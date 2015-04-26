Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home

bakleth

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 06:16:28 am »
https://news.sky.com/story/reopen-offices-after-lockdown-ends-or-your-staff-may-quit-rishi-sunak-warns-british-businesses-12256912

And so it starts from the Government.

In some ways it is better to be in the office, in terms of training and some meetings, however we all know that its not for these reasons that the tories want people back in offices.

Being in the civil service I do half expect them to try and force the majority of us back into offices, but I really cant see how they'd get away with it when the clear trend have seen many business moving to at least a hybrid working model in the future.
a treeless whopper

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 06:29:14 am »
Quote from: bakleth on Yesterday at 06:16:28 am
https://news.sky.com/story/reopen-offices-after-lockdown-ends-or-your-staff-may-quit-rishi-sunak-warns-british-businesses-12256912

And so it starts from the Government.

In some ways it is better to be in the office, in terms of training and some meetings, however we all know that its not for these reasons that the tories want people back in offices.

Being in the civil service I do half expect them to try and force the majority of us back into offices, but I really cant see how they'd get away with it when the clear trend have seen many business moving to at least a hybrid working model in the future.

The government havent got a prayer in influencing companies to force their staff back to work. All this is just desperate pleading by Sunak and before him Boris. First they said to employees that firms will sack you and when that didnt work now they are saying this.

Its just a desperate attempt to get people back to offices but unfortunately for them companies and employees have seen it work and all i am hearing is firms committing to at least 2-3 days at home a week or even leaving it up to them completely. There is no way things will go back to the way it was.

The only people government have an influence of is their own staff.
B0151?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 07:29:37 am »
Yeah good luck with that Sunak. It's official for me in my place. Office will be closed and it's work from home permanently or redundancy. Pretty crazy when it was put in those terms, although it suits me just fine.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 07:35:06 am »
I think Nationwide came out yesterday and said all their staff (non-branch presumably!) could choose where they wanted to work.
redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 07:55:28 am »
Before covid, I saw some stats on WFH in different European countries. The UK and Germany had the lowest rate of WFH with just under 10% as far as I remember. The Netherlands and Denmark I think were already at the 30% mark. So if there is more flexibility in WFH in the UK now, this would only bring it in line with other countries, and for some companies it might just what they are used to from elsewhere.



Sunak has some cheek...sounds like a veiled threat to sack everyone who doesn't want to go back in full-time.
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 08:30:54 am »
MotoGP back today, that's me working in the living room during practice ;D
west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 08:37:01 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:35:06 am
I think Nationwide came out yesterday and said all their staff (non-branch presumably!) could choose where they wanted to work.

Yeah, I think they even said non-branch staff can go to a beach and log in from there if they want.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 10:10:59 am »
Quote from: bakleth on Yesterday at 06:16:28 am
https://news.sky.com/story/reopen-offices-after-lockdown-ends-or-your-staff-may-quit-rishi-sunak-warns-british-businesses-12256912

And so it starts from the Government.
Possibly an unpopular opinion here but I totally agree with him.

If I was younger and just starter an entry level job within a big organisation, I would want to be in the office working with other people. Watching a shadowing my line managers and other colleagues.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 01:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:10:59 am
Possibly an unpopular opinion here but I totally agree with him.

If I was younger and just starter an entry level job within a big organisation, I would want to be in the office working with other people. Watching a shadowing my line managers and other colleagues.
But would you personally quit that job because of WFH?
MacAloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 01:18:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:29:14 am
The government havent got a prayer in influencing companies to force their staff back to work. All this is just desperate pleading by Sunak and before him Boris. First they said to employees that firms will sack you and when that didnt work now they are saying this.

Its just a desperate attempt to get people back to offices but unfortunately for them companies and employees have seen it work and all i am hearing is firms committing to at least 2-3 days at home a week or even leaving it up to them completely. There is no way things will go back to the way it was.

The only people government have an influence of is their own staff.
the only way they could influence it would be by some form of tax penalty if you have a certain percentage of staff working from home. It would be s dangerous road to go down though
kavah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 25, 2021, 07:47:41 am
Do you find some meetings work better in person?

All are better for me in person

PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 01:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:03:50 pm
But would you personally quit that job because of WFH?
I think just as many people would look for jobs with some regular time "at work" as there are wanting WFH full time.
buttersstotch

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 01:52:31 pm »
Sunak has a point that most people don't want to work from home permanently. I haven't seen any data to suggest this and even some companies that adopt this strategy, I suspect unless they are a Tech company they will go back on the words. All the engagement surveys show employees want a balance, 2 days in the office, 3 days from home is going to be the norm.

What is important and what is missed is employers should be giving employees a choice. It should be up to the employee if they want to come in to the office or work from home. There are certain meetings which are a bloody nightmare to run over Teams/Zoom, what should take 2 hours ends up taking 4 hours.

All that's going to happen is people will surely consider less roles in public service and work for organisations that are more progressive? Having a good work life balance is so bloody important. Happy employees = productivity and better mental health. Genuinely don't know how hard it is for people to work that out!
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 02:04:56 pm »
All Sunak gives a fuck about is the tax they are not getting from petrol and diesel sales, train and bus tickets.
AndyMuller

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 02:07:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:04:56 pm
All Sunak gives a fuck about is the tax they are not getting from petrol and diesel sales, train and bus tickets.

This and the landlords not getting their rent.
west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 02:12:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:04:56 pm
All Sunak gives a fuck about is the tax they are not getting from petrol and diesel sales, train and bus tickets.

You mean that tax that is used to pay for schools and hospitals?
B0151?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 02:20:20 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 01:52:31 pm
Sunak has a point that most people don't want to work from home permanently. I haven't seen any data to suggest this and even some companies that adopt this strategy, I suspect unless they are a Tech company they will go back on the words. All the engagement surveys show employees want a balance, 2 days in the office, 3 days from home is going to be the norm.

What is important and what is missed is employers should be giving employees a choice. It should be up to the employee if they want to come in to the office or work from home. There are certain meetings which are a bloody nightmare to run over Teams/Zoom, what should take 2 hours ends up taking 4 hours.

All that's going to happen is people will surely consider less roles in public service and work for organisations that are more progressive? Having a good work life balance is so bloody important. Happy employees = productivity and better mental health. Genuinely don't know how hard it is for people to work that out!

Nationwide survey 57% wanted to work from home permanently according to BBC

Agree with you about choice. But it will never be a case of reducing the amount of people that have to be in the office and keeping the same size offices... Just not going to happen

I'm not sure how easy it will be for companies to go back on their words when they've already announced office closures
Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 02:21:07 pm »
Yeah I doubt Sunak cares about the tax revenue much.... he's much more concerned about revenues for landlords and businesses he and his mates have investments in.
TipTopKop

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 02:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 02:21:07 pm
Yeah I doubt Sunak cares about the tax revenue much.... he's much more concerned about revenues for landlords and businesses he and his mates have investments in.
Was just about to post the same.

I totally see the need and preference for some to want to work in an office rather than home. There should be a choice.

Based on the people I know and communicate with though, I'd say the vast majority are very happy to work without the hassle of commute and the noise from an open plan space, or endless meetings that could have been resolved with an e-mail or two.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 03:55:57 pm »
And Ive just unplugged my gear as I pay to use office space for the next two weeks !
a treeless whopper

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 05:08:35 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:20:20 pm
Nationwide survey 57% wanted to work from home permanently according to BBC

Agree with you about choice. But it will never be a case of reducing the amount of people that have to be in the office and keeping the same size offices... Just not going to happen

I'm not sure how easy it will be for companies to go back on their words when they've already announced office closures

Not surprising really, I dont work in an office now but in a previous job it was supposed to be office based and I detested it, luckily I managed to get it changed so I was working out of somewhere local and not in a big London office.
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 06:09:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:12:16 pm
You mean that tax that is used to pay for schools and hospitals?

I'd rather he was honest and said that WFH would badly affect the schools and NHS, rather than spout a load of shite.

MacAloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 06:14:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:09:36 pm
I'd rather he was honest and said that WFH would badly affect the schools and NHS, rather than spout a load of shite.


he's a Tory, the fifth word in your sentence is an oxymoron, Sunak himself, just a moron
redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 07:57:40 am »
There will be issues about duty of care and other responsibilities of the employer, if it is assumed a large part of work will be done from home. Usually it is expected that an employer will supply you with the tools for your job, which, if it is desk-based, should include office space. How does that work when there's only enough desks for, eg, 50% of people at any one time? On the other hand, while at work, your employer is responsible for your safety - when we went all home last March, work tried to make us do risk assessments for our home working environment and tried tk stipulate things like that you need a clear route to a fire escape, no cables on the floor, no sitting on sofas or in the kitchen...(obviously I told them to eff off telling me where to sit in my own house!). They did offer us to take home work chairs etc, but what if I'd risk assess the wiring in my house was dodgy and I needed someone to replace a socket? Or the door wasn't fire proof or whatever, would they pay for that? Or would they put in your contract you must provide a suitable place to work at home? (Offloading more costs onto the employee).

Then there's also a whole debate about survaillence - Andy just put a long post into the Brexit thread. If you're supposed to be working, can your employer watch you via webcam in your own house?
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 08:40:30 am »
So whilst webcams on us at work is an abhorrent plan, is it any worse than what happens in sports direct warehouses or I imagine many call centres? Not suggesting this is right but it might highlight those practices. I certainly know there are companies that create software to check employees are working at their laptop. Problem is that give the freedom to work from home there will always be a bad apple that perhaps 'works' two jobs at once. And with no better way to measure productivity companies take the shitty easy route.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 08:43:32 am »
Adding another thought, there are sites that let you buddy up by cam to ensure you stay focussed. So even those who are wanting to a do a good job understand the distractions .
I think there's a lot of different types of work and the need to get on with them vary hugely.   I've recently started freelance and my work is lumpy so I need to make good use of both busy and slack periods. Busy to bring in the pennies, slack to enjoy the time off and do life stuff. Gauging where the line is becomes a trick.
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 10:47:27 am »
I'm lucky in that our director has a quite relaxed attitude so long as the work gets done on time. He rang me the other day and said just you're not in the shops are you, can you talk. He doesn't mind if we need to nip out.

Working my other job today, having a break at Stafford services, they know exactly where I am as we have GPS on the units and while we don't have any in cab cameras we do have a front facing camera which can be used to check your driving if they get a complaint or in a crash and I'm used to that, as its not intrusive and I am expected to be at a certain place at a certain time.
redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 12:47:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:40:30 am
So whilst webcams on us at work is an abhorrent plan, is it any worse than what happens in sports direct warehouses or I imagine many call centres? Not suggesting this is right but it might highlight those practices. I certainly know there are companies that create software to check employees are working at their laptop. Problem is that give the freedom to work from home there will always be a bad apple that perhaps 'works' two jobs at once. And with no better way to measure productivity companies take the shitty easy route.

In my workplace there is actually a rule against CCTV in offices etc, because it is deemend intrusive. We do have CCTV at entrances etc for security reasons, but it explicitely can't be used to supervise work ethic or anything like that.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm »
Part of the problem is you only need someone in the chain to be a dick and it cascades. My previous boss was pretty relaxed, but his boss less so. We could get away with far more if we did it via a nod and a wink and an appreciation that he'd be in the shit if it were known he was being flexible with us. Sort of stupid rules where you are expected to work late for no extra pay to get client projects finished. But expected to take leave to go to the dentist.
TipTopKop

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 01:35:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:47:27 am
I'm lucky in that our director has a quite relaxed attitude so long as the work gets done on time. He rang me the other day and said just you're not in the shops are you, can you talk. He doesn't mind if we need to nip out.
Good man. Only experience brings in this kind of attitude. Someone who themselves put in the work for years, will realise a little give and take will go a long way.
scouseman

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm »
I have been thinking how many of these things we do now in Covid times will remain and become the normal routine? shopping delivered to your door, walking more, shopping more local, working from home, people on bikes making deliveries everywhere? Is this going to be the new norm I wounder?
