tuesday  ::)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,106
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 12:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:16:14 am
Back in full time from Tuesday  ::)

That's shit that.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,983
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 01:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:16:14 am
Back in full time from Tuesday  ::)
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:01:54 pm
That's shit that.
yep and totally short-sighted from the employer who sound like they would be better suited in the Victorian era from things that Sian has been saying over the last 12 months
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,893
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 02:40:46 pm »
Got an interview for a job working from home with the option to go into the office 2 days a week. Hope I get it as that would be perfect!
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,968
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Good luck!
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,702
  • Never Forget
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 05:14:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:40:46 pm
Got an interview for a job working from home with the option to go into the office 2 days a week. Hope I get it as that would be perfect!

wow. good luck.

Ive worked from home for years. The last 18 months have been great though with always someone else being at home, either the wife of the kids. US schools have gone back now and my teacher wife and the kids are all back in school and its back to totally silent at home
« Last Edit: Today at 05:19:07 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 