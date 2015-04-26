Poll

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 61467 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1360 on: April 4, 2021, 04:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on April  4, 2021, 01:12:20 pm
Ah yea, well who needs Testing anyway...  ;D


Exactly, just lash it at the users and let them find out what doesn't work.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1361 on: April 4, 2021, 04:45:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2021, 04:17:23 pm
Exactly, just lash it at the users and let them find out what doesn't work.

Call it "priority access to the new features".
Offline rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1362 on: April 6, 2021, 11:31:34 am »
Get in. Work has just confirmed that due to the feedback they got, where the vast majority said they didn't want to go back into working in the office, a new hybrid model is being introduced, with only a very small number working permanently from the H/O. We're closing a floor and the existing space will be more a meeting room/collaborative space and some hot desks, with the majority working remotely with limited office time.
Offline PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1363 on: April 6, 2021, 06:36:38 pm »
That's a result Rob. And it sounds like the company are doing it to be decent and not just to save on office costs.  Obviously less spend on tea, coffee, bog roll and cleaning, but not a huge amount I'd guess.
Online afc turkish

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1364 on: April 6, 2021, 06:49:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April  6, 2021, 06:36:38 pm
That's a result Rob. And it sounds like the company are doing it to be decent and not just to save on office costs.  Obviously less spend on tea, coffee, bog roll and cleaning, but not a huge amount I'd guess.

Didn't clean the bog much as it was, I think... ;D

Or maybe that was on other floors?  :wave
Offline rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1365 on: April 6, 2021, 07:52:51 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April  6, 2021, 06:49:11 pm
Didn't clean the bog much as it was, I think... ;D

Or maybe that was on other floors?  :wave

It was dirty bastards from other floors making a mess of ours. I will not miss seeing those Manc gobshites every day, bunch of preening pricks.

Quote from: PaulF on April  6, 2021, 06:36:38 pm
That's a result Rob. And it sounds like the company are doing it to be decent and not just to save on office costs.  Obviously less spend on tea, coffee, bog roll and cleaning, but not a huge amount I'd guess.

They'll save on floor space and eventually they'll move out of the building, but it does appear like they have listened to the staff too, as they could have squeezed us all in if they had wanted to.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1366 on: April 6, 2021, 09:16:53 pm »
So full of envy reading this thread and seeing you guys all switching to remote working full-time. I still have to go into the office on a rota and I just don't understand why, I don't talk to anyone there and I don't have any sort of meetings.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1367 on: April 7, 2021, 04:43:15 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April  6, 2021, 09:16:53 pm
So full of envy reading this thread and seeing you guys all switching to remote working full-time. I still have to go into the office on a rota and I just don't understand why, I don't talk to anyone there and I don't have any sort of meetings.

Similar boat although do have a weekly meeting. Hating life to be honest. Oh well, it'll be their loss when I leave to work remotely somewhere else.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1368 on: April 12, 2021, 11:51:48 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April  6, 2021, 09:16:53 pm
So full of envy reading this thread and seeing you guys all switching to remote working full-time. I still have to go into the office on a rota and I just don't understand why, I don't talk to anyone there and I don't have any sort of meetings.

Is there no chance you and other employees similar to you can collectively organise and put up an argument as to why your employers should reassess this?

Ultimately I imagine they mainly care about their bottom line. Do they pay per desk for the office space? Are you able to argue you're more productive at home?

I would be pretty wary of any employer that after over a year has not even put in a little thought of the lasting impact of all of this on their culture and working patterns. I guess not everyone necessarily has the privilege to make demands, especially if you're a more junior member of staff, but I don't see why asking the questions collectively is anything but a positive.
Offline jackh

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1369 on: April 14, 2021, 01:12:27 pm »
Did everyone get their WFH tax relief claims in last week?  Does anybody know how long it takes to find out what 'we get'?  I submitted a claim for £312, which works out as £6 per week for the year, after checking MSE for advice.  Is that what's due, or is it a % of that?
Offline thaddeus

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1370 on: April 14, 2021, 01:52:45 pm »
Quote from: jackh on April 14, 2021, 01:12:27 pm
Did everyone get their WFH tax relief claims in last week?  Does anybody know how long it takes to find out what 'we get'?  I submitted a claim for £312, which works out as £6 per week for the year, after checking MSE for advice.  Is that what's due, or is it a % of that?
As I understand it you would get the taxable part of that £312 as a refund (20% = £62.40).  I submitted mine but I have to admit I didn't give it a lot of thought!
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1371 on: April 14, 2021, 02:05:24 pm »
Quote from: jackh on April 14, 2021, 01:12:27 pm
Did everyone get their WFH tax relief claims in last week?  Does anybody know how long it takes to find out what 'we get'?  I submitted a claim for £312, which works out as £6 per week for the year, after checking MSE for advice.  Is that what's due, or is it a % of that?

You didn't have to wait, I made my claim back in September and they just adjust your tax code so my allowance for the year was increased.

I guess you'll have a temporary code for your April pay and then from may it will go back to normal.

Don't go planning on that new Tesla. It ain't much
Online redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1372 on: April 14, 2021, 02:46:17 pm »
You get sent a letter with your temporary tax code on and if you're back claiming you get it all in your next pay packet. But yeah, don't plan your retirement just yet, it's about an extra £4 or £5 a month from memory.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1373 on: April 16, 2021, 11:24:04 am »
You're about £1.25 a week better off. I've seen people claim it's £6 a week, but it isn't, you get £6 a week tax free allowance.

You also need to submit a new claim for this year. It takes 5 seconds as long as you know your government gateway ID and password.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1374 on: April 16, 2021, 05:28:37 pm »
CEO has confirmed that we are looking to re-open our offices from the beginning of July, assuming the unlocking happens on schedule.  We will then be employing a fully flexible working hours scheme, where you pretty much choose how many days you want to come into the office, how many days you want to work from home (this can be 5 days if preferred). Hot desking will apply and desks will have to be booked in advance.

When I go back on the road travelling, I don't think I'll be doing many journeys by public transport for the foreseeable so my number of miles will be back up to over 10,000 a year even if I carry on with some work remotely I guess, it would have been double that in normal times but I used to travel a fair amount by train
Offline PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1375 on: April 17, 2021, 09:21:11 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on April 16, 2021, 05:28:37 pm
CEO has confirmed that we are looking to re-open our offices from the beginning of July, assuming the unlocking happens on schedule.  We will then be employing a fully flexible working hours scheme, where you pretty much choose how many days you want to come into the office, how many days you want to work from home (this can be 5 days if preferred). Hot desking will apply and desks will have to be booked in advance.

When I go back on the road travelling, I don't think I'll be doing many journeys by public transport for the foreseeable so my number of miles will be back up to over 10,000 a year even if I carry on with some work remotely I guess, it would have been double that in normal times but I used to travel a fair amount by train

Fag packet maths, that's about 10 hours a week travelling?
Offline MacAloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1376 on: April 22, 2021, 09:09:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April 17, 2021, 09:21:11 pm
Fag packet maths, that's about 10 hours a week travelling?
Varies from week to week, but on average that's probably correct
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1377 on: April 22, 2021, 09:11:49 pm »
Our work place is still in discussions ::)
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 12:41:19 am »
My entire team is itching to get back in the office. The only one who wanted to, at the very least, WFH part-time is now leaving. I spoke with one of the others and said hopefully we're able to do a couple of days at home per week going forward. He replied with: "Yes that'd be good for 1 or 2 weeks and then full-time from September"

This is a colleague who regularly spends his hour lunchtime making small talk with me at my desk. As pleasant as he is, he's definitely one of the reasons why I'm liking being able to WFH. I'm naturally an introvert so I know not everyone thinks the same way, but I don't get the fascination with the office at all and forcing people to return to 5 days of commuting and chatting shit when there's another way to do it effectively. Why are people so against a couple of days WFH a week?
Offline Crimson

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 06:23:28 am »
Yeah, I cannot see myself going back too full time office work. I think when things open up a bit more, people will be "desperate" to get back together, but that will fade. When the tempratures drop in the autumn and flu-season start, you'll see full time WFH being a lot more common again.

I think a 50/50 model will work for me.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 07:09:06 am »
I'm working from the office all week this week - the first time I have done more than one day in a week since the pandemic started. It's only Tuesday and I hate it.... I really appreciate the extra half hour in bed.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 11:20:58 am »
I did my first day in the office in over a year last week, it was alright but I definitely haven't missed getting up an hour earlier and rushing through the routine to then grind through traffic in to town.

We're going to a 3 office/ 2 home model at some unspecified stage in the future (probably when everyone is fully vaccinated) so it's going to go back to something resembling previous normality.

I 100% have a better work life balance by a mile wfh.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 11:22:59 am »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 12:41:19 am
My entire team is itching to get back in the office. The only one who wanted to, at the very least, WFH part-time is now leaving. I spoke with one of the others and said hopefully we're able to do a couple of days at home per week going forward. He replied with: "Yes that'd be good for 1 or 2 weeks and then full-time from September"

This is a colleague who regularly spends his hour lunchtime making small talk with me at my desk. As pleasant as he is, he's definitely one of the reasons why I'm liking being able to WFH. I'm naturally an introvert so I know not everyone thinks the same way, but I don't get the fascination with the office at all and forcing people to return to 5 days of commuting and chatting shit when there's another way to do it effectively. Why are people so against a couple of days WFH a week?

Yeah, I thought my bosses were starting to lean towards at least a split, we had to fill in questionnaires about our preferences months ago. Now they seem to be backtracking and going on about back in the office FT. Cannot be arsed.
Offline PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 12:29:52 pm »
What percentage of your pay would you forfeit to wfh?  Exclude the savings you make on transport etc.  Just how much does it affect your work life balance?

(I'm not suggesting you SHOULD be paid less, just curious how beneficial it is to you).

I'm paying to have access to an office; for the separation from home , to make me walk and to keep me out of the kitchen cupboard.
Offline Graeme

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 12:38:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:29:52 pm
What percentage of your pay would you forfeit to wfh?  Exclude the savings you make on transport etc.  Just how much does it affect your work life balance?

(I'm not suggesting you SHOULD be paid less, just curious how beneficial it is to you).

Absolutely zero. Some people I work with live a stones throw away from the office. Ive got a 40 mile round trip with associated petrol and parking costs.

Ive seen a few suggestions thrown around that staff could be paid less to WFH and its ludicrous.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 12:56:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:29:52 pm
What percentage of your pay would you forfeit to wfh?  Exclude the savings you make on transport etc.  Just how much does it affect your work life balance?

(I'm not suggesting you SHOULD be paid less, just curious how beneficial it is to you).

I'm paying to have access to an office; for the separation from home , to make me walk and to keep me out of the kitchen cupboard.
Seeing as I already believe myself to be underpaid and am asking for a 7% wage rise, I wouldn't sacrifice a penny to wfh. I'd have to be on a lot more money basically.

It's difficult because I appreciate the new balance so much - I sleep better and longer, I have a leisurely breakfast and can run on my lunch hour or be out the door close to 17:00 to run most nights, which especially now when it's still light is enjoyable and appreciated. But I'm also trying to save to move and have other ambitions that finances need to support. If I was on 10% more than I am now, I'd take a 3% pay cut for WFH  ;D
Offline MacAloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 01:07:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:29:52 pm
What percentage of your pay would you forfeit to wfh?  Exclude the savings you make on transport etc.  Just how much does it affect your work life balance?

(I'm not suggesting you SHOULD be paid less, just curious how beneficial it is to you).

I'm paying to have access to an office; for the separation from home , to make me walk and to keep me out of the kitchen cupboard.
Not sure why people who WFH should have to be paid less.  They are still doing the same job as someone who will go to an office, probably work longer hours too!

If someone lives within a 5 minute walk of their place of work, should they be paid less too?  It's a very dangerous road to go down, in my opinion
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 01:16:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:29:52 pm
What percentage of your pay would you forfeit to wfh?  Exclude the savings you make on transport etc.  Just how much does it affect your work life balance?

(I'm not suggesting you SHOULD be paid less, just curious how beneficial it is to you).

I'm paying to have access to an office; for the separation from home , to make me walk and to keep me out of the kitchen cupboard.

I wouldn't forfeit a penny. I'm not better off working from home than I am was in the office. It cost me £16 a week to get to the office and back. I'm paying out more than that in electric, heating and other minor costs like food etc.
There are others that are saving in excess of £200 a month in travel costs.

We're probably starting a rota from mid May. In our section, there are around 120 staff working full time in the office so need management cover for them. We'll be looking at 1 week in 6 working in the office. Whilst it doesn't sound too bad, it's a week of sitting looking after immature gobshites from what I am told. 
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 01:32:28 pm »
The way I read Pauls question wasn't so much about the rights and wrongs of whether you should be paid less, just how much do you value getting to work at home and trying to put a monetary value on it.

Like if you were looking at them as 2 different job offers - doing the same work but one is from your current office, and one is working from home. How much less pay would the home one have to be for you to take the office offer instead.

For me, as much as I prefer workingat home I can't afford to take too much of a pay cut but maybe if the home one was 5% less I would go for that.
Online wampa1

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
if you're working from home, make sure to put in your tax relief claim for 21/22.  It only saves you about £6 a week but over the year it's over £300 which may offset additional energy bill costs or at least help. I did mine and it was a doddle. Just some online questions and that's it.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 02:07:45 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 02:06:33 pm
if you're working from home, make sure to put in your tax relief claim for 21/22.  It only saves you about £6 a week but over the year it's over £300 which may offset additional energy bill costs or at least help. I did mine and it was a doddle. Just some online questions and that's it.

More like £6 a month isn't it? Dead easy to do, like you say, and if you did it last year then it's even easier to redo it.
