There will be issues about duty of care and other responsibilities of the employer, if it is assumed a large part of work will be done from home. Usually it is expected that an employer will supply you with the tools for your job, which, if it is desk-based, should include office space. How does that work when there's only enough desks for, eg, 50% of people at any one time? On the other hand, while at work, your employer is responsible for your safety - when we went all home last March, work tried to make us do risk assessments for our home working environment and tried tk stipulate things like that you need a clear route to a fire escape, no cables on the floor, no sitting on sofas or in the kitchen...(obviously I told them to eff off telling me where to sit in my own house!). They did offer us to take home work chairs etc, but what if I'd risk assess the wiring in my house was dodgy and I needed someone to replace a socket? Or the door wasn't fire proof or whatever, would they pay for that? Or would they put in your contract you must provide a suitable place to work at home? (Offloading more costs onto the employee).



Then there's also a whole debate about survaillence - Andy just put a long post into the Brexit thread. If you're supposed to be working, can your employer watch you via webcam in your own house?