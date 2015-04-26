Poll

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 57336 times)

Offline Alf

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm »
Didnt do any zoom meetings today & spent an hour in the garden this afternoon. First time Ive enjoyed working from home for about 6 months.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 01:01:33 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:45:26 am
Ive never commuted by car, only train.

For all the grief you get about trains, and especially the Underground, Ive never minded it too much. I do understand the comment about it helping you unwind at the end of a day. You get out of work, head sometimes a bit scrambled, ten minute walk, half an hour or so on the tube, 15 minute walk the other side all while listening to a podcast or a bit of music. Unless there was a problem with the service I used to quite enjoy that downtime.

Maybe its because by the time I got in Id missed the worst of the homework or kids tea drama! I admit Im more useful to the family being at home and on hand to help with stuff like that but I do quite miss the distinction to being at work then at home. Now I tend to finish but leave the laptop on and then float back to it a couple of times.
I do get what they mean, I used to read between 15-25 books each year whist travelling with work, I've not read a book since before Christmas, very rarely listen to music these days either, but I watch more TV now.  When staying away inhoteks with work, I very rarely put the TV on, I'd rather read, surf the net or listen to music. At home the TV is rarely off!

I don't miss getting up at 5am to catch the 6am train to London though and I don't miss getting home at 8pm later in the week after the missus and kids have had their tea.

I need to stop watching so much TV though, difficult with sport on tap 24/7 though.

Also find that instead of stoping work at 4 to travel home or to a hotel I am now working until gone 6 ( maybe that's to stop me having to cook the tea though!)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 01:30:14 am »
I'm over in Australia and the WFH setup is working out to be brilliant for me.

I know this is not the case for everyone, but personally I could never go back to an office.

Luckily for me  - I've been told my WFH arrangement is now permanent (even if they do decide to open up the office again)

- I'm saving a 1 hour round trip every day
- Extra sleep
- Saving money on fuel
- Less  laundry to do
- Don't have to deal with the constant shit talk in the office
- More productive at home

Also - last year I was able to complete a shit tonne of renovations to the house over a 6 month period.

This would have never been possible if I was working in an office.
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 07:22:19 am »
Good point on the laundry!

I'd be interested to see any companies that have been able to accurately measure productivity for knowledge workers.  Is actual output solely because people are putting in extra hours as they aren't commuting, or are they working more productively because more uninterrupted time is available.  When I changed jobs 4 years ago, with wfh becoming my norm, I was really looking forward to cracking on and focussing on tasks.  And while it's helped a bit, there was always the need to respond to emails or skype (yay old school) instantly because I didn't want to seem to be slacking off.  I'm in a role where I mostly function best alone, but there are times when the tasks are best dealt with as a team. I'm sure others have far more team based tasked.  Fascinated about how we measure such activities.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 03:20:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:22:19 am
Good point on the laundry!

I'd be interested to see any companies that have been able to accurately measure productivity for knowledge workers.  Is actual output solely because people are putting in extra hours as they aren't commuting, or are they working more productively because more uninterrupted time is available.  When I changed jobs 4 years ago, with wfh becoming my norm, I was really looking forward to cracking on and focussing on tasks.  And while it's helped a bit, there was always the need to respond to emails or skype (yay old school) instantly because I didn't want to seem to be slacking off.  I'm in a role where I mostly function best alone, but there are times when the tasks are best dealt with as a team. I'm sure others have far more team based tasked.  Fascinated about how we measure such activities.
Very interesting points Paul. I agree on the instant response thing - I find myself being perhaps over-responsive in a perverse attempt to show I'm doing what needs to be done in a quick timeframe. Far quicker than I did when I was at the office. I've found myself more content to giving the business an extra 15 mins in the morning and evening. Yes it adds up but it's better than my 2 hour round commute I had prior and I'm getting more done - my job is very collaborative and I have a team that needs final sign off from me before they send work out. With WFH, I find they're doing a more thorough complete job before approaching me for sign off, rather than the temptation to ask me for help more and more when we're in the office.

I am generally on teams for 5 hours or so of my day so it's not as if there's no interaction either, as some seem to be missing.
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 03:54:52 pm »
Teams for five hours a day would kill me!

Anyone else working a power nap or siesta into their day
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 03:55:49 pm »
I generally work upstairs but last couple of days the work has been terrible and I keep getting disconnected. Giant pain in the arse.
Online rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 03:55:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:54:52 pm
Teams for five hours a day would kill me!

Anyone else working a power nap or siesta into their day

Nah, if I sleep during the day it kills me. Go for an hours walk every day to get out and get fresh air.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 04:11:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:55:49 pm
I generally work upstairs but last couple of days the work has been terrible and I keep getting disconnected. Giant pain in the arse.

Do you have TP-Link ethernet plugs?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/TL-WPA4220KIT-Powerline-Broadband-Configuration-UK/dp/B01LXOZ4EN/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3LC2A4H5DLCOA&dchild=1&keywords=tp+link+powerline+adapter&qid=1617117046&sprefix=tp+link%2Caps%2C180&sr=8-1

These babies, I used to work downstairs as was closer to the router but have since bought these and now work upstairs with no problems whatsoever.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 04:21:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:54:52 pm
Teams for five hours a day would kill me!

Anyone else working a power nap or siesta into their day

I can't sleep during the day but my lunch hours have been getting increasingly longer as time goes on!
Online jackh

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 04:22:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:45:26 am
Ive never commuted by car, only train.

For all the grief you get about trains, and especially the Underground, Ive never minded it too much. I do understand the comment about it helping you unwind at the end of a day. You get out of work, head sometimes a bit scrambled, ten minute walk, half an hour or so on the tube, 15 minute walk the other side all while listening to a podcast or a bit of music. Unless there was a problem with the service I used to quite enjoy that downtime.

Maybe its because by the time I got in Id missed the worst of the homework or kids tea drama! I admit Im more useful to the family being at home and on hand to help with stuff like that but I do quite miss the distinction to being at work then at home. Now I tend to finish but leave the laptop on and then float back to it a couple of times.

I used to like getting the train to work when I lived in Aigburth - 5 minute walk, 10 minutes on the train, then 10 minutes walk.  Much better than all the messing about looking for a parking space and somehow I just found it a lot more pleasant than getting the bus.

Of course, I'm only remembering the mild/sunny days - did not enjoy the walk up/down London Road in the wind & rain.

Aside from work, it was also brilliant for popping into town for the shops/gigs/cinema/food & drink.  Miss that.

Before the current job, I was driving Aigburth to Ormskirk and back every day - really enjoyed that time to get the stereo on loud and just had a nice break in the day.
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 04:41:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:11:28 pm
Do you have TP-Link ethernet plugs?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/TL-WPA4220KIT-Powerline-Broadband-Configuration-UK/dp/B01LXOZ4EN/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3LC2A4H5DLCOA&dchild=1&keywords=tp+link+powerline+adapter&qid=1617117046&sprefix=tp+link%2Caps%2C18

0&sr=8-1

These babies, I used to work downstairs as was closer to the router but have since bought these and now work upstairs with no problems whatsoever.

Can't speak highly enough of powerlink stuff.  If you don't want amazon, currys or screwfix or argos all sell them.

Actually, is there any other working from home things people have discovered?  A good chair and desk are money well spent if you can afford them and have the space.  Probably lots of ex-office chairs on ebay.
Online Hij

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 04:45:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:41:37 pm
Can't speak highly enough of powerlink stuff.  If you don't want amazon, currys or screwfix or argos all sell them.

Actually, is there any other working from home things people have discovered?  A good chair and desk are money well spent if you can afford them and have the space.  Probably lots of ex-office chairs on ebay.
+1 for the PowerLink stuff. Had to get it installed when I was renting a room in a house. The wifi was absolutely terrible and as it was a family house and I just lived in the spare room I spent large parts of my time in the room away from everyone else as it was awkward otherwise and I really needed internet to be comfortable with TV shows and the like.

I already had a decent desk I bought when I moved in with my girlfriend. Our lounge doubles up as my 'office' space. So the desk is ideal, with space for a printer, two monitors, my printer underneath, speakers etc. I've got one of them metal cabinets with a key next to my desk to keep stuff away from the kids. Though I didn't invest much in the computer chair and I wish I had. It's a £70 jobby and fine for general PC stuff in the evening, but possibly not for an entire day's work. I'll consider getting something a lot better, but only in a few months once it's confirmed I'll be at home to justify it. I think we will be but no harm in waiting just yet.

I actually find I eat less now though. When I was working I would ensure my routine in the evening centred around making a packed lunch. Now it gets to lunch time and I spend the entire time walking with podcasts and just drink coffee all day and have a big meal in the evening. Which is weird as I would have thought I'd have eaten a lot more seeing as the kitchen is 10 yards away.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:50:29 pm by Hij »
