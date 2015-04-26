Poll

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 55722 times)

Offline bakleth

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 06:16:28 am »
https://news.sky.com/story/reopen-offices-after-lockdown-ends-or-your-staff-may-quit-rishi-sunak-warns-british-businesses-12256912

And so it starts from the Government.

In some ways it is better to be in the office, in terms of training and some meetings, however we all know that its not for these reasons that the tories want people back in offices.

Being in the civil service I do half expect them to try and force the majority of us back into offices, but I really cant see how they'd get away with it when the clear trend have seen many business moving to at least a hybrid working model in the future.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 06:29:14 am »
Quote from: bakleth on Today at 06:16:28 am
https://news.sky.com/story/reopen-offices-after-lockdown-ends-or-your-staff-may-quit-rishi-sunak-warns-british-businesses-12256912

And so it starts from the Government.

In some ways it is better to be in the office, in terms of training and some meetings, however we all know that its not for these reasons that the tories want people back in offices.

Being in the civil service I do half expect them to try and force the majority of us back into offices, but I really cant see how they'd get away with it when the clear trend have seen many business moving to at least a hybrid working model in the future.

The government havent got a prayer in influencing companies to force their staff back to work. All this is just desperate pleading by Sunak and before him Boris. First they said to employees that firms will sack you and when that didnt work now they are saying this.

Its just a desperate attempt to get people back to offices but unfortunately for them companies and employees have seen it work and all i am hearing is firms committing to at least 2-3 days at home a week or even leaving it up to them completely. There is no way things will go back to the way it was.

The only people government have an influence of is their own staff.
Online B0151?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 07:29:37 am »
Yeah good luck with that Sunak. It's official for me in my place. Office will be closed and it's work from home permanently or redundancy. Pretty crazy when it was put in those terms, although it suits me just fine.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 07:35:06 am »
I think Nationwide came out yesterday and said all their staff (non-branch presumably!) could choose where they wanted to work.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 07:55:28 am »
Before covid, I saw some stats on WFH in different European countries. The UK and Germany had the lowest rate of WFH with just under 10% as far as I remember. The Netherlands and Denmark I think were already at the 30% mark. So if there is more flexibility in WFH in the UK now, this would only bring it in line with other countries, and for some companies it might just what they are used to from elsewhere.



Sunak has some cheek...sounds like a veiled threat to sack everyone who doesn't want to go back in full-time.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 08:30:54 am »
MotoGP back today, that's me working in the living room during practice ;D
Online west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 08:37:01 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:35:06 am
I think Nationwide came out yesterday and said all their staff (non-branch presumably!) could choose where they wanted to work.

Yeah, I think they even said non-branch staff can go to a beach and log in from there if they want.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 10:10:59 am »
Quote from: bakleth on Today at 06:16:28 am
https://news.sky.com/story/reopen-offices-after-lockdown-ends-or-your-staff-may-quit-rishi-sunak-warns-british-businesses-12256912

And so it starts from the Government.
Possibly an unpopular opinion here but I totally agree with him.

If I was younger and just starter an entry level job within a big organisation, I would want to be in the office working with other people. Watching a shadowing my line managers and other colleagues.
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 01:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:10:59 am
Possibly an unpopular opinion here but I totally agree with him.

If I was younger and just starter an entry level job within a big organisation, I would want to be in the office working with other people. Watching a shadowing my line managers and other colleagues.
But would you personally quit that job because of WFH?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 01:18:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:29:14 am
The government havent got a prayer in influencing companies to force their staff back to work. All this is just desperate pleading by Sunak and before him Boris. First they said to employees that firms will sack you and when that didnt work now they are saying this.

Its just a desperate attempt to get people back to offices but unfortunately for them companies and employees have seen it work and all i am hearing is firms committing to at least 2-3 days at home a week or even leaving it up to them completely. There is no way things will go back to the way it was.

The only people government have an influence of is their own staff.
the only way they could influence it would be by some form of tax penalty if you have a certain percentage of staff working from home. It would be s dangerous road to go down though
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online kavah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:47:41 am
Do you find some meetings work better in person?

All are better for me in person

Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 01:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:03:50 pm
But would you personally quit that job because of WFH?
I think just as many people would look for jobs with some regular time "at work" as there are wanting WFH full time.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online buttersstotch

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 01:52:31 pm »
Sunak has a point that most people don't want to work from home permanently. I haven't seen any data to suggest this and even some companies that adopt this strategy, I suspect unless they are a Tech company they will go back on the words. All the engagement surveys show employees want a balance, 2 days in the office, 3 days from home is going to be the norm.

What is important and what is missed is employers should be giving employees a choice. It should be up to the employee if they want to come in to the office or work from home. There are certain meetings which are a bloody nightmare to run over Teams/Zoom, what should take 2 hours ends up taking 4 hours.

All that's going to happen is people will surely consider less roles in public service and work for organisations that are more progressive? Having a good work life balance is so bloody important. Happy employees = productivity and better mental health. Genuinely don't know how hard it is for people to work that out!
