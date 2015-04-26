Ive never commuted by car, only train.
For all the grief you get about trains, and especially the Underground, Ive never minded it too much. I do understand the comment about it helping you unwind at the end of a day. You get out of work, head sometimes a bit scrambled, ten minute walk, half an hour or so on the tube, 15 minute walk the other side all while listening to a podcast or a bit of music. Unless there was a problem with the service I used to quite enjoy that downtime.
Maybe its because by the time I got in Id missed the worst of the homework or kids tea drama! I admit Im more useful to the family being at home and on hand to help with stuff like that but I do quite miss the distinction to being at work then at home. Now I tend to finish but leave the laptop on and then float back to it a couple of times.
I do get what they mean, I used to read between 15-25 books each year whist travelling with work, I've not read a book since before Christmas, very rarely listen to music these days either, but I watch more TV now. When staying away inhoteks with work, I very rarely put the TV on, I'd rather read, surf the net or listen to music. At home the TV is rarely off!
I don't miss getting up at 5am to catch the 6am train to London though and I don't miss getting home at 8pm later in the week after the missus and kids have had their tea.
I need to stop watching so much TV though, difficult with sport on tap 24/7 though.
Also find that instead of stoping work at 4 to travel home or to a hotel I am now working until gone 6 ( maybe that's to stop me having to cook the tea though!)