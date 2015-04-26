Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 57023 times)

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,997
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm »
Didnt do any zoom meetings today & spent an hour in the garden this afternoon. First time Ive enjoyed working from home for about 6 months.
Logged

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,994
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 01:01:33 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:45:26 am
Ive never commuted by car, only train.

For all the grief you get about trains, and especially the Underground, Ive never minded it too much. I do understand the comment about it helping you unwind at the end of a day. You get out of work, head sometimes a bit scrambled, ten minute walk, half an hour or so on the tube, 15 minute walk the other side all while listening to a podcast or a bit of music. Unless there was a problem with the service I used to quite enjoy that downtime.

Maybe its because by the time I got in Id missed the worst of the homework or kids tea drama! I admit Im more useful to the family being at home and on hand to help with stuff like that but I do quite miss the distinction to being at work then at home. Now I tend to finish but leave the laptop on and then float back to it a couple of times.
I do get what they mean, I used to read between 15-25 books each year whist travelling with work, I've not read a book since before Christmas, very rarely listen to music these days either, but I watch more TV now.  When staying away inhoteks with work, I very rarely put the TV on, I'd rather read, surf the net or listen to music. At home the TV is rarely off!

I don't miss getting up at 5am to catch the 6am train to London though and I don't miss getting home at 8pm later in the week after the missus and kids have had their tea.

I need to stop watching so much TV though, difficult with sport on tap 24/7 though.

Also find that instead of stoping work at 4 to travel home or to a hotel I am now working until gone 6 ( maybe that's to stop me having to cook the tea though!)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 01:30:14 am »
I'm over in Australia and the WFH setup is working out to be brilliant for me.

I know this is not the case for everyone, but personally I could never go back to an office.

Luckily for me  - I've been told my WFH arrangement is now permanent (even if they do decide to open up the office again)

- I'm saving a 1 hour round trip every day
- Extra sleep
- Saving money on fuel
- Less  laundry to do
- Don't have to deal with the constant shit talk in the office
- More productive at home

Also - last year I was able to complete a shit tonne of renovations to the house over a 6 month period.

This would have never been possible if I was working in an office.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 