I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 54763 times)

Offline afc turkish

Offline afc turkish

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1240 on: March 23, 2021, 01:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on March 23, 2021, 11:23:33 am
The local authority I work for has communicated this in the last couple of weeks...

Quote
When offices do reopen we will adopt an agile approach



Presumably better than adopting a clumsy one...
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1241 on: March 23, 2021, 05:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 23, 2021, 10:03:24 am
3rd party hot desking offices will likely become much more popular with business just buying deals with these and closing this own offices down.

Would allow more flexibility and know most also have meeting spaces in them too.
yes we are looking at Regus in a number of cities throughout the UK
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1242 on: March 23, 2021, 05:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on March 23, 2021, 10:06:14 am
My manager's a she ;)

Yeah those extra hours have been wonderful, even just little things like being able to have tea at 6pm instead of 8pm and actually feeling like I have an evening. And, of course, being able to get up at 08:15 instead of 06:30.

I will say that my workload is ridiculous at the moment, due to me being a) very good and very efficient and b) being too nice. I'm doing the job of two departments following redundancies made back in the summer, all for the same pay as when I joined the company back in 2018. The fella who was made redundant, I'm basically taking over his job whilst still doing my contracted job role - he used to be paid over £30 grand, and I'm paid just under £17 grand.

While I'm having a rant, the two women who are still working from home both have partners who earn shitloads of money and this job is just for shits and giggles to them. Which makes it doubly annoying that I'm spending money on commuting whilst they sit at home.
I guess it might mean that you have become invaluable to your boss whereas the other two she couldn't give a shit about as they are useless, hence the reason she isn't arsed if they are at home.  Take it as a compliment
Offline Hij

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1243 on: March 23, 2021, 07:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on March 23, 2021, 10:06:14 am
My manager's a she ;)

Yeah those extra hours have been wonderful, even just little things like being able to have tea at 6pm instead of 8pm and actually feeling like I have an evening. And, of course, being able to get up at 08:15 instead of 06:30.

I will say that my workload is ridiculous at the moment, due to me being a) very good and very efficient and b) being too nice. I'm doing the job of two departments following redundancies made back in the summer, all for the same pay as when I joined the company back in 2018. The fella who was made redundant, I'm basically taking over his job whilst still doing my contracted job role - he used to be paid over £30 grand, and I'm paid just under £17 grand.

While I'm having a rant, the two women who are still working from home both have partners who earn shitloads of money and this job is just for shits and giggles to them. Which makes it doubly annoying that I'm spending money on commuting whilst they sit at home.
Feel for you. I remember a long time ago when I was working for a company running a mailing machine as an assistant. The main fella was on £35k and I was on £14k. They ditched him and promoted me to £16.5k to do his job myself. Then they'd get all tetchy that I wasn't as good. Gone from 2 of us working together to just me, all so they could save £32.5k

Edit: I eventually got fired. But I was actually fairly happy with that outcome as I walked out of there for the last time. Should have just quit. Taught me a lesson.
Offline Hij

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1244 on: March 23, 2021, 07:10:17 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 23, 2021, 11:12:05 am
That and dress down Friday. Quite enjoyed the older and quite hot marketing mums complimenting my outfits  ;D
This marketing Dad might give you props for your drip as well ;D
Online rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 am »
We've been asked to spec out building a system to book desks and car parking spaces in our building, no timescales, but movement on returning to the office. 2 days in a 3 week period has been mentioned for IT - I'll be happy with that.

Rather not share a building with a load of unvaccinated 20+ plague spreading scruffy c*nts but hey ho.
Offline Graeme

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 11:27:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:12:05 am
We've been asked to spec out building a system to book desks and car parking spaces in our building

Condeco does all that, quite a few organisations use it. Good integrations with other software as well (Office, Teams etc)
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 11:38:00 am »
We've let enough people go we can all fit in our office with social distancing...
Online rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 12:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 11:27:55 am
Condeco does all that, quite a few organisations use it. Good integrations with other software as well (Office, Teams etc)

We're keeping it in house and will build it ourselves, keeps me in a job :D

Just been on a call that included the MD of one of our specialist divisions. He mentioned his part of the business will be getting people back into the office, in the opposite to the group plans. Thats good if we are staying WFH as much as possible.
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 03:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:38:00 am
We've let enough people go we can all fit in our office with social distancing...

I've found a local office that used to house 30 + people that are renting out desks.  That's me sorted for Easter school holidays.
Offline The Test

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 07:32:30 pm »
Its kind of great / annoying how industries have so seamlessly adapted to something people have been crying out for for decades. I work in TV and film and theres been talk of "remoting in" for years but no one took it seriously. As soon as the first lock down kicked in we had super fast connections up and running and I've been controlling a high spec machine in Soho from 100 miles away ever since. it's coincided with my first child popping out so I've essentially been at home for the whole 1st 11 months of his life. been pretty handy overall.
Online west_london_red

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm »
A few people are talking about going in to the office only for meetings, but I am planning on trying to do things differently and go into the office on the days I have less meetings (typically Tuesdays and Fridays for example) so I can actually spend time talking to people and getting work done, and the days when Im jumping from meeting room to meeting room, theres no point being in the office if I am just going to see a succession of meeting rooms the whole day.
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 07:47:41 am »
Do you find some meetings work better in person? I'm sure the majority don't. It would be interesting to see if there are studies on interpersonal communication that help sort out when it's beneficial not to do a zoom call?
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 08:13:27 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:47:41 am
Do you find some meetings work better in person? I'm sure the majority don't. It would be interesting to see if there are studies on interpersonal communication that help sort out when it's beneficial not to do a zoom call?

Depends on the meeting, with the delays on audio, and less reading of body language, you get people talking over each other more, and you get all the awkward "sorry, you go first", "no you go" etc. On the other hand I much prefer it for meetings where one person is sharing their screen, so you don't all need to sit round a meeting room table getting a crick in your neck looking at the projectot screen.
Online Bakez0151

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 08:37:10 am »
My company just announced will be leasing smaller office and going to mainly work from home
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 08:39:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:47:41 am
Do you find some meetings work better in person? I'm sure the majority don't. It would be interesting to see if there are studies on interpersonal communication that help sort out when it's beneficial not to do a zoom call?

Its the time of year in our place now when the year appraisals are given out, as a manager I find it better to have the chat about this face-to-face, people's facial expressions tell you everything and you can't really gauge that on a Zoom/Skype chat.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 10:52:18 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:39:11 am
Its the time of year in our place now when the year appraisals are given out, as a manager I find it better to have the chat about this face-to-face, people's facial expressions tell you everything and you can't really gauge that on a Zoom/Skype chat.
When it's appraisals, feedback sessions, anything that's fairly weighty in matter, I definitely find face to face better than doing it over a screen.

Meetings too, with the shite internet around here, there's usually someone who can't participate brilliantly (we have a lot of Scandinavians at our company, perplexed by the UK's internet issues) and there's also talking over one another and like Alpha's said - difficulty in reading cues or when you can naturally slip in what you need to say.

Virtually all of my job works better from home, with the exception of meetings.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 11:24:20 am »
I work for a large contract cater as a General Manager. The sector I work and specialise in is workplaces. Its been an awful 12 months but I have managed to switch roles as Area Support for a large client who's offices have remained open, though at a seriously reduced occupancy.

The future is unclear on how workplaces will look, but we are starting to get some idea.

A lot of buildings in the estate will be tiered. Some small ones hot desk only, training centres, centres of excellence which will house the majority off office workers needed on site.

All of the offices look to include massive amounts of hot desking, and one of the sites I know will have 3000.

I think its great that WFH will play a massive role in our lives and its certainly needed, but I think offices will get busier again.

You cannot for one second underestimate the individuals need to social interaction. My wife is done with it. She misses the small conversations around the office and the fact she doesn't have to video call someone to discuss a work issue. She misses nipping into the city centre at lunch or browsing the shops. I think offices will be busier than most expect for those reasons.
Online Bakez0151

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 11:40:36 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 11:24:20 am
I work for a large contract cater as a General Manager. The sector I work and specialise in is workplaces. Its been an awful 12 months but I have managed to switch roles as Area Support for a large client who's offices have remained open, though at a seriously reduced occupancy.

The future is unclear on how workplaces will look, but we are starting to get some idea.

A lot of buildings in the estate will be tiered. Some small ones hot desk only, training centres, centres of excellence which will house the majority off office workers needed on site.

All of the offices look to include massive amounts of hot desking, and one of the sites I know will have 3000.

I think its great that WFH will play a massive role in our lives and its certainly needed, but I think offices will get busier again.

You cannot for one second underestimate the individuals need to social interaction. My wife is done with it. She misses the small conversations around the office and the fact she doesn't have to video call someone to discuss a work issue. She misses nipping into the city centre at lunch or browsing the shops. I think offices will be busier than most expect for those reasons.
But the thing is, when it's possible for people to go back and it's very different to how it was before, will people realise they are missing something that is not there anymore?

As you've said, there are going to be a lot of workplaces changing on the basis a lot of people are going to be working from home now. Maybe smaller offices could get back to some normality, but will be a completely different atmosphere in the ones that are making changes to the work place

If you have to hot desk and sit next to someone different every day as opposed to before when you were sitting with your team... I don't think people will be as keen to get back. Although some people do just hate working from home.

I do think that WFH will be better for everyone once more things are open and a social life is possible. For example, instead of seeing your colleagues in work, maybe there will be an increase of going for a pint or whatever after you've finished. I think people will have more energy for social time after work.
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 11:45:56 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 11:40:36 am
But the thing is, when it's possible for people to go back and it's very different to how it was before, will people realise they are missing something that is not there anymore?

As you've said, there are going to be a lot of workplaces changing on the basis a lot of people are going to be working from home now. Maybe smaller offices could get back to some normality, but will be a completely different atmosphere in the ones that are making changes to the work place

If you have to hot desk and sit next to someone different every day as opposed to before when you were sitting with your team... I don't think people will be as keen to get back. Although some people do just hate working from home.

I do think that WFH will be better for everyone once more things are open and a social life is possible. For example, instead of seeing your colleagues in work, maybe there will be an increase of going for a pint or whatever after you've finished. I think people will have more energy for social time after work.

We're creatures of habit, and although we'll hot desk, we'll probably find ourselves sitting with the same bunch of people most days we are in.
Also I think for many people, social life 'starts' in the office.  I'd say 90% of the people I interact with are from the office. I don't have a local I want to be in , so I won't 'meet' people there, and I don't tend to talk to random people in bars\pubs either. Maybe that's not true for a lot of people.  I certainly don't know if I'm right, but it will be interesting to see how it develops.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 11:47:01 am »
We were hot desking for about 3 years before COVID anyway. It was billed as encouraging better collaboration but often meant you were sitting with people you dont work with anyway. A lot of my day was spent on calls with people from other offices and it was always really noisy so spent the day wandering around the office looking for a quiet spot, or taking myself off to the cafe when I needed time to think (and eat :D ).
Offline ljycb

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 11:54:50 am »
Ive just had my quarterly evaluation with my supervisor and they dont think there will be any movement away from our team working from home for at least another six months. My manager is very keen for us to continue working from home permanently (the main reasons being that productivity is higher than ever and absences are lower than ever) but nothing is decided yet. I would quite like a hybrid option post-vaccine, as going into the office a couple of days a week/fortnight would break things up and I do miss my colleagues, but if we had to work from home forever then I wouldnt have any complaints at all.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 11:58:05 am »
You have to think though that the government would give a tax break or similar dependent on businesses who have higher building occupation.

The government will want people spending on fuel to get to work and increased footfall back in the city centres. It'll be vital to get the economy back up and running.
Online Bakez0151

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 11:58:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:45:56 am
We're creatures of habit, and although we'll hot desk, we'll probably find ourselves sitting with the same bunch of people most days we are in.
Also I think for many people, social life 'starts' in the office.  I'd say 90% of the people I interact with are from the office. I don't have a local I want to be in , so I won't 'meet' people there, and I don't tend to talk to random people in bars\pubs either. Maybe that's not true for a lot of people.  I certainly don't know if I'm right, but it will be interesting to see how it develops.
The only thing is I'm not sure how much working from home will be a choice. It seems like it will be pretty much mandatory in my place from now, with the odd couple of days a month in for meetings/trainings (at least this is the plan). Maybe some work places will be portraying it as offering flexibility, but early indications are some are jumping at the chance to cost-cut and downgrade their offices, and if too big a number want to work in an office, it just won't be possible. Will be interesting to see how it goes. I do hope that everyone really does get the choice they want.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 12:00:16 pm »
Also, if my wife she was told that she is WFH full time I'd demand a contribution to bills. She uses two monitors and pc for her job and has the pissing heating on all day!

It won't be long until everyone starts to ask.

I know there is some kind of tax relief but I think it's like £6 a month or something daft.
Online thaddeus

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 12:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 11:58:16 am
The only thing is I'm not sure how much working from home will be a choice. It seems like it will be pretty much mandatory in my place from now, with the odd couple of days a month in for meetings/trainings (at least this is the plan). Maybe some work places will be portraying it as offering flexibility, but early indications are some are jumping at the chance to cost-cut and downgrade their offices, and if too big a number want to work in an office, it just won't be possible. Will be interesting to see how it goes. I do hope that everyone really does get the choice they want.
Where I work aren't mandating working from home but have are effectively making it impossible for many to be in the office at the same time.  Even before Covid we have moved to hot-desking with 8 desks for every 10 members of staff but that's now being reduced to 4 desks.  It's then down to managers to make sure that occupancy is managed.

The freed up space is going to be rented to the NHS who are moving their administration centre from within a nearby hospital.

If the end result is that I have to commit to two days a week in the office then I'd be happy with that.  Working from home has become a drag - in large part due to infrastructure that is just not sufficient to support everyone working remotely simultaneously - but being able to avoid the commute is a real benefit.
