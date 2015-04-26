And that's great for you. Also to the parents who want it (I get it. One of our team has an hour commute each way).



The business in certain locations are actively reducing the number of desks and you have to "book" a desk ahead of time.



I understand you can't have a system that works for everyone, but it's not for me. I'm not even saying I'll go in five days a week. But there's no consideration at times for people who don't fit into a "traditional" type.



If you don't have children, your opinion doesn't count because you're obviously a heartless prick.



Sorry, there's more than just work at play here. I won't infect you all with my sour mood any more.



Totally get you Mark, some people are far more social than others. I got it in the neck yesterday from the wife because I was moaning about a neighbour who stood on my doorstep talking bollocks when I had stuff to do. I am Mr anti-social , and I'm not sure how many people have heard me yell Fuck off at the door because I don't want to answer it. BUT I miss being in the office and talking to like minded people. For sure it's not for everyone, and definitely not all of the time. I generally don't like randoms from the pub, so it's one of the few ways to meet people.I'm realising quite how Victor Meldrew I'm becoming....