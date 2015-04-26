Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 76760 times)

Craig

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1640 on: August 9, 2021, 09:43:21 am »
Quote from: bakleth on August  9, 2021, 08:12:57 am
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9874691/Minister-wants-slash-wages-civil-servants-not-returned-office.html

What a surprise. 
Just like a victorian age employer but I guess thats where the tories would wish to be back in time to.

Lets not post links from that rag on here.
Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1641 on: August 9, 2021, 11:01:01 am »
Quote from: bakleth on August  9, 2021, 08:12:57 am
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9874691/Minister-wants-slash-wages-civil-servants-not-returned-office.html

What a surprise. 
Just like a victorian age employer but I guess thats where the tories would wish to be back in time to.

What a surprise!  Read an article saying "We have no idea whether the employee has actually been working or watching TV for the last 15 months!"

Seriously??
reddebs

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1642 on: August 9, 2021, 11:09:44 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August  9, 2021, 11:01:01 am
What a surprise!  Read an article saying "We have no idea whether the employee has actually been working or watching TV for the last 15 months!"

Seriously??

This type of shit always makes me smile. 

If you're unable to "monitor" your staffs production levels is that really their fault or yours?

Just fuck off with that load of bollocks, you're just shit scared that if they can be as productive and remotely monitored your job likely becomes redundant.

Pricks!!
thaddeus

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1643 on: August 9, 2021, 11:24:32 am »
Quote from: reddebs on August  9, 2021, 11:09:44 am
This type of shit always makes me smile. 

If you're unable to "monitor" your staffs production levels is that really their fault or yours?

Just fuck off with that load of bollocks, you're just shit scared that if they can be as productive and remotely monitored your job likely becomes redundant.

Pricks!!
I do some work with our Contact Centre and the levels of paranoia around their call handlers gaining a few minutes here or there are extraordinary.  They use a system that records their activity throughout every second they're working but they still think half their staff are on the fiddle.  Typical comments like "What if they're putting themselves into the code for Call Discharge and then just going and doing something else?".  Average Call Discharge times are less than five minutes so I'm not really sure what exciting activity they think their call handlers are cramming into those few minutes.

If there's that degree of distrust of staff where they have so much transparency of what they're doing then you can only imagine how they view people like me (posting on football web forums...)  :o
reddebs

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1644 on: August 9, 2021, 11:36:55 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  9, 2021, 11:24:32 am
I do some work with our Contact Centre and the levels of paranoia around their call handlers gaining a few minutes here or there are extraordinary.  They use a system that records their activity throughout every second they're working but they still think half their staff are on the fiddle.  Typical comments like "What if they're putting themselves into the code for Call Discharge and then just going and doing something else?".  Average Call Discharge times are less than five minutes so I'm not really sure what exciting activity they think their call handlers are cramming into those few minutes.

If there's that degree of distrust of staff where they have so much transparency of what they're doing then you can only imagine how they view people like me (posting on football web forums...)  :o

I was a team leader in a call centre so I know exactly how closely everyone is monitored mate.

I also understand how insecure a lot of lower and middle management are in their jobs so anything that might threaten that is going to be met by negativity.
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1645 on: August 9, 2021, 12:20:14 pm »
Quote from: bakleth on August  9, 2021, 08:12:57 am
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9874691/Minister-wants-slash-wages-civil-servants-not-returned-office.html

What a surprise. 
Just like a victorian age employer but I guess thats where the tories would wish to be back in time to.


What next, different rates of pay based on cost of commute?

c*nts :wanker
Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1646 on: August 9, 2021, 12:21:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2021, 12:20:14 pm
What next, different rates of pay based on cost of commute?

c*nts :wanker

In Norway you get paid for your time commuting so in effect that is what they get there.
AndyMuller

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1647 on: August 9, 2021, 12:21:43 pm »
Fella in our work is fuming because the civil servants get to work from home. He believes they should be going into the office to be at their desks because we are paying for them? Couldnt even be arsed arguing back with him.
Bullan

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1648 on: Yesterday at 06:15:27 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  9, 2021, 11:24:32 am
I do some work with our Contact Centre and the levels of paranoia around their call handlers gaining a few minutes here or there are extraordinary.  They use a system that records their activity throughout every second they're working but they still think half their staff are on the fiddle.  Typical comments like "What if they're putting themselves into the code for Call Discharge and then just going and doing something else?".  Average Call Discharge times are less than five minutes so I'm not really sure what exciting activity they think their call handlers are cramming into those few minutes.

If there's that degree of distrust of staff where they have so much transparency of what they're doing then you can only imagine how they view people like me (posting on football web forums...)  :o

It's due to these absurd KPIs like First call resolution and time to answer that the clients who do the outsourcing use to justify their decisions.
I set up a service desk for a huge client when I was working for IBM and they were all super happy about metrics that actually meant worse service to their end users , that quickly changed when they actually understood what these fancy acronyms all meant though.

I now run a team of engineers in 3 different countries and we had to move 11k users to home office in something like 3 days when Covid hit , and I look at actual usage data of our systems and everywhere we look the WFH has increased productivity.

There are some that simply don't have a setup for home office (kitchen table turned into a desk) and this is something which obviously will affect how they work, but by and large WFH has been a resounding success for us.

Bullan

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 06:16:43 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on August  9, 2021, 12:21:23 pm
In Norway you get paid for your time commuting so in effect that is what they get there.

I live in Norway and I don't get paid to commute , could you be referring to the commute tax rebate ?
AJ

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 06:34:53 am »
My firm are boss and sent out a survey recently, basically asking us what we want to do. They'd been pretty leniant with ad-hoc WFH before Covid but hardly anyone did it regularly. But now there are no options off the table. Fully remote, fully in the office or anywhere in between. I opted for 1 day in the office a week - I like the idea of still going in and seeing people, using coffee shops, sandwich shops etc, at least once a week. Otherwise I'll just sit at my desk in the spare room and never move again!
Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 07:00:03 am »
Quote from: Bullan on Yesterday at 06:16:43 am
I live in Norway and I don't get paid to commute , could you be referring to the commute tax rebate ?

Posssibly, I don't know the exact details, just what I heard from my colleagues over there but might have been a misunderstanding.

Maybe it is just our employer that does it, or it is the rebate you refer to.
Bullan

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1652 on: Yesterday at 07:12:52 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:00:03 am
Posssibly, I don't know the exact details, just what I heard from my colleagues over there but might have been a misunderstanding.

Maybe it is just our employer that does it, or it is the rebate you refer to.

It's actually not impossible as there are all kinds of weird things here in Norway :) , but the rebate thing is interesting but you need to live quite a bit away from place of work if you are to get that.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1653 on: Yesterday at 09:13:10 am »
Quote from: Bullan on Yesterday at 07:12:52 am
It's actually not impossible as there are all kinds of weird things here in Norway :) , but the rebate thing is interesting but you need to live quite a bit away from place of work if you are to get that.

That's not a very green policy!
Crimson

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1654 on: Yesterday at 10:13:38 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:00:03 am
Posssibly, I don't know the exact details, just what I heard from my colleagues over there but might have been a misunderstanding.

Maybe it is just our employer that does it, or it is the rebate you refer to.

Quote from: Bullan on Yesterday at 07:12:52 am
It's actually not impossible as there are all kinds of weird things here in Norway :) , but the rebate thing is interesting but you need to live quite a bit away from place of work if you are to get that.



https://www.skatteetaten.no/en/rates/deduction-for-travel-between-home-and-work/
Bullan

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1655 on: Yesterday at 11:20:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:13:10 am
That's not a very green policy!

Travel by train :)
ShatnersBassoon

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1656 on: Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm »
there seems to be a couple types of people who are shouting loudest about people going back into the office:

those management types who do fuck all, pass off other people's work/ideas as their own and are being shown up to be useless

the people who walk around the office telling everyone how busy and overloaded they are, how they'll have to stay late, etc etc. Who you then realise are just really good at giving the impression of working but dont actually do much more than chat around the kettle. 

PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1657 on: Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm »
Does anyone else worry they might fall behind in skills if there are wfh all the time?
I'm in 'I.T' and I am concerned that things will race past me and I'll be left behind.  In reality my previous role didn't help me by being in the office , and unless working with a team of similar people I think it's a risk anyhow. Working remotely with 'developers' would probably keep in touch with newer skills anyhow.


--Edit-- inspired by, but not backing Rishi
Hij

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1658 on: Yesterday at 02:53:06 pm »
Have heard our boss on the phone to potential candidates for roles he is working (we work in recruitment) talking about how he thinks the new normal will be 3 or 4 days in the office. Also got me to look through a LinkedIn posting he was going to put out talking about how with the 'work life balance' people talk about, people never actually consider the work part of the balance ;D. (I give you 40 hours of my 168 hours a week mate, not including travelling time, or time spent thinking about work ;D )

Will be interesting to see where our contracts end up. I wouldn't be surprised if it ends up at 4 days a week in the office, work from home Friday's (from initially "everything is on the table"). A shame as well really as he seemed quite forward thinking throughout the pandemic - but it feels like a lot of that was because he had to embrace it as the only option rather than that he actually believed in it despite what he said at the time. We've maintained pre covid averages of our work (often even with less staff than we had then then- e.g improved performance + people are still hitting/beating targets) and we are doing all of this currently on 2 days in, 3 at home.

But I fear we are creeping towards full time by him just using terms such as 'collaboration' more frequently etc. I do marketing so a lot of my stuff tends to be task related. Ideally I'd like to do 2 days in, 3 at home. I'd even think 3 days in the office, 2 at home was a good compromise. I do think we need time in the office to discuss, to train, to learn, to collaborate - but 4 or 5 days chained to a desk with commute every single day, especially light of seeing what remote working was like seems like overkill.

But as I say, I would be very surprised now if we even did 3 days in, 2 at home and am expecting it to end up at something like four days in, Friday at home (where we finish 1.5 hours early anyway even pre covid), which to be honest could turn into just turn back into full time depending on how long they leave it till they announce it and what's going on with the country.

Be sad really. I enjoyed going on a 30 minute run at lunch and having a quick shower before getting back to work. Picking up my daughter up from nursery on my lunch break. Being home at my finish time occasionally gave me more downtime with the kids. Even twice or three times a week from home is ultimately worth 5-7.5 hours of my time a week (longer in bed, no commute, a lunchtime at home, earlier home from work).

I'll see how we go and be interesting to see what the contracts ultimately say, but if its 4-5 days in the office and if I could get a similar role with more remote working, I would probably look to move elsewhere. I've already seen some on more money that are similar benefits but fully remote bar the odd team training on social events, so they do exist and will exist imo.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1659 on: Yesterday at 03:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 02:53:06 pm

But I fear we are creeping towards full time by him just using terms such as 'collaboration' more frequently etc. I do marketing so a lot of my stuff tends to be task related. Ideally I'd like to do 2 days in, 3 at home. I'd even think 3 days in the office, 2 at home was a good compromise. I do think we need time in the office to discuss, to train, to learn, to collaborate - but 4 or 5 days chained to a desk with commute every single day, especially light of seeing what remote working was like seems like overkill.


Be sad really. I enjoyed going on a 30 minute run at lunch and having a quick shower before getting back to work. Picking up my daughter up from nursery on my lunch break. Being home at my finish time occasionally gave me more downtime with the kids.


You get a 30 min run, a shower and time to get your daughter from nursery. And presumably eat. All at lunch time? What is that, a 3 hour lunch break?
Hij

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1660 on: Yesterday at 04:12:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:58:47 pm
You get a 30 min run, a shower and time to get your daughter from nursery. And presumably eat. All at lunch time? What is that, a 3 hour lunch break?
Are you just purposefully being obtuse?

There are different days in a week mate?

One day I might go for a run, one day I might get my daughter from nursery rather than my partner (and not run?)

Edit: The point I was trying to make is that when at home, the hour provides options on a lunch break that were better in general for my life than just sitting scrolling Twitter in the 'breakout room/kitchen sitting area'.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1661 on: Yesterday at 04:19:58 pm »
My work are fairly relaxed about that too. Ill pick my daughter up at 4 a couple of days a week. That might mean I dont really go back to work by the time Ive helped a bit with homework but if theres something urgent today Ill get back online later that day and finish it.

And I know what you mean Hij. I might use a lunch break to go for a run or nip to the shops, stuff I couldnt do when in the office so it definitely gives you a little bit more flexibility compared to getting home after half 6 every night when my wife has done a day at work then done their home work and fed them and still found the time to give me a guilt trip for it. :D
AndyMuller

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1662 on: Yesterday at 04:43:58 pm »
Im back in 5 days a week now. It was fun while it lasted, dont half miss it especially with 1 hour and a half commute each way.
Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1663 on: Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
Does anyone else worry they might fall behind in skills if there are wfh all the time?
I'm in 'I.T' and I am concerned that things will race past me and I'll be left behind.  In reality my previous role didn't help me by being in the office , and unless working with a team of similar people I think it's a risk anyhow. Working remotely with 'developers' would probably keep in touch with newer skills anyhow.


--Edit-- inspired by, but not backing Rishi

Also in IT and I think I have learned far more in the last year or so than the previous few years in the office. I get more peace to really dig into an issue and read about it, and it's easier to get proper one on one time with someone if you need to ask a question. People are used to spending long times on Teams calls sharing their screens with each other. In the office you'd hang around someones desk while they tried to show you stuff, or standing behind you at yours pointing at your screen.It's so much better on a Teams call.

EDIT: I've always been someone that prefers to self study though, rather than structured learning in a classroom etc.
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1664 on: Yesterday at 08:41:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:19:58 pm
My work are fairly relaxed about that too. Ill pick my daughter up at 4 a couple of days a week. That might mean I dont really go back to work by the time Ive helped a bit with homework but if theres something urgent today Ill get back online later that day and finish it.

And I know what you mean Hij. I might use a lunch break to go for a run or nip to the shops, stuff I couldnt do when in the office so it definitely gives you a little bit more flexibility compared to getting home after half 6 every night when my wife has done a day at work then done their home work and fed them and still found the time to give me a guilt trip for it. :D

WE go for a walk every dinner time, usually grab some shopping most days. Our director is also OK with us nipping out to the shops in work time if needed. Its also great being home for deliveries or when they came to fit the smart meters.

There are also other perks when the kids are in school ;)
Bullan

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 06:35:49 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
Also in IT and I think I have learned far more in the last year or so than the previous few years in the office. I get more peace to really dig into an issue and read about it, and it's easier to get proper one on one time with someone if you need to ask a question. People are used to spending long times on Teams calls sharing their screens with each other. In the office you'd hang around someones desk while they tried to show you stuff, or standing behind you at yours pointing at your screen.It's so much better on a Teams call.

EDIT: I've always been someone that prefers to self study though, rather than structured learning in a classroom etc.

I have to echo that sentiment, when we started WFH the team adapted really quickly and we can spend quality time on VC when we need to dig into things and share knowledge.
For me the social aspect of going to the office will always be there, but I have chosen the hybrid worker type moving forward so I can still go in for a chinwag or pints after work now and again, but when the cold and snow (if that ever comes back here in the Oslo region) hits, I will be happy to roll out of bed and sit at my desk here at home and escape the misery of commuting.
RainbowFlick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 09:44:46 am »
Google consider pay cuts for WFH-ers

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/aug/12/google-staff-could-see-pay-cut-if-they-opt-to-work-from-home

This is laughably stupid for a tech company.

Their share price has more than doubled when... the majority of them were working at home!?!

If our wages included commuting costs and time, then I can understand, but the only thing lost here is seats under desks and face time that some dinosaur managers expect.

I hope they unionise if Google decides to go ahead with this. Although I can imagine some will just accept the cut as they enjoy the WFH and job enough.
RainbowFlick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 09:48:27 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
Does anyone else worry they might fall behind in skills if there are wfh all the time?
I'm in 'I.T' and I am concerned that things will race past me and I'll be left behind.  In reality my previous role didn't help me by being in the office , and unless working with a team of similar people I think it's a risk anyhow. Working remotely with 'developers' would probably keep in touch with newer skills anyhow.


--Edit-- inspired by, but not backing Rishi

I feel of all fields IT should be the last one to have you feeling 'left behind' if you're working from home unless you're working on some sort of physical infrastructure projects.

Maybe you could ask your employers for a sum towards doing some sort of certifications? A couple of my IT friends have done extra online courses over the pandemic on things from networking to security and feel they've probably had more time to 'learn' than when they were just slogging a 9-5.
