Ive never commuted by car, only train.



For all the grief you get about trains, and especially the Underground, Ive never minded it too much. I do understand the comment about it helping you unwind at the end of a day. You get out of work, head sometimes a bit scrambled, ten minute walk, half an hour or so on the tube, 15 minute walk the other side all while listening to a podcast or a bit of music. Unless there was a problem with the service I used to quite enjoy that downtime.



Maybe its because by the time I got in Id missed the worst of the homework or kids tea drama! I admit Im more useful to the family being at home and on hand to help with stuff like that but I do quite miss the distinction to being at work then at home. Now I tend to finish but leave the laptop on and then float back to it a couple of times.



I do get what they mean, I used to read between 15-25 books each year whist travelling with work, I've not read a book since before Christmas, very rarely listen to music these days either, but I watch more TV now. When staying away inhoteks with work, I very rarely put the TV on, I'd rather read, surf the net or listen to music. At home the TV is rarely off!I don't miss getting up at 5am to catch the 6am train to London though and I don't miss getting home at 8pm later in the week after the missus and kids have had their tea.I need to stop watching so much TV though, difficult with sport on tap 24/7 though.Also find that instead of stoping work at 4 to travel home or to a hotel I am now working until gone 6 ( maybe that's to stop me having to cook the tea though!)