So we had or monthly Q&A session with our director, a lot of questions about people (not wanting to) returning to the office, everyone trying to justify one way or another why they should never have to come within a 10 miles of the office again, and the director very subtly pointing out that if you dont need to be in the office anymore, do you need to be in the country, maybe someone permanently living in say India could do the job at half the pay if being in the office was no longer required I suspect that opened a few eyes today.



That's a very boring argument from your Director. They have been talking for decades about outsourcing roles and yet... it's only happened to a minimal degree relatively in many fields, and often the 'easiest' types of roles or things that can be very process specific.Trying to scare your employees to returning is very shite tactics. Some employers genuinely don't want to change at all and it'll be to their detriment.Another similar argument is talking about training younger colleagues. Perhaps older employees need to make themselves more available online and actually do some structured training for once, instead of expecting younger employees to learn by soaking in a loose 'environment'. If someone said that to me I would expect them to reel off all their training they'd provided younger colleagues over the course of the pandemic and I'm going to assume it'll be little to none.I see no reason why all businesses aren't considering hybrid working at the minimum (i.e. give people an option to go to the office if they want/need to). There is a likelihood we may need another lockdown (even if the Tories are basically saying 'deal with it' now). We're meant to be learning to 'live' with the virus and just going back to the norm, especially in densely populated cities, seems very naive. People will have their anxieties too to different degrees and there may even be some who now choose to self-lockdown too. None of this reflects badly on peoples' work - businesses just want to conserve the status quo as much as possible whilst ignoring the trauma and anxiety of the past 18 months, as well as the real tangible benefits many people have had for WFH.