Sunak has a point that most people don't want to work from home permanently. I haven't seen any data to suggest this and even some companies that adopt this strategy, I suspect unless they are a Tech company they will go back on the words. All the engagement surveys show employees want a balance, 2 days in the office, 3 days from home is going to be the norm.
What is important and what is missed is employers should be giving employees a choice. It should be up to the employee if they want to come in to the office or work from home. There are certain meetings which are a bloody nightmare to run over Teams/Zoom, what should take 2 hours ends up taking 4 hours.
All that's going to happen is people will surely consider less roles in public service and work for organisations that are more progressive? Having a good work life balance is so bloody important. Happy employees = productivity and better mental health. Genuinely don't know how hard it is for people to work that out!