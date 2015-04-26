Again it comes back to the point about how far you live away from your workplace. If you lived within walking distance or less than 20 mins drive away then you wouldnt really have to worry about the commute. If you live more than 30 mins away then 99% would advocate for WfH because youll save a lot more time / money to do other things.



Theres lots of positives and negatives on both sides of the debate. Im just thinking back to the start of my career and moving to a new town aged 22, meeting new people (who are friends for life) and how valuable the early years of being in the office were and learning so much from over hearing colleagues conversations. Staring and talking to people through a screen all day is tiring.



We've been having meetings about our contracts and changing them over the last week in light of new ways of working. I figured they would be fairly quick meetings but people have been in there for up to half an hour (my desk is opposite the meeting room) so I wonder if they are using the time to do work reviews as well. Had to message a couple of colleagues just now to ask them what theirs were like and what I might expect from mine so I can be prepared.I get the impression that we will be including hybrid working in them - but as to what form that will take I'm not sure currently. We are currently doing 2 days in, 3 days at home and I'm hoping it will stay like that. You get two days where you can have chats, conversations about work/outside of work and all of the stuff mentioned, but then reap the benefits of working from home/remotely also. I definitely think the role I am in couldn't be done from home forever and would benefit from days in the office to learn about different aspects that you can't quite get on scheduled Zoom calls, but equally five days chained to a desk also seems rather backwards now if you look to the past. I doubt anyone's that interested but I'll update with what happens after my meeting on Wednesday.In any case, I'm off to pick up my daughter for one of her last times at nursery which I otherwise wouldn't have been able to do today which is pretty special to me.