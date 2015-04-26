I work for a large contract cater as a General Manager. The sector I work and specialise in is workplaces. Its been an awful 12 months but I have managed to switch roles as Area Support for a large client who's offices have remained open, though at a seriously reduced occupancy.



The future is unclear on how workplaces will look, but we are starting to get some idea.



A lot of buildings in the estate will be tiered. Some small ones hot desk only, training centres, centres of excellence which will house the majority off office workers needed on site.



All of the offices look to include massive amounts of hot desking, and one of the sites I know will have 3000.



I think its great that WFH will play a massive role in our lives and its certainly needed, but I think offices will get busier again.



You cannot for one second underestimate the individuals need to social interaction. My wife is done with it. She misses the small conversations around the office and the fact she doesn't have to video call someone to discuss a work issue. She misses nipping into the city centre at lunch or browsing the shops. I think offices will be busier than most expect for those reasons.



But the thing is, when it's possible for people to go back and it's very different to how it was before, will people realise they are missing something that is not there anymore?As you've said, there are going to be a lot of workplaces changing on the basis a lot of people are going to be working from home now. Maybe smaller offices could get back to some normality, but will be a completely different atmosphere in the ones that are making changes to the work placeIf you have to hot desk and sit next to someone different every day as opposed to before when you were sitting with your team... I don't think people will be as keen to get back. Although some people do just hate working from home.I do think that WFH will be better for everyone once more things are open and a social life is possible. For example, instead of seeing your colleagues in work, maybe there will be an increase of going for a pint or whatever after you've finished. I think people will have more energy for social time after work.