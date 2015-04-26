Can't speak highly enough of powerlink stuff. If you don't want amazon, currys or screwfix or argos all sell them.



Actually, is there any other working from home things people have discovered? A good chair and desk are money well spent if you can afford them and have the space. Probably lots of ex-office chairs on ebay.



+1 for the PowerLink stuff. Had to get it installed when I was renting a room in a house. The wifi was absolutely terrible and as it was a family house and I just lived in the spare room I spent large parts of my time in the room away from everyone else as it was awkward otherwise and I really needed internet to be comfortable with TV shows and the like.I already had a decent desk I bought when I moved in with my girlfriend. Our lounge doubles up as my 'office' space. So the desk is ideal, with space for a printer, two monitors, my printer underneath, speakers etc. I've got one of them metal cabinets with a key next to my desk to keep stuff away from the kids. Though I didn't invest much in the computer chair and I wish I had. It's a £70 jobby and fine for general PC stuff in the evening, but possibly not for an entire day's work. I'll consider getting something a lot better, but only in a few months once it's confirmed I'll be at home to justify it. I think we will be but no harm in waiting just yet.I actually find I eat less now though. When I was working I would ensure my routine in the evening centred around making a packed lunch. Now it gets to lunch time and I spend the entire time walking with podcasts and just drink coffee all day and have a big meal in the evening. Which is weird as I would have thought I'd have eaten a lot more seeing as the kitchen is 10 yards away.