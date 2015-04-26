As someone without kids, I absolutely love WFH. The time saved to exercise, watch TV, do hobbies or eat better have worked well for me. Obviously not everyone, but if anything the people anti-WFH that I work with are all parents who actively want to be away from their partner and/or kids.
And that's great for you. Also to the parents who want it (I get it. One of our team has an hour commute each way).
The business in certain locations are actively reducing the number of desks and you have to "book" a desk ahead of time.
I understand you can't have a system that works for everyone, but it's not for me. I'm not even saying I'll go in five days a week. But there's no consideration at times for people who don't fit into a "traditional" type.
If you don't have children, your opinion doesn't count because you're obviously a heartless prick.
Sorry, there's more than just work at play here. I won't infect you all with my sour mood any more.