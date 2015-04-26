Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 67415 times)

Offline CheshireDave

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 10:15:04 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:10:01 am
I think mine just increases what I get each month ever so slightly. I have done it this year and last year. I submitted something online and my tax code was changed if I recall correctly.

Ah ok. I assumed this would be the case going forward re the tax code change. Thanks. Will just wait and see. Anything is better than nothing!
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 10:24:15 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:39:58 am
Has anyone successfully claimed the working from home tax relief yet? If so, how much did you get? How long did it take from submitting the claim to the rebate? Do they back date it?

Yeah I did last year and this year, they backdate it to last March if you've been working from home since then, you'll get the backdated lump sum in your first pay packet after submission and then a few quid extra each month after that. You should get a letter in the post with your new tax code pretty quickly after you fill it in online.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 11:03:52 am »
Quote from: keano7 on June 19, 2021, 09:45:46 am
What it essentially boils down is the distance you live away from your office. My offices are open Mondays and Tuesdays which are loosely mandatory and then its optional to come in on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Attendance on Mondays and Tuesdays is around 80-90% compared to Wednesdays and Thursdays which are around 5% at best. This is an office of around 100 people.

If you live 30 mins + from where your offices are located then theres pretty much zero incentive for you wanting to come in unless you really dislike working from home. The problem is when you get to your office theres barely anyone in to talk to or catch up with. Its all a bit sad and demoralising.

As opposed to being sad and demoralised at home all day?

15 months of this now and I have to listen how "it's better for me with the kids"

Right. So basically anyone who's decided not to (or indeed can't)  have kids must fit in with your bullshit work schedule.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 11:07:04 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:03:52 am
As opposed to being sad and demoralised at home all day?

15 months of this now and I have to listen how "it's better for me with the kids"

Right. So basically anyone who's decided not to (or indeed can't)  have kids must fit in with your bullshit work schedule.

As someone without kids, I absolutely love WFH. The time saved to exercise, watch TV, do hobbies or eat better have worked well for me. Obviously not everyone, but if anything the people anti-WFH that I work with are all parents who actively want to be away from their partner and/or kids.  ;D
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 11:15:05 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:07:04 am
As someone without kids, I absolutely love WFH. The time saved to exercise, watch TV, do hobbies or eat better have worked well for me. Obviously not everyone, but if anything the people anti-WFH that I work with are all parents who actively want to be away from their partner and/or kids.  ;D

And that's great for you. Also to the parents who want it (I get it. One of our team has an hour commute each way).

The business in certain locations are actively reducing the number of desks and you have to "book" a desk ahead of time.

I understand you can't have a system that works for everyone, but it's not for me. I'm not even saying I'll go in five days a week. But there's no consideration at times for people who don't fit into a "traditional" type.

If you don't have children, your opinion doesn't count because you're obviously a heartless prick.

Sorry, there's more than just work at play here. I won't infect you all with my sour mood any more.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 11:20:25 am »
Well have to book desks in future too I think.

Im in a funk at the moment. Lost a bit of motivation working from home but dont really want to back to the office either. Good combination!
Offline PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 11:33:24 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:15:05 am
And that's great for you. Also to the parents who want it (I get it. One of our team has an hour commute each way).

The business in certain locations are actively reducing the number of desks and you have to "book" a desk ahead of time.

I understand you can't have a system that works for everyone, but it's not for me. I'm not even saying I'll go in five days a week. But there's no consideration at times for people who don't fit into a "traditional" type.

If you don't have children, your opinion doesn't count because you're obviously a heartless prick.

Sorry, there's more than just work at play here. I won't infect you all with my sour mood any more.

Totally get you Mark, some people are far more social than others. I got it in the neck yesterday from the wife because I was moaning about a neighbour who stood on my doorstep talking bollocks when I had stuff to do.  I am Mr anti-social , and I'm not sure how many people have heard me yell Fuck off at the door because I don't want to answer it. BUT I miss being in the office and talking to like minded people. For sure it's not for everyone, and definitely not all of the time. I generally don't like randoms from the pub, so it's one of the few ways to meet people.

I'm realising quite how Victor Meldrew I'm becoming....
Online Hij

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 11:36:41 am »
Currently we do Wednesday all day in the office and then another 8 hours you can make up with two half days or one full day of your choosing. I like this set up. Woke up today feeling ropey so just decided on a whim to work from home. I'll do Wednesday/Thursday this week. Prefer the flexibility. Plus if my partner needs to do something, I can get the kids from nursery and have them watching TV while I have my headphones on till she gets back at home.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 11:37:02 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:07:04 am
As someone without kids, I absolutely love WFH. The time saved to exercise, watch TV, do hobbies or eat better have worked well for me. Obviously not everyone, but if anything the people anti-WFH that I work with are all parents who actively want to be away from their partner and/or kids.  ;D

Same. I got 90 mins + back per day by not commuting. Plus all the time spent washing and ironing work clothes, sorting lunches etc. I'd say the people in my group either have kids under 13 or are Boomers who still seem to equate WFH with a holiday
Offline MacAloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 11:37:41 am »
The more I am working from home, the more I am enjoying it, not at all looking forward to getting back to 5am starts or 6am trains to London
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 12:35:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:37:02 am
Same. I got 90 mins + back per day by not commuting. Plus all the time spent washing and ironing work clothes, sorting lunches etc. I'd say the people in my group either have kids under 13 or are Boomers who still seem to equate WFH with a holiday

And the cost saving of the commute.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 12:40:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:35:43 pm
And the cost saving of the commute.

Any commuting cost savings for me are offset by constantly going to the local shop to get stuff. Feels like Im going everyday.
Online Hij

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 12:43:56 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:40:46 pm
Any commuting cost savings for me are offset by constantly going to the local shop to get stuff. Feels like Im going everyday.
My shop is a 2 minute walk from my house and somehow I've never been during the working day ;D
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 12:45:09 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:39:58 am
Has anyone successfully claimed the working from home tax relief yet? If so, how much did you get? How long did it take from submitting the claim to the rebate? Do they back date it?
Got a cheque through last week for £450, took around two months from start to finish.

Love working from home, now I get time to do errands on my breaks, bit of gardening, cook up a nice lunch etc. Got an email through that we'll start returning in September but people can alternate their days, which is what I'll be doing.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 12:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:43:56 pm
My shop is a 2 minute walk from my house and somehow I've never been during the working day ;D

Jesus are you actually working? :D

My day seems to revolve around what errands I have to do and how much I can procrastinate. Need to get stuck into something today but have to nip to the shops first!
Online rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 12:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:43:56 pm
My shop is a 2 minute walk from my house and somehow I've never been during the working day ;D

My missus shops nearly every day so at dinner it's a 2.5 mile round trip to pick up stuff we need.
Online Hij

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 12:58:26 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:46:31 pm
Jesus are you actually working? :D

My day seems to revolve around what errands I have to do and how much I can procrastinate. Need to get stuck into something today but have to nip to the shops first!
Well I'm on here so not all the time ;D
