https://news.sky.com/story/reopen-offices-after-lockdown-ends-or-your-staff-may-quit-rishi-sunak-warns-british-businesses-12256912



And so it starts from the Government.



In some ways it is better to be in the office, in terms of training and some meetings, however we all know that its not for these reasons that the tories want people back in offices.



Being in the civil service I do half expect them to try and force the majority of us back into offices, but I really cant see how they'd get away with it when the clear trend have seen many business moving to at least a hybrid working model in the future.



The government havent got a prayer in influencing companies to force their staff back to work. All this is just desperate pleading by Sunak and before him Boris. First they said to employees that firms will sack you and when that didnt work now they are saying this.Its just a desperate attempt to get people back to offices but unfortunately for them companies and employees have seen it work and all i am hearing is firms committing to at least 2-3 days at home a week or even leaving it up to them completely. There is no way things will go back to the way it was.The only people government have an influence of is their own staff.