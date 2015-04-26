Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 71240 times)

Offline reddebs

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1560 on: July 9, 2021, 08:42:18 am »
Quote from: keano7 on July  9, 2021, 12:06:30 am
Its all a bit sad really. No one wants to be social anymore. Were all going to become hermits indefinitely. If you dont make friends via school / uni then youd be fucked by the time youre at a working age if WfH is more than 2 or 3 days. You meet some of your best friends at work.

I agree you do but the amount of dickheads you encounter on the way whether commuting on public transport or other drivers, plus the tits/pricks you have to deal with at work tips the balance the other way.

We'd already lost the ability to communicate face to face with the arrival of the internet and social media platforms so it's not like doing everything online or from home is something new.

I've worked in a customer facing role all my life and my job entails me having conversations with a very diverse groups and individuals.

From toddlers to nans, tradesman to judges, politicians and professional sportspeople but I now absolutely hate doing anything over the phone which up until 10yrs ago was never a problem.

Offline rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1561 on: July 9, 2021, 09:24:52 am »
Quote from: keano7 on July  9, 2021, 12:06:30 am
Its all a bit sad really. No one wants to be social anymore. Were all going to become hermits indefinitely. If you dont make friends via school / uni then youd be fucked by the time youre at a working age if WfH is more than 2 or 3 days. You meet some of your best friends at work.

It is sad, but the way it was before wasn't right either. Huge volumes of cars driving miles to then sit in big queues and the hours of your life wasted doing this, being stuck in office buildings with dirty twats, getting interrupted all the time while trying to concentrate on the job, feeling like they controlled your life.

I can be home for deliveries now, I can nip the doctors this morning, go shopping during dinner, be home when the kids get in and make their teas/make tea for us. Employers needed to be more flexible, but they prefere to control/don't trust us to do our jobs and the Govt and Landlords want the money. The downside is all the businesses affected by WFH

I've always preferred working on my own anyway, it's why I love the driving job so much, just me and the radio.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1562 on: July 9, 2021, 10:56:41 am »
Quote from: keano7 on July  9, 2021, 12:06:30 am
Its all a bit sad really. No one wants to be social anymore. Were all going to become hermits indefinitely. If you dont make friends via school / uni then youd be fucked by the time youre at a working age if WfH is more than 2 or 3 days. You meet some of your best friends at work.

I think this is a very subjective take and depends on what field you work in and the types of people they hire. My friends that work in creative fields are very friendly with their colleagues, but those in corporate roles generally don't care to socialise with their colleagues beyond the minimum. Older people I work with tend to want to socialise with colleagues but all the millenials and below don't really care.

WFH will free me up to do the types of socialising I actually want to do, and not what i feel obligated to do - going to concerts, football, art/fashion events. I don't enjoy just going to a pub after work to bitch about management.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1563 on: July 9, 2021, 11:00:08 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  6, 2021, 06:36:32 pm
So we had or monthly Q&A session with our director, a lot of questions about people (not wanting to) returning to the office, everyone trying to justify one way or another why they should never have to come within a 10 miles of the office again, and the director very subtly pointing out that if you dont need to be in the office anymore, do you need to be in the country, maybe someone permanently living in say India could do the job at half the pay if being in the office was no longer required I suspect that opened a few eyes today.

That's a very boring argument from your Director. They have been talking for decades about outsourcing roles and yet... it's only happened to a minimal degree relatively in many fields, and often the 'easiest' types of roles or things that can be very process specific.

Trying to scare your employees to returning is very shite tactics. Some employers genuinely don't want to change at all and it'll be to their detriment.

Another similar argument is talking about training younger colleagues. Perhaps older employees need to make themselves more available online and actually do some structured training for once, instead of expecting younger employees to learn by soaking in a loose 'environment'. If someone said that to me I would expect them to reel off all their training they'd provided younger colleagues over the course of the pandemic and I'm going to assume it'll be little to none.

I see no reason why all businesses aren't considering hybrid working at the minimum (i.e. give people an option to go to the office if they want/need to). There is a likelihood we may need another lockdown (even if the Tories are basically saying 'deal with it' now). We're meant to be learning to 'live' with the virus and just going back to the norm, especially in densely populated cities, seems very naive. People will have their anxieties too to different degrees and there may even be some who now choose to self-lockdown too. None of this reflects badly on peoples' work - businesses just want to conserve the status quo as much as possible whilst ignoring the trauma and anxiety of the past 18 months, as well as the real tangible benefits many people have had for WFH.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1564 on: July 9, 2021, 11:10:08 am »
Doctor has put me on strong laxatives this morning, I'm so glad I'm WFH ;D
Offline Rhi

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1565 on: July 9, 2021, 11:27:37 am »
Quote from: John C on July  9, 2021, 07:56:35 am
Whose stopping it Rhi, the workplace or the Govt?

Workplace, John.

As I understand it, there are two options for allowances for working from home. The first is that your employer pays you a tax-free allowance of up to £6 pw. If your employer doesn't do this (and they don't have to) you can claim tax relief on £6 pw from the government instead.

So we were getting the allowance, but from now that's finished (I suppose £24-£30 a month for several thousand employees adds up!), but we will now instead be able to claim the tax-relief from HMRC. I'm still unclear how it works if you've had the allowance for part of the financial year, but will have to work through it at some point.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1566 on: July 9, 2021, 11:44:10 am »
Quote from: keano7 on July  9, 2021, 12:06:30 am
Its all a bit sad really. No one wants to be social anymore. Were all going to become hermits indefinitely. If you dont make friends via school / uni then youd be fucked by the time youre at a working age if WfH is more than 2 or 3 days. You meet some of your best friends at work.

I personally find it easier to be social when commuting doesn't mean I have to wake up at half six in the morning and get home at half six in the evening. It's nice not falling asleep on the couch at 8pm.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1567 on: July 9, 2021, 11:59:57 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  9, 2021, 11:44:10 am
I personally find it easier to be social when commuting doesn't mean I have to wake up at half six in the morning and get home at half six in the evening. It's nice not falling asleep on the couch at 8pm.

I work with people who pushed back against WFH - now that they suddenly aren't spending 1 to 1.5 hours each way in the car every day, they FINALLY see the benefits. Before I met my wife, my commute was Southport to Manchester, 40 miles each way, leave the house at 7am in winter to get in for 9am, half 5 out and home for 7, day gone. If there was an accident on the M60 of a night I could be looking at anything up to 9pm to get home.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1568 on: July 9, 2021, 12:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  9, 2021, 11:44:10 am
I personally find it easier to be social when commuting doesn't mean I have to wake up at half six in the morning and get home at half six in the evening. It's nice not falling asleep on the couch at 8pm.
Again it comes back to the point about how far you live away from your workplace. If you lived within walking distance or less than 20 mins drive away then you wouldnt really have to worry about the commute. If you live more than 30 mins away then 99% would advocate for WfH because youll save a lot more time / money to do other things.

Theres lots of positives and negatives on both sides of the debate. Im just thinking back to the start of my career and moving to a new town aged 22, meeting new people (who are friends for life) and how valuable the early years of being in the office were and learning so much from over hearing colleagues conversations. Staring and talking to people through a screen all day is tiring.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1569 on: July 9, 2021, 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on July  9, 2021, 12:08:22 pm
Again it comes back to the point about how far you live away from your workplace. If you lived within walking distance or less than 20 mins drive away then you wouldnt really have to worry about the commute. If you live more than 30 mins away then 99% would advocate for WfH because youll save a lot more time / money to do other things.

Theres lots of positives and negatives on both sides of the debate. Im just thinking back to the start of my career and moving to a new town aged 22, meeting new people (who are friends for life) and how valuable the early years of being in the office were and learning so much from over hearing colleagues conversations. Staring and talking to people through a screen all day is tiring.

We've been having meetings about our contracts and changing them over the last week in light of new ways of working. I figured they would be fairly quick meetings but people have been in there for up to half an hour (my desk is opposite the meeting room) so I wonder if they are using the time to do work reviews as well. Had to message a couple of colleagues just now to ask them what theirs were like and what I might expect from mine so I can be prepared.

I get the impression that we will be including hybrid working in them - but as to what form that will take I'm not sure currently. We are currently doing 2 days in, 3 days at home and I'm hoping it will stay like that. You get two days where you can have chats, conversations about work/outside of work and all of the stuff mentioned, but then reap the benefits of working from home/remotely also. I definitely think the role I am in couldn't be done from home forever and would benefit from days in the office to learn about different aspects that you can't quite get on scheduled Zoom calls, but equally five days chained to a desk also seems rather backwards now if you look to the past. I doubt anyone's that interested but I'll update with what happens after my meeting on Wednesday.

In any case, I'm off to pick up my daughter for one of her last times at nursery which I otherwise wouldn't have been able to do today which is pretty special to me.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1570 on: July 9, 2021, 12:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Hij on July  9, 2021, 12:35:02 pm
We've been having meetings about our contracts and changing them over the last week in light of new ways of working. I figured they would be fairly quick meetings but people have been in there for up to half an hour (my desk is opposite the meeting room) so I wonder if they are using the time to do work reviews as well. Had to message a couple of colleagues just now to ask them what theirs were like and what I might expect from mine so I can be prepared.

I get the impression that we will be including hybrid working in them - but as to what form that will take I'm not sure currently. We are currently doing 2 days in, 3 days at home and I'm hoping it will stay like that. You get two days where you can have chats, conversations about work/outside of work and all of the stuff mentioned, but then reap the benefits of working from home/remotely also. I definitely think the role I am in couldn't be done from home forever and would benefit from days in the office to learn about different aspects that you can't quite get on scheduled Zoom calls, but equally five days chained to a desk also seems rather backwards now if you look to the past. I doubt anyone's that interested but I'll update with what happens after my meeting on Wednesday.

In any case, I'm off to pick up my daughter for one of her last times at nursery which I otherwise wouldn't have been able to do today which is pretty special to me.

I look forward to your update.
(And that comes across as sarcastic , but it's not meant to be)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1571 on: July 9, 2021, 01:05:18 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on July  9, 2021, 12:08:22 pm
Again it comes back to the point about how far you live away from your workplace. If you lived within walking distance or less than 20 mins drive away then you wouldnt really have to worry about the commute. If you live more than 30 mins away then 99% would advocate for WfH because youll save a lot more time / money to do other things.

Theres lots of positives and negatives on both sides of the debate. Im just thinking back to the start of my career and moving to a new town aged 22, meeting new people (who are friends for life) and how valuable the early years of being in the office were and learning so much from over hearing colleagues conversations. Staring and talking to people through a screen all day is tiring.

I live 5 miles from the office, its a 10 minute drive during the day/of a weekend. Due to how the dickheads in Manc drive, it can take up to 35 minutes to get out of the works car park and across Chester Road, that's about 40 seconds driving usually. Then when I get to the run down to the M60, the 1 minute drive takes 10-15 minutes. A normal evening commute sees me finish at 5:30 and get home at 6:05 to 6:15.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1572 on: July 9, 2021, 01:24:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  9, 2021, 11:10:08 am
Doctor has put me on strong laxatives this morning, I'm so glad I'm WFH ;D

Could be explosive...
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1573 on: July 9, 2021, 02:13:31 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on July  9, 2021, 12:08:22 pm
Again it comes back to the point about how far you live away from your workplace. If you lived within walking distance or less than 20 mins drive away then you wouldnt really have to worry about the commute. If you live more than 30 mins away then 99% would advocate for WfH because youll save a lot more time / money to do other things.

Theres lots of positives and negatives on both sides of the debate. Im just thinking back to the start of my career and moving to a new town aged 22, meeting new people (who are friends for life) and how valuable the early years of being in the office were and learning so much from over hearing colleagues conversations. Staring and talking to people through a screen all day is tiring.

Yeah I'm not sure I'd want to be a graduate this year (student debt aside) or even move to a new company in this environment.

I know it's been hard enough for someone in our team (internal move) and if and when I'm looking for a new job the teams working arrangement will be high on my agenda.

Quote from: rob1966 on July  9, 2021, 01:05:18 pm
I live 5 miles from the office, its a 10 minute drive during the day/of a weekend. Due to how the dickheads in Manc drive, it can take up to 35 minutes to get out of the works car park and across Chester Road, that's about 40 seconds driving usually. Then when I get to the run down to the M60, the 1 minute drive takes 10-15 minutes. A normal evening commute sees me finish at 5:30 and get home at 6:05 to 6:15.

I guess when "things are normal" again that commute may be different.

I can only speak for our company but there's large numbers of people that zero intention of returning to the office and unless they are forced (I don't see that being likely) they'll possibly never be "back at the office" aside from team meetings and such.

The country could see less cars on the road in the future
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1574 on: July 9, 2021, 10:36:53 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on July  9, 2021, 12:08:22 pm
Again it comes back to the point about how far you live away from your workplace. If you lived within walking distance or less than 20 mins drive away then you wouldnt really have to worry about the commute. If you live more than 30 mins away then 99% would advocate for WfH because youll save a lot more time / money to do other things.

Theres lots of positives and negatives on both sides of the debate. Im just thinking back to the start of my career and moving to a new town aged 22, meeting new people (who are friends for life) and how valuable the early years of being in the office were and learning so much from over hearing colleagues conversations. Staring and talking to people through a screen all day is tiring.

I've worked from home for about 12 years.  In that time, I've met plenty of people who've become really close friends. Because I haven't just been lumped in an office with them, I've found that the friendships are a lot better/deeper. In fact, many of the friendships I made in the few years I worked in offices in my early twenties haven't really survived the test of time.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1575 on: July 12, 2021, 08:55:49 pm »
Our CEO has informed us that during the trial period of the new hybrid arrangement when we open up in August, if at anytime anyone gets a cold or feels one coming on they shouldn't come in and should either work from home or if you are properly poorly go off sick
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1576 on: July 12, 2021, 09:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July 12, 2021, 08:55:49 pm
Our CEO has informed us that during the trial period of the new hybrid arrangement when we open up in August, if at anytime anyone gets a cold or feels one coming on they shouldn't come in and should either work from home or if you are properly poorly go off sick

Sounds like common sense to me.

I wish people would have done that pre-covid as well..
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1577 on: July 14, 2021, 05:07:14 pm »
Had the meeting today. Looks like they will be aiming to give us 3 'core days' in the office. So 3 in the office, 2 at home. So moving even nearer to fully in the office than we are at at the moment. If we get 3 days/2 days in the contracts then great I guess, but seriously wouldn't be surprised now if they delayed it to see how everything goes with the exit wave etc and if well, then we end up with like 4 days in, Fridays from home by the end of the process when the actual contracts are there to sign ;D But I'll pop back in here when the contracts are done and update again.

They're gonna invest in marketing courses for me to do though to upskill myself so not all bad. Need to do some research on what I should be looking at. Learned a lot on the job but I guess anything that a future employer might look favourably on.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1578 on: July 14, 2021, 05:11:01 pm »
Our office is reopening but lifts arent operating, masks have to be worn and social distancing will be in place so where we had 100 desks, about 25 can be used.

You have to book a desk to come in.

Consensus amongst my team is: fuck that, Im staying at home for now.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1579 on: July 14, 2021, 05:11:32 pm »
Going back to the office on Monday. Full time if possible as you have to book desks, so depends on availability. Booked Monday to Wednesday as I have the rest of next week off on AL. Can't wait to head back to the office environment. It's going to be a phased, socially distanced return as only 65 desks available and we have 100 odd members of staff.

But I can't wait.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1580 on: Yesterday at 01:56:31 pm »
Consensus in our place seems to be that 2 days in the office and 3 days at home would be reasonable, were all working on computers 95% of the time so there is not much we do in the office that cant be done at home. Sadly we have a bunch of old men in charge who started with a preconception that working from home doesnt work and theyre stuck in their ways telling us well return full time in September despite the obvious increase in wellbeing from not travelling and increased productivity.

Staff are becoming more and more vocal about their hate for this now and all our rival companies are moving to hybrid working so they could end up with a bunch of staff leaving for competitors. The only thing that might hold people back is that we pay a fair bit better than our competitors. Will be interesting to see how this plays out, Ive already signalled my intention to look for a job elsewhere if we cant hybrid work.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1581 on: Yesterday at 02:13:04 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 01:56:31 pm
Consensus in our place seems to be that 2 days in the office and 3 days at home would be reasonable, were all working on computers 95% of the time so there is not much we do in the office that cant be done at home. Sadly we have a bunch of old men in charge who started with a preconception that working from home doesnt work and theyre stuck in their ways telling us well return full time in September despite the obvious increase in wellbeing from not travelling and increased productivity.

Staff are becoming more and more vocal about their hate for this now and all our rival companies are moving to hybrid working so they could end up with a bunch of staff leaving for competitors. The only thing that might hold people back is that we pay a fair bit better than our competitors. Will be interesting to see how this plays out, Ive already signalled my intention to look for a job elsewhere if we cant hybrid work.

Good shout, money isnt everything. Ive WFH for 4 years now (1 day a week in the office plus 1 or 2 nights away per month for conferences/exhibitions in normal times) and have been approached for roles which offered more money but were entirely office based so Ive not explored them as it would entail too much of a life overhaul particularly around the kids being looked after.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 02:11:16 am »
Quote from: Crimson on July 12, 2021, 09:15:35 pm
Sounds like common sense to me.

I wish people would have done that pre-covid as well..

Same. It should be company policy at any place that can do WFH
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 02:40:28 am »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 01:56:31 pm
Consensus in our place seems to be that 2 days in the office and 3 days at home would be reasonable, were all working on computers 95% of the time so there is not much we do in the office that cant be done at home. Sadly we have a bunch of old men in charge who started with a preconception that working from home doesnt work and theyre stuck in their ways telling us well return full time in September despite the obvious increase in wellbeing from not travelling and increased productivity.


Same at ours. The problem is older staff who are clinging to the way they've done things since they first entered the workplace. They cannot get it through their heads that the large physical office is increasingly an outdated concept. .  A fella in our group in his sixties has been going in voluntarily 1-2 times a week. He's the only person who has voluntarily gone in within our team on a regular basis throughout this. The other day he sent emails to everyone in our team that the printers weren't working to his liking and he's having to go to other floors. Nobody gives a shit. 80% of the staff are still WFH.

When our work starts bringing people back in the next few weeks, I think management is in for a shock if they think people will want to come back in every day. Our floor was renovated during COVID with a pre-COVID mindset. The new floor concept is more open with desks right next to each other. There isn't much space to socially distance and the cafeteria is closed off  so for starters people will likely have to eat in their cars or go home to abide by the company's COVID policies if the colleague sitting less than 6ft from them is also in the office
