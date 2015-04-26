Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 58175 times)

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1320 on: March 29, 2021, 11:13:34 pm »
Didnt do any zoom meetings today & spent an hour in the garden this afternoon. First time Ive enjoyed working from home for about 6 months.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1321 on: March 30, 2021, 01:01:33 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 29, 2021, 11:45:26 am
Ive never commuted by car, only train.

For all the grief you get about trains, and especially the Underground, Ive never minded it too much. I do understand the comment about it helping you unwind at the end of a day. You get out of work, head sometimes a bit scrambled, ten minute walk, half an hour or so on the tube, 15 minute walk the other side all while listening to a podcast or a bit of music. Unless there was a problem with the service I used to quite enjoy that downtime.

Maybe its because by the time I got in Id missed the worst of the homework or kids tea drama! I admit Im more useful to the family being at home and on hand to help with stuff like that but I do quite miss the distinction to being at work then at home. Now I tend to finish but leave the laptop on and then float back to it a couple of times.
I do get what they mean, I used to read between 15-25 books each year whist travelling with work, I've not read a book since before Christmas, very rarely listen to music these days either, but I watch more TV now.  When staying away inhoteks with work, I very rarely put the TV on, I'd rather read, surf the net or listen to music. At home the TV is rarely off!

I don't miss getting up at 5am to catch the 6am train to London though and I don't miss getting home at 8pm later in the week after the missus and kids have had their tea.

I need to stop watching so much TV though, difficult with sport on tap 24/7 though.

Also find that instead of stoping work at 4 to travel home or to a hotel I am now working until gone 6 ( maybe that's to stop me having to cook the tea though!)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1322 on: March 30, 2021, 01:30:14 am »
I'm over in Australia and the WFH setup is working out to be brilliant for me.

I know this is not the case for everyone, but personally I could never go back to an office.

Luckily for me  - I've been told my WFH arrangement is now permanent (even if they do decide to open up the office again)

- I'm saving a 1 hour round trip every day
- Extra sleep
- Saving money on fuel
- Less  laundry to do
- Don't have to deal with the constant shit talk in the office
- More productive at home

Also - last year I was able to complete a shit tonne of renovations to the house over a 6 month period.

This would have never been possible if I was working in an office.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1323 on: March 30, 2021, 07:22:19 am »
Good point on the laundry!

I'd be interested to see any companies that have been able to accurately measure productivity for knowledge workers.  Is actual output solely because people are putting in extra hours as they aren't commuting, or are they working more productively because more uninterrupted time is available.  When I changed jobs 4 years ago, with wfh becoming my norm, I was really looking forward to cracking on and focussing on tasks.  And while it's helped a bit, there was always the need to respond to emails or skype (yay old school) instantly because I didn't want to seem to be slacking off.  I'm in a role where I mostly function best alone, but there are times when the tasks are best dealt with as a team. I'm sure others have far more team based tasked.  Fascinated about how we measure such activities.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1324 on: March 30, 2021, 03:20:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 30, 2021, 07:22:19 am
Good point on the laundry!

I'd be interested to see any companies that have been able to accurately measure productivity for knowledge workers.  Is actual output solely because people are putting in extra hours as they aren't commuting, or are they working more productively because more uninterrupted time is available.  When I changed jobs 4 years ago, with wfh becoming my norm, I was really looking forward to cracking on and focussing on tasks.  And while it's helped a bit, there was always the need to respond to emails or skype (yay old school) instantly because I didn't want to seem to be slacking off.  I'm in a role where I mostly function best alone, but there are times when the tasks are best dealt with as a team. I'm sure others have far more team based tasked.  Fascinated about how we measure such activities.
Very interesting points Paul. I agree on the instant response thing - I find myself being perhaps over-responsive in a perverse attempt to show I'm doing what needs to be done in a quick timeframe. Far quicker than I did when I was at the office. I've found myself more content to giving the business an extra 15 mins in the morning and evening. Yes it adds up but it's better than my 2 hour round commute I had prior and I'm getting more done - my job is very collaborative and I have a team that needs final sign off from me before they send work out. With WFH, I find they're doing a more thorough complete job before approaching me for sign off, rather than the temptation to ask me for help more and more when we're in the office.

I am generally on teams for 5 hours or so of my day so it's not as if there's no interaction either, as some seem to be missing.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1325 on: March 30, 2021, 03:54:52 pm »
Teams for five hours a day would kill me!

Anyone else working a power nap or siesta into their day
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1326 on: March 30, 2021, 03:55:49 pm »
I generally work upstairs but last couple of days the work has been terrible and I keep getting disconnected. Giant pain in the arse.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1327 on: March 30, 2021, 03:55:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 30, 2021, 03:54:52 pm
Teams for five hours a day would kill me!

Anyone else working a power nap or siesta into their day

Nah, if I sleep during the day it kills me. Go for an hours walk every day to get out and get fresh air.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1328 on: March 30, 2021, 04:11:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 30, 2021, 03:55:49 pm
I generally work upstairs but last couple of days the work has been terrible and I keep getting disconnected. Giant pain in the arse.

Do you have TP-Link ethernet plugs?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/TL-WPA4220KIT-Powerline-Broadband-Configuration-UK/dp/B01LXOZ4EN/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3LC2A4H5DLCOA&dchild=1&keywords=tp+link+powerline+adapter&qid=1617117046&sprefix=tp+link%2Caps%2C180&sr=8-1

These babies, I used to work downstairs as was closer to the router but have since bought these and now work upstairs with no problems whatsoever.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1329 on: March 30, 2021, 04:21:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 30, 2021, 03:54:52 pm
Teams for five hours a day would kill me!

Anyone else working a power nap or siesta into their day

I can't sleep during the day but my lunch hours have been getting increasingly longer as time goes on!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1330 on: March 30, 2021, 04:22:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 29, 2021, 11:45:26 am
Ive never commuted by car, only train.

For all the grief you get about trains, and especially the Underground, Ive never minded it too much. I do understand the comment about it helping you unwind at the end of a day. You get out of work, head sometimes a bit scrambled, ten minute walk, half an hour or so on the tube, 15 minute walk the other side all while listening to a podcast or a bit of music. Unless there was a problem with the service I used to quite enjoy that downtime.

Maybe its because by the time I got in Id missed the worst of the homework or kids tea drama! I admit Im more useful to the family being at home and on hand to help with stuff like that but I do quite miss the distinction to being at work then at home. Now I tend to finish but leave the laptop on and then float back to it a couple of times.

I used to like getting the train to work when I lived in Aigburth - 5 minute walk, 10 minutes on the train, then 10 minutes walk.  Much better than all the messing about looking for a parking space and somehow I just found it a lot more pleasant than getting the bus.

Of course, I'm only remembering the mild/sunny days - did not enjoy the walk up/down London Road in the wind & rain.

Aside from work, it was also brilliant for popping into town for the shops/gigs/cinema/food & drink.  Miss that.

Before the current job, I was driving Aigburth to Ormskirk and back every day - really enjoyed that time to get the stereo on loud and just had a nice break in the day.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1331 on: March 30, 2021, 04:41:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 30, 2021, 04:11:28 pm
Do you have TP-Link ethernet plugs?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/TL-WPA4220KIT-Powerline-Broadband-Configuration-UK/dp/B01LXOZ4EN/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3LC2A4H5DLCOA&dchild=1&keywords=tp+link+powerline+adapter&qid=1617117046&sprefix=tp+link%2Caps%2C18

0&sr=8-1

These babies, I used to work downstairs as was closer to the router but have since bought these and now work upstairs with no problems whatsoever.

Can't speak highly enough of powerlink stuff.  If you don't want amazon, currys or screwfix or argos all sell them.

Actually, is there any other working from home things people have discovered?  A good chair and desk are money well spent if you can afford them and have the space.  Probably lots of ex-office chairs on ebay.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1332 on: March 30, 2021, 04:45:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 30, 2021, 04:41:37 pm
Can't speak highly enough of powerlink stuff.  If you don't want amazon, currys or screwfix or argos all sell them.

Actually, is there any other working from home things people have discovered?  A good chair and desk are money well spent if you can afford them and have the space.  Probably lots of ex-office chairs on ebay.
+1 for the PowerLink stuff. Had to get it installed when I was renting a room in a house. The wifi was absolutely terrible and as it was a family house and I just lived in the spare room I spent large parts of my time in the room away from everyone else as it was awkward otherwise and I really needed internet to be comfortable with TV shows and the like.

I already had a decent desk I bought when I moved in with my girlfriend. Our lounge doubles up as my 'office' space. So the desk is ideal, with space for a printer, two monitors, my printer underneath, speakers etc. I've got one of them metal cabinets with a key next to my desk to keep stuff away from the kids. Though I didn't invest much in the computer chair and I wish I had. It's a £70 jobby and fine for general PC stuff in the evening, but possibly not for an entire day's work. I'll consider getting something a lot better, but only in a few months once it's confirmed I'll be at home to justify it. I think we will be but no harm in waiting just yet.

I actually find I eat less now though. When I was working I would ensure my routine in the evening centred around making a packed lunch. Now it gets to lunch time and I spend the entire time walking with podcasts and just drink coffee all day and have a big meal in the evening. Which is weird as I would have thought I'd have eaten a lot more seeing as the kitchen is 10 yards away.
« Last Edit: March 30, 2021, 04:50:29 pm by Hij »
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1333 on: March 30, 2021, 05:03:47 pm »
+2 on powerlink.

We've moved recently to a much bigger house and had to switch away from BT (I had no problems with them).

The only alternative is Bransons soul sucking entity and the signal was appalling on the first floor at the back of the house.

The Powerlink sorted me right out
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1334 on: Yesterday at 06:07:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 30, 2021, 03:54:52 pm
Teams for five hours a day would kill me!
It's not easy, I've been running Training courses via Teams since last April (6 hours a day with an hour break for lunch!)

The plus side is I no longer have to travel to see customers!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1335 on: Yesterday at 06:13:02 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 06:07:02 pm
It's not easy, I've been running Training courses via Teams since last April (6 hours a day with an hour break for lunch!)

The plus side is I no longer have to travel to see customers!
Nice going. Nowhere to hide for 6 hours and having to be 'on it' all day. I guess a lot of people have to do that and I can count my blessings I can sneak Rawk time in.
What do you train?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1336 on: Yesterday at 06:29:40 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 06:07:02 pm
It's not easy, I've been running Training courses via Teams since last April (6 hours a day with an hour break for lunch!)

The plus side is I no longer have to travel to see customers!

I did a webinar last month. Fired the course link up on my tv, sat on the bed with wireless headphones on, worked like a dream. That said, I often enjoy the conversation on courses when you attend in person, even if its not the subject matter in hand.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1337 on: Yesterday at 08:03:47 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 06:07:02 pm
It's not easy, I've been running Training courses via Teams since last April (6 hours a day with an hour break for lunch!)

The plus side is I no longer have to travel to see customers!

I did an ITIL 4 course last October, our trainer was in somewhere like the Czech Republic. That was good but hard staring at a screen for so long.

Driver CPC for HGV and PSV drivers has gone online, they're 7 hours each. I'll be doing some of them soon to get my 35 hours done.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1338 on: Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm »
Our place just announced they'll never go back to full time office work, and we can work 2/3 days a week at home as standard and that we can start and finish when we like as long as the work is done.

The positives outweigh the negatives for me, that extra hour in bed the odd morning really makes a difference to my mood. I'll also be able to fit in gym time during the day/do chores and stuff. Not having the constant office chat bullshit around me has been a massive mood enhancer. I just realised I haven't heard one mention of Love Island/I'm a Celeb bollocks in over a year. More of that please.

It is also making me consider long term if I need to live so close to the city anymore when there's less commutes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1339 on: Yesterday at 09:33:00 pm »
I reckon commuter belt house prices will take a hit, whilst might rural locations make the gains. Sort of obvious really ( days he who predicted a pandemic house price crash)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 12:01:02 am »
Was told yesterday that well be reverting to hybrid working once weve all been vaccinated.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 09:27:29 am »
It'll be interesting to see how much the shift has changed in maybe 3 years time.
The general consensus seems to be that people want to either work from home full time or hybrid (not sure of the split), but almost nobody wants to be in the office full time.
The government (well Rishi and others) want us back in the office.
There are other parties interested in people wanting to work in the office.
'Companies' also seem to vary, they seem to benefit from less costs and more 'productivity' , though I'd anticipate the productivity from extra hours waning as people get used to not commuting and start treating that commute time as their own.
It'll be interesting to see where the true balance of power lies.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 01:22:17 pm »
We're all expected to be back in the office 5 days a week, with no plans to be flexible or introduce hybrid working. I'm in a managerial role and made it a point to ask for a hybrid approach for me and my small team, been told maybe but I highly doubt it'll happen. I'm trusted enough to work in a managerial role, but not trusted enough to manage my team from home apparently.

The thing is, WFH has hugely helped me and the others get deadlines over the line in the past few months. In the office, we're largely limited to 7 hours of work even if our workload necessitates 10+ hours. At home, we've all been able to stretch our days if needed and get things back to clients in a timely manner.

Our quality of work and time to get things done will definitely take a dip if we're expected back for the full five days. I've made it a point to say we definitely need a couple of days in the office every week to get ourselves on the same page but anything more than that just hinders us more than anything.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 01:27:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:47 pm
I did an ITIL 4 course last October, our trainer was in somewhere like the Czech Republic. That was good but hard staring at a screen for so long.

Driver CPC for HGV and PSV drivers has gone online, they're 7 hours each. I'll be doing some of them soon to get my 35 hours done.

Is the training just a game of Euro Truck Simulator?  ;D
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 05:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:27:16 pm
Is the training just a game of Euro Truck Simulator?  ;D

That'd be ace that ;D
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 06:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:27:16 pm
Is the training just a game of Euro Truck Simulator?  ;D

Robs got a twitch stream on the go like Limmy.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 07:54:24 pm »
Youngest was off today, eldest was still in school. He was bored and spent 3 hours tormenting the shit out of me. Really didn't need it seeing as work was chaotic today
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 08:26:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:13:02 pm
Nice going. Nowhere to hide for 6 hours and having to be 'on it' all day. I guess a lot of people have to do that and I can count my blessings I can sneak Rawk time in.
What do you train?
Databases the company supplies, show people how they work
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 06:29:40 pm
I did a webinar last month. Fired the course link up on my tv, sat on the bed with wireless headphones on, worked like a dream. That said, I often enjoy the conversation on courses when you attend in person, even if its not the subject matter in hand.
You get various types, some who sit properly at their desks clearly in a room away from anyone,  some who are sat on the sofa with their laptops / ipad, then you get people who clearly in the same room as their kids, they get muted! Even had one woman who had Peppa pig on in the background!

Some never put their cameras on though, so God knows what they are doing :D
